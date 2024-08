ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a difference between a favor and extortion. And Reddit user Elegant-Big3199 feels like her friend crossed that line.

She was asked to create a wedding dress — something the woman does for a living — but on an impractically tight deadline. With her upcoming maternity leave and the demands of her job, the Redditor told her friend that she couldn’t deliver in such a short time, and the two of them had a falling out.

Now that the conflict has also spilled into their broader social circle, the woman turned to the internet, asking people who is to blame for it.

This fashion designer told her friend she couldn’t make her a dress for her wedding

Image credits: Albertshakirov / Envato (not the actual photo)

But the friend refused to take a no for an answer

Image credits: Pressmaster / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Elegant-Big3199

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section

And while the majority of people said she did nothing wrong

Some believe the woman could’ve taken a less confrontational route