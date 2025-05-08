Trad-Wife Influencer Defends White Mom Who Launched Fundraiser After Calling 5YO The N-Word

ADVERTISEMENT

Trad-wife influencer Lilly Gaddis left conservative news host Piers Morgan stunned when she defended a white mom who called a five-year-old boy the N-word.

Morgan asked Gaddis to comment on the case of Shiloh Hendrix, a Minnesota woman who made headlines after being confronted by a man who accused her of using the slur when the child allegedly took a toy from her son’s diaper bag.

Hendrix then doubled down, saying she would use the slur “if that’s what he’s gonna act like,” before repeating it and flipping off the camera.

Gaddis, who has openly used the N-word in her content, was among those who supported Hendrix. The influencer encouraged her followers to donate to Hendrix’s fundraiser, which the mother launched after receiving threats when the video went viral.

On Tuesday (May 6), Morgan asked Gaddis why she supported “a white racist,” to which she replied, “Because I want to support free speech.”

“You also have to be accountable for what you say,” the host countered.

Gaddis then told Morgan that she used the N-word “frequently,” leaving him shocked.

Last year, the trad-wife content creator was slammed after using the racist slur while discussing the kind of men she would date.

Filming herself in the kitchen, she referred to her friend’s husbands as “broke a** n***s.” The video made the rounds on social media and she was subsequently fired from her job.

Morgan continued to question Gaddis’ behavior, asking, “You use the N-word quite frequently? Why? Other than the fact that you’re a despicable racist. Are you?”

“Some would say I am, I guess, according to the ADL I’m a ‘white supremacist,'” she said.

Speaking with Piers Morgan, Gaddis said she used the racist slur “frequently”

White people are finally fighting back. Stand with Shiloh Hendrix! pic.twitter.com/GuX4WSldmG — Lilly (@thelillygaddis) May 1, 2025



Gaddis said she would “embrace” being called racist “if that means helping white people achieve freedom of speech – real freedom of speech.”

Gaddis then mentioned the case of Karmelo Anthony, a teen who was arrested last month for the stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcal during a track meet in Fiasco, Texas.

But Morgan continued to press the influencer. When she explained that she used the N-word when she found it “appropriate,” he asked, “When would it be appropriate to use the N-word? When would it be appropriate?”

She replied, “Any time I feel like it.”

Hendrix, a Minnesota mother, was recorded using the N-word at a playground after a Black child allegedly took her son’s diaper bag

“So you’re just an unashamed racist?” he continued. “Do you understand that makes you a despicable human being?”

“I guess so, I don’t really care,” Gaddis responded.

Morgan criticized the guest for not seeing the problem with her racist behavior and “proudly admitting” to it with a grin on her face.

“Which is pretty horrifying, actually, for most people to watch. And shame on you. You’re entitled to do it, and I’m entitled to call you despicable.”

Gaddis previously defended Hendrix in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the mother had been “bullied” and the man who confronted her represented “brown people trying to take away white people’s rights in a white country.”

She framed Hendrix’s racist slur as an exercise of her freedom of speech and made a call to “kick immigrants out.”

The trad-wife influencer claimed her and Hendrix’s use of the racist slur is “freedom of speech”

Finally, she asked people to donate to Hendrix’s fundraiser, titled “Help me protect my family.”

“My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18 month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was,” the mother wrote in the description.

“Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”

Gaddis made headlines after using the racist slur in a video last year

After the video went viral, her social security number, address, and phone number were leaked.

She said her family is being “attacked” and her son may not go back to school due to the “constant threats” they’re receiving.

The page has raised $754,195 as of Thursday (May 8).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Piers Morgan Uncensored (@piersmorganuncensored)



The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Rochester, Minnesota, launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the family of the child who was berated at the playground.

The campaigners stopped accepting donations after raising $341,594.

In a statement, the five-year-old boy’s parents suggested that they plan to take legal action. They also said their address had been leaked, and expressed concerns about their child’s safety.

“There is a difference between free speech and hate speech,” one reader said, while others slammed the women for their racist comments

