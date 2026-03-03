ADVERTISEMENT

It’s 2026. We’re living in supposedly progressive times where many hostile ideologies that used to be considered acceptable are now outdated. 

Yet, every now and then, you will find some people espousing the same toxic mindset. Case in point, a good number of folks on the internet don’t care about offending people with their homophobic beliefs, much like what you’ll see on this list.

The best part, however, is when they get satisfyingly shut down. Enjoy reading through these savage comebacks.

#1

Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Straight

Fellas, Is It Gay To Be Straight

Allspice8 Report

    #2

    Put Up Or Shut Up

    Put Up Or Shut Up

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    #3

    This

    This

    JapanLover2003 Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    And code visual s*x-appeal into female animals / fruits / appliances / vehicles in cartoons!

    It appears like homophobia is, indeed, back on the rise in Western society. According to a 2025 report by Australia’s News.com, one in four men believes that “homosexuality is immoral.” 

    The report adds that the rise in such toxic ideologies is apparent despite having nearly ten percent of Australians aged 16 to 24 being members of the LGBTQ community.

    #4

    The Great American Sitcom

    The Great American Sitcom

    LovieRayKin Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    They're not scared of their children "turning gay". They scared of their children turning open-minded and observant, able to call out their s*ist dysfunctional parents on their b******t.

    #5

    Taste The Rainbow

    Taste The Rainbow

    IcyMike1782 Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    So did we or didn't we? Most homophobes argue that the real godly rainbow has 7 colors and the pride 6-colored one is a satanic twist. Cause, you know. 6.

    #6

    Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?

    Whats The Diffrence Between Women And Transwomen?

    j0sefk Report

    A similar occurrence seems to be happening in the UK. According to a 2024 report by the BBC, children as young as seven are using homophobic insults in schools. 

    This was based on a survey of nearly 32,000 students, 4,000 of whom came from primary schools. According to the findings, nearly four out of five primary school students in England spoke homophobic language. 
    #7

    Having Allies Is Extremely Important

    Having Allies Is Extremely Important

    InMyRestlessDreams23 Report

    Nilsen
    Nilsen
    Nilsen
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago (edited)

    I can argue against mistreatment of animals wothout being a dog/cat/cow, or even without being vegetarian. The same should go for homophobia.

    #8

    No One Expects You To Remember It Right Away, But At Least Still Try

    No One Expects You To Remember It Right Away, But At Least Still Try

    LilliputianMouse Report

    kkermes
    Kim Kermes
    Kim Kermes
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    Never thought of this. Sad people.

    #9

    "Why Am I So Obsessed With Him?"

    "Why Am I So Obsessed With Him?"

    icey_sawg0034 Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Perhaps it's because he's the mayor of everyone in NYC insead of just some of them?

    According to the Peter Tatchell Foundation, the resurgence of homophobic views can be attributed to politics. In an early 2025 article, it pointed out how Uganda, for example, enacted its Anti-Homosexuality Act that came with harsh penalties for people in the LGBTQ community.

    #10

    I Said It Before, I'll Say It Again: If Jesus Appeared In Front Of These "Religious" Bigots Today, He'd Be Dismissed As "Woke"

    I Said It Before, I'll Say It Again: If Jesus Appeared In Front Of These "Religious" Bigots Today, He'd Be Dismissed As "Woke"

    mmmIlikeburritos29 Report

    sindhuja
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Well did you think fanatical Christians actually read the Bible or follow it?

    #11

    From An Argument With A Woman About Lgbt Rights

    From An Argument With A Woman About Lgbt Rights

    professorearl Report

    sida
    Si Da
    Si Da
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    No response from Kim...

    #12

    Washed Up Actor Ironically Being Unironic

    Washed Up Actor Ironically Being Unironic

    HeavyVeterinarian350 Report

    annaekberg
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    Kevin Sorbo, anyone suprised really? The guy is a huge cụnt.

    Likewise, Russia also has its anti-gay laws that ban all forms of expression of LGBT, which includes social media and educational resources. As the foundation pointed out, “It forces activists into silence and eliminates safe spaces for the community.” 

    #13

    Magic Johnson's Son

    Magic Johnson's Son

    reddit.com Report

    annaekberg
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago

    Sorry but Magics son reminds me of a spanish matador in those clothes.

    #14

    Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It's A Freaking Blanket

    Nope, Definitely Not Ok, It's A Freaking Blanket

    mjot_007 Report

    sindhuja
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago

    Her loss. I think it’s lovely.

    #15

    Truth

    Truth

    canadiankhaled Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago

    Also, this generation's perceived softness is the effect of years of sweating our a**es off in therapy and self education so that we can process our emotions in ways which don't involve punching a hole through a drywall, giving a woman a black eye, taking it out on a random minority or getting so sh*faced you can't even crawl back home. Visible rage =/= being tough. It's actually the opposite.

    However, there is a silver lining to all of this, one of which happened in countries like Poland. The country previously had “LGBT-free” zones spearheaded by the Catholic church, but eventually abolished them in 2025. 

    #16

    Ah Yes, Healthy Relationships

    Ah Yes, Healthy Relationships

    anotherpine Report

    ericp_1
    eric p
    eric p
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    A Bee Movie. Never forget...

    #17

    On A Thread About The Republican Bill Looking To Ban Gay Marriage

    On A Thread About The Republican Bill Looking To Ban Gay Marriage

    Crescent-Argonian Report

    #18

    Here Comes The Pride

    Here Comes The Pride

    ExactlySorta Report

    The Human Rights Watch sees this recent development in Poland as a step in the right direction. 

    “The removal of Poland’s last ‘LGBT free’ zone is a reminder of the profound harm such symbolic policies inflict on people’s lives, a lesson that should be heeded across the region and the world,” an excerpt from its report reads.

    #19

    Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread

    Homophobe Gets Owned On TikTok Thread

    lovethecello Report

    #20

    Sports

    Sports

    GoranPersson777 Report

    lilianaspiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    This is Steve Hofstetter, a stand-up comedian, who's a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community. Here's one of his quotes: "Trying to make trans people or gay people or anyone who is a little different than you are into some sort of dangerous boogie man, that is what prejudice is."

    #21

    Happy Pride Month Everyone

    Happy Pride Month Everyone

    mrl33602 Report

    annaekberg
    Skogsrået
    Skogsrået
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    They always sound like they were forced to participate in anything pride related, i'm sure we are all happy they don't.

    #22

    I Love George

    I Love George

    FewTea8637 Report

    #23

    The Hypocrisy Is Real

    The Hypocrisy Is Real

    Noah_kruse1 Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    "Hey, what are you doing this weekend?" "Having a barbecue with my wife and in-laws, and you?" "Watching a game with my partner and his buddies" "EEEW why do you have to manifest your gayness so obnoxiously?"

    #24

    They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide It

    They Aren’t Even Trying To Hide It

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    Oopsie My Hand Slipped On The Rainbow Emoji

    Oopsie My Hand Slipped On The Rainbow Emoji

    reddit.com Report

    avgeyr_1
    Yayheterogeneity
    Yayheterogeneity
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    And? Did they actually ban everyone? 😂

    #26

    Why Aren't Gay People Straight

    Why Aren't Gay People Straight

    GlitchShade Report

    #27

    No, No. He's Got A Point

    No, No. He's Got A Point

    beerbellybegone Report

    sindhuja
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Oh but exposing children to “normal” straight families and implying they have “done the deed” *clutches pearls* to produce children is okay!

    #28

    They Are Not Okay... Or Informed

    They Are Not Okay... Or Informed

    nombiegirl Report

    acey-ace16
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I love the "that's gay" at the end. Why yes, yes it is.

    #29

    Just What?

    Just What?

    elorm_t1k Report

    sindhuja
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    “I’m not misogynistic, but I hate women”.

    #30

    Being Gay Is Gross But

    Being Gay Is Gross But

    DiceRainstrider Report

    #31

    Transphobe Logic Basically

    Transphobe Logic Basically

    reddit.com Report

    #32

    On A Post About Accepting A Gay Child

    On A Post About Accepting A Gay Child

    Bcm980 Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    Nothing says fatherly love like viewing your child as an ego extension and s***m injector.

    #33

    “Are You Aware Trans Was Just Created In The Last 15 Years?”

    “Are You Aware Trans Was Just Created In The Last 15 Years?”

    They were answering to someone saying that trans people have the right to defend themselves against threats and talking about the dangers they face.

    elliethr Report

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    One of my best friends when I was in graduate school was a trans woman, and that was back in the early 80s.

    #34

    They’re Talking About Being Apart Of Lgbt+

    They’re Talking About Being Apart Of Lgbt+

    fagioli999 Report

    #35

    Pretty Sure It Does

    Pretty Sure It Does

    iWillDieByCrossbow Report

    #36

    Finding A Word In Two Words Put Together Is Proof Of Something

    Finding A Word In Two Words Put Together Is Proof Of Something

    vrphotosguy55 Report

    martingibbs734
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    That is a fabulous demon, how do I summon it?

    #37

    Is It Gay To Not Vote Republican?

    Is It Gay To Not Vote Republican?

    tcw1 Report

    #38

    They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel

    They Think Asexual Is Same As Incel

    Pritteto Report

    #39

    He Still Uses "Gay" As An Insult, And Thinks It's Hysterical

    He Still Uses "Gay" As An Insult, And Thinks It's Hysterical

    beerbellybegone Report

    #40

    Yes, The Straight Lesbians

    Yes, The Straight Lesbians

    reddit.com Report

    sindhuja
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    How to identify 5th grade drop outs and incels.

    #41

    My Buddy’s Response To A Homophobic Review On His Restaurant

    My Buddy’s Response To A Homophobic Review On His Restaurant

    Tesseract-the-wizard Report

    #42

    This Guy Isn't

    This Guy Isn't

    meme_god_official Report

    #43

    "My Daughter And Her Best Friend / Room Mate." - Worried Parent

    "My Daughter And Her Best Friend / Room Mate." - Worried Parent

    WhoAm_I_AmWho Report

    rjjecreek
    JoNo
    JoNo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    27 isn't "too late".

    #44

    Have You Tried Doing Your Job Instead Of Being An A-Hole, Ron?

    Have You Tried Doing Your Job Instead Of Being An A-Hole, Ron?

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    #45

    A Message To All Parents Or To All Who Say They Want Kids

    A Message To All Parents Or To All Who Say They Want Kids

    twelvedayslate Report

    #46

    Sometimes, It’s Pretty Easy To Tell When Somebody Is A Bigot

    Sometimes, It’s Pretty Easy To Tell When Somebody Is A Bigot

    Lord_Answer_me_Why Report

    apocalypticexcavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Actually, there's a theory saying that a certain percentage of homosexuals and same-s*x couples made early communities safer. Such couples would take care of orphans, helping the community and sacrificing their own evolutionary interests (investing time in children who weren't generltically theirs) which made them the EXACT OPPOSITE of parasites.

    #47

    I Am Deeply Concerned For Their Future Children

    I Am Deeply Concerned For Their Future Children

    locsandcrocs Report

    #48

    There Are Pride Flags In The Background

    There Are Pride Flags In The Background

    candy_paint_minivan Report

    #49

    Dude Tried To Play The “Phobia Means I’m Scared Of Them” Card

    Dude Tried To Play The “Phobia Means I’m Scared Of Them” Card

    Mineblox_42069 Report

