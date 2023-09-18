Comic strips are a great medium for bringing laughter and relaxation to our lives. If you're on the hunt for hilarious comics, you're in the right place. We're here to present you a portion of new comics by Stan Korabelnikov.

A webcomic series titled “Proidemtes” features cute animals, foods, plants, and other things that are put into funny scenarios. The author uses cute characters to express his random ideas and thoughts about life through playful comics.

More info: Instagram | Facebook