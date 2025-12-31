ADVERTISEMENT

Dear ladies and your/their creation... For decades, feminism fought loudly for the right to vote, workplace equality, reproductive freedom, to be able to sign our own documents, and so much more. We've come a long way since then but the battle is far from over. Behind the marches, hashtags and manifestos lies a more quiet form of resistance. It's low-effort and high-impact. Petty. Personal. Sometimes even a little unhinged.

We're talking about micro-feminism: a movement that's been silently gaining momentum over the years. It's everywhere... Online. Offline. In the boardroom. In the bedroom…

Women around the world are causing chaos - and leveling the playing field - with clever clap backs and creative acts that help them reclaim their rightful throne in society.

Someone recently asked people to share the most unhinged ways they practice micro-feminism, and the answers might make many a “small” grown man squirm. From the funny, to the witty, to the downright savage, women are proving that sometimes the biggest revolutions aren't loud or noble, just deeply inconvenient and uncomfortable. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best for you to scroll through for some epic inspiration. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

#1

Woman clapping back at toxic masculinity during a kitchen conversation, embodying microfeminism with confidence and assertiveness. I reassured my husband that since he invited his family for Thanksgiving that he didn't have to worry. I would help him. Just tell me what to do and I will help
so don't get overwhelmed.

Not a great place to be at the start 😕

Many women are done...

Done inflating or cushioning men's egos. Done being polite to the point of going unseen. Done keeping quiet while he mansplains or hepeats after rudely interrupting. They're done, but they're not going to make a loud fuss about it.

Instead, women have launched a quiet but chaotic revolution. They're intentionally sitting with their legs spread apart on public transport, they're refusing to move out of the way for a man on the sidewalk, they're putting "mom" duties into dad's hands. They're letting men feel the same discomfort they've handed out themselves for centuries.
    #2

    Toy store display with various colorful dolls and vehicles, highlighting women's microfeminism against toxic masculinity. I work in retail, if someone says they're looking for a product for a girl I will take them to the kids section and ask how old the girl is, even when I know they meant woman. OH, you said girl, I thought you meant a child. I'll do it for men and
    women.

    #3

    Young woman in medical scrubs engaging in a serious conversation, symbolizing women clapping back at toxic masculinity. I'm an ER nurse. Whenever I have a pediatric patient, I ask the fathers for the medical history of the child and when they defer to their partner (they do every time) I ask "why don't you know?"

    Micro-feminism isn't about grand gestures or rebellious activism, says Morgana Jones, a student living in Ireland.

    "It's about the small daily actions we take to challenge gender inequality in our lives," she explains. "These are the subtle ways as women we can fight back against bias to help in supporting each other, creating gradual change within our society."

    Jones says her own experiences in lectures, work and social spaces have proven that these minor acts can have a profound impact on how women are perceived and treated.
    #4

    Woman wearing New York cap standing in a subway station among a crowd, symbolizing microfeminism clapping back at toxic masculinity. Sometimes I don’t move out of the way when it’s clear a man is going to run into me. I just body check them and say “excuse me?” There was some study done that men will expect a woman to move out of the way if they’re going to run into each other/ going the same way, and every single time I don’t move they run straight into me. The entitlement and expectation I should be the one to move is WILD. Highly recommend all women try!

    Weird how all the women I know say this about men and none of the men acknowledge it.

    #5

    Young woman smiling confidently outdoors, embodying strength and microfeminism against toxic masculinity. Whenever I hear a man make a misogynistic joke or "jokingly" complain about women, I say "it seems like you enjoy spending time with men much more" And then a half smile as if I know their secret

    #6

    I wear suits to most events as Saree is the traditional wear mostly worn by women here... I thrive under the scandalous glances of men like I offended their ancestors

    Jones adds that since she's started using acts of micro-feminism, she's noticed that people respect her more, and involve her more in discussions. They actively listen and value her opinion.

    "As a woman in this society it is hard to feel heard and valued," writes Jones. "By putting myself out there and standing up to men who view themselves above us as women, I've noticed a change. Spreading awareness helps in empowering others around us to make the change also and helps in creating a more equal society."
    #7

    Man sitting in armchair buttoning pink shirt, symbolizing resistance to toxic masculinity and microfeminism themes. When a man is not wearing a shirt I call him topless instead of shirtless

    #8

    Three children drawing at a table, illustrating young girls clapping back at toxic masculinity with microfeminism acts. I used to be a teacher. Whenever a kid was sick and needed to be picked up, I would call the dads first

    #9

    Two colleagues discussing ideas over coffee in an office, illustrating women clapping back at toxic masculinity. When male colleagues tell me he and his wife are having a baby, I ask if he thinks he will come back to work after the baby is born.

    NPR calls micro-feminism "the next big thing in fighting the patriarchy." Little acts can go a long way in making big changes, says Dr. Halima Kazem-Stojanovic, a feminist and gender expert at Stanford University.

    Kazem-Stojanovic believes it's important to normalize addressing everyday gender biases. "When you start to adjust society's norms, then that has a lasting effect. That has a conscious and a subconscious effect," the expert explained.
    #10

    Man and woman walking and smiling in office hallway, representing microfeminism and clapping back at toxic masculinity. When a man won't step out of the way first if we are both walking down a narrow hallway, I make an elaborate gesture with my arms and say "M'lady"

    #11

    Confident woman with long hair posing thoughtfully against a patterned wall, representing acts of microfeminism. 1. I don't make space for men anymore when walking past them on the sidewalk. Why do they always think we're the ones who need to get out of the way? (Exceptions for disabled people or big groups ofc.)
    2. I don't lower my voice when talking about women's problems, especially when men are around. I ask for a pad in my normal voice at work in front of my male bosses.
    3. When a doctor tries to dismiss my pain and suffering as normal, mental or "just anxiety", I ask them "what if I was male" repeatedly until they shut up and usually they suddenly have an idea what else it could be.
    4. If someone tells me they're pregnant, I don't congratulate them. I ask, "Are you happy about it?" and then act accordingly after getting an answer.
    5. I talk openly about my salary to be able to compare it to others and spot differences.
    6. I immediately exit a conversation when I am interrupted more than three times (except for calls)
    7. Not everyone I slept with adds to my body count. Only the ones that made me finish.
    8. Opening doors/holding doors open for others, no matter who.
    9. I stopped apologizing for every little thing I do.
    10. At family gatherings, I make the men help in the kitchen after as well.
    11. I respectfully correct people who misgender/deadname people and start a discussion if they refuse.
    12. I buy men's razors (and Co.) because I refuse to pay the pink tax.
    13. I refuse to buy my friends' babies any type of gendered clothes or toys. Once they're old enough and develop a taste, they get what they like. Until then, it's all green, yellow, red, or purple (mostly)
    15. I don't hide behind a male gamer tag just to be "taken serious" in online gaming. I destroy my opponents as a woman, and I'm proud of it.

    So much number 6. My boss does this. Then eventually he asks what i was going to say and i tell him i've forgotten, and he's lucky it wasn't something about him being on fire. I don't wait three times anymore. He's been doing it less often.

    #12

    A young man in a black jacket smiling outdoors in winter, with trees and snow in the background. Saying “whatever makes you feel taller” when a guy is trying to mansplain something

    Alice Rose is a gender and psychology researcher from the University of South Australia's Centre for Workplace Excellence. Rose agrees that while acts of micro-feminism may seem small, they can be highly effective.

    "The broader feminist movement is about equality for all, so feeling like you can belong to that movement, that you are in some way doing something that makes the world either a better place, it's small, but improves things … I think that can be really powerful," she explains.
    #13

    If men manspread at the metro I do it too, bonus if our legs touch and he ends up closing his legs

    #14

    It started when i was in primary school. The teachers always asked for strong boys. Raised my hands and shouted, when they picked a boy and said, i am stronger then those boys

    #15

    Woman wearing blue gloves cleaning an oven, symbolizing acts of microfeminism challenging toxic masculinity. When I was feeling overwhelmed with the housework my husband suggested we hire a housekeeper to “help me out.” I told him we should hire a housekeeper to help HIM out as I was already doing my share.

    According to Rose, engaging in acts of micro-feminism is an opportunity to meet the three basic psychological needs of Self-Determination Theory: autonomy, competence and relatedness.

    "Acts of micro-feminism are a chance to exercise autonomy, build up confidence to be assertive and call things out, which leads to self-efficacy, and when you're supporting others in the workplace by speaking up on behalf of each other, that increases relatedness," explains the expert.

    She says that micro-feminism doesn't have to just be about gender but can extend to include people of color, people with disabilities, or people of different faiths. Rose adds that men can also participate in acts of micro-feminism.
    #16

    Group of diverse women and men engaged in a discussion, representing acts of microfeminism clapping back at toxic masculinity. When a man interrupts while a woman is talking, I interrupt him to either tell my opinion or ask the woman to continue by telling her that her point sounded valid or interesting

    #17

    I ask men how they balance their career with family life

    #18

    Woman pushing a stroller on a city sidewalk, symbolizing women clapping back at toxic masculinity with microfeminism acts. Independent mother instead of single mother. Father doesn't get mention if he can't even bother showing up

    If you're looking for some ways to engage in micro-feminism (apart from what's on the list), ABC news recommends delegating volunteer tasks at work to male employees, as research shows women are more likely to volunteer for non-promotable tasks than men. We're talking things like organizing farewell gifts, baby showers, etc.

    The media outlet adds that when a female colleague is interrupted, you should bring her back into the conversation. "Use 'she' or they' rather than the default 'he' when the person in a position of power is not known," adds the site.

    #19

    Two women smiling and looking at a phone together, representing acts of microfeminism against toxic masculinity. I am a dance teacher, I should have a WhatsApp group with parents of my students are, so I can keep them informed. I asked all the kids to give me their dads phone numbers. So now a group of dads is taking care of what costumes their daughters should have.

    #20

    Woman supporting child climbing a curved concrete structure, illustrating strength and resilience against toxic masculinity. I refer to "single mum" families as absent father families

    Single mom by choice here, s***m donor dad. Rainbow families don´t have two hetero parents. Also, my friend´s husband died over Xmas and it would be awful to refer to this family as an absent father family.

    #21

    Young men playing basketball outdoors on a sunny day, illustrating themes of toxic masculinity and microfeminism debate. I call women's sports "sports" and men's sports "men's sports"

    Don't apologize in emails, advises ABC, adding that you should remove the word "just," as well as any exclamation points.

    And importantly, if anyone makes a joke in your presence that's considered sexist or offensive to a minority, you should chip in with, "I don't get it, can you explain, please?" or "I'm surprised you feel comfortable saying that out loud."
    #22

    Four young women engaging in conversation and using digital devices while sharing acts of microfeminism together. Everytime someone says that something could be difficult, I reply with, "How difficult could it be? Men do it all the time"

    #23

    Young woman holding a smartphone, speaking with determination, reflecting acts of microfeminism against toxic masculinity. I’ve changed alexa to a male voice so my son doesn’t get used to asking women to do stuff for him

    And here I thought the purpose of Alexa being female was to sound knowledgeable.

    #24

    I always put the woman's name first whenever I have to address couples in real life or even in fiction.

    #25

    When they tell me to do something “because you do it so much better than me” I answer “then learn”.

    #26

    Young woman with curly hair and glasses looking defiant, expressing strength against toxic masculinity and microfeminism themes. Idk if this ls microfeminism,but whenever I'm involved in a topic about raising children,I always say things likes "where are the parents" instead of "where is the mother"

    #27

    Woman guiding children in an arts and crafts activity, demonstrating acts of microfeminism and empowerment. I'm a kindergarten teacher and whenever a kid gets his clothes dirty or talks about dinner etc I'll say "I'm sure dad can wash that" or "what is daddy gonna make for your dinner today? " Etc. cause dad's can and SHOULD do those things

    #28

    Asked a man to explain his sexist joke.
    “It was just a joke.”
    Yeah but I don’t get it. Why is it funny?
    He left expeditiously

    #29

    Call them “Boy bosses”. It’s like being a girl boss, but for boys

    #30

    When I worked in labor and delivery, I would write out announcement cards with baby’s footprints. I would *always* write the mother’s name first, because she’s the one who did the work.

    #31

    Two women scientists working with a microscope in a lab representing microfeminism challenging toxic masculinity. After learning about a man scientist I immediatly search for his wife to see if he stole her ideas

    Must be a lot of wasted hours on google because most couples don't work in exactly the same line of work or field of research.

    #32

    A young woman holding a tablet, speaking confidently in front of a screen, embodying acts of microfeminism. Whenever I have to speak Infront of a crowd, I say "Ladies and their creation" instead of "ladies and gentlemen"

    #33

    I position high chairs and booster seats for the father to take care of the child during the meal. 50/50 they accept the task or awkwardly move the baby. I’ll wait until the parents are seated so they have to get up to move things around.

    #34

    Never underestimate the power of an "okay, diva!"

    #35

    Woman wearing mask and gloves examining a child’s teeth at a dental clinic, showcasing care and professionalism. As a dentist, when treating a child patient I make eye contact with the dad and asked about the child's allergy so they feel bad that they don't know anything about it. Then I sigh.

    #36

    1. I don't wear a wedding ring.
    2. I don't use 'Mrs' on documentation. I prefer no salutation or 'Ms' if I have to.
    3. I refer to single women clients as independant women instead. Same again for single parent families - I refer to them as independant parent families.
    4. Organise and address client couples by alphabetical order instead of putting the man first by default.

    #37

    I walked into the Audi dealerships and asked to work with the female sales person

    #38

    Two people having a serious conversation at a table, illustrating themes of toxic masculinity and microfeminism discussion. When men raise their voice at me I tell them they are being emotional and acting hysterical. Then I suggest they take a breather outside. They hate it

    #39

    Woman engaging with children on a plane, illustrating microfeminism and women standing against toxic masculinity. Whenever I am on a plane, and I see a mother taking care of multiple children, I compliment her on being such a “strong, single mother”. If I’m introduced to her husband, I will ask “ohhhh if he’s with you then why are you doing it all by yourself?”

    #40

    “Girls” to refer a group of people rather than “guys”

    #41

    When I first started my job My employer was always asking me to smile and saying I should give the customers a beautiful smile. So what I started doing was , if I came to the kitchen and he was busy I’ll say “ give me a pretty smile” or if I need to hand him something I’d tease him and say “if you don’t smile , I won’t give it to you.” Then he would smile and I kept doing it and he eventually stopped. If I say he figured what was happening I’d be giving him too much emotional credit , which I doubt he has

    #42

    My voice assistant has a male voice 😂 Women should not be the default for “service”

    #43

    Woman in car expressing frustration with a gesture, illustrating acts of microfeminism against toxic masculinity. Every time I see someone parked terribly I always say “of course it was a man”.

    #44

    I have a 3y old son. During our car drives, I accuse bad drivers (especially the ones not following the rules) as "MALE DRIVER." Which is right..

    #45

    I’m a comedian, and every time someone mentions a male comedian that I’ve never heard of I say “never heard of them, I just don’t find men that funny”

    #46

    Smiling woman holding laptop and opening door, representing women clapping back at toxic masculinity with microfeminism acts. If I'm approaching a door and a man is too, I like to speed ahead of him and open the door. I try to give them a look of pity. Since they were so weak they couldn't open the door without my help.

    #47

    I now only read female authors and refer to fantasy by male authors as romantasy and YA .

    #48

    Woman in a pink shirt showing emotional frustration, representing women clapping back at toxic masculinity with microfeminism. Every time I'm on my period, I bring it up man.

    #49

    I report reels of undressed males cooking on Instagram. I like my males covered up and not on Instagram showing the goods to public.

    #50

    Three young professionals having a casual conversation holding coffee cups, illustrating women clapping back at toxic masculinity. Anytime I see two people in a professional setting, I ask the woman and only listen to her

    #51

    I’m a server. I do not make eye contact with the man AT ALL. When I greet them, I ask the girl what she wants to drink. Not the man. When I bring food out, the woman gets the food first. 🤣🤣🤣 i take it so seriously

