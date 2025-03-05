“We Are Doomed”: App That Forces You To Touch Grass To Unblock Social Media Sparks Controversy

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet addiction is on the rise. According to studies, the percentage of people who have a compulsive need to spend time online has grown to over 30%.

Finding himself part of this troubling statistic, one app developer decided to take matters into his own hands, quite literally—by forcing himself to leave the computer and touch grass.

Rhys Kentish, the creator of the viral iPhone app Touch Grass, spoke exclusively with Bored Panda about his mission to help people break their scrolling habits and connect with the outside world.

The app’s concept is simple: it blocks access to social media apps until users physically go outside and take a picture of themselves touching grass. Its game-like aesthetics and fun concept have made it go viral ahead of its launch next week.

Image credits: Cup of Couple/Pexels (not the actual photo)

For Kentish, a software developer from London, Touch Grass started as a solution to a personal issue.

“I was trying to find a solution to a problem where I woke up and scrolled for an hour before getting out of bed,” he explained.

This phenomenon, popularized by apps like TikTok and known colloquially as “doom scrolling,” is heavily encouraged by social media algorithms.

Its main purpose is to keep people glued to their screens for as long as possible by providing a steady stream of content.

Image credits: rhyskentish

“I knew it wasn’t healthy; on top of that, I needed an incentive to get outside more, especially in the winter months,” Kentish added.

The app’s gamified solution is intended to be especially attractive for users aged 18 to 29, who, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, are disproportionately affected by about 48%.

“I remember the internet being something I used an hour a day at most as a kid,” Kentish reflected.

“I can’t imagine being surrounded by it in the way that kids are nowadays.”

The app was created to combat the effects of addictive algorithms designed to train people’s brains to constantly be online

Image credits: apps.apple

Experts have identified excessive social media use as one of the main culprits behind internet addiction.

For instance, a 2020 study by the University of Hong Kong concluded that dopamine hits from receiving “likes” or watching fun videos activate the brain’s reward system, effectively rewiring it.

This results in a cycle in which the more a person uses social media, the harder it is for them to resist it.

Image credits: rhyskentish

Nicolás Vásquez, an analytics consultant and data collection expert, explained to Bored Panda that the process is designed to become more effective over time.

“These complex algorithms track user data and carefully adjust the app’s content for maximum engagement,” Vásquez explained.

“It’s constant feedback. The more the user spends time on the internet, the better it becomes at keeping them engaged.”

Image credits: RhysKentish

For Rhys Kentish, those involved in the creation of such apps and algorithms bear the brunt of the responsibility and should operate between ethical boundaries to prevent addiction.

“I strongly believe that people who work in the tech space have a responsibility to keep this in mind when creating [apps],” he stated. “For all of us, but especially for the newer generations.”

The app’s name comes from internet forums, where people would lightheartedly mock each other for being “terminally online”

i built an app to stop me doomscrolling by touching grass pic.twitter.com/ZWRLY0uGQe — Rhys Kentish (@RhysKentish) February 24, 2025

Though Touch Grass has yet to officially launch, it has already blown up on social media, with thousands of people intrigued by the concept.

“I’m not even launched yet, so I did not see this coming, at least not anytime soon,” Kentish said, surprised by the response.

“I knew the app was viral content-material, and I was intentional in making it that way, but to blow up the way it has exceeded any expectations.”

Image credits: rhyskentish

The app has become especially popular in video game circles, as both its name and aesthetic borrow heavily from that culture. The name itself is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a common phrase used on gaming forums.

“It’s usually said to people as a bit of a light-hearted insult, telling them to go offline and re-connect with the world,” he explained.

Image credits: RhysKentish

Touch Grass’ retro aesthetic comes from Kentish’s desire to return to simpler times when technology wasn’t so advanced and entrenched in people’s daily lives.

“Leaving the digital world behind to go outside feels like an old-school thing to do nowadays,” he remarked.

Netizens reacted enthusiastically to the app and flooded social media with features they would like to see implemented in the future

Image credits: rhyskentish

“Add a streak system like Duolingo, and this could go very far,” one user wrote.

“This could get big,” another said. “Add streaks, levels, and perhaps a ‘touch tree’ option too!”

Some users pointed out an interesting problem with the app, “Okay, what if there’s no grass? Can you make a touch snow version?”

“I love this, and it’s very creative,” another said. “Unfortunately, I live in Minnesota and will not have grass again until April.”

Image credits: LaPrincesaMX

Kentish addressed this problem during his interview, stating: “I’ve received plenty of comments from people in places like Dubai or Canada asking how they’d use it if they have snow or sand instead of grass.

“The plan is to allow users to select from various options of ‘what to touch,’ so that it can be used by anyone, anywhere.”

Touch Grassis set to release next week, on March 14, exclusively in Apple’s App Store. An Android version is currently unavailable but might enter development later this year.

Bored Panda has no commercial affiliation with the app mentioned in the article. Coverage is provided solely for entertainment and informational purposes.

“Amazing!” Netizens celebrated the idea but lamented the need for it in today’s society

Image credits: debayo_xx

Image credits: 0xkeeny

Image credits: Bovada_Casino

Image credits: _JasonRyan

Image credits: shauvikkumar

Image credits: WitchyCatLadyAG

Image credits: cutielolajean

Share icon

Image credits: gookyjhit

Image credits: smky_04

Image credits: Krisiku

Image credits: Otaku_Wire_

Image credits: clara_winslow

Image credits: RohanBPaul

Image credits: Dept_Of_War

