52 Funny And Relatable Dad Takes On Parenting And Kids, As Shared By This Instagram Account
Oh, the joys of parenting. Some days are unimaginably chaotic, while others are full of joy, peace, and excitement. And sometimes, those days fit into one day filled with ups and downs. The only thing that is stable throughout is dads being dads.
They are a different species of men - kind and gentle while strong and strict at the same time. No wonder that with such a mix in mind, we are presented with dad jokes and memes. These two mediums unite dads all around, and therefore, the Instagram account @viraldads was born. Here at Bored Panda, we are happy to present you with a collection of dad memes that will either make you giggle, leave you in awe, or make you cringe with embarrassment.
So Pandas, we invite you to scroll down and don't forget to comment and vote for your favorites.
This post may include affiliate links.
We were interested in the origins of this Instagram account and wanted to get to know the person behind this feed. That is why Bored Panda got in touch with the account owner, also known by the handle @this.american.dad.
Evan, a father of two adorable boys, has opened up about the difficulties and stereotypes dads have to face in our society. This dad not only made this feed for laughs and entertainment, but also to address fatherhood issues. On his account @this.american.dad, Evan also refers to himself as “Mental Health DADvocate” which reflects on his educational posts about parenting from a dad's perspective.
In the interview, Evan wrote that he started his Instagram account during his time as a stay-at-home dad to shed some light on fatherhood. “At the time, dads were kind of the butt of most of the parenting pages across social media…” he shared his experience.
In this new day and age, dads' reputation deserves a shift in society's perceptions, since men have become more involved in their children's lives than ever before. And that should be celebrated, because children need loving dads who promote inner growth and strength in their kids.
Though that doesn't mean that difficulties will not appear even to the most affectionate parents. “Dads are easy targets, but we’re trying our best, and some of us actually love it! I just wanted to help showcase that in a fun and lighthearted way online and also be open/honest/relatable about the ups and downs I’ve faced along my own journey…”, Evan shared.
The stigma of stay-at-home dad is still prevalent to this day and it only adds to gender role stereotypes. Nowadays, there are more and more dads who actively choose to stay home and take care of their kids while their spouse is going off to work. Men at home do chores, pack school lunches, and actively participate in their child's life, which is contrary to society's norms of fatherhood.
“I’ve learned most men all face the same very similar challenges as they transition into the role of being a dad, but very few talk about it. I want to help break that stigma and help dudes feel less alone in their own journey,” shared Evan of his experiences.
The era of the distant, only money-giving, and strict belt-holding dad is over, and it is time to accept it. Also, being an unemployed dad does not equal being a hopeless, unintelligent, childish deadbeat. Due to the lack of positive role models, these dads must feel doubtful and underappreciated. Therefore, Evan’s idea was to promote a healthy and positive outlook.
In the end, he added: “I like to say, ‘tell dad jokes, don’t be a dad joke.’”