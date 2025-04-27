Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Hugh Grant Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Rules At His Kids’ Elite Schools, Reveals The ‘Final Straw’ Moment
Celebrities, News

Hugh Grant Blasts ‘Pathetic’ Rules At His Kids’ Elite Schools, Reveals The ‘Final Straw’ Moment

Hugh Grant is a strong advocate of being present in the moment as opposed to always burying your nose in your screen — and he’s not exactly pleased with the way many schools operate in that regard.

The Hollywood actor, who also happens to be a father of five, recently attended a campaigning event held by Close Screens Open Minds at London’s Knightsbridge School to discuss his outrage surrounding the way “kind of ridiculous posh private schools” operate.

Highlights
  • Hugh Grant criticizes the 'posh' schools his kids attend for increasing screen time and limiting outdoor play.
  • The actor's frustration peaked when schools proudly gave children Chromebooks.
  • Hugh Grant believes more parents speaking out could force schools to change their policies.

The event featured US author and psychologist Dr. Jonathan Haidt and King Charles III’s second cousin Sophie Winkleman to encourage limiting use of smartphones for students under the age of 14.

    Hugh Grant didn’t hold anything back as he slammed the rules “posh private schools” held regarding technology

    Hugh Grant at event, smiling in a white shirt and black jacket, discusses 'pathetic' school rules.

    Image credits: Carlos Alvarez / Getty

    He labeled himself as “another angry parent fighting the eternal, exhausting and depressive battle with children who only want to be on a screen.”

    According to Grant, the institute his children attended had set up a system designed to increase screen time and limit outdoor activities.

    “They’re the ones saying they’re not going to play outside today because it’s raining, or they can’t go on the climbing frame because it’s windy,” he said, as reported by The Telegraph. “It’s pathetic. It seems to me that there is space here for a hero school, a set of schools, to break the mold.”

    His tipping point came when teachers at the school tried justifying their reasoning, making it obvious they were pushing the notion of technology onto the children.

    Man and woman in formal wear at an outdoor event; main SEO keyword: Hugh Grant.

    Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

    “The final straw was when the school started saying, with some smugness, ‘We give every child a Chromebook, and they do a lot of lessons on their Chromebook, and they do all their homework on their Chromebook,’ and you just thought, ‘That is the last f–cking thing they need’ and the last thing we need,” he said.

    As they campaigned for schools with a more screen-free approach, Haidt said social media should also be banned for those under 16, especially amidst what he labeled an “epidemic of mental illness” in youth, as well as “attention fragmentation.”

    “It is undeniable that sometimes technology does make the learning experience easier. But it should play a role in it, but “not on children’s desks,” Haidt added.

    The way schools govern their classes increases screentime, according to the movie star

    Actor at a school desk expressing frustration, highlighting issues with elite education rules.

    Image credits: The Rewrite / Prime Video

    Man and child laughing outdoors on a street near trees and buildings.

    Image credits: About a Boy / Universal Studios

    The Glass Onion star also believed that their statement would have a greater impact if more parents joined it to speak out against schools.

    “I think that once you get a critical mass of parents who are outraged by EdTech, as well as all the other issues, the phone, etc., that is when politicians listen because they’re scared of that,” Grant stated.

    “That’s also when schools start to listen because they’re scared of people leaving their schools and losing business.”

    A man in a dark jacket speaks to two others, expressing concern about elite school rules.

    Image credits: About a Boy / Universal Studios

    The Wonka actor’s children are all fairly young and still in school. He shares three kids with his wife Anna Eberstein: John Mungo, 12, Lulu, 9, and Blue, 7. From his past relationship with Tinglan Hong, he shares Tabitha, 13, and Felix, 11.

    According to multiple studies reported by National University, the effects of technology on young people are harmful in more ways than meets the eye.

    Now, smartphones are an essential part of our daily lives with countless students in elementary school owning their own devices. American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP), reported that teenagers now spend up to nine hours per day watching or using screens. Children between ages 8-12 spent 4-6 hours per day doing the same.

    There are a plethora of reasons why technology is changing, and sometimes ruining, young adolescents nowadays

    Hugh Grant speaking passionately indoors, wearing a suit, expressing views on elite schools' rules.

    Image credits: A Very English Scandal / Prime Video

    As research has shown, modern technology shortens our attention span, making it easier to get distracted by other sounds or notifications.

    “With the Internet and YouTube, you can watch a show or listen to a song almost instantly, and you can even skip through the commercials,” wrote the university’s website. “As a result, kids today are wired for instant gratification; they want what they want, and they want it now.”

    A study in Canada found the average attention span had decreased from 12 seconds to eight seconds.

    Jelena, a mother of a two-year-old girl from Mexico, shared her thoughts to Bored Panda, adding a potential solution to deter kids away from technology.

    “I think [attention span] is already affected and not only in kids,” she said. “As someone who has been working with social media content for years, I can tell how it has changed. We all have witnessed how the short-form videos evolved. 

    “And it’s precisely because the attention span has shortened and people are looking for shorter content. But, for kids, I think the key is to find something they enjoy besides using technology, and develop that.”

    Man in suit and woman in white dress walking outside at a public event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang / Getty

    Additionally, the growing use of technology correlates directly with that of obesity levels.

    With children naturally spending less time outdoors, or at least engaged in physical activity, research shows that adolescents may instead participate in mindless eating while watching TV or playing video games.

    Many people noted that their respect for Grant grew upon his public message

    Comment praising Hugh Grant for standing against elite school rules.

    Comment saying 'He’s right!' about Hugh Grant's view on elite school rules.

    Comment praising a man, reflecting on elite schools and parenting insights.

    Comment from Rui Fernandes: "Critical thinking is always positive," with a smiley emoji.

    Comment by top fan on Hugh Grant's criticism of elite school rules, expressing encouragement.

    Comment by Nthabiseng Legwete in discussion on elite schools' rules, saying 'This is a right path' with likes and reactions.

    Comment by Brenda Kirkpatrick praising parenting, with likes and reactions shown.

    Comment criticizing school rules, mentioning over 20 years of teaching experience.

    Comment on education balancing technology with outdoor play, fostering creativity, and engagement beyond screens.

    Comment about Hugh Grant's views on kids needing fresh air over screen time and school restrictions.

    Comment supporting Hugh Grant's view on rules at kids' schools, highlighting the need for more playtime and less screen time.

    Message from Eva Chen praising Grant about school rules discussion.

    Comment supporting Hugh Grant with clapping emojis.

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    create_4beauty avatar
    greenideas
    greenideas
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He had me until he started complaining that kids aren't forced outside in the cold and rain.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have these marvelous things called coats, hats and gloves. A bit of wind or rain will not damage the little darlings.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
