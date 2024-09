ADVERTISEMENT

We all have to deal with obnoxious people from time to time. So, it can be very satisfying to put them in their place.

This man got a chance to do just that. Back in the day, he was a guitarist in a band with a despicable lead singer. He used to drive him around, as despite him believing he was an alpha male and things like that, he didn’t even have a driver’s license. Until one day, the man got so sick of his behavior that he told him off, which took the singer by surprise.

Putting annoying people in their place can be extremely satisfying

A man used to play in a band that had an obnoxious lead singer who imagined himself to be a “rock god”

This “rock god” was basically broke and didn’t have a driver’s license, so the man used to drive him around

He was also a terrible passenger, as he always made him wait around for him and even wanted to smoke in the car

Then, one day, the man had enough of his poor behavior and whining, so he told him that he no longer would be his driver and that from that point on, the singer had to be driven by his wife

Back in the day, the OP was in a band. Typically bands are made of members with a lead guitar, rhythm guitar, bass guitar, drums, and a lead singer if other members don’t sing. The original poster said in the comments that he was a bass, guitar, and drum player, but for this project, he mostly played guitar.

They also had a lead singer. This dude had no driver’s license and was living on welfare, so he couldn’t really get one. So, he was totally dependent on the original poster, as he was his driver to band practice and lived just a few blocks away.

Yet, instead of being thankful that someone was driving him around, he was always a prick. There were many instances when the OP had to wait around for him to shower, blow-dry his hair, and so on before they could head out to the practice. Then, in the car, he always wanted to smoke.

Smoking in a closed environment, such as a car, pollutes the interior with nicotine and other smoke particles. The surfaces collect the harmful pollutants and they’re not easy to get out. For instance, a traditional cleaning or even ventilating usually doesn’t work. So, it creates third-hand nicotine exposure or third-hand smoke.

While secondhand smoke is known to cause health problems, such as cancer, thirdhand smoke hasn’t been studied as extensively. Still, it is clear that it poses a hazard to nonsmokers, especially children. People get exposed to it while touching the contaminated surfaces or breathing in the gasses it might be releasing. The only way to avoid thirdhand smoke is to steer away from smoking indoors.

So, it’s pretty clear why the OP didn’t want his bandmate to smoke inside his car – polluting your car with something that might harm your health doesn’t seem like a good idea.

After around a year of this driving arrangement, the man’s patience was running thin. And one night he had enough.

After wrapping up the practice, they were sitting around and having some brews. Then, the OP got up and said he wanted to go home because he had to get up early to go to work. This meant that the lead singer had to go too since he was his driver.

Yet, he wasn’t pleased with this idea. He started arguing that he wasn’t ready and couldn’t go. The man didn’t want to put up with all of this, so he told him that as soon as his gear was loaded, he was going to be on the move. The lead singer joined him but kept pouting for the whole 15-minute trip. He was saying that he wasn’t the author’s girlfriend, so he shouldn’t be telling him when to leave and things like that.

This monologue was getting on the man’s nerves, but he didn’t say anything. Then, when they pulled into his driveway, he calmly said to him that it was his last ride with him. From then on, he could find someone else to drive him. This stumped the man and he kept staring blankly as the OP was driving away.

The OP kept his word and never drove him again. Instead, the singer’s wife did. So, this man who imagined himself to be an alpha male lead singer or even a “rock god” was proven to be simply an entitled dude.

As many say, alpha male psychology is dangerous, as it makes men imagine themselves to be better and more capable than they are. Funnily enough, the nature theory this whole mindset is based on was debunked. Wolves don’t really have “alphas”; they simply are packs of families led by a breeding pair.

Many folks online basically laughed at this “rock god” being put in his place and talked about how he deserved such treatment. Sadly, after this confrontation, the band didn’t last long. Well, it’s sad to hear that a project some people were likely excited to be a part of has ended.

On the other hand, maybe it’s for the best – they no longer have to put up with their insufferable lead singer. Plus, the man now has an interesting story to share at parties and online about how he handled such a jerk.

As we said – putting loathsome people in their place can be satisfying, and the pleased reaction many people online had proves that