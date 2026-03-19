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Piers Morgan Walks Out Of His Own Show After Crude Epstein Remark From ‘Manosphere’ Influencer
Piers Morgan in a dark suit hosting a show with cityscape background, related to manifolds influencer controversy.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Piers Morgan Walks Out Of His Own Show After Crude Epstein Remark From ‘Manosphere’ Influencer

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A heated interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored took an unexpected turn when host Piers Morgan abruptly walked out of his own show mid-conversation.

On March 18, Wednesday, the exchange between Morgan and a controversial “manosphere” influencer, Harrison Sullivan, known online as HSTikkyTokky, became tense when the two clashed over misogyny and homophobia.

Highlights
  • Piers Morgan abruptly ended an interview and stormed off his own set after a "manosphere" influencer made a brutal personal remark.
  • The debate turned nuclear when Harrison Sullivan accused Morgan of visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island.
  • The breaking point came when Sullivan mocked a photo of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, leading Morgan to leave the set.
  • Sullivan immediately took to social media to call Morgan "spineless" and "punked”

However, the discussion crossed a line when Sullivan made a personal remark, triggering the broadcaster to immediately end the interview and leave the set.

RELATED:

    Piers Morgan stormed off his show after manosphere influencer Harrison Sullivan crossed a line

    Piers Morgan in a navy blazer and white shirt posing against a plain gray background, related to Epstein remark controversy.

    Image credits: piersmorganuncensored

    The confrontation unfolded during a 15-minute interview, where Morgan was questioning Sullivan about statements he made in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere.

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    The doc features a network of online personalities promoting ultra-masculine ideology. In the film, Sullivan expressed controversial views about women and LGBTQ people.

    Man wearing sunglasses and chain necklace speaking outdoors by pool with city skyline, related to Piers Morgan crude Epstein remark.

    Image credits: X/HSTIKKYTOKKY4

    The discussion between Morgan and Sullivan quickly turned hostile when the host criticized the influencer’s views.

    “I watched the documentary. I think you’re a f*cking idiot. I think you’re a sexist, misogynist, homophobic t*erp who got exposed — who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are,” Morgan said.

    The interview further escalated when Morgan pressed the influencer about comments he made in the documentary about disowning a son if he were gay. He said the comment was “as homophobic as you can get”.

    After Morgan’s brutal remarks, Sullivan doubled down aggressively and slammed the host

    Piers Morgan walking out of his own show after a crude Epstein remark from a manosphere influencer on set.

    Image credits: Hstikkytokky

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    During the exchange, Sullivan aggressively began making unrelated accusations, including claims that Morgan had connections to Jeffrey Epstein, which the host strongly denied.

    “I don’t agree with you going to [Jeffrey] Epstein’s island and having f*eak-offs with Ghislaine Maxwell and the rest of them,” Sullivan added.

    In response, Morgan clarified, “I never met the man, never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for five minutes.”

    Man in black cap and chain necklace speaking, related to Piers Morgan and crude Epstein remark from manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: Hstikkytokky

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    As the conversation continued to deteriorate, the influencer shifted the focus toward Morgan’s personal life, which further intensified the situation.

    Sullivan reportedly pulled out his phone and showed an image of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden.

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    The picture was a 2022 Instagram post showing Walden relaxing beside a swimming pool near a humorous sign reading, “Wanted: pool boy, no experience needed.”

    Sullivan mocked Morgan while displaying the image on camera, “That’s your ting bro. That’s your girl.”

    Young man with short hair and a goatee, neutral expression, representing manosphere influencer in Epstein controversy.

    Image credits: Surrey Police

    Morgan immediately reacted, adding, “All right, let’s just end this. Let’s end this, please.”

    As Sullivan continued laughing and saying, “Cooked”, Morgan turned to his production team and ended the interview.

    “You know what? I’m not doing this. Sorry guys. This is pointless.”

    He then walked off the set. The interview has not aired on Morgan’s show; however, Sullivan streamed the exchange on his Kick channel, where he could be seen laughing after Morgan left.

    Sullivan continued mocking and laughing after Morgan left the interview mid-way

    Piers Morgan on his show reacting to a crude Epstein remark from a manosphere influencer during a heated exchange.

    Image credits: Hstikkytokky

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    Tweet by Joseph Tamone Poetry replying to Midfieldhq, discussing a crude Epstein remark related to Piers Morgan walking out.

    Image credits: JLTPoetry

    Following the incident, Sullivan shared a video on social media bashing the host.

    “Piers Morgan is one of the most spineless men I have ever met in my life. He will say whatever he thinks will get the woke leftists behind him; he will literally just chat s**t and just sit there and act like he’s holier than thou. He’s an absolute idiot.”

    Woman in sunglasses lying by pool with vintage tiled sign reading wanted pool boy no experience needed scene related to Piers Morgan incident.

    Image credits: cxmfycreamy

    He continued, “Tonight he has left his own show; he had other people waiting for him that he didn’t go and speak to. He’s an idiot, he got punked on his own show, and his wife gets f****d by other men.”

    “How embarrassing, Piers, go back to the drawing board. And maybe if you had come to me with a bit of respect, we could have had a normal conversation,” Sullivan concluded.

    Morgan reportedly left his own show after Sullivan targeted his wife, who is a journalist and a novelist

    Piers Morgan looking upset on set as he walks out of his own show after crude Epstein remark from manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: Hstikkytokky

    Walden is a journalist and a novelist who has worked for The Daily Telegraph and has written several books.

    Morgan first met Walden in 2006 when he was giving a speech that didn’t go well. He later recalled that she laughed at the awkward moment.

    “I absolutely died on my backside…and the only person that was laughing was Celia,” he told the Daily Mail’s Heart FM in 2019.

    Piers Morgan wearing a suit and woman in white dress posing together at an indoor event.

    Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

    Man wearing cap and chain necklace laughing while holding two smartphones during a casual indoor moment.

    Image credits: Hstikkytokky

    The couple married on June 24, 2010, in Swinbrook, England, and welcomed their daughter, Elise, in 2011.

    Morgan also has three sons, Spencer, Stanley, and Albert, from his first marriage.

    Despite Morgan’s high-profile media career, Walden has kept their relationship relatively private.

    “We’ll frequently meet by the kettle and find we’re writing about the same things,” Walden told The Telegraph in August 2021.

    As of now, Morgan has not addressed the altercation yet.

    “Going after someone’s spouse is low,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Piers Morgan walking out of his show after a crude Epstein remark by a manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: Simsburysms

    Tweet from user @Taucrush01 commenting on an interview, mentioning Piers Morgan and a crude Epstein remark incident.

    Image credits: Taucrush01

    Tweet from Joseph Tamone Poetry responding to a crude Epstein remark by a manosphere influencer discussed in media.

    Image credits: JLTPoetry

    Screenshot of a tweet about Piers Morgan walking out of his own show after a crude Epstein remark from manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: StarSly_0

    Tweet discussing Piers Morgan walking out of his show after a crude Epstein remark by a manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: ifiona1036

    Tweet discussing Piers Morgan walking out amid chaotic manosphere and crude Epstein remark on live television.

    Image credits: thetomiysf

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing interactions with women, related to Piers Morgan and manosphere influencer controversy.

    Image credits: harveb

    Tweet screenshot discussing Piers Morgan in a social media reply mentioning tension and controversial remarks.

    Image credits: Kingbingo_

    Tweet from Juice Bigalow replying about thirst traps and hookups, related to Piers Morgan walkout after crude Epstein remark.

    Image credits: J20s1

    Tweet discussing Piers Morgan’s reaction and relationship dynamics after crude Epstein remark from manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: wallofletters

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to @NUCLEARWW3 and @Midfieldhq mentioning a petty joke about Piers Morgan and Epstein remark.

    Image credits: dunn_ked

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to a crude Epstein remark in the debate involving Piers Morgan and manosphere influencer.

    Image credits: theboy_him96020

    Screenshot of a tweet by Ricky replying about open marriage, related to Piers Morgan walking out after crude Epstein remark.

    Image credits: RickyRickybat

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    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Manosphere influencer?" In other words - a VIRGIN?

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Manosphere influencer?" In other words - a VIRGIN?

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