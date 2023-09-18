Comic strips are a great medium for bringing laughter and relaxation to our lives. If you're on the hunt for hilarious comics, you're in the right place. We're here to present you a portion of new comics by Stan Korabelnikov.

A webcomic series titled “Proidemtes” features cute animals, foods, plants, and other things that are put into funny scenarios. The author uses cute characters to express his random ideas and thoughts about life through playful comics.

If you would like to check out more work by this artist, you can look through our previous posts here and here.

 

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Moon and wolves singing "Queen"

proidemtes Report

Bored Panda reached out to the author of the comic series to ask a few questions about his work. We wanted to know what are some of the most rewarding aspects of being a comic artist as well as what keeps Stan motivated to continue creating. The artist told us: "Likes, likes, more likes to the god of likes! And the opportunity to stand out in the vanity contest, at least in this way. But what truly delights me the most is when my drawings uplift the mood of my friends, acquaintances, and even myself - actually, anyone who sees them. That's always my main motivation. Plus, I can always bring it up on a date, like 'Hey, you know, I'm the one who drew this, and this, and this,' and utterly ruin it.”
#2

Snakes order a bunny for delivery

proidemtes Report

#3

A frog turning into a frog prince

proidemtes Report

Asked about how his art style evolved over time, and what factors influenced these changes, Korabelnikov said: "I don't believe my style has changed somehow since I was 2 years old, nor am I convinced that I even have a distinct style. I'm now an ARTIST, you know what I mean. I find inspiration in artists like Bruegel, Pirosmani, and Henri Rousseau. I believe they've certainly had some influence on me."
#4

Croissant escaping the pigeon

proidemtes Report

#5

Man ordering a soup with chicken as a companion

proidemtes Report

Next, we were curious if Stan could describe the most challenging part of creating a comic. Also, we wanted to know how the artist overcomes any obstacles or difficulties during the creative process. The author of “Proidemtes” comics shared with us: "The most challenging part is going from a sketch to a final drawing. I send a rough sketch to all my friends consisting of 3 sticks, 2 circles, and some text. But what follows is a chasm of laziness and procrastination. I have a ton of unfinished sketches. To actually complete them, I need to stock up on stress so I can relieve it through the drawing process, and spend up to five hours straight just to find the right position for the pupils in the eyes of my characters."
#6

The professor and his pigeon assistant

proidemtes Report

#7

Santa flies over the Earth without stopping

proidemtes Report

Lastly, we were wondering how Korabelnikov stays up to date with current trends and developments in the comic industry, and how he sees the industry evolving in the future. We found out that: “I keep tabs on my favorite artists, primarily through Instagram, like everyone else. With the advent of AI, the barrier to entry in creative fields has lowered. I anticipate that we'll see an influx of talented artists who previously hesitated to even sketch out their ideas. Thus, there will be a lot of competition in the likes market, but we will still have more fun, I hope.”
#8

A pig turns to wolf in order to loose some wight

proidemtes Report

#9

Devil is watching the news

proidemtes Report

#10

The ducks are flying North

proidemtes Report

#11

A thin fish is not visible for the hammerhead shark

proidemtes Report

#12

A Dinosaur waits for the meteor to hit

proidemtes Report

#13

Worms smart talk

proidemtes Report

#14

The Year of the Tiges is over

proidemtes Report

#15

Ants at work

proidemtes Report

#16

Worm and a snailare being wathed by the bird

proidemtes Report

#17

Dad pigeon's lesson about women

proidemtes Report

#18

A snail mailing photos of the caterpillar to the butterfly

proidemtes Report

#19

Two worms discussing the business

proidemtes Report

#20

Ants on the zoom call

proidemtes Report

#21

Bunny on vacation, buried in text messages

proidemtes Report

#22

Bunny finds out about his future

proidemtes Report

#23

Worms under the rain of bird's tears

proidemtes Report

#24

A fish learns about the world

proidemtes Report

#25

The directors meeting

proidemtes Report

