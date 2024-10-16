"Outrageous!": Woman Brutally Kicks And Slaps Delivery Man For Giving Her Road Safety Advice

ADVERTISEMENT

A drunk woman was arrested in China for attacking a food delivery driver who reminded her about road safety rules.

The 42-year-old woman, surnamed Huang, kicked and slapped the worker, a 21-year-old man surnamed Ran, in Chongqing, southwestern China, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday (October 14).

Huang was reportedly drunk that day and was sitting on the back of an electric bike her friend was riding.

The incident was captured on video, spreading outrage on the Chinese platform Douyin.

Noting that the vehicle was swerving on the road, Ran told them to be more careful when they got close to his bike.

After hearing the young man’s remarks, Huang kicked him and pulled him onto the ground before slapping him and stomping on his face.

“Don’t we food delivery workers have human rights? You think you can beat us as much as you like?” Ran shouted.

The woman’s friend insisted that she flee the scene as other couriers approached the man, telling Huang to stop assaulting him.

Another courier reportedly told Huang, “You want to walk away after beating someone?”

Officers soon arrived and took the 42-year-old to the police station for questioning.

The 21-year-old said he suffered physical and mental trauma as a result of Huang’s attacks.

“She kicked my body and my head. I did not strike back. I am still quite dizzy,” the food delivery worker described.

Ran had to be taken to the hospital for treatment. His current state is unknown.

The incident reportedly occurred during his first day as a delivery rider.

A two-minute video circulating on the Chinese social media platform Douyin shows Huang brutally attacking Ran on the street, striking his face and throwing her body on top of him.

The worker can be seen paralyzed on the ground, enduring the blows as a group of onlookers gathers to watch the scene.

“The state should impose severe penalties on those who corrupt social morals,” one user wrote.

“What a difficult situation for the courier. He could not fight back because he would also be punished,” another said.

“This woman is outrageous! She thinks she can do what she likes?” added a third netizen.

“Put her behind bars,” a netizen exclaimed