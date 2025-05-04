Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Evil”: White Woman’s Racist Tirade Against 5-Year-Old Backfires As Nation-Wide Backlash Ensues
Woman accused of racist playground incident holding child, raising $500K, and claiming victim status outdoors.
News, US

"Evil": White Woman's Racist Tirade Against 5-Year-Old Backfires As Nation-Wide Backlash Ensues

A woman was filmed at a playground in Minnesota yelling racial slurs to a 5-year-old in a viral video that’s generated an astonishing amount of backlash.

The incident happened at Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester where a white, tattooed mother held her toddler. She was talking to a man who was in the midst of confronting her for calling a young black boy the “N-word.”

Highlights
  • A Minnesota mother called a 5-year-old black child the N-word in a viral playground video, sparking national outrage.
  • NAACP Rochester launched a crowdfunding campaign raising over $341,000 to support the victimized child and family.
  • The woman, Shiloh Hendrix, started her own fundraiser claiming she is a victim of online threats, raising over $593,000.

Now identifying herself as Shiloh Hendrix, she replied in a way that suggested the accusation was not a lie.

    A white mom decided to hurl racial slurs at 5 year old toddler after he allegedly tried stealing something from her son’s diaper bag

    Woman with tattoos taking a mirror selfie holding a young child in a blue shirt, related to racist playground incident raising funds.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo / Shiloh Hendrix

    “If that’s what he’s gonna act like,” she responded before repeating the slur to the man and giving him a vulgar gesture.

    Stunned, he asked, “So that gives you the right to call the child, 5 years old, a n–ga, the “N-word?” 

    The question then seemed to set off something in the woman as the two engaged in an intense argument.

    Things reportedly got heated in the first place after Hendrix claimed the child had taken a toy from her son’s diaper bag, with the video currently making its rounds on social media after being shared by influencer Michael McWhorter (known as TizzyEnt).

    Woman accused of racist slur on playground holding child with blurred face in a park setting during confrontation.

    Image credits: NBC / Sharmake Omar

    Woman at playground holding child, involved in racist incident using a racial slur, raising $500K claiming victim status

    Image credits: NBC / Sharmake Omar

    It now has more than 10 million views.

    The clip was fairly short, but it has since gained national-wide attention with community members, civil rights organizations, and local officials chiming in to discourage this kind of behavior.

    The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Rochester branch launched a crowdfunding campaign in support of the victimized child and his family, hoping to raise money for legal advocacy and broader social justice efforts as a whole.

    Shiloh threw the offensive nickname back at the person recording her

    Woman carrying a child in a playground, involved in a racist incident raising controversy and funds online.

    Image credits: NBC / Sharmake Omar

    “Help Us Seek Justice for a 5-Year-Old Facing Racial Hate,” it read. As of Sunday morning, it has raised over $341,000 USD.

    The president of the civil rights group also described the incident as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable.”

    Since then, Rochester Parks and Recreation has acknowledged that one of the videos recorded in their area contained “racial slurs” and gave a reminder to readers that if these kinds of verbal attacks happen again, the non-emergency public safety line is always a good resource.

    Text of a woman named Shiloh asking for help to protect her family after being targeted and threatened online following a racist playground incident.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo / Shiloh Hendrix

    Rochester Mayor Kim Norton also addressed the footage and made one thing clear: “Not In Our Town! Hate has no home here,” before emphasizing that the community needs to do better.

    Along with officials, countless netizens have flocked comment sections to express their rage.

    “And this is EXACTLY how racism continues,” one viewer called out. “Holding your child in your arms while berating someone else’s child with slurs. Where’s CPS?”

    “The boy took her son’s toy, has she NEVER been around children??” another asked. “Good on that man for confronting her!”

    A third stated, “she’s literally ab–sing someone else’s kid. if what she’s doing isn’t a crime, it needs to be.”

    “Her poor child — what chance do they have being exposed to that bigotry at such a young age?” someone else sympathized.

    The clip quicky went viral, which has garnered millions of views

    Fundraising progress for racist woman who called a 5-year-old the N-word on playground, raising over $600K.

    Image credits: GiveSendGo / Shiloh Hendrix

    “Big props to the man recording,” a user applauded. “Absolutely disgusting and she’s a mom!”

    An Instagrammer wrote, “Can’t wait to see the video of her crying saying she’s so sorry and how she feels threatened…”

    While Shiloh did not make a public apology or video, she has certainly made it clear that she now feels unsafe due to the circulating threats online.

    The mother has decided to initiate her own crowdfunding campaign, saying that the viral video has created significant stress to her family as the threats continue to come in overwhelming waves.

    Mugshot of a man with a serious expression, related to a case involving a racist woman and playground incident.

    Image credits: iFightForKids

    With a $1 million goal, more than $593,000 has been raised.

    “My name is Shiloh and I have been put into a very dire situation,” the fundraiser introduced. “I recently had a kid steal from my 18 month old son’s diaper bag at a park. I called the kid out for what he was.”

    It continued, “My family members are being attacked. My eldest child may not be going back to school. Even where I exercise has been exposed.”

    She went on to claim her Social Security Number, along with her address and phone number, have been leaked, as well.

    “I fear that we must relocate,” Shiloh concluded. “I have two small children who do not deserve this. We have been threatened to the extreme by people online. Anything will help! We cannot, and will not live in fear!”

    Those online thought it was disturbing how Shiloh had raised any money at all

    Tweet from Brandon urging parents to sue after racist woman calls child the N-word and raises $500K claiming victimhood.

    Image credits: Brandon_Fuego

    Tweet questioning donations to racist woman who called a 5-year-old the N-word on playground raising $500K.

    Image credits: solriddddaaaa

    Tweet discussing a racist woman who raised $500K after calling a child the N-word on a playground.

    Image credits: ipostrandom21

    Tweet from user Aamir expressing confusion about a story involving a racist woman and playground incident raising $500K.

    Image credits: aamirl_

    Tweet criticism of racist woman calling a 5-year-old the N-word and raising $500K while claiming victim status.

    Image credits: Solitaire7104

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a woman raising hundreds in a GoFundMe after a racist playground incident.

    Image credits: quoteAImage

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply about a racist woman who called a 5-year-old the N-word raising $500K, claiming victimhood.

    Image credits: KylerTheDebater

    Twitter post by Liyana condemning the racist woman who called a 5-year-old the N-word on playground.

    Image credits: GirlOnScript

    Screenshot of a tweet saying she should be arrested, related to racist woman who called a child a racial slur.

    Image credits: shroudy25

    Tweet by Dr. 007 commenting on society rewarding racism and expressing disgust with the current state of the world.

    Image credits: DrSilverStacker

    Tweet about punching racist people, highlighted in a social media reply to a controversial racist incident.

    Image credits: HateLetter2

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply saying karmas gonna beat tf outta her, related to racist woman raising $500K after playground incident.

    Image credits: fearless_saki

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

