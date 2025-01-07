This Dog Eats Better Than You Do: Biggie The American Bully’s Dining Etiquette Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

In a world where furry companions are more often than not associated with playful chaos, Biggie, a distinguished pit bull, is breaking stereotypes with his impeccable “dining etiquette.” Captured in a series of viral videos on his Instagram and TikTok page, Biggie is seen seated at a dining table, adorned with a napkin around his neck, patiently waiting as his human companion serves him a meal.

The videos, shared by his owner under the social media handle @chocodogger, showcase Biggie’s patience and one could say… very-human like “table manners.” Unlike typical dogs who might lunge at food, Biggie waits calmly, exhibiting a level of restraint that has charmed viewers worldwide. His videos have earned him millions of views as well as over 1 million followers on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | chocodogger.com | tiktok.com | Facebook

Meet Biggie, affectionately known as ChocoDogger, a dog who went viral for his unique personality

To be exact, the dog is known for its viral dining videos that showcase a level of poise as he sits calmly at a table, napkin around his neck, enjoying his meals

Of course, it’s safe to say the internet was more than amused by such a video format

But there’s more to Biggie than his impeccable table manners. His story represents a mission

His his family explains on their website, ChocoDogger isn’t just about showcasing Biggie’s unique personality

In fact, it’s about helping dog owners everywhere discover products that enhance their pets’ lives

Biggie himself is the inspiration behind this curated platform of top-notch dog essentials

What makes Biggie’s story truly special is how it challenges the stereotypes surrounding his breed

American Bullies are often misunderstood, but Biggie’s behavior highlights their intelligence, trainability, and ability to bond deeply with their humans

For Biggie’s fans, his journey has inspired more than just admiration—it’s created a sense of community among dog lovers

Whether you’re looking for tips, inspiration, or just a dose of wholesome content, Biggie is here to remind us that our furry friends deserve nothing less than the best

His viral fame is spreading a message: with love, care, and patience, dogs of all breeds can thrive and showcase their unique personalities

