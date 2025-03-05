Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“We Are Doomed”: App That Forces You To Touch Grass To Unblock Social Media Sparks Controversy
News, Tech&Science

“We Are Doomed”: App That Forces You To Touch Grass To Unblock Social Media Sparks Controversy

Interview With Owner
Open list comments 4
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

4

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet addiction is on the rise. According to studies, the percentage of people who have a compulsive need to spend time online has grown to over 30%.

Finding himself part of this troubling statistic, one app developer decided to take matters into his own hands, quite literally—by forcing himself to leave the computer and touch grass.

Highlights
  • The app forces users outside by blocking social media until they touch grass.
  • Internet addiction has risen over 30%, inspiring app's creation.
  • App's gamified design targets mainly young adults affected by internet addiction.
  • App to release March 14 on Apple Store, with plans for an Android version later.

Rhys Kentish, the creator of the viral iPhone app Touch Grass, spoke exclusively with Bored Panda about his mission to help people break their scrolling habits and connect with the outside world.

The app’s concept is simple: it blocks access to social media apps until users physically go outside and take a picture of themselves touching grass. Its game-like aesthetics and fun concept have made it go viral ahead of its launch next week.

RELATED:

    An app that blocks people’s phones until they go outside and physically touch grass goes viral ahead of release

    Hands touching grass and daisies, depicting app concept linked to social media usage.

    Image credits: Cup of Couple/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For Kentish, a software developer from London, Touch Grass started as a solution to a personal issue.

    “I was trying to find a solution to a problem where I woke up and scrolled for an hour before getting out of bed,” he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    This phenomenon, popularized by apps like TikTok and known colloquially as “doom scrolling,” is heavily encouraged by social media algorithms.

    Its main purpose is to keep people glued to their screens for as long as possible by providing a steady stream of content.

    Person sitting at a table with grass covering, next to a smartphone and green drink, related to app controversy.

    Image credits: rhyskentish

    “I knew it wasn’t healthy; on top of that, I needed an incentive to get outside more, especially in the winter months,” Kentish added.

    The app’s gamified solution is intended to be especially attractive for users aged 18 to 29, who, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking, are disproportionately affected by about 48%.

    “I remember the internet being something I used an hour a day at most as a kid,” Kentish reflected.

    “I can’t imagine being surrounded by it in the way that kids are nowadays.”

    The app was created to combat the effects of addictive algorithms designed to train people’s brains to constantly be online

    Pixelated grass icon on a yellow background representing a controversial app.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: apps.apple

    Experts have identified excessive social media use as one of the main culprits behind internet addiction. 

    For instance, a 2020 study by the University of Hong Kong concluded that dopamine hits from receiving “likes” or watching fun videos activate the brain’s reward system, effectively rewiring it.

    This results in a cycle in which the more a person uses social media, the harder it is for them to resist it

    App forces you to touch grass to unblock social media, showing screen time trends and productivity features.

    Image credits: rhyskentish

    Nicolás Vásquez, an analytics consultant and data collection expert, explained to Bored Panda that the process is designed to become more effective over time.

    “These complex algorithms track user data and carefully adjust the app’s content for maximum engagement,” Vásquez explained.

    “It’s constant feedback. The more the user spends time on the internet, the better it becomes at keeping them engaged.”

    App screen showing a hand on grass, illustrating "touch grass" feature to unblock social media.

    Image credits: RhysKentish

    For Rhys Kentish, those involved in the creation of such apps and algorithms bear the brunt of the responsibility and should operate between ethical boundaries to prevent addiction.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I strongly believe that people who work in the tech space have a responsibility to keep this in mind when creating [apps],” he stated. “For all of us, but especially for the newer generations.”

    The app’s name comes from internet forums, where people would lightheartedly mock each other for being “terminally online”

    Though Touch Grass has yet to officially launch, it has already blown up on social media, with thousands of people intrigued by the concept.

    I’m not even launched yet, so I did not see this coming, at least not anytime soon,” Kentish said, surprised by the response.

    “I knew the app was viral content-material, and I was intentional in making it that way, but to blow up the way it has exceeded any expectations.”

    A person using an app on their phone outdoors to unblock social media, sitting on grass beside a laptop.

    Image credits: rhyskentish

    The app has become especially popular in video game circles, as both its name and aesthetic borrow heavily from that culture. The name itself is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a common phrase used on gaming forums.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “It’s usually said to people as a bit of a light-hearted insult, telling them to go offline and re-connect with the world,” he explained.

    Tweet about "Touch Grass" app waitlist linking social media and reality.

    Image credits: RhysKentish

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Touch Grass’ retro aesthetic comes from Kentish’s desire to return to simpler times when technology wasn’t so advanced and entrenched in people’s daily lives.

    “Leaving the digital world behind to go outside feels like an old-school thing to do nowadays,” he remarked.

    Netizens reacted enthusiastically to the app and flooded social media with features they would like to see implemented in the future

    Smartphone on grass displays "touch grass" app, next to a green cup, illustrating social media unblocking method.

    Image credits: rhyskentish

    “Add a streak system like Duolingo, and this could go very far,” one user wrote.

    “This could get big,” another said. “Add streaks, levels, and perhaps a ‘touch tree’ option too!”

    Some users pointed out an interesting problem with the app, “Okay, what if there’s no grass? Can you make a touch snow version?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I love this, and it’s very creative,” another said. “Unfortunately, I live in Minnesota and will not have grass again until April.”

    Room with green carpet resembling grass illustrating social media app controversy.

    Image credits: LaPrincesaMX

    Kentish addressed this problem during his interview, stating: “I’ve received plenty of comments from people in places like Dubai or Canada asking how they’d use it if they have snow or sand instead of grass.

    “The plan is to allow users to select from various options of ‘what to touch,’ so that it can be used by anyone, anywhere.”

    Touch Grassis set to release next week, on March 14, exclusively in Apple’s App Store. An Android version is currently unavailable but might enter development later this year.

    Bored Panda has no commercial affiliation with the app mentioned in the article. Coverage is provided solely for entertainment and informational purposes.

    “Amazing!” Netizens celebrated the idea but lamented the need for it in today’s society

    Tweet from user responding to an app controversy: "modern problems require ancient solutions".

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: debayo_xx

    Tweet criticizing a controversial app forcing users to touch grass to unblock social media, sparking debate online.

    Image credits: 0xkeeny

    Tweet by Bovada Casino about app that forces you to touch grass, expressing concern with a crying emoji.

    Image credits: Bovada_Casino

    Tweet about app requiring outdoor activity to address social media addiction.

    Image credits: _JasonRyan

    Tweet about app encouraging outdoor activity, promoting balance between screen time and fresh air.

    Image credits: shauvikkumar

    Tweet from WitchyCatLady about app requiring users to go outside, discussing its impracticality in extreme climates; controversy noted.

    Image credits: WitchyCatLadyAG

    Tweet reacting to app controversy with emojis and emphasis on "insane.

    Image credits: cutielolajean

    A tweet discussing reliance on technology, related to the "Touch Grass" app controversy.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gookyjhit

    Tweet about controversial app forcing users to touch grass to unblock social media.

    Image credits: smky_04

    Tweet screenshot discussing app forcing users to touch grass to unlock social media, sparking debate.

    Image credits: Krisiku

    Tweet discussing app that blocks social media until touching grass, sparking controversy.

    Image credits: Otaku_Wire_

    Tweet praising app forcing users offline to unblock social media, sparks controversy.

    Image credits: clara_winslow

    Tweet screenshot discussing social media app controversy, expressing hope for future generations.

    Image credits: RohanBPaul

    Tweet by "The Secretary For War" discussing app controversy, hoping someone makes money on launch day.

    Image credits: Dept_Of_War

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    4
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    4

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people living in 70% of the Australian mainland will first say "What's grass? Where can I find some?"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A person living in a desert is really gonna kick himself for not thinking it through before installing this, lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not opposed to the concept. It's pretty straightforward and will, presumably, need permissions enabled so users know how it'll work. Just going to point out that not everyone lives in areas where grass is readily available. Deserts are more widespread than you might think and we have rock gardens to keep water usage down. Touch the ground/sky would be more accessible regardless of where you live.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    grmmoore avatar
    Grm Moore
    Grm Moore
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious. where do these people live? I'd just stand on my lawn, and in my garden. No we are not rich. And can it tell real grass from that fake stuff? I don't care as I don't have any unsocial media apps on my phone anyway. (NOt viewing this site even on a ph)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The people living in 70% of the Australian mainland will first say "What's grass? Where can I find some?"

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A person living in a desert is really gonna kick himself for not thinking it through before installing this, lol

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not opposed to the concept. It's pretty straightforward and will, presumably, need permissions enabled so users know how it'll work. Just going to point out that not everyone lives in areas where grass is readily available. Deserts are more widespread than you might think and we have rock gardens to keep water usage down. Touch the ground/sky would be more accessible regardless of where you live.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    grmmoore avatar
    Grm Moore
    Grm Moore
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hilarious. where do these people live? I'd just stand on my lawn, and in my garden. No we are not rich. And can it tell real grass from that fake stuff? I don't care as I don't have any unsocial media apps on my phone anyway. (NOt viewing this site even on a ph)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda