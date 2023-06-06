One of the best things about becoming a father is getting a power-up: you now intuitively know how to crack goofy puns. Whether there's a family crisis or the household's mood is plummeting, it's always there, ready at their disposal to make our eyes roll.

While dads are essentially the embodiment of a cringe-fest, there's something undeniably charming about the way they go about life. Enter the Classic Dad Moves Instagram page. From dads goofing around the BBQ to spot-on memes that all dads undoubtedly will chuckle at, this page is truly "saving the world one dad joke at a time." Prepare to roll your eyes, dear pandas, because we hand-picked the dandiest of them all.

#1

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

KJ
KJ
1 hour ago

Awesome group of bikers!

#2

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Pigeon
Pigeon
58 minutes ago

What an awesome dad

#3

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love this, please people, dont feel ashamed by your parents

#4

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
2 minutes ago

"c'est pas versailles ici !!!" (it's not the castel of Versailles here) the sentence my GenX french head heard aaaaall my childhood :D

#5

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#6

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Ha my dad 🙈 up since 5am waiting to tell us that hes up early then goes to have a nap

#7

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Same😭 my dad would be like: it'll only take a min! And I'll still be there for a day and a half.

#8

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#9

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Jason
Jason
Community Member
27 minutes ago

My preschooler when I ask him where his shoes he was just wearing are vs 6 months ago when I said we would get ice cream

#10

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#11

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#12

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not my Dad. We are all long sleepers

#13

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago

Not my Dad (again lol). Mum mowed the lawns

#14

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

Each week! I wish, monthly pickups nowadays in my area.

#15

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#16

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

I used to just roll with it, I was whatever age one of my parents chose.

#17

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#18

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#19

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

KJ
KJ
Community Member
1 hour ago

I'm sure the cashiers never get tired of hearing that line. Honest.....

#20

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
46 minutes ago

Other way around with me and the husband

#21

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#22

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
42 minutes ago

When he presses the find my remote button and my a$s beeps...

#23

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Jason
Jason
Community Member
23 minutes ago

Would also be a picture of my wallet empty. Any other dads around to have a discussion on the current and trending lumber prices. I mean have you seen the cost of some 3/4in plywood lately

#24

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#25

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Did I say that out loud?
Did I say that out loud?
Community Member
10 minutes ago

No,I won't. I shall also be grunting when I stand up.

#26

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#27

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#28

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#29

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#30

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#31

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#32

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#33

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
43 minutes ago

Turn it off, you will kill us all 🙈 think 1980s parents really did believe this

#34

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Pigeon
Pigeon
Community Member
52 minutes ago

Both my parents for me lol

#35

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#36

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#37

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Jason
Jason
Community Member
18 minutes ago

I did upgrade my son's power wheel to use 18v batteries and rubber wheels. He can wheelie down the driveway in it

#38

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#39

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Jason
Jason
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I mean a big one takes like 18+ hours low and slow

#40

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#41

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Pieter LeGrande
Pieter LeGrande
Community Member
1 hour ago

In theory our short-term memory can recall 7-items. Our wives know this, but after we remember the beer, the chips, newspaper, fill up with fuel, check the tyres, and clean the windscreen, then check on the specials at Bunnings - well it does get tricky.

#42

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#43

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#44

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#45

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#46

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#47

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#48

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#49

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#50

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

Satan
Satan
Community Member
43 minutes ago

I cannot for the life of me make sense of what this image is.

#51

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#52

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#53

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#54

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

#55

Classic-Dad-Jokes-Classicdadmoves

