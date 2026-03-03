49 Homophobic Comments That Were Shut Down In Satisfying And Savage Ways
It’s 2026. We’re living in supposedly progressive times where many hostile ideologies that used to be considered acceptable are now outdated.
Yet, every now and then, you will find some people espousing the same toxic mindset. Case in point, a good number of folks on the internet don’t care about offending people with their homophobic beliefs, much like what you’ll see on this list.
The best part, however, is when they get satisfyingly shut down. Enjoy reading through these savage comebacks.
Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Straight
Put Up Or Shut Up
This
And code visual s*x-appeal into female animals / fruits / appliances / vehicles in cartoons!
It appears like homophobia is, indeed, back on the rise in Western society. According to a 2025 report by Australia’s News.com, one in four men believes that “homosexuality is immoral.”
The report adds that the rise in such toxic ideologies is apparent despite having nearly ten percent of Australians aged 16 to 24 being members of the LGBTQ community.
The Great American Sitcom
They're not scared of their children "turning gay". They scared of their children turning open-minded and observant, able to call out their s*ist dysfunctional parents on their b******t.
Taste The Rainbow
So did we or didn't we? Most homophobes argue that the real godly rainbow has 7 colors and the pride 6-colored one is a satanic twist. Cause, you know. 6.
Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?
A similar occurrence seems to be happening in the UK. According to a 2024 report by the BBC, children as young as seven are using homophobic insults in schools.
This was based on a survey of nearly 32,000 students, 4,000 of whom came from primary schools. According to the findings, nearly four out of five primary school students in England spoke homophobic language.
Having Allies Is Extremely Important
No One Expects You To Remember It Right Away, But At Least Still Try
"Why Am I So Obsessed With Him?"
Perhaps it's because he's the mayor of everyone in NYC insead of just some of them?
According to the Peter Tatchell Foundation, the resurgence of homophobic views can be attributed to politics. In an early 2025 article, it pointed out how Uganda, for example, enacted its Anti-Homosexuality Act that came with harsh penalties for people in the LGBTQ community.
I Said It Before, I'll Say It Again: If Jesus Appeared In Front Of These "Religious" Bigots Today, He'd Be Dismissed As "Woke"
From An Argument With A Woman About Lgbt Rights
Washed Up Actor Ironically Being Unironic
Likewise, Russia also has its anti-gay laws that ban all forms of expression of LGBT, which includes social media and educational resources. As the foundation pointed out, “It forces activists into silence and eliminates safe spaces for the community.”
Magic Johnson's Son
Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It's A Freaking Blanket
Truth
Also, this generation's perceived softness is the effect of years of sweating our a**es off in therapy and self education so that we can process our emotions in ways which don't involve punching a hole through a drywall, giving a woman a black eye, taking it out on a random minority or getting so sh*faced you can't even crawl back home. Visible rage =/= being tough. It's actually the opposite.
However, there is a silver lining to all of this, one of which happened in countries like Poland. The country previously had “LGBT-free” zones spearheaded by the Catholic church, but eventually abolished them in 2025.
Ah Yes, Healthy Relationships
On A Thread About The Republican Bill Looking To Ban Gay Marriage
The Human Rights Watch sees this recent development in Poland as a step in the right direction.
“The removal of Poland’s last ‘LGBT free’ zone is a reminder of the profound harm such symbolic policies inflict on people’s lives, a lesson that should be heeded across the region and the world,” an excerpt from its report reads.
Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread
Sports
This is Steve Hofstetter, a stand-up comedian, who's a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Here's one of his quotes: "Trying to make trans people or gay people or anyone who is a little different than you are into some sort of dangerous boogie man, that is what prejudice is."
Happy Pride Month Everyone
I Love George
The Hypocrisy Is Real
"Hey, what are you doing this weekend?" "Having a barbecue with my wife and in-laws, and you?" "Watching a game with my partner and his buddies" "EEEW why do you have to manifest your gayness so obnoxiously?"
They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide It
Oopsie My Hand Slipped On The Rainbow Emoji
Why Aren't Gay People Straight
No, No. He's Got A Point
They Are Not Okay... Or Informed
Being Gay Is Gross But
Transphobe Logic Basically
On A Post About Accepting A Gay Child
Nothing says fatherly love like viewing your child as an ego extension and s***m injector.
“Are You Aware Trans Was Just Created In The Last 15 Years?”
They were answering to someone saying that trans people have the right to defend themselves against threats and talking about the dangers they face.
One of my best friends when I was in graduate school was a trans woman, and that was back in the early 80s.
They’re Talking About Being Apart Of Lgbt+
Pretty Sure It Does
Finding A Word In Two Words Put Together Is Proof Of Something
Is It Gay To Not Vote Republican?
They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel
He Still Uses "Gay" As An Insult, And Thinks It's Hysterical
Yes, The Straight Lesbians
My Buddy’s Response To A Homophobic Review On His Restaurant
This Guy Isn't
"My Daughter And Her Best Friend / Room Mate." - Worried Parent
Have You Tried Doing Your Job Instead Of Being An A-Hole, Ron?
A Message To All Parents Or To All Who Say They Want Kids
Sometimes, It’s Pretty Easy To Tell When Somebody Is A Bigot
Actually, there's a theory saying that a certain percentage of homosexuals and same-s*x couples made early communities safer. Such couples would take care of orphans, helping the community and sacrificing their own evolutionary interests (investing time in children who weren't generltically theirs) which made them the EXACT OPPOSITE of parasites.