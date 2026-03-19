ADVERTISEMENT

A spouse is the person you love; they're the one you want to spend the rest of your life with. They're also the only person you regularly want to strangle after seeing a sink loaded with unwashed dishes. Indeed, according to one informal survey, a third of Brits said their partner is the most annoying person they know.

Last week, author Maggie Eliot shared a humorous picture on her Threads account that quickly went viral. "My photo exhibit on married life continues. I call this one 'He finished doing the dishes,'" she captioned the photograph of an unwashed sink littered with spaghetti.

Her post prompted other Threads users to come forward with their everyday life snippets about what infuriating things their partners do. Below, we have the funniest and most relatable ones for you to enjoy and, of course, to cringe at.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Call This One “He Finished Doing The Dishes”

Dirty kitchen sink with leftover noodles stuck near the drain, illustrating unusual living conditions with animals instead of husbands.

maggieeliotauthor Report

5points
POST
saruem31 avatar
merlin
merlin
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Are we living wth the same husband? 🙄

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Presenting “I Made Dinner Tonight”

    Burnt homemade pizza on a pan left on a stove, illustrating frustrating cooking results often shared by women with pets.

    fsasvari Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    Like A Raccoon Got Loose In The Dishwasher

    Dishes and kitchen utensils drying in a rack, illustrating the theme of women living with animals instead of husbands.

    tlorenzana Report

    5points
    POST

    However bleak the picture of marriage painted by these posts may be, marriage is not all that bad. In fact, research shows that married people are actually happier than unmarried folks. A 2026 Pew Research Center poll showed that 43% of married Americans feel very happy, and only 24% of unmarrieds said the same.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Happiness levels are the same for married men and women, and only slightly higher for older people. Interestingly, having children doesn't change much either. Married couples with children report similar happiness to married people without kids. Similarly, unmarried folks without children are slightly less happy, but at similar levels to single, childless folk.
    #4

    Of All The Counter Space In The Kitchen This Is Where He Makes His Over Night Oats And Always Leaves A Present For Me

    Close-up of a dirty KitchenAid stove burner covered with scattered oatmeal flakes and food residue.

    logimommie Report

    5points
    POST
    #5

    This Was My Husband’s Idea Of Having Dinner Ready For Me After I Worked Late One Night!

    Colander in kitchen sink holding small portion of cooked pasta, illustrating quirky living with animals instead of husbands theme.

    khart810 Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Married Life … I Only Just Walked In The Door From Work While My Wife And Kids Had 3 Days Off

    Messy kitchen counter with dirty dishes and clutter, illustrating chaotic living spaces often linked to women living with animals instead of husbands.

    buzz.crunch Report

    5points
    POST
    leslied_4 avatar
    Sparkle
    Sparkle
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We never have more than 3 dirty dishes on our counter. At least rinse them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    More recent research by the Pew Research Center in 2019 also reveals that Americans aren't that unhappy in their marriages. 58% of married respondents said that things are going very well in their marriage. In contrast, only 41% of unmarried couples said the same. Also, married couples trust each other more on things like infidelity, being truthful, and handling responsibility.

    Despite how often we see complaints online, household chores don't seem to be a topic of contention for many American couples. The things that married people are mostly unsatisfied with are a lack of intimacy, their partner's poor communication skills, and how well their spouse manages to balance their work and personal life.
    #7

    I Call This One: “He Made Cream Of Wheat Again” AKA “Cement When Dry”

    Burnt residue on a glass stove burner, illustrating chaos in homes where some women live with animals instead of husbands.

    maryjane0196 Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    As An Experiment, I Left This Mug (Not Mine) In The Work Sink To See How Long It Would Sit There Before Someone Washed It

    Small green plant growing out of a white mug filled with water in a metal sink, showing unusual living conditions with animals.

    That Sink Was Used Pretty Much Daily. I Gave Up After Three Months (Yes, That Is A Tiny Plant Growing). I Was The Only Female In The Workplace.

    craicmehappy Report

    5points
    POST
    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Our office implemented a every two weeks we throw stuff away if it a mug in the sink or a lunch in the fridge.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Green Pan After I Returned From A Trip. After I Told Him So Many Times Not To Use High Heat. Or Metal Utensils. And Wait Until It Cools To Put It In The Sink

    Close-up of a dirty frying pan on a granite countertop, illustrating a scene from women living with animals instead of husbands.

    mdjensen01 Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    On the other hand, other surveys show that household chores can really drive a wedge between two married people. According to a 2019 poll by Yelp, for example, 80% of people living with a partner disagree about chores. The most common arguments are about when to do them, how they should be done, and who should do them.
    #10

    “He Mixed Bananas And Eggs For A Pie”

    Peeled bananas and raw egg yolks in a glass baking dish, illustrating unusual food combinations featured in infuriating pictures.

    _stasenka Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    This Was The First Print In The Exhibit

    Empty toilet paper roll on holder with extra roll placed on ornate small black metal stand on bathroom floor

    maggieeliotauthor Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    This Was 10 Minutes After He Ran This Empty Laundry Basket Upstairs

    Clothes tangled with a large woven basket on a tiled floor, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    studioapottery Report

    4points
    POST

    Arguments about everyday things like chores are very common and normal for married couples. Even experts agree – there probably isn't a couple in the world who hasn't had a disagreement about doing dishes, laundry, or taking the trash out. Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Sharone Weltfreid explained to NBC that women bring up this topic more often than men. "Typically, women are the ones to voice frustration regarding the allocation of household chores."
    #13

    Thanked Him For Washing The Dishes And Baby Bottles But…

    Cluttered kitchen sink with dirty dishes and an open takeout box, illustrating a lifestyle with animals instead of husbands.

    maggieeliotauthor Report

    4points
    POST
    #14

    I’m Just Too Messy, He Could Never Keep Anything Clean With All My Junk Around

    Messy bedroom with clothes and blankets on the floor, illustrating chaotic lifestyle of women living with animals instead of husbands.

    So I Left And Took Everything That Was Mine. This Has Been His Room For 4 Months Now All By Himself. He Finally Hired Someone To Do The Laundry And Sweep.

    vitamin__a Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    I Call This Crumbs Of Yesterdays Breakfast

    Close-up of animal dirt and crumbs on a kitchen countertop illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    artlifeaction Report

    4points
    POST

    Weltfreid observes that tensions stem from how differently men and women approach household tasks. "[Women] express that they can't rely on their partner to complete the requested household tasks or to do so in a timely manner. Consequently, they will do the tasks themselves and resentment will build."

    "Their partner, on the other hand, doesn't see the significance or urgency of doing the laundry when people in the household still have clean clothing, the trash is not entirely full, having the house spotless when guests arrive, etc.," she explains the other POV. "This partner can become defensive or shut down when [they] feel criticized, 'not good enough,' [or] accused when [their] other contributions are not acknowledged."
    #16

    Mine Is Called “ He Dropped A Bag Of Frozen Meatballs On The Floor - And Still Perplexed As To How These Two Got Here And Missed”

    Door handle covered with two pieces of dog food, highlighting funny moments of women living with animals instead of husbands.

    _lovemypoppy_ Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    I Do Not Know How To Call This. And This Is Tidy

    Messy kitchen countertop with baking ingredients and utensils, reflecting life with animals instead of husbands.

    mariskalv Report

    4points
    POST
    #18

    Kitchen Floor Swept. Yep, That’s A Completely Finished Job

    Corner of a room with wooden floor and a pile of pet dirt and debris showing women living with animals instead of husbands.

    nellefarmer Report

    4points
    POST

    Research also shows that women still carry more of the invisible load: the planning, organizing, and designating of tasks. According to a 2023 Pew study, in egalitarian marriages (where both spouses earn a similar amount), wives spend more time on caregiving and housework tasks. Husbands, on the other hand, spend three hours more on average doing paid work. However, it's offset by the four hours more that they dedicate to leisure every week.
    #19

    This. Always Just This. Like Did His Mom Walk Around After Him And Close Every Single Cabinet And Drawer Until He Was 18? I Know There Are Worse Things. But After 20 Years Of Living Together

    Modern white kitchen cabinets with some doors and drawers left open, showing organized utensils and appliances inside.

    isleofwhitesheps Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    The Only Way I Could Reconcile My Rage For This Is That I No Longer Work And He Pays For Everything

    Black plastic laundry basket and a pet laying on hardwood floor illustrating women living with animals humor.

    spilledmybeer Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Art

    A nearly empty refrigerator shelf with a green apple, a single pea on a white plate, and a carton of eggs showing women living with animals.

    frberkley Report

    4points
    POST

    Very recent research also indicates that this gap is still present in 2026. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that women spend 2:19 hours a day doing housework, and men only spend 1:34. This remains true throughout all ages, yet it needs to be said that as men get older, they contribute to household work more and more. By the time they reach their 70s, they spend 2:15 hours taking care of the house, while women spend 2:53.
    #22

    He Emptied The Dish Washer And Put The Utensils Away. Yes, They Were Still Dirty Because He Loaded The Dish Washer Wrong

    Kitchen drawer overflowing with utensils, an example of infuriating pictures showing some women live with animals instead of husbands.

    lovelylysa Report

    4points
    POST
    caynawarrick avatar
    poiplescales
    poiplescales
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will throw hands if you pull this nonsense. Do not insult wolves by saying they raised you, they would’ve done a better job of it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Apparently We're All Married To The Same Manchild

    Dirty toilet bowl with stained rim and bathroom rugs showing poor animal living conditions in some homes

    He's The Only Person That Uses This Toilet, The Toilet Has Black Mold Because He Refuses To Clean It Regularly. He Is Deathly Allergic To Black Mold. I Am Not. I Will Just Quietly Wait For The Divorce To Finish Processing, While He Coughs Around The House. He'd Literally Risk Death Rather Than Clean A Toilet

    alecia.parks Report

    4points
    POST
    saruem31 avatar
    merlin
    merlin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's just nasty. Grounds for a divorce indeed.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    "He Changed The Toilet Roll"

    Toilet with an empty toilet paper roll on the floor, toilet brush, cleaning products, highlighting women living with animals humor.

    djbrain1965 Report

    4points
    POST

    It doesn't help that there is also a perception issue. Women say they're doing more housework, but only a majority of men agree. They're more inclined to say that housework is shared more equally among both spouses. 59% of American women say they do more housework, while only 36% of men agree. Instead, the majority of husbands (42%) say that they and their wives do an equal amount of household chores, and only 32% of women say the same.
    #25

    Me Calling From The Grocery Store: "Can You Please Check If We Still Have Bread Crumbs?" Opens Pantry Door: "No We Don't "

    Kitchen shelf with various cooking oils and seasonings, highlighting the chaotic living spaces some women share with animals.

    anythingbutflo Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    It Fits!

    Bathroom trash can with a crushed plastic water jug inside, showing a quirky living with animals moment.

    the.millie.gram Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    I Refused To Clean The Pan He Used For Steak Since I Wasn’t Home…it’s Been Sitting There For Three Days (Notice I’ve Cleaned All The Pans Around It!)

    Cast iron skillet with residue among other pans on a stovetop, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    suzannelezotte Report

    4points
    POST

    What's the worst story of your spouse doing infuriating things, Pandas? Share it with us and fellow Pandas in the comments. Also, don't forget to check out this list of ridiculous excuses women got from their partners about doing choresand read up more about the mental load right here!
    #28

    This One Is Why I Will Never Share My Home With A Man Again

    Chicken bone inside a cardboard tube resting on a cookbook, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    msfarkelbrix Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Ohhh I Have One From This Acclaimed Series Too!

    Toilet with trash can holding empty toilet paper roll highlighted, illustrating a funny animal living situation humor concept.

    jenniebold75 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    "The Tale Of Two Choccy Milk Jugs." Both Were In Date, The Nearly Empty One Was In Front Of The Other One (That Was Unopened). I Reamed His Ass Over This

    Two nearly empty gallons of chocolate milk in a refrigerator, highlighting unusual animal companionship humor.

    warlikepeace Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    May I Submit My Latest :

    Wallet left on a black induction cooktop in a rustic kitchen with wooden cutting boards and a chess set in the background.

    mbboissonnault Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    His Lugagge After Coming Back From A Trip. He Left It Here For 3 Days. I Love Him, But God Help Me

    Bedroom corner with an open door, suitcase on the floor, and bedside table with lamp and books, showing daily life scene.

    iamnubialima Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    I Love My Husband Very Much But I Want To Participate. This Was When He Put The Dishes Away The Other Day

    Stack of colorful plates in a kitchen cabinet illustrating a humorous take on women living with animals instead of husbands.

    lindsayfic Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    I Call This One Yin And Yang

    Unmade bed in a bedroom with patterned sheets and blankets, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    liberallyspeaking Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Mine Is Afraid Of Utensils!!!! Infuriating. Imagine If I Did This Shit Everytime I Washed Dishes We Would Be Eating With Our Hands

    Messy kitchen sink filled with scattered utensils and tools, illustrating chaotic living with animals instead of husbands.

    sammiesossa88 Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    The Sister Exhibit To Mine - Living With Teenagers. Behold "Still Life With Granola Bar Wrapper"

    Trash can with pet treat wrapper placed on top, illustrating a humorous moment from women living with animals instead of husbands.

    lynnecaren Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    He Told Me I Never Clean

    A dirty bathroom sink covered with animal hair, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    40.wax Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    I Call This One “I Thought I Wanted That Shirt But Then I Changed My Mind”

    Black cat camouflaged among hanging clothes in a closet, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    10thingsihate_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    Finished Roasting Beets

    Raw bacon strips arranged on parchment paper on a baking tray, illustrating some women live with animals instead of husbands.

    ginalynnveronica Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    :|

    A slice of cheese with a bite taken out, resting on a wooden cutting board, illustrating animal interaction.

    nikkigraziano Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Ooh I Have One

    Toilet paper setup in bathroom with empty roll inside holder, highlighting common household quirks in women living with animals.

    rachellaranang Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    A Long Time Ago I Worked For A Man Who Left His Coffee Cups Behind When He Would Travel, Sometimes For Weeks. I Documented Them For 8 Months And Made A Poster For The Office We Shared

    Collage of coffee cups and bits of daily life, illustrating habits some women have instead of living with husbands or animals.

    berriesandpoppies Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    Laundry. Clean, But Just Too Much To Bring Upstairs To Fold

    Pile of mixed beige and white clothes with containers on a table, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    jnancy0702 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    He Changed The Roll

    Toilet paper roll with torn edge, depicting an infuriating moment often seen in women living with animals instead of husbands.

    janieem3573 Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Clothes

    Clothes scattered on floor and stacked on nightstand in bedroom, showing typical messy scene from women living with animals.

    farbrestmalerei Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    “Laundry Basket”

    Laundry basket with clothes spilled on the floor in a home setting, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    pearlschwegler Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    I Call This One “I Can’t Find My Glasses. Have You Seen Them?” Sir, Not In The Kitchen Cabinets

    Kitchen with open dark wood cabinets and hardwood floor, illustrating women living with animals instead of husbands.

    inklingprintmaker Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    I Also Have An Artist At Home

    Dirty kitchen sink with rice grains stuck and a clogged drain, illustrating an infuriating household moment.

    anyakuchugan Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    This Is How My Husband Opens Boxes

    Hand holding a torn cereal box in a room, illustrating messy living conditions related to women living with animals.

    lanagrushnik Report

    3points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!