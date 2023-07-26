51 Quotes From Scream Every Fan Of Horror Should Know
Catchy and memorable, some quotes from Scream have earned themselves the status of legendary. While the franchise might include multiple movies, nobody does it better than the first installment. Scream quotes accomplish what they set out to do — make the audience laugh and feel uncomfortable before and after the credits have rolled. This duality of effect is achieved thanks to the characters themselves.
Since this is one of the scariest movies in cinema history, Ghostface quotes are naturally bone-chillingly horrific. When he speaks, it seems like he is toying with the victims before finally revealing himself and doing the horrible deed. In the first film (a must-see for a millennial), Ghostface says so many lines that some have squeezed themselves into modern culture. "What’s your favorite scary movie," a line from the beginning of the movie, is probably one of the most famous horror quotes in the history of modern slashers.
Besides Ghostface, several famous lines from Scream were told by other characters too. Sidney, Tatum, Randy, and more have some brilliant lines focusing more on comedy than horror. Below, we compiled the quotes from the movie Scream that might make you want to rewatch this legendary slasher genre masterpiece. Upvote the quotes you liked the most and share your thoughts about their longevity in the comments below.
“You’re making popcorn?” — Ghostface
When did the Scream franchise start?
One of the most memorable slasher franchises in the entertainment industry, the first Scream movie came out in 1996. Coming from the minds of Wes Craven and Kevil Williamson, the first movie was inspired by the real-life homicide committed by the Gainesville Ripper. Originally, Williamson only intended to write 18 pages, but decided to expand on it. Additionally, Wes Craven agreed with Williamson to have as much gore as the film needed.
“What’s your favorite scary movie?” — Ghostface
“[What do you want?] To see what your insides look like.” — Ghostface
How popular was Scream in the ‘90s?
The movie Scream was a pop culture phenomenon that practically defined the decade it came out in. One of the reasons why this movie became so popular was Drew Barrymore — a star of the ‘90s. She was on the posters, everybody thought she was the main character and she was the reason for the hype. Yet her sequence at the start of the first movie was why Scream became as popular as it was.
“Now Sid, don’t you blame the movies. Movies don’t create psychos. Movies make psychos more creative!” — Billy
“What’s the matter Sidney? You look like you’ve seen a ghost.” — Billy
How did Scream rejuvenate the horror genre?
The horror genre was on a downhill run in the ‘90s. Direct-to-video movies, too many sequels, and poor critical responses drove the horror genre out of popularity. The slasher genre itself was already breathing its last breath. But in 1996, Scream came out and thus rejuvenated the whole genre. It had a cast of young A-list actors, a great director, a brilliant screenplay, and Ghostface.
“Not in my movie.” — Sidney
“That is so sexist. The killer could easily be female. Basic Instinct.” — Tatum
Why is Scream held up as a masterpiece today?
Being labeled as a masterpiece is a rare sight. Scream came out at the right time and now is seen as a great movie of the ‘90s and a masterpiece of the horror genre. It played against the long-standing horror tropes and had a more “meta” view of the genre. It made fun of horror movies by stating the clear rules of surviving a slasher.
“I never thought I’d be so happy to be a virgin.” — Randy
“What did mama tell you? When I wear this badge, you treat me like a man of the law!” — Dewey
“Not this movie, Sidney.” — Ghostface
“You should never say ‘who’s there?’ Don‘t you watch scary movies? It’s a death wish. You might as well come out here to investigate a strange noise or something.” — Ghostface
“Do you like scary movies?” — Ghostface
“You sick f**ks. You’ve seen one too many movies!” — Sidney
“What’s the point? They’re all the same. Some stupid killer stalking some big-breasted girl who can’t act who is always running up the stairs when she should be running out the front door.” — Sidney
“There are certain rules someone must abide by to survive a scary movie.” — Randy
“Don’t go there, Sid. You’re starting to sound like some Wes Carpenter flick or something. Don’t freak yourself out, okay? We’ve got a long night ahead of us.” — Tatum
“Janitors are your superior.” — Tatum
“She looked dead, man. Still does.” — Stuart
“My name isn’t Jesus.” — Kenny
“We all go a little mad sometimes.” — Billy
“Look, Kenny, I know you’re about fifty pounds overweight, but when I say hurry, please interpret that as, move your fat tub of lard a** now!” — Gale
“Jamie Lee was always a virgin in horror movies. She didn’t show her t**s ’til she went legits.” — Randy
“Was that before or after he sliced and diced?!” — Randy
“Careful. This is the moment when the supposedly dead killer comes back to life, for one last scare.” — Randy
“I never said I was in your closet.” — Ghostface
“It’s always hard being friends with you, Sidney. When you’re friends with Sidney, you die!” — Ghostface
“You hang up on me again, I’ll gut you like a fish!” — Ghostface
“You never told me your name… [why do you need to know my name?] Because I want to know who I’m looking at.” — Ghostface
“Everybody’s a suspect!” — Randy
“You’re not scared, are ya?” — Dewey
“I wouldn’t dream of breaking your underwear rule.” — Billy
“Who am I, the beer wench?” — Tatum
“If you were the only suspect in a senseless bloodbath - would you be standing in the horror section?” — Randy
“As if. That’s all I’m saying... as if.” — Stuart
“If I’m right about this, I could save a man’s life. Do you know what that would do for my book sales?” — Gale
“I’m sorry Deputy Dewey-boy, but we’re ready to go. Now! Okay?” — Tatum
“People treat me like I’m the anti-Christ of television journalism.” — Gale
“Looks like you fingered the wrong guy, again.” — Stuart
“Stupidity leak!” — Tatum
“It’s called subtlety, Stu. You should look it up.” — Billy
“No, please don’t [off] me, Mr. Ghostface, I wanna be in the sequel!” — Tatum
“If you hang up on me you’ll die just like your mother! Do you wanna die Sidney? Your mother sure didn’t.” — Ghostface
“See, you push the laws and you end up [gone]. Okay, I’ll see you in the kitchen with a knife.” — Randy
“It’s the millennium. Motives are incidental.” — Randy
“We’ve already played that game. Remember? You lost.” — Billy
“Oh, this is the greatest fun. You’re going to love this. We got a surprise for you, Sidney. Yeah, you’re going to love this one. It’s a scream, baby. Hold a second, be right back.” — Stuart
“What’s leatherface doing here?” — Randy
“Did we ever find out why Hannibal Lecter like to eat people? DON’T THINK SO! See, it’s a lot more scarier when there’s no motive, Sid.” — Billy
“My mom and dad are gonna be so mad at me!” — Stuart
“Hello Sidney, it’s an honor.” — Ghostface
“You wish it was Ted. Don’t forget to set the alarm!” — Ghostface