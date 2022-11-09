132 ‘Put A Finger Down’ Questions To Compare Experiences With Friends
Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn Crocs in public.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten cereal for dinner.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever mistakenly thought somebody was waving at you.
Put a finger down if you ever ate snow.
Put a finger down if you laugh when kids fall.
Put a finger down if you texted someone “I’m on my way” but you still were in your house.
Put a finger down if you ever canceled your plans because you didn’t feel like going.
Put a finger down if you ever laughed so hard that you spit out your drink.
Put a finger down if you ever dropped your phone on your face.
Put a finger down if you have ever had a negative bank account balance.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever cheated on a test.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever climbed a mountain.
Put a finger down if you’re scared of public speaking.
Put a finger down if you own more than 10 pairs of shoes.
Put a finger down if you’ve had your heart broken before.
Put a finger down if you ever lied to impress someone.
Put a finger down if you ever cried in public.
Put a finger down if you ever faked sick to stay at home.
Put a finger down if you cried because of seeing someone else cry.
Put a finger down if you used a pencil to poke holes in an eraser.
Put a finger down if you ever watched a raindrop race.
Put a finger down if you talk to yourself.
Put a finger down if you walked into a sliding glass door because you thought it was open.
Put a finger down if you went to college just because your parents wanted you to.
Put a finger down if you have eaten dirt.
Put a finger down if you have shoplifted.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever stolen something.
Put a finger down if you like to sing in the shower.
Put a finger down if you procrastinate.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever used the word “YOLO” unironically.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever skinny-dipped.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever accidentally worn clothes inside out.
Put a finger down if you’re scared of needles.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever fallen out of bed while sleeping.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a casino.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in a car accident.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn somebody else’s clothes.
Put a finger down if you ever lied in a job interview.
Put a finger down if you often zone out during a fun time with friends.
Put a finger down if you ever had an urge to delete all social media apps.
Put a finger down if you ever looked yourself up on Google.
Put a finger down if you ever saved a picture of you crying.
Put a finger down if you ever apologized to an object after bumping into it.
Put a finger down if you ever wrote your name on a foggy window.
Put a finger down if you ever yelled at your parents.
Put a finger down if you ate super healthy so you could eat McDonalds later on.
Put a finger down if you slept in your partners clothes while they were away.
Put a finger down if you planned an elaborate move to another country with your best friend.
Put a finger down if you ever purposefully waited to text someone back.
Put a finger down if you ever lied about your age.
Put a finger down if you have ever drawn a moustache on my face.
Put a finger down if you have used someone else's toothbrush.
Put a finger down if you have eaten from a bowl, like a dog, to see what it was like.
Put a finger down if you have dated someone older than you.
Put a finger down if you have met a celebrity.
Put a finger down if you have ever slid into someone's DMs.
Put a finger down if you have dated more than one person at once.
Put a finger down if you have ever gone to the principal's office.
Put a finger down if you have ever sent a racy text to the wrong person.
Put a finger down if you don’t have patience.
Put a finger down if you are the life of the party.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been camping.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been ice skating.
Put a finger down if you know all the words to your own national anthem.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever had a dream about being a chicken.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever pretended to be asleep when someone is talking to you.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever tripped over your pet.
Put a finger down if you’re scared of spiders.
Put a finger down if you know 10 colors.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever gone to the movies by yourself.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in the military.
Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for drawing on the walls.
Put a finger down if you ever got lost.
Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for not brushing your teeth.
Put a finger down if you ever pretended to be in a music video while listening to it.
Put a finger down if you ever stuck your arms into a t-shirt and pretended you’ve lost them.
Put a finger down if you ever gone on a blind date.
Put a finger down if you embarrassed yourself trying to look cool in front of people.
Put a finger down if you are still sleeping with your stuffed animals.
Put a finger down if you dug through dirty laundry to pick something to wear.
Put a finger down if you have tried guessing your partner’s password.
Put a finger down if you have appeared on TV.
Put a finger down if you ever cheated in a board game.
Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.
Put a finger down if you have jumped into a trash can or dumpster.
Put a finger down if you have said, "My dog ate my homework."
Put a finger down if you read an entire book in a day.
Put a finger down if you have ever created a fake social media account.
Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.
Put a finger down if you have any tattoos.
Put a finger down if you like solving puzzles.
Put a finger down if you consider yourself athletic.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever peed your pants in public.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever pooped in the woods.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever done recreational drugs.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever danced on the street.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever farted loud in public.
Put a finger down if you can’t watch horror movies.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever caught a fish.
Put a finger down if you have your driver’s license.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a tropical island.
Put a finger down if you have more than one job.
Put a finger down if you never climbed a tree.
Put a finger down if you ever drank from the garden hose.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever dyed your hair a crazy color.
Put a finger down if ever worn something that was uncomfortable for you but you continued to wear it because you thought it was cool.
Put a finger down if you only listen to country music.
Put a finger down if you shaved your toes.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever gotten into a catfight.
Put a finger down if you ever played with a magnifying glass on a sunny day.
Put a finger down if you're scared of rollercoasters or heights.
Put a finger down if you have ever ended a relationship over text.
Put a finger down if you’ve watched Game of Thrones.
Put a finger down if you have a piercing.
Put a finger down if you can whistle with your fingers.
Put a finger down if you get frustrated easily.
Put a finger down if you are a perfectionist.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever swum in the ocean.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten a Krispy Kreme doughnut.
Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a drive-thru movie theater.
Put a finger down if you think “The Bachelor” is a realistic depiction of modern romance.
Put a finger down if you can ride a bike.
Put a finger down if you own your own home.
Put a finger down if you are the head of your household.
Put a finger down if you ever ate a worm.
Put a finger down if you have piercings in more than ears.
Put a finger down if you keep a diary.
Put a finger down if you ever screamed into a fan.
Put a finger down if you ever cried in the car.
Put a finger down if you tried to communicate with a friend telepathically.
Put a finger down if you are scared of heights.
Put a finger down if you have done karate.