This Dog Eats Better Than You Do: Biggie The American Bully’s Dining Etiquette Goes Viral
In a world where furry companions are more often than not associated with playful chaos, Biggie, a distinguished pit bull, is breaking stereotypes with his impeccable “dining etiquette.” Captured in a series of viral videos on his Instagram and TikTok page, Biggie is seen seated at a dining table, adorned with a napkin around his neck, patiently waiting as his human companion serves him a meal.
The videos, shared by his owner under the social media handle @chocodogger, showcase Biggie’s patience and one could say… very-human like “table manners.” Unlike typical dogs who might lunge at food, Biggie waits calmly, exhibiting a level of restraint that has charmed viewers worldwide. His videos have earned him millions of views as well as over 1 million followers on his Instagram page.
More info: Instagram | chocodogger.com | tiktok.com | Facebook
Meet Biggie, affectionately known as ChocoDogger, a dog who went viral for his unique personality
To be exact, the dog is known for its viral dining videos that showcase a level of poise as he sits calmly at a table, napkin around his neck, enjoying his meals
Of course, it’s safe to say the internet was more than amused by such a video format
But there’s more to Biggie than his impeccable table manners. His story represents a mission
His his family explains on their website, ChocoDogger isn’t just about showcasing Biggie’s unique personality
In fact, it’s about helping dog owners everywhere discover products that enhance their pets’ lives
Biggie himself is the inspiration behind this curated platform of top-notch dog essentials
What makes Biggie’s story truly special is how it challenges the stereotypes surrounding his breed
American Bullies are often misunderstood, but Biggie’s behavior highlights their intelligence, trainability, and ability to bond deeply with their humans
For Biggie’s fans, his journey has inspired more than just admiration—it’s created a sense of community among dog lovers
Whether you’re looking for tips, inspiration, or just a dose of wholesome content, Biggie is here to remind us that our furry friends deserve nothing less than the best
His viral fame is spreading a message: with love, care, and patience, dogs of all breeds can thrive and showcase their unique personalities
These "dog influencers" are very cute, but please, PLEASE do your research before you feed your doggo anything/foods you might see in these videos. Normal pizza is NOT okay for dogs to eat - onions and garlic are toxic to dogs and pizza sauce contains both. Yes, larger dogs can eat small amounts of those things and "survive", but that doesn't make it acceptable to feed your dog toxic foods. (I am assuming the "pizza sauce" in Biggie's videos is just tomato paste, and tomatoes aren't toxic to dogs when ripe. The stems/leaves of tomatoes ARE toxic to dogs.) The ASPCA has a pretty good list of plants that are/aren't toxic to doggos and cattos, but if in doubt, don't give it to your pup or kit. The "obvious" ones are onions, garlic, raisins, chocolate, and xylitol, but there are a lot of things that we humans can safely eat that would hurt or kill our puppers. And as an aside, I wish poor Biggie hadn't had his ears cropped :(
