Krysten Bevilaqua, the artist behind Bevs Comics, believes that storytelling is a way to connect through shared experiences. "I love making comics that feel like a warm hug," she says, and her work does just that—capturing the highs and lows of relationships, mental health, and self-discovery.

Since 2018, her expressive yet simple art style has resonated with thousands, turning everyday emotions into moments of humor and tenderness.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | bevilaquastudio.com | youtube.com | tiktok.com | Etsy | ko-fi.com

#1

Comic about ADHD and food obsession, featuring a character eagerly planning to eat the same meal daily.

    #2

    Comic about mental health and everyday realities with a character humorously discussing menstrual cups and tampons.

    #3

    Comic about mental health: character forgets why they entered the room, expressing confusion.

    #4

    Comic strip depicting a humorous take on mental health and self-improvement with a character turning into a monster.

    #5

    Comic about mental health and relationships showing an introvert hiding in bushes during a social event.

    #6

    Comic about mental health and relationships, featuring a humorous take on having a bird as a baby.

    #7

    Comic about mental health showing a person in bed with a character representing depression.

    #8

    Comic about mental health and relationships, featuring characters discussing giving second chances and being taken advantage of.

    #9

    Comic about mental health and everyday realities featuring a character overwhelmed by tasks and a calm response.

    #10

    Comic about mental health and relationships, featuring characters interacting humorously on a red background.

    #11

    Comic about mental health and relationships: two characters walking, one talks excessively while the other reacts humorously.

    #12

    Comic about birds navigating relationships, featuring dialogue on courtship and sharing, exploring everyday realities.

    #13

    Comic about mental health featuring characters discussing a stroller with humorous dialogue about holiday overstimulation.

    #14

    Comic about mental health showing exaggerated reaction to overhead lights.

    #15

    Comic about mental health, showing a person feeling dramatic, then revived with affection on a couch.

    #16

    Comic about mental health with person confronting intrusive thoughts while relaxing on a couch.

    #17

    Comic strip about relationships and everyday realities with birds humorously discussing a new friend.

    #18

    Comic about relationships shows two people adjusting seats to sit closer and smiling, highlighting everyday realities.

    #19

    Comic about dog claiming territory, humorous take on relationships and everyday realities.

    #20

    Comic about mental health and relationships, highlighting communication issues and respectful responses in a couple.

    #21

    Comic about mental health shows two types of people in fall: one overdressed and sweaty, the other underdressed and cold.

    #22

    Comic strip about mental health and relationships, featuring a startled wake-up moment with a puppet saying "Hey baby."

    #23

    Comic about relationships featuring a couple celebrating marriage, matching tattoos, and playful banter.

