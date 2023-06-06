‘Classic Dad Moves’: 55 Memes That Perfectly Reflect The Dad Brain
One of the best things about becoming a father is getting a power-up: you now intuitively know how to crack goofy puns. Whether there's a family crisis or the household's mood is plummeting, it's always there, ready at their disposal to make our eyes roll.
While dads are essentially the embodiment of a cringe-fest, there's something undeniably charming about the way they go about life. Enter the Classic Dad Moves Instagram page. From dads goofing around the BBQ to spot-on memes that all dads undoubtedly will chuckle at, this page is truly "saving the world one dad joke at a time." Prepare to roll your eyes, dear pandas, because we hand-picked the dandiest of them all.
I love this, please people, dont feel ashamed by your parents
"c'est pas versailles ici !!!" (it's not the castel of Versailles here) the sentence my GenX french head heard aaaaall my childhood :D
Ha my dad 🙈 up since 5am waiting to tell us that hes up early then goes to have a nap
When he presses the find my remote button and my a$s beeps...
No,I won't. I shall also be grunting when I stand up.
Turn it off, you will kill us all 🙈 think 1980s parents really did believe this
In theory our short-term memory can recall 7-items. Our wives know this, but after we remember the beer, the chips, newspaper, fill up with fuel, check the tyres, and clean the windscreen, then check on the specials at Bunnings - well it does get tricky.
Really not funny, unfortunately
