Not every artist starts with a blank page. Some start with a cracked sidewalk, a bent cigarette butt, or a random drain cover and think, “Yep, that has a face.”

Bored Panda readers might already recognize Stanislav Korabelnikov from his other work; we’ve featured his comics previously. But this time, we’re focusing on a different side of his creativity: the photo-based pieces he makes through his project Proidemtes, where real-life scenes get a small cartoon “upgrade.”

Scroll through and let us know which were your favorites. And, of course, follow Korabelnikov’s other comic series on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twizz.ru