“Trad Wife” Influencer Gets Fired After Black Boss Sees Video Of Her Using Racial Slur

A “trad wife” TikToker was fired from her job after using a racist slur in one of her videos.

Lilly Gaddis filmed herself in the kitchen, referring to her friend’s husbands as “broke a** n***s.” She also used other derogatory terms, such as “dumb w**res,” “immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card,” and “gold diggers.”

Gaddis made derogatory comments about minorities, including using the N-word and antisemitic remarks.

After being criticized, Gaddis showed no remorse and continued to make offensive statements.

After TikTok took down her account, Gaddis wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): “If my freedom of speech [was] taken, they’ll be coming for yours next.”

The woman from Wilmington, North Carolina, showed no remorse over her words.

In a subsequent video posted on X, she acknowledged that the initial clip “seem[ed] to have upset members of a certain community.”

“All the backlash made me do a deep dive and a soul search, and after all that, I still couldn’t find a care,” Gaddis said.

The TikToker reportedly worked as a marketing and sales manager at Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company for the elderly and disabled in Wilmington.

Gaddis used other derogatory terms, such as “dumb w**res,” “immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card,” and “gold diggers”

Though the company didn’t name Gaddis, it published a statement on Tuesday (June 11) announcing its decision to fire a “newly hired employee” who had made “inflammatory remarks on social media that do not align with [its] values and beliefs.”

“We are owned and operated by [an] African American female and immigrant-owned business and handled the situation as quickly as we could,” the statement reads.

The woman worked at Rophe of the Carolinas, a home healthcare company for the elderly and disabled in Wilmington, North Carolina

The company announced its decision to fire a “newly hired employee” who had made “inflammatory remarks on social media that do not align with [its] values and beliefs”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rophe of the Carolinas (@ropheotc)

In the video at the center of the controversy, Gaddis expressed her frustration at “certain guys” who think all women marry for money.

“You are getting the opinion from some dumb w**res and immigrants fresh off the boat looking for a green card. Yes, they are probably gold diggers, but that is the exception—I am the rule,” she said.

“Everyone I know that is married right now is married to broke a** n***s, and they don’t care. We don’t give a f***k about money.”

Gaddis showed no remorse over her words and said she “couldn’t find a care” after being heavily criticized

The woman doubled down on her discriminatory behavior after being fired. On Wednesday (June 12), Gaddis re-posted a message that read, “I’m glad I don’t have a boss so I can say ‘n***a, f***ot, or r**ard when I want.”

She has also made antisemitic and Islamophobic comments, among other offensive remarks, writing, “Yes, I have a big nose. No, I am not a Jew” and “F*ck Islam, Israel, Palestine, Russia, Ukraine, China—America First.”

She doubled down on her racist behavior, referring to the “black community” as “puppets” and thanking critics for her new career in conservative media

Image credits: llddiiss

Since her video made the rounds on TikTok and X, Gaddis has received requests to be interviewed by different media outlets.

“Thanks black community for helping to launch my new career in conservative media! You all played your role well like the puppets you are,” she posted.

People condemned the woman’s behavior and speculated that she made those comments to be featured in conservative media

