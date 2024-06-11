Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Brother Expects His Family To Be Naked During Naturist Wedding Ceremony
Family, Relationships

Brother Expects His Family To Be Naked During Naturist Wedding Ceremony

Themed weddings can be beautiful and memorable, especially when done uniquely. However, because the definition of “unique” varies, some couples can take things to the extreme. This is what happened in today’s story

According to Reddit user Throwaway_wedding_65, her brother and his fiancée are planning their nuptials at a naturist resort. However, the ceremony requires everyone to be naked, leaving her to consider not attending. 

The issue has since caused some strain between the groom and the original poster, and she is looking for answers online.

Themed weddings are often magical and unforgettable

Image credits: Mental Health America (MHA) (not the actual photo)

The couple in today’s story wanted theirs at a naturist resort 

Image credits: Anna Shvets (not the actual photo)

The groom’s sister, who posted the story, is seeking answers online

Image source: Throwaway_wedding_65

A themed wedding has a fifty-fifty chance of success 

The downsides of a themed wedding are as hefty as the upsides. While it does allow the couple to be creative and let their personalities come out, there’s also a considerable chance that it may not go their way. 

As wedding supplier Julianne Smith told Brooklyn Bride, one common hurdle of themed weddings is that couples tend to sacrifice the guest experience. According to her, many themes “take away from the accessibility and enjoyability of the event.”

The original poster’s apprehensions were valid. However, this doesn’t mean that themed weddings should be avoided at all costs. 

The common issues with themed weddings can be prevented

Themed weddings can be a huge success if done right. Los Angeles-based event planner and lifestyle guru Sharon Sacks suggests not letting the theme represent the entire ceremony. 

“Instead, let your theme shine through in the details,” Sacks wrote in an article for Huffington Post. “Focus on little things rather than tailoring every aspect of your wedding around the theme. 

“This will allow you to highlight your theme without turning your special day into a Halloween party. Too much focus on your theme can turn this elegant affair into a tacky evening that your guest would rather forget.” 

The couple could have focused on being one with nature in their chosen venue instead of requiring attendees to be naked. This approach would have spared them from the tension within the family and from making the guests feel uncomfortable.

The comments section didn’t have a shortage of responses for the original poster, most of which were a show of support

Brother Expects His Family To Be Naked During Naturist Wedding Ceremony

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

Ieva Pečiulytė

Ieva Pečiulytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a Visual Editor for Bored Panda. I'm also an analog collage artist. My love for images and experience in layering goes well with both creating collages by hand and working with digital images as an Editor. When I'm not using my kitchen area as an art studio I also do various experiments making my own cosmetics or brewing kombucha. When I'm not at home you would most definitely find me attending a concert or walking my dog.

alex51324 avatar
Alex Boyd
Alex Boyd
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, this is kind of in the same category as a destination wedding, in terms of how you have to expect you'll get a lot of regrets. If getting married in Hawaii, or in the nude, is more important to you than having your whole family there, that's fine, but that's the choice you're making. You can't demand that anyone bear the cost, or bare it all, just to suit you.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They have the right to the wedding they want, but you have the right not to want to attend it if you feel uncomfortable. They should respect that, just as you respect their wish for their nude wedding. That they are angry with you makes them, well, lacking in the empathy department.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
garyavekukk avatar
Gary Avekukk
Gary Avekukk
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get its not sexual but asking people who do not routinely practice your lifestyle to do something that out of the norm is not fair. If I were a lion tamer and asked you all to step in the cage for my wedding, would you accept? Extreme example I know.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
