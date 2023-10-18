70 Posts From ‘The Dad’ That Perfectly Encapsulate Parenthood
There is no greater fear than seeing the setup for a truly atrocious pun and then seeing a dad grin and proceed to make the most heinous joke you have heard all year. But love it or hate it, the “dad joke” is a mainstay of internet humor.
This Instagram page gathers and shares memes about fatherhood and “dad jokes” that perfectly encapsulate what being a parent is really like. So get comfortable and make sure you get a chair first, be sure to upvote your favorite (or least groan-worthy) posts and share your thoughts and observations in the comments section below.
My grandfather could always find things that needed to be done outside when his sister-in-law was visiting. It was years later before I figured out that he just didn't like her.
While the original dad jokes are no doubt as old as time, the first recorded instance of the term “dad joke” comes from the Gettysburg Times (a very “Dad” sounding newspaper,) which in 1987 wrote, “Don't ban the 'Dad' jokes; preserve and revere them." Evidently, someone in that Pennsylvania town’s community had enough of horrible puns.
This is partially because, unlike traditional humor, dad jokes seem to exist only for the dad to enjoy. If anything, they might only feel that the joke landed if they managed to evoke a groan or eye-roll from their spouse or offspring.
I like to think he gave up drinking toilet water. Changed his life!
I'll lay with you... Over a short wide plate.. as they layer chips and toppings over us and we can be in heaven... I'll see myself out now
In this sense, a perfect dad joke is a balancing act, between making something so dumb and simplistic that it’s a chore to hear, but still registers are an attempt at humor. It should be unexpected not because the dad has some clever punch-line setup, but because what the dad says is so cosmically dumb, that a regular person wouldn’t even consider it for a second.
I have a 6 yo daughter... and it's difficult to resist to the emotional attacks. Like when I try to speak seriously to her and she goes "I love you, dad". WTH?
Many dad jokes also rely on puns, the worse and more stretched, the better. Remember, the discomfort of the audience is the goal, not laughter. A topical example is as follows, “Question: What do a bed bug and the Eiffel Tower have in common? Answer: They're both Paris sites.” This is a great litmus test to see if you are prepared for fatherhood.
probably your anniversary or her birthday. Suggest you put that s**t into your calendar reminder system.
Puns, for all the harm they may do to some of our brain cells, have been around since the dawn of civilization. Like with so many things, we can thank the ancient Egyptians for the idea of similar sounds being used together to create new meanings. However, instead of using them as jokes, Egyptians saw them as conveying mythological and divine power. So in a sense, Egyptian puns and modern dad jokes both could be a curse to the rest of us.
The only way to improve that comment is if the baby was born on May 4.
There are examples of puns in everything from ancient China to Mesopotamia and even Mayan records. This makes sense when you realize that, love them or hate them, human civilization needs fathers to continue. Thus, like a parasitic organism, the dad joke has been passed down through the ages to infect one generation after another.
Probably because with a dominatrix you can decide when to stop the game.
At a certain level, dads begin to compete with each other to create the ultimate groan-worthy joke. Given that there are probably more dads than ever before in human history, this has perhaps led to a sort of dad-joke escalation, where constant competition improves the performance of all dads, much to the rest of the population’s dismay.
Of course, parenthood doesn’t just make dads masters of horrible puns and jokes, it is a huge learning moment. Besides parenting for the first time, being a dad allows an adult to re-see much of the world through the eyes of their offspring. And, surprise, surprise, it’s a good way to see just how many things sort of don’t make sense. For example, why are burgers getting higher and higher when the average human bite has remained static for years?
Indeed, the less egregious variants of “dad humor” mostly come from attempting to explain things to curious kids, often with mixed results. On the one hand, adults do have a lot of knowledge and experience, on the other, how exactly do you explain the concept of death or a star to a five-year-old without revealing that you have a pretty limited understanding as well?
The regular response of many fathers is to simply make things up, perhaps most famously, the dad in “Calvin and Hobbes,” whose hair-brained explanations for curious Calvin work as a pretty effective punchline. Instead of rolling their eyes, true believers in “Dad humor” were no doubt taking notes.
I used my Dad voice at a movie theater recently when a few teenagers behind us just wouldn't STFU and I finally had enough and I said in a stern voice "I don't know what you guys are doing back there, but would you knock it off, please and thank you." Someone else in the theater says "Yeah" Not a peep the rest of the movie.
This kid should hereafter be in charge of naming/renaming everything.
don't. Just let them naturally collapse from exhaustion on the couch at midnight. Then wake them at 6am with a siren sound from youtube (as in air raid siren). When they protest yell in your best military sergeant voice "WAKEUP WAKEUP IT'S SCHOOLTIME" even if it is sunday.
I tell my partner that when she doesnt finish her booze. DO YOU KNOW THERE ARE PEOPLE IN AFRICA WHO DO NOT HAVE WINE?!?! what makes this extra funny is we are in africa.
I can attest: Nothing wakes you up out of a dead sleep faster than hearing the footsteps of toddlers running loose through the house. Finally I figured out a solution. I tied a long string to the doorknob on my twins’ bedroom door, ran it into my bedroom and tied the other end to my big toe, so when they got up and opened their door, the string would pull on my toe and wake me up. No more waking up to the dog covered in butter or baby powder explosions! Lol
...but you're welcome to drop by, we have a liquor cabinet. Or two.