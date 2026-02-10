ADVERTISEMENT

Not every artist starts with a blank page. Some start with a cracked sidewalk, a bent cigarette butt, or a random drain cover and think, “Yep, that has a face.”

Bored Panda readers might already recognize Stanislav Korabelnikov from his other work; we’ve featured his comics previously. But this time, we’re focusing on a different side of his creativity: the photo-based pieces he makes through his project Proidemtes, where real-life scenes get a small cartoon “upgrade.”

Scroll through and let us know which were your favorites. And, of course, follow Korabelnikov’s other comic series on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twizz.ru

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Seagull photo doodle wearing a hat and pants with a camera, showcasing the artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

proidemtes Report

12points
POST

In this photo-based series, ordinary details become weirdly adorable personalities. A hole in the pavement looks startled. A flower turns into a shy little musician. A rose seems to blush while a bee hovers nearby. Even trees, street grates, and forgotten urban scraps end up wearing expressions that feel instantly familiar.
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat staring at a photo doodle of a mouse painting a cat portrait, showing how photo doodles make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Photo doodles showing a glowing lamp with a winged bird in the rain, making the world look secretly alive at night.

    proidemtes Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The best part is how minimal the drawings are. A couple of eyes, a small mouth, maybe a few quick lines, and that’s it. The photo stays the photo, but your brain flips a switch. After a few images, it’s hard not to start seeing faces in every crack, stain, and lopsided object on your next walk.
    #4

    Cartoon doodle of a musician playing guitar on a white flower petal, showcasing creative photo doodles art.

    proidemtes Report

    9points
    POST
    #5

    Close-up of a water droplet on a branch featuring a photo doodle of a blue whale, showing the world secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    Artist’s photo doodle of a cartoon shark playfully interacting with a fisherman in a boat on the water.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Hey, buddy! Seen any krill around here?"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Three cigarette butts in a metal ashtray with a photo doodle giving one a sleepy face, showing art making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Duck standing on a waterfall with photo doodles turning the world into a secretly alive scene by the artist.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Close-up of green leaves with an ant’s shadow creating a photo doodle that makes nature look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was true love. They couldn't leave each other.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Seagull perched on a post with a photo doodle of a telescope making the scene look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Unguarded french fries at 12:00, Captain!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    This Artist Turns Everyday Places Into Adorably Funny Characters With Simple Drawings (79 Pics)

    proidemtes Report

    8points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    (insert your own RFK Jr joke here)

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    A cartoon photo doodle of a warrior bunny riding a real duck in the snow, blending art with the world alive.

    proidemtes Report

    7points
    POST
    #13

    Photo doodles on industrial chimneys with hats and eyes, making the scene look secretly alive and imaginative.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Water tower with photo doodles adding eyes, arms, and expression, showcasing artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Sleeping gray and white kitten on a blanket with photo doodle of a small blue cartoon rabbit nearby.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    #16

    A photo doodle showing a hand holding a shovel interacting with a bird on grass, creative artwork making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    6points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'd like the people to know that rumors about my stealing things from other nests are fake news!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Cartoon cat doodle watering flowers on grass in winter, showing artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Photo doodle of a penguin with expressive eyes on ice, showing how the artist makes the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Leaves with photo doodles showing surprised faces peeking from behind a downspout, illustrating the world looking secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Concrete block with photo doodles that make the world look alive, featuring eyes and a smiling mouth in greenery.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    Building facade with artistic photo doodles creating an angry face, showcasing creative photo doodles that bring the world alive.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Photo doodles by artist turning a crumpled paper bag into a creature with eyes and teeth near a fishing lure.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    A large green doodle fish with sharp teeth appears in the ocean near a boat and a person waterskiing, photo doodles bringing the world alive.

    proidemtes Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Jonah? Is that you? Long time, no sea."

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Photo doodle of a playful cartoon face with eyes, arms, and tongue added to a pipe opening on a stone wall.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    A photo doodle of a blue cartoon monster with an eyepatch peeking through broken windows, making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    A photo doodle of a melting TV with expressive eyes and mouth, making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Photo doodles on a building’s pipe create a playful face, showing how this artist makes the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Photo doodles by artist show a cartoon beaver with a surprised expression blending into an outdoor winter scene near a post.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Photo doodle of a surprised yellow face on a red chair attached to a wall, showing this artist’s creative photo doodles.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Cat in tall grass with photo doodle of a red bow and expressive eyes, showing the world as secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Dark streetlight glowing over a photo doodle character, showcasing how photo doodles make the world look alive at night.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Muffins in colorful cups with photo doodles showing funny expressive faces, bringing the world to life creatively.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Plant growing from wall with added doodle eyes and mouth, creating a lively photo doodle making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Whimsical photo doodle of a smiling sun peeking through clouds, showcasing artist’s creative work making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Photo doodles on a metal panel create the illusion of a lively face with eyes, mouth, and raised arms in an urban setting.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Close-up of a bee with photo doodles of paint buckets, showcasing creative photo doodles that make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    4points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Compared to this busy bee, the efforts of the others pailed in comparison.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #37

    Pink rose with doodle face and a cartoon bee with hearts, showcasing photo doodles that bring the world secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Tall shrub shaped like a character with doodle eyes and mouth, holding a watermelon, showing photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My first thought was that it resembled Homer simpson, but then I realized he wouldn't be that excited about fruit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Animated photo doodle of a scared pizza slice hiding behind a tree, blending art with the world looking secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    Purple photo doodle character with a bow sitting sadly on a swing in a snowy outdoor scene, showing world secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jenny Craig would use this for a magazine ad, if anybody still read magazines.

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Cat doodle in a rainy night scene at an old brick building window, showing photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    A tree in winter with photo doodles of eyes, mouth, and red bows, making the scene look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Photo doodles of a green octopus-chicken hybrid on a table, blending reality with secretively alive artistic elements.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Photo doodles of fast food items surrounding a reflective statue, showing the world as secretly alive through artistic creativity.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Cartoon hippo photo doodle in bathtub with bubbles, showcasing the artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Orange fruit photo doodle with eyes and mouth eating scattered seeds on textured dark and yellow ground, creative photo doodles art.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Glowing photo doodle of a smiling creature emerging from trees at sunset, showing the world as secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Bird photo doodle on a winter tree trunk, creatively making the world look like it’s secretly alive with imaginative art.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Close-up of a salad with photo doodles of two small arms reaching out, showing the world secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A metal post with cartoon eyes and teeth doodled on, making the object appear alive in photo doodles artwork.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Rusty metal bar with doodle eyes and mouth on street, showing how photo doodles make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Two photo doodles with eyes and teeth on an old building wall covered in green ivy, artist photo doodles style.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Orange doodle character with wide eyes in dried flowers, showcasing artist's photo doodles that make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Building facade with cartoon photo doodles of eyes and a red can, illustrating the artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Street security cameras with doodle faces interact with a crow, showcasing photo doodles that make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Surveillance camera with artistic doodles making it look alive and expressive against a clear blue sky.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Tree photo doodles showing a surprised face with eyes and hands, making the world look secretly alive in a forest setting.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    A photo doodle of a hanging seed pod with cartoon eyes and tongue, showing how the world looks secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Photo doodles of a small plant creature with orange petals and googly eyes making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Photo doodles on a wall transform natural stains into a cartoon bear, showing how photo doodles make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Photo doodles of a cartoon gray cat sitting beside steaming pastries, making the world look secretly alive and whimsical.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Plastic water bottle and brown bottle with photo doodles, making the world look secretly alive with animated expressions.

    proidemtes Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Miniature wooden house with smoke on mossy snow-covered ground, showcasing photo doodles making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Playful doodle of a glowing creature holding a bright orb, showcasing the artist’s photo doodles bringing the world secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Photo doodles of animals in a snowy forest scene, illustrating how this artist makes the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Trash can with doodled eyes, mouth, and hands creating a photo doodle that makes the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Snow-covered plants with doodled faces, making the world look secretly alive through creative photo doodles.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Wooden door with photo doodles turning doorknobs into eyes and face, showcasing creative photo doodles making the world alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    Photo doodles on a wooden utility pole create a playful face, making the world look secretly alive with art.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Stone block with doodle eyes and arms playing a video game, illustrating artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Photo doodle of a playful character sitting on a rock in water, showcasing how the artist makes the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Rustic door with a mail slot and doodled eyes and eyebrows, showing creative photo doodles that make the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Concrete pole in forest with doodle eyes and mouth, creating the effect of photo doodles making the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Snow doodle on a gutter creates a smiling face, showcasing this artist’s photo doodles that make the world look secretly alive.

    proidemtes Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Close-up of photo doodles transforming everyday objects, showing how this artist makes the world look secretly alive with creativity.

    proidemtes Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Silhouette of a person surfing on a rainbow wave with three birds flying in the background in photo doodles art.

    proidemtes Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Three lemons with photo doodles of expressive faces and horns, showcasing artist’s photo doodles making the world look alive.

    proidemtes Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!