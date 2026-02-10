This Artist’s Photo Doodles Make The World Look Like It’s Secretly Alive (77 Pics)
Not every artist starts with a blank page. Some start with a cracked sidewalk, a bent cigarette butt, or a random drain cover and think, “Yep, that has a face.”
Bored Panda readers might already recognize Stanislav Korabelnikov from his other work; we’ve featured his comics previously. But this time, we’re focusing on a different side of his creativity: the photo-based pieces he makes through his project Proidemtes, where real-life scenes get a small cartoon “upgrade.”
In this photo-based series, ordinary details become weirdly adorable personalities. A hole in the pavement looks startled. A flower turns into a shy little musician. A rose seems to blush while a bee hovers nearby. Even trees, street grates, and forgotten urban scraps end up wearing expressions that feel instantly familiar.
The best part is how minimal the drawings are. A couple of eyes, a small mouth, maybe a few quick lines, and that’s it. The photo stays the photo, but your brain flips a switch. After a few images, it’s hard not to start seeing faces in every crack, stain, and lopsided object on your next walk.