It’s been a while since Bored Panda last featured the wonderfully weird world of Stan Korabelnikov’s comics, but he’s back with a fresh batch... and honestly, not much has changed in the best way possible. His sense of humor is still just as sharp, strange, and relatable. The jokes walk that perfect line between totally absurd and strangely accurate, turning everyday thoughts and situations into something that somehow feels both chaotic and familiar.

Whether it’s a dog making life decisions or a bird giving unsolicited advice, Stan’s characters exist in a world that makes no real sense, yet weirdly mirrors our own.

More info: Instagram | Facebook