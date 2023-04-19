Each of us has specific standards for the quality and degree of service we want when going out to eat. However, just as the restaurant can have a variety of high-level qualities, there are some warning signs that can point to a poor eating experience or even serious health risks. Paying attention to details before and during the dining experience can help you spot warnings, which can be anything from bad food conditions to poor customer service or generally terrible food. Every time we go to a restaurant, we want to guarantee a safe and enjoyable dining experience by being aware of and avoiding these warning signs.

The red flags that indicate you are in not the best restaurant were recently discussed in this online group on Reddit. Here you can find 34 of the most liked ones we've gathered for you, and feel free to comment with your thoughts and the considerations you make when dining out!

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online The very moment Gordon Ramsay appears and calls the employees f*****g donkeys

Christ_Hater666 , gordongram Report

10points
POST
#2

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online The restaurant isn't even busy but they take ages to serve you, and when they finally do they seem reluctant.

peculiar-pirate , Dušan Šimonovič Report

8points
POST
#3

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Ethnic restaurant with no customers of that ethnicity in a town with a large population of that ethnicity.

baronvonbee , itsbruce Report

8points
POST
#4

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Long menu. Pages and pages of food that doesn’t really make sense or go together

blackaubreyplaza , Quinn Comendant Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Towards the end of that menu, under desserts, Frodo finally reaches Mordor,

2
2points
reply
#5

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Sushi, pizza, AND burritos are ALL on the menu.

financialfreeabroad , mike Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Its a fusion place, it's fine.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#6

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online A dirty bathroom means a dirty kitchen.

ManifestsOnly , Lou Stejskal Report

7points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Problem is the places with dirty kitchens often make the tastiest food.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online If you smell freshly popped popcorn, but they don't serve popcorn, they have a cockroach infestation. The smell is the result of a potent insecticide and dead roaches.

Goatmanthealien , White93 Report

6points
POST
#8

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online If it’s a restaurant that tries to act like it’s upscale and yet hires a bunch of teenagers to work in the kitchen or front of house. Speaking from personal experience as a past server.

SevIsGoth , Donald West Report

6points
POST
#9

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Bad lighting or sticky tables

trashbagbum , WikiConnections Report

5points
POST
#10

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Whatever is on the menu 60% is not available

XqueezeMePlease , Steven Miller Report

5points
POST
#11

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Dirty floor, if they can’t keep the floor clean, they aren’t cleaning the important stuff.

lovelynutz , Adam Brown Report

5points
POST
#12

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Smells bad.

Louis-grabbing-pills , pxhere Report

5points
POST
#13

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online If it smells like fish. Even fish-selling restaurants (the good ones) aren’t supposed to smell fishy. No pun intended.

Competitive-You-6317 , psyberartist Report

5points
POST
#14

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online In university I went out with some friends and they decided to go to mid-priced restaurant before we caught a film. I was really broke so I feigned not being hungry to excuse the fact that I couldn't order anything. As we were hanging out I noticed a cockroach crawl onto the table and quickly scurry out of sight. That is one of the few times I was happy to be poor.

gildorratner , Ian Carroll Report

4points
POST
#15

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Dirty restroom, poor service, stale food.

Emotional_Tax_6741 , queennepy Report

3points
POST
Glengoolie Blue
Glengoolie Blue
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well duh. How do you know that before you go?

0
0points
reply
#16

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Lots of elderly diners = bland food

Drain smell and/or fruit flies

Staff seem stressed

A really big menu usually means little of it is done well.

vibrant_crab , Vincent M.A. Janssen Report

3points
POST
#17

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Windows are greasy. If they don’t clean the windows then how can I trust the kitchen is cleaned and the grease is handled properly?

martusfine , Orin Zebest Report

3points
POST
#18

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online My big red flags are: it has less than 3.5 star reviews on google (seriously, anytime I don't follow this rule I get sick, or the food is awful), seeing that very few people have been served, filth anywhere (if I notice it), not seeing the server within 10 min after being seated, and too many flies.

billybobdankton , Angela CoffeeRank Report

3points
POST
#19

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Slot machine.

TheLooseJointedCat , Alan Kotok Report

2points
POST
#20

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online The parking lot is empty.

ConstantlySlippery , Jose Espinal Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Order something complicated and it comes out immediately.

prince-pauper , wewe yang Report

2points
POST
#22

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Years ago went to a "fancy" buffet. Kid in front of me sneezes...his height is such that he's below the glass fence thing. He was facing the food. We left, never will go to a buffet again. Not really a red flag...

skyrider8328 , shankar s. Report

2points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would never go to a buffet anyway. People handle food and put it back, they cough and sneeze on the food, they taste soups straight from the ladle. People are disgusting. And the food at a buffet is usually really badly done anyway.

0
0points
reply
#23

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online The Sysco truck unloading a pallet of frozen food.

roadfood , Northwest Retail Report

2points
POST
Nonbinary Reptile
Nonbinary Reptile
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not necessarily a problem, it could just be fries and onion rings. I also hate to tell everyone but unless you are on the shore and you know the fried seafood is fresh, it's probably from Sysco and it's delicious!

0
0points
reply
#24

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Very often the better the location, the worse the restaurant. If there’s an amazing view, they don’t need to make good food to fill tables.

legalbeaver , Rod Waddington Report

2points
POST
#25

There’s no food or menus or wait staff or windows. Only a bed mattress and a door that locks from the outside

Mexican_mamba028 Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah! This is just one of them "secret" restaurants.

0
0points
reply
#26

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Sanitation rating isn’t in plain sight

No-Strawberry-5541 , cottonbro studio Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Carpeting throughout

rollercoaster_5 , rlb78 Report

1point
POST
#28

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Rude staff or careless staff

Plates and water are dirty

Your order takes forever to come

Tables and chairs have food spills

throwawayaccountuse1 , Pixabay Report

1point
POST
#29

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online I worked at a pizza place for a few years. We made our sauce in house.

I noticed that all the pizza places that just bought the sauce and didn’t make it themselves were significantly worse

flagstaffvwguy , Thomas van de Weerd Report

1point
POST
#30

Not busy on a holiday, Friday, or Saturday night.

Cycleofmadness Report

1point
POST
#31

Chef with a white stained t shirt, not wearing gloves, and wiping sweat from his face with his t shirt.

zryan3564 Report

1point
POST
#32

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online you don’t know if you can seat yourself or have to wait

GemmaIsMyOverlord , Clemens v. Vogelsang Report

0points
POST
#33

34 Major Restaurant Red Flags That Scream Stay Away, As Pointed Out By Folks Online Kind of specific, but check to see if there is warm running water in the bathroom sinks. Warm water kills the must germs, and the staff must wash their hands. If the bathroom doesn't have warm running water, chances are the staff don't have warm running water in the kitchen, having dirty hands.

Also, check for clean dishes. If there are glass smudges or lipstick stains, food pieces stuck on utensils or plates, or if they feel greasy, that's a good sign that the establishment doesn't care about hygiene.

Dirty uniforms, hair down, open wounds on hands.

Long story short, you want an establishment that prioritizes hygiene.

Wild-Garbage-9050 , Nithin PA Report

0points
POST
#34

Not necessarily a "bad" restaurant, but more like "bad" circumstances...

If you ever walk into a restaurant, and no one has their food, you should just leave. The kitchen is going down in flames, and you probably won't see your food for a long, long time.

A_Gain_Again Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!