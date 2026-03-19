Piers Morgan Walks Out Of His Own Show After Crude Epstein Remark From ‘Manosphere’ Influencer

ADVERTISEMENT

A heated interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored took an unexpected turn when host Piers Morgan abruptly walked out of his own show mid-conversation.

On March 18, Wednesday, the exchange between Morgan and a controversial “manosphere” influencer, Harrison Sullivan, known online as HSTikkyTokky, became tense when the two clashed over misogyny and homophobia.

Highlights Piers Morgan abruptly ended an interview and stormed off his own set after a "manosphere" influencer made a brutal personal remark.

The debate turned nuclear when Harrison Sullivan accused Morgan of visiting Jeffrey Epstein’s island.

The breaking point came when Sullivan mocked a photo of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden, leading Morgan to leave the set.

Sullivan immediately took to social media to call Morgan "spineless" and "punked”

However, the discussion crossed a line when Sullivan made a personal remark, triggering the broadcaster to immediately end the interview and leave the set.

RELATED:

Piers Morgan stormed off his show after manosphere influencer Harrison Sullivan crossed a line

Image credits: piersmorganuncensored

The confrontation unfolded during a 15-minute interview, where Morgan was questioning Sullivan about statements he made in Louis Theroux’s Netflix documentary, Inside the Manosphere.

ADVERTISEMENT

The doc features a network of online personalities promoting ultra-masculine ideology. In the film, Sullivan expressed controversial views about women and LGBTQ people.

Image credits: X/HSTIKKYTOKKY4

The discussion between Morgan and Sullivan quickly turned hostile when the host criticized the influencer’s views.

“I watched the documentary. I think you’re a f*cking idiot. I think you’re a sexist, misogynist, homophobic t*erp who got exposed — who got exposed in a global way by Netflix, by Louis Theroux, for what you are,” Morgan said.

The interview further escalated when Morgan pressed the influencer about comments he made in the documentary about disowning a son if he were gay. He said the comment was “as homophobic as you can get”.

After Morgan’s brutal remarks, Sullivan doubled down aggressively and slammed the host

Image credits: Hstikkytokky

ADVERTISEMENT

During the exchange, Sullivan aggressively began making unrelated accusations, including claims that Morgan had connections to Jeffrey Epstein, which the host strongly denied.

“I don’t agree with you going to [Jeffrey] Epstein’s island and having f*eak-offs with Ghislaine Maxwell and the rest of them,” Sullivan added.

In response, Morgan clarified, “I never met the man, never went to his island. I met Ghislaine Maxwell for five minutes.”

Image credits: Hstikkytokky

ADVERTISEMENT

Piers Morgan rage quits after being asked about connection to Epstein and his wife 😳 “I don’t agree with you going to Epstein’s island and having freak off with Ghislaine Maxwell” pic.twitter.com/ubF2xfvJHZ — Charging… (@RedPillSayian) March 18, 2026

As the conversation continued to deteriorate, the influencer shifted the focus toward Morgan’s personal life, which further intensified the situation.

Sullivan reportedly pulled out his phone and showed an image of Morgan’s wife, Celia Walden.

ADVERTISEMENT

The picture was a 2022 Instagram post showing Walden relaxing beside a swimming pool near a humorous sign reading, “Wanted: pool boy, no experience needed.”

Sullivan mocked Morgan while displaying the image on camera, “That’s your ting bro. That’s your girl.”

Image credits: Surrey Police

Morgan immediately reacted, adding, “All right, let’s just end this. Let’s end this, please.”

As Sullivan continued laughing and saying, “Cooked”, Morgan turned to his production team and ended the interview.

“You know what? I’m not doing this. Sorry guys. This is pointless.”

He then walked off the set. The interview has not aired on Morgan’s show; however, Sullivan streamed the exchange on his Kick channel, where he could be seen laughing after Morgan left.

Sullivan continued mocking and laughing after Morgan left the interview mid-way

Image credits: Hstikkytokky

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: JLTPoetry

Following the incident, Sullivan shared a video on social media bashing the host.

“Piers Morgan is one of the most spineless men I have ever met in my life. He will say whatever he thinks will get the woke leftists behind him; he will literally just chat s**t and just sit there and act like he’s holier than thou. He’s an absolute idiot.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Image credits: cxmfycreamy

He continued, “Tonight he has left his own show; he had other people waiting for him that he didn’t go and speak to. He’s an idiot, he got punked on his own show, and his wife gets f****d by other men.”

“How embarrassing, Piers, go back to the drawing board. And maybe if you had come to me with a bit of respect, we could have had a normal conversation,” Sullivan concluded.

Morgan reportedly left his own show after Sullivan targeted his wife, who is a journalist and a novelist

Image credits: Hstikkytokky

Walden is a journalist and a novelist who has worked for The Daily Telegraph and has written several books.

Morgan first met Walden in 2006 when he was giving a speech that didn’t go well. He later recalled that she laughed at the awkward moment.

“I absolutely died on my backside…and the only person that was laughing was Celia,” he told the Daily Mail’s Heart FM in 2019.

Image credits: Getty/Dave Benett

Image credits: Hstikkytokky

The couple married on June 24, 2010, in Swinbrook, England, and welcomed their daughter, Elise, in 2011.

Morgan also has three sons, Spencer, Stanley, and Albert, from his first marriage.

Despite Morgan’s high-profile media career, Walden has kept their relationship relatively private.

“We’ll frequently meet by the kettle and find we’re writing about the same things,” Walden told The Telegraph in August 2021.

As of now, Morgan has not addressed the altercation yet.

“Going after someone’s spouse is low,” wrote one netizen

Image credits: Simsburysms

Image credits: Taucrush01

Image credits: JLTPoetry

Image credits: StarSly_0

Image credits: ifiona1036

Image credits: thetomiysf

Image credits: harveb

Image credits: Kingbingo_

Image credits: J20s1

Image credits: wallofletters

Image credits: dunn_ked

Image credits: theboy_him96020

Image credits: RickyRickybat