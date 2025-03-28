ADVERTISEMENT

It’s been a while since Bored Panda last featured the wonderfully weird world of Stan Korabelnikov’s comics, but he’s back with a fresh batch... and honestly, not much has changed in the best way possible. His sense of humor is still just as sharp, strange, and relatable. The jokes walk that perfect line between totally absurd and strangely accurate, turning everyday thoughts and situations into something that somehow feels both chaotic and familiar.

Whether it’s a dog making life decisions or a bird giving unsolicited advice, Stan’s characters exist in a world that makes no real sense, yet weirdly mirrors our own.

#1

Absurd comic of a talking brain dismissing the idea of using its full potential, humorously claiming it does nothing.

    #2

    Absurd comic showing a brain encouraging a heart, followed by chaos, illustrating unexpected results.

    #3

    Aliens on a bench confused about their visit, with a chaotic background. Absurd comics by artist.

    #4

    Absurd comic of a person's brain looking surprised on a chair, captioned with "Continue" after reading mind-blowing info.

    #5

    Pigeon in an absurd comic approaches crumbs, shocked, then demands "Drop everything!" with a knife.

    #6

    Absurd comic with a moth choosing a beer, humorously emphasizing its preference for "light."

    #7

    Absurd comic showing a green reptile on a phone discussing a job offer, then facing off against Sub Zero.

    #8

    Absurd comic featuring a worm investing on a laptop, puzzled by a snail's question about profit.

    #9

    Bunny in absurd comic hopes humor helps at new job, but ends up with clown makeup.

    #10

    A humorous comic shows a man on the toilet amazed by an eternal battery, later depicted as a skeleton.

    #11

    Absurd comic featuring a worm questioning a fly about eating poop, fly responds with post-ironic comment.

    #12

    Two comical pigeons sitting on a branch, discussing absurd desires in a humorous comic strip.

    jenrhoades avatar
    GenuineJen
    GenuineJen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *Especially* not while I'm driving. I've never wished for that while I was driving.

    #13

    Absurd comic by artist shows person with phone and abyss, humorous dialogue.

    #14

    Cartoon worm in an office, reacting to being told to come back tomorrow, showcasing absurd comic humor.

    #15

    Absurd comic of volcanoes reacting to greenhouse gas emissions being cut, with one erupting dramatically.

    #16

    Absurd comic featuring a brain character playfully holding a pencil to inspire creativity.

    #17

    Absurd comic by artist: a mermaid desires legs to meet a handsome guy, ending up with wooden planks instead.

    #18

    Absurd comic of a talking Christmas tree with kids, sharing a story about past decorations and Krampus.

    #19

    Absurd comic of two fish; one urging the other to evolve, leading to a comical situation.

    #20

    Snail humorously realizes it's December 24th in an absurd comic.

    #21

    A sleepy cat in bed, confused by bright light through the window, thinks it's a sun but it's a Kazakhstan flag. Absurd comic scene.

    #22

    Absurd comic of a pigeon questioning a dog's sniffing habits, with the dog responding humorously.

    #23

    Absurd comic with a rabbit planning a New Year's recipe and a melted tree, featuring humor and light-hearted absurdity.

