Catchy and memorable, some quotes from Scream have earned themselves the status of legendary. While the franchise might include multiple movies, nobody does it better than the first installment. Scream quotes accomplish what they set out to do — make the audience laugh and feel uncomfortable before and after the credits have rolled. This duality of effect is achieved thanks to the characters themselves.

Since this is one of the scariest movies in cinema history, Ghostface quotes are naturally bone-chillingly horrific. When he speaks, it seems like he is toying with the victims before finally revealing himself and doing the horrible deed. In the first film (a must-see for a millennial), Ghostface says so many lines that some have squeezed themselves into modern culture. "What’s your favorite scary movie," a line from the beginning of the movie, is probably one of the most famous horror quotes in the history of modern slashers.

Besides Ghostface, several famous lines from Scream were told by other characters too. Sidney, Tatum, Randy, and more have some brilliant lines focusing more on comedy than horror. Below, we compiled the quotes from the movie Scream that might make you want to rewatch this legendary slasher genre masterpiece. Upvote the quotes you liked the most and share your thoughts about their longevity in the comments below.