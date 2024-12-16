Test Your English Skills With 20 Trivia Questions About Plural Words In English
This trivia serves as a commemoration of the moment English learners found out that the plural of the word ‘fish’ is not actually what they thought it would be…
Just as someone thinks they have mastered English, a bunch of irregular plural versions of nouns come up and ruin it. The nouns that don’t follow the usual rule of making them plural come as a surprise at times, since some of those words are not used so much in daily life and we tend to use the usual rule. Some of them are English, and some of their etymologies go back to Latin.
Come and take this trivia quiz and let’s learn together!
All OK, as questions go, apart from the first and the last; both criterium and fishes are acceptable alternatives in some circumstances..
Yep, wasn't it like "fish" is the "usual everyday plural" of "fish" (like, the edible ones you buy in a supermarket), and the rarer form "fishes" used more in zoological context when describing different sorts of fish?
