Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Trad-Wife Influencer Defends White Mom Who Launched Fundraiser After Calling 5YO The N-Word
Blonde woman speaking in front of a neutral background, related to trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.
News, US

Trad-Wife Influencer Defends White Mom Who Launched Fundraiser After Calling 5YO The N-Word

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

Trad-wife influencer Lilly Gaddis left conservative news host Piers Morgan stunned when she defended a white mom who called a five-year-old boy the N-word.

Morgan asked Gaddis to comment on the case of Shiloh Hendrix, a Minnesota woman who made headlines after being confronted by a man who accused her of using the slur when the child allegedly took a toy from her son’s diaper bag.

Hendrix then doubled down, saying she would use the slur “if that’s what he’s gonna act like,” before repeating it and flipping off the camera.

Gaddis, who has openly used the N-word in her content, was among those who supported Hendrix. The influencer encouraged her followers to donate to Hendrix’s fundraiser, which the mother launched after receiving threats when the video went viral.

RELATED:

    Lilly Gaddis defended Shiloh Hendrix, a white mother who used the N-word toward a 5-year-old Black boy
    Young woman in a white patterned blouse posing indoors, illustrating trad-wife influencer defending a white mom fundraiser.

    Image credits: thelillygaddis

    On Tuesday (May 6), Morgan asked Gaddis why she supported “a white racist,” to which she replied, “Because I want to support free speech.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You also have to be accountable for what you say,” the host countered.

    Gaddis then told Morgan that she used the N-word “frequently,” leaving him shocked.

    Split screen image of a man and woman discussing a trad-wife influencer defending white mom who launched fundraiser.

    Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

    Last year, the trad-wife content creator was slammed after using the racist slur while discussing the kind of men she would date.

    Filming herself in the kitchen, she referred to her friend’s husbands as “broke a** n***s.” The video made the rounds on social media and she was subsequently fired from her job.

    Morgan continued to question Gaddis’ behavior, asking, “You use the N-word quite frequently? Why? Other than the fact that you’re a despicable racist. Are you?”

    “Some would say I am, I guess, according to the ADL I’m a ‘white supremacist,'” she said.

    Speaking with Piers Morgan, Gaddis said she used the racist slur “frequently”

    Woman with long blonde hair in a black blazer speaking in a video about trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser.

    Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

    ADVERTISEMENT


    Gaddis said she would “embrace” being called racist “if that means helping white people achieve freedom of speech – real freedom of speech.”

    Gaddis then mentioned the case of Karmelo Anthony, a teen who was arrested last month for the stabbing of fellow student Austin Metcal during a track meet in Fiasco, Texas.

    But Morgan continued to press the influencer. When she explained that she used the N-word when she found it “appropriate,” he asked, “When would it be appropriate to use the N-word? When would it be appropriate?” 

    She replied, “Any time I feel like it.”

    Hendrix, a Minnesota mother, was recorded using the N-word at a playground after a Black child allegedly took her son’s diaper bag

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman at playground holding child with blurred face, related to trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: NBC News

    “So you’re just an unashamed racist?” he continued. “Do you understand that makes you a despicable human being?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I guess so, I don’t really care,” Gaddis responded.

    Morgan criticized the guest for not seeing the problem with her racist behavior and “proudly admitting” to it with a grin on her face.

    “Which is pretty horrifying, actually, for most people to watch. And shame on you. You’re entitled to do it, and I’m entitled to call you despicable.”

    Trad-wife influencer taking a mirror selfie holding a child with blurred face wearing a blue shirt in a home setting

    Image credits: GiveSendGo

    Gaddis previously defended Hendrix in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the mother had been “bullied” and the man who confronted her represented “brown people trying to take away white people’s rights in a white country.”

    She framed Hendrix’s racist slur as an exercise of her freedom of speech and made a call to “kick immigrants out.”

    The trad-wife influencer claimed her and Hendrix’s use of the racist slur is “freedom of speech”

    Woman with long blonde hair speaking in a video, overlay text referencing white supremacist and trad-wife influencer defense.

    Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Male news commentator in suit speaking against a city nightscape backdrop about trad-wife influencer defense.

    Image credits: Piers Morgan Uncensored

    Finally, she asked people to donate to Hendrix’s fundraiser, titled “Help me protect my family.”

    “My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation. I recently had a kid steal from my 18 month old sons diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was,” the mother wrote in the description.

    “Another man, who we recently found out has had a history with law enforcement, proceeded to record me and follow me to my car. He then posted these videos online which has caused my family, and myself, great turmoil.”

    Gaddis made headlines after using the racist slur in a video last year

    Woman whisking batter in kitchen, illustrating trad-wife influencer content related to fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: thelillypad/Rumble

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After the video went viral, her social security number, address, and phone number were leaked.

    She said her family is being “attacked” and her son may not go back to school due to the “constant threats” they’re receiving.

    The page has raised $754,195 as of Thursday (May 8).


    The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Rochester, Minnesota, launched a crowdfunding campaign to support the family of the child who was berated at the playground.

    The campaigners stopped accepting donations after raising $341,594.

    In a statement, the five-year-old boy’s parents suggested that they plan to take legal action. They also said their address had been leaked, and expressed concerns about their child’s safety.

    “There is a difference between free speech and hate speech,” one reader said, while others slammed the women for their racist comments

    Comment on social media defending a white mom involved in a controversial fundraiser after using a racial slur.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media from user Lati reading You can see the hate in her eyes with 94892 likes, related to Trad-Wife influencer controversy.

    Comment on social media expressing confusion about hatred based on skin tone related to trad-wife influencer controversy.

    Comment from trad-wife influencer defending a white mom launching fundraiser after racial slur controversy.

    Comment by Ana Paula questioning free speech and use of a horrible slur, related to trad-wife influencer controversy

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user Just Jules expressing disbelief and shame regarding a controversial fundraiser involving a trad-wife influencer and a white mom.

    Comment from Lynne stating free speech has consequences, related to trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.

    Comment on social media thread criticising Piers Morgan, related to trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.

    Comment criticizing a fundraiser involving a white mom, related to Trad-Wife influencer controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment stating free speech is important to identify people's true intentions on social media post about trad-wife influencer.

    Comment on social media post discussing free speech versus hate speech in context of trad-wife influencer defense.

    Comment on social media by user Mya saying free speech is not free of consequences, related to Trad-Wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.

    Comment on social media about a trad-wife influencer defending a white mom who launched a fundraiser controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by user Jacky discussing Piers Morgan's harsh criticism and controversial statements online.

    Comment from Amber Whitney Piekos on freedom of speech and consequences, related to trad-wife influencer controversy.

    Tweet from user SACO criticizing a woman, related to trad-wife influencer defending white mom fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: SACO_on_X

    Tweet discussing freedom of speech and accountability in context of a trad-wife influencer defending fundraiser controversy.

    Image credits: johnnysosmally

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by DJ Daley responding to a Trad-Wife influencer defending a white mom after calling 5YO the N-word controversy.

    Image credits: DJDaley

    Twitter post by Wesley Baker condemning unapologetic racism and emphasizing the need to challenge hate speech directly.

    Image credits: WesleyJBaker

    Tweet by user MeghansMole reacting to backlash against a white mom fundraiser after racial slur controversy.

    Image credits: MeghansMole

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    7

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 8th of May, 2025: the first time I've been proud of Pierce Morgan. That was a stellar interview

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just sitting here thinking what an absolute puss filled piece of s**t you'd have to be to make Morgan look like a sympathetic and decent person

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is part of the fallout after Trump's win: Closet racists are emboldened to say what they want, thinking the government has their backs. It's horrifying, but it shows everyone that racism and white supremists are very real.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    atombohr avatar
    Atom Bohr
    Atom Bohr
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The 8th of May, 2025: the first time I've been proud of Pierce Morgan. That was a stellar interview

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    amanda-lindberg avatar
    Lynchamigsakta
    Lynchamigsakta
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm just sitting here thinking what an absolute puss filled piece of s**t you'd have to be to make Morgan look like a sympathetic and decent person

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is part of the fallout after Trump's win: Closet racists are emboldened to say what they want, thinking the government has their backs. It's horrifying, but it shows everyone that racism and white supremists are very real.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda