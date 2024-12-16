Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Test Your English Skills With 20 Trivia Questions About Plural Words In English
Entertainment

Test Your English Skills With 20 Trivia Questions About Plural Words In English

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
This trivia serves as a commemoration of the moment English learners found out that the plural of the word ‘fish’ is not actually what they thought it would be…

Just as someone thinks they have mastered English, a bunch of irregular plural versions of nouns come up and ruin it. The nouns that don’t follow the usual rule of making them plural come as a surprise at times, since some of those words are not used so much in daily life and we tend to use the usual rule. Some of them are English, and some of their etymologies go back to Latin.

Come and take this trivia quiz and let’s learn together!

    Hi, I'm a writer here at Bored Panda. When I'm not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All OK, as questions go, apart from the first and the last; both criterium and fishes are acceptable alternatives in some circumstances..

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    beritzurbuchen_1 avatar
    zububonsai
    zububonsai
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, wasn't it like "fish" is the "usual everyday plural" of "fish" (like, the edible ones you buy in a supermarket), and the rarer form "fishes" used more in zoological context when describing different sorts of fish?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
