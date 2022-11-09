#1 Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn Crocs in public.

#2 Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten cereal for dinner.

#3 Put a finger down if you’ve ever mistakenly thought somebody was waving at you.

#4 Put a finger down if you ever ate snow.

#5 Put a finger down if you laugh when kids fall.

#6 Put a finger down if you texted someone “I’m on my way” but you still were in your house.

#7 Put a finger down if you ever canceled your plans because you didn’t feel like going.

#8 Put a finger down if you ever laughed so hard that you spit out your drink.

#9 Put a finger down if you ever dropped your phone on your face.

#10 Put a finger down if you have ever had a negative bank account balance.

#11 Put a finger down if you’ve ever cheated on a test.

#12 Put a finger down if you’ve ever climbed a mountain.

#13 Put a finger down if you’re scared of public speaking.

#14 Put a finger down if you own more than 10 pairs of shoes.

#15 Put a finger down if you’ve had your heart broken before.

#16 Put a finger down if you ever lied to impress someone.

#17 Put a finger down if you ever cried in public.

#18 Put a finger down if you ever faked sick to stay at home.

#19 Put a finger down if you cried because of seeing someone else cry.

#20 Put a finger down if you used a pencil to poke holes in an eraser.

#21 Put a finger down if you ever watched a raindrop race.

#22 Put a finger down if you talk to yourself.

#23 Put a finger down if you walked into a sliding glass door because you thought it was open.

#24 Put a finger down if you went to college just because your parents wanted you to.

#25 Put a finger down if you have eaten dirt.

#26 Put a finger down if you have shoplifted.

#27 Put a finger down if you’ve ever stolen something.

#28 Put a finger down if you like to sing in the shower.

#29 Put a finger down if you procrastinate.

#30 Put a finger down if you’ve ever used the word “YOLO” unironically.

#31 Put a finger down if you’ve ever skinny-dipped.

#32 Put a finger down if you’ve ever accidentally worn clothes inside out.

#33 Put a finger down if you’re scared of needles.

#34 Put a finger down if you’ve ever fallen out of bed while sleeping.

#35 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a casino.

#36 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in a car accident.

#37 Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn somebody else’s clothes.

#38 Put a finger down if you ever lied in a job interview.

#39 Put a finger down if you often zone out during a fun time with friends.

#40 Put a finger down if you ever had an urge to delete all social media apps.

#41 Put a finger down if you ever looked yourself up on Google.

#42 Put a finger down if you ever saved a picture of you crying.

#43 Put a finger down if you ever apologized to an object after bumping into it.

#44 Put a finger down if you ever wrote your name on a foggy window.

#45 Put a finger down if you ever yelled at your parents.

#46 Put a finger down if you ate super healthy so you could eat McDonalds later on.

#47 Put a finger down if you slept in your partners clothes while they were away.

#48 Put a finger down if you planned an elaborate move to another country with your best friend.

#49 Put a finger down if you ever purposefully waited to text someone back.

#50 Put a finger down if you ever lied about your age.

#51 Put a finger down if you have ever drawn a moustache on my face.

#52 Put a finger down if you have used someone else's toothbrush.

#53 Put a finger down if you have eaten from a bowl, like a dog, to see what it was like.

#54 Put a finger down if you have dated someone older than you.

#55 Put a finger down if you have met a celebrity.

#56 Put a finger down if you have ever slid into someone's DMs.

#57 Put a finger down if you have dated more than one person at once.

#58 Put a finger down if you have ever gone to the principal's office.

#59 Put a finger down if you have ever sent a racy text to the wrong person.

#60 Put a finger down if you don’t have patience.

#61 Put a finger down if you are the life of the party.

#62 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been camping.

#63 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been ice skating.

#64 Put a finger down if you know all the words to your own national anthem.

#65 Put a finger down if you’ve ever had a dream about being a chicken.

#66 Put a finger down if you’ve ever pretended to be asleep when someone is talking to you.

#67 Put a finger down if you’ve ever tripped over your pet.

#68 Put a finger down if you’re scared of spiders.

#69 Put a finger down if you know 10 colors.

#70 Put a finger down if you’ve ever gone to the movies by yourself.

#71 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in the military.

#72 Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for drawing on the walls.

#73 Put a finger down if you ever got lost.

#74 Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for not brushing your teeth.

#75 Put a finger down if you ever pretended to be in a music video while listening to it.

#76 Put a finger down if you ever stuck your arms into a t-shirt and pretended you’ve lost them.

#77 Put a finger down if you ever gone on a blind date.

#78 Put a finger down if you embarrassed yourself trying to look cool in front of people.

#79 Put a finger down if you are still sleeping with your stuffed animals.

#80 Put a finger down if you dug through dirty laundry to pick something to wear.

#81 Put a finger down if you have tried guessing your partner’s password.

#82 Put a finger down if you have appeared on TV.

#83 Put a finger down if you ever cheated in a board game.

#84 Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.

#85 Put a finger down if you have jumped into a trash can or dumpster.

#86 Put a finger down if you have said, "My dog ate my homework."

#87 Put a finger down if you read an entire book in a day.

#88 Put a finger down if you have ever created a fake social media account.

#89 Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.

#91 Put a finger down if you like solving puzzles.

#92 Put a finger down if you consider yourself athletic.

#93 Put a finger down if you’ve ever peed your pants in public.

#94 Put a finger down if you’ve ever pooped in the woods.

#95 Put a finger down if you’ve ever done recreational drugs.

#96 Put a finger down if you’ve ever danced on the street.

#97 Put a finger down if you’ve ever farted loud in public.

#98 Put a finger down if you can’t watch horror movies.

#99 Put a finger down if you’ve ever caught a fish.

#100 Put a finger down if you have your driver’s license.

#101 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a tropical island.

#102 Put a finger down if you have more than one job.

#103 Put a finger down if you never climbed a tree.

#104 Put a finger down if you ever drank from the garden hose.

#105 Put a finger down if you’ve ever dyed your hair a crazy color.

#106 Put a finger down if ever worn something that was uncomfortable for you but you continued to wear it because you thought it was cool.

#107 Put a finger down if you only listen to country music.

#108 Put a finger down if you shaved your toes.

#109 Put a finger down if you’ve ever gotten into a catfight.

#110 Put a finger down if you ever played with a magnifying glass on a sunny day.

#111 Put a finger down if you're scared of rollercoasters or heights.

#112 Put a finger down if you have ever ended a relationship over text.

#113 Put a finger down if you’ve watched Game of Thrones.

#114 Put a finger down if you have a piercing.

#115 Put a finger down if you can whistle with your fingers.

#116 Put a finger down if you get frustrated easily.

#117 Put a finger down if you are a perfectionist.

#118 Put a finger down if you’ve ever swum in the ocean.

#119 Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

#120 Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a drive-thru movie theater.

#121 Put a finger down if you think “The Bachelor” is a realistic depiction of modern romance.

#122 Put a finger down if you can ride a bike.

#123 Put a finger down if you own your own home.

#124 Put a finger down if you are the head of your household.

#125 Put a finger down if you ever ate a worm.

#126 Put a finger down if you have piercings in more than ears.

#127 Put a finger down if you keep a diary.

#128 Put a finger down if you ever screamed into a fan.

#129 Put a finger down if you ever cried in the car.

#130 Put a finger down if you tried to communicate with a friend telepathically.

#131 Put a finger down if you are scared of heights.