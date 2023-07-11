From the ‘90s to the ‘00s, it was the golden age for millennial movies. In two decades, several movies captured the attention span of Generation Y. From laugh-inducing comedies to tear-jerking romances, plenty of millennials had the chance to pick and choose from a long list of movies. In the two decades, millennials got one generation movie after another, in genres that ranged from found footage horror to teen romances.

The horror genre started to branch off with ‘90s movies. In just ten years, millennials were blessed with genre-defining movies. From Scream (1996) to The Blair Witch Projects (1999), one redefined the slasher genre, while the other popularized the found footage style of movies. Both of them have become gold standards for their genres. Also, millennials got the chance to enjoy the romantic comedies that peaked with ‘00s movies. If you are a member of Generation Y, you must have watched (500) Days of Summer. It went against the tropes, subverting expectations and capturing millennials in under two hours.

Like with Gen-Z films, we have compiled iconic movies that captured the millennial generation. Since they are quirky and sometimes too cheesy, grab some popcorn and a can of soda before watching them. Since these films range from coming-of-age movies to complete slashers, upvote the ones that you have watched before. Also, if you have a millennial classic of your own, share it below.