ADVERTISEMENT

Krysten Bevilaqua, the artist behind Bevs Comics, believes that storytelling is a way to connect through shared experiences. "I love making comics that feel like a warm hug," she says, and her work does just that—capturing the highs and lows of relationships, mental health, and self-discovery.

Since 2018, her expressive yet simple art style has resonated with thousands, turning everyday emotions into moments of humor and tenderness.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bevilaquastudio.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com