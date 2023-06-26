Time moves forwards, standards and people change, and, as with every other age group, Gen-Z movies pop up to reach the up-and-coming generation. Unlike other groups, Gen-Z is famous for the amount of content it consumes daily. To capitalize on this rising consumption, Hollywood is rushing to create one Gen-Z movie after another. However, since this generation has different values, movies have to adapt. For this reason, it seems like romantic and high school-themed movies are taking the lead among Gen-Z people.

Teen romance movies have to walk a careful line. If they can't balance characters and storylines, they will either be too cringy to watch or super unrealistic beyond imagination. When the majority of screenwriters in Hollywood are older than the oldest Gen-Z member, they can't understand how young people act, speak or think. So it’s not a wonder why independent studios have taken the lead in this genre. A24, for example, dominates the market with its movies. Usually, these kinds of romantic stories are also visible in high school movies. Since they are the origin grounds for the biggest gossip stories ever, romance is always guaranteed to bloom.

It's important to remember that teen movies vary in the genres and themes they try to analyze.