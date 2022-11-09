#1

Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn Crocs in public.

#2

Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten cereal for dinner.

#3

Put a finger down if you’ve ever mistakenly thought somebody was waving at you.

#4

Put a finger down if you ever ate snow.

#5

Put a finger down if you laugh when kids fall.

#6

Put a finger down if you texted someone “I’m on my way” but you still were in your house.

#7

Put a finger down if you ever canceled your plans because you didn’t feel like going.

#8

Put a finger down if you ever laughed so hard that you spit out your drink.

#9

Put a finger down if you ever dropped your phone on your face.

#10

Put a finger down if you have ever had a negative bank account balance.

#11

Put a finger down if you’ve ever cheated on a test.

#12

Put a finger down if you’ve ever climbed a mountain.

#13

Put a finger down if you’re scared of public speaking.

#14

Put a finger down if you own more than 10 pairs of shoes.

#15

Put a finger down if you’ve had your heart broken before.

#16

Put a finger down if you ever lied to impress someone.

#17

Put a finger down if you ever cried in public.

#18

Put a finger down if you ever faked sick to stay at home.

#19

Put a finger down if you cried because of seeing someone else cry.

#20

Put a finger down if you used a pencil to poke holes in an eraser.

#21

Put a finger down if you ever watched a raindrop race.

#22

Put a finger down if you talk to yourself.

#23

Put a finger down if you walked into a sliding glass door because you thought it was open.

#24

Put a finger down if you went to college just because your parents wanted you to.

#25

Put a finger down if you have eaten dirt.

#26

Put a finger down if you have shoplifted.

#27

Put a finger down if you’ve ever stolen something.

#28

Put a finger down if you like to sing in the shower.

#29

Put a finger down if you procrastinate.

#30

Put a finger down if you’ve ever used the word “YOLO” unironically.

#31

Put a finger down if you’ve ever skinny-dipped.

#32

Put a finger down if you’ve ever accidentally worn clothes inside out.

#33

Put a finger down if you’re scared of needles.

#34

Put a finger down if you’ve ever fallen out of bed while sleeping.

#35

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a casino.

#36

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in a car accident.

#37

Put a finger down if you’ve ever worn somebody else’s clothes.

#38

Put a finger down if you ever lied in a job interview.

#39

Put a finger down if you often zone out during a fun time with friends.

#40

Put a finger down if you ever had an urge to delete all social media apps.

#41

Put a finger down if you ever looked yourself up on Google.

#42

Put a finger down if you ever saved a picture of you crying.

#43

Put a finger down if you ever apologized to an object after bumping into it.

#44

Put a finger down if you ever wrote your name on a foggy window.

#45

Put a finger down if you ever yelled at your parents.

#46

Put a finger down if you ate super healthy so you could eat McDonalds later on.

#47

Put a finger down if you slept in your partners clothes while they were away.

#48

Put a finger down if you planned an elaborate move to another country with your best friend.

#49

Put a finger down if you ever purposefully waited to text someone back.

#50

Put a finger down if you ever lied about your age.

#51

Put a finger down if you have ever drawn a moustache on my face.

#52

Put a finger down if you have used someone else's toothbrush.

#53

Put a finger down if you have eaten from a bowl, like a dog, to see what it was like.

#54

Put a finger down if you have dated someone older than you.

#55

Put a finger down if you have met a celebrity.

#56

Put a finger down if you have ever slid into someone's DMs.

#57

Put a finger down if you have dated more than one person at once.

#58

Put a finger down if you have ever gone to the principal's office.

#59

Put a finger down if you have ever sent a racy text to the wrong person.

#60

Put a finger down if you don’t have patience.

#61

Put a finger down if you are the life of the party.

#62

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been camping.

#63

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been ice skating.

#64

Put a finger down if you know all the words to your own national anthem.

#65

Put a finger down if you’ve ever had a dream about being a chicken.

#66

Put a finger down if you’ve ever pretended to be asleep when someone is talking to you.

#67

Put a finger down if you’ve ever tripped over your pet.

#68

Put a finger down if you’re scared of spiders.

#69

Put a finger down if you know 10 colors.

#70

Put a finger down if you’ve ever gone to the movies by yourself.

#71

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been in the military.

#72

Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for drawing on the walls.

#73

Put a finger down if you ever got lost.

#74

Put a finger down if you ever got in trouble for not brushing your teeth.

#75

Put a finger down if you ever pretended to be in a music video while listening to it.

#76

Put a finger down if you ever stuck your arms into a t-shirt and pretended you’ve lost them.

#77

Put a finger down if you ever gone on a blind date.

#78

Put a finger down if you embarrassed yourself trying to look cool in front of people.

#79

Put a finger down if you are still sleeping with your stuffed animals.

#80

Put a finger down if you dug through dirty laundry to pick something to wear.

#81

Put a finger down if you have tried guessing your partner’s password.

#82

Put a finger down if you have appeared on TV.

#83

Put a finger down if you ever cheated in a board game.

#84

Put a finger down if you have gotten a speeding ticket.

#85

Put a finger down if you have jumped into a trash can or dumpster.

#86

Put a finger down if you have said, "My dog ate my homework."

#87

Put a finger down if you read an entire book in a day.

#88

Put a finger down if you have ever created a fake social media account.

#90

Put a finger down if you have any tattoos.

#91

Put a finger down if you like solving puzzles.

#92

Put a finger down if you consider yourself athletic.

#93

Put a finger down if you’ve ever peed your pants in public.

#94

Put a finger down if you’ve ever pooped in the woods.

#95

Put a finger down if you’ve ever done recreational drugs.

#96

Put a finger down if you’ve ever danced on the street.

#97

Put a finger down if you’ve ever farted loud in public.

#98

Put a finger down if you can’t watch horror movies.

#99

Put a finger down if you’ve ever caught a fish.

#100

Put a finger down if you have your driver’s license.

#101

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a tropical island.

#102

Put a finger down if you have more than one job.

#103

Put a finger down if you never climbed a tree.

#104

Put a finger down if you ever drank from the garden hose.

#105

Put a finger down if you’ve ever dyed your hair a crazy color.

#106

Put a finger down if ever worn something that was uncomfortable for you but you continued to wear it because you thought it was cool.

#107

Put a finger down if you only listen to country music.

#108

Put a finger down if you shaved your toes.

#109

Put a finger down if you’ve ever gotten into a catfight.

#110

Put a finger down if you ever played with a magnifying glass on a sunny day.

#111

Put a finger down if you're scared of rollercoasters or heights.

#112

Put a finger down if you have ever ended a relationship over text.

#113

Put a finger down if you’ve watched Game of Thrones.

#114

Put a finger down if you have a piercing.

#115

Put a finger down if you can whistle with your fingers.

#116

Put a finger down if you get frustrated easily.

#117

Put a finger down if you are a perfectionist.

#118

Put a finger down if you’ve ever swum in the ocean.

#119

Put a finger down if you’ve ever eaten a Krispy Kreme doughnut.

#120

Put a finger down if you’ve ever been to a drive-thru movie theater.

#121

Put a finger down if you think “The Bachelor” is a realistic depiction of modern romance.

#122

Put a finger down if you can ride a bike.

#123

Put a finger down if you own your own home.

#124

Put a finger down if you are the head of your household.

#125

Put a finger down if you ever ate a worm.

#126

Put a finger down if you have piercings in more than ears.

#127

Put a finger down if you keep a diary.

#128

Put a finger down if you ever screamed into a fan.

#129

Put a finger down if you ever cried in the car.

#130

Put a finger down if you tried to communicate with a friend telepathically.

#131

Put a finger down if you are scared of heights.

#132

Put a finger down if you have done karate.

