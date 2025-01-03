Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger’s Complaint
News, US

Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger’s Complaint

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

10

ADVERTISEMENT

A black woman claimed she was kicked off an American Airlines flight after a white man said he felt threatened by her presence.

The user, referring to herself as ‘Magic on social media, was boarding an Austin-bound airplane from Chicago that had been delayed for three hours. She was in the process of moving her backpack when the passenger next to her stood up and started yelling.

Highlights
  • Magic, a Black woman, was removed from an American Airlines flight after a white passenger claimed to feel "threatened" by her presence.
  • Almost 3 million people watched Magic's TikTok videos detailing the incident.
  • She stated the altercation began after she briefly touched a passenger's bag to make room for hers.
  • American Airlines allegedly said "it's a race thing" as the only explanation for her removal.
  • American Airlines has a history of racial complaints, with other passengers previously suing the airline.

In a matter of minutes, staff escorted Magic — who was seated in first-class and had paid $1,000 — back into the airport, physically pushing her in a removal attempt.

Since then, the woman has made multiple videos on TikTok describing the situation, with almost three million viewers tuning in to her updates and explanations.

RELATED:

    A black woman and her partner were forced off an American Airlines flight after a white man claimed to be “threatened” by her

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Image credits: Airborne YVR/Pexels (Not the actual photo)

    According to Magic, she had initially put her backpack below her seat before a flight attendant came over and said that any personal belongings had to be placed in the compartments above.

    She stood up and briefly touched a bag to move it, creating space, when the passenger next to her yelled, “Do not touch my bag! Do not touch my stuff!” 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And I said, ‘okay, I’m sorry, my bad, I can put my bag somewhere else,” Magic recalled in her viral video.

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    @lovergirlmagic #americanairlines ♬ original sound – MAGIC ✨

    A member of the cabin crew then helped her place her baggage in another area, with the TikToker’s only request being that her belongings stay close to her as she had a MacBook and iPad inside — and she didn’t know anyone else on the plane, beside her partner.

    After she got settled, Magic said she noticed the same person who had previously yelled at her leaned over to whisper in his wife’s ear.

    It didn’t take long for the situation to escalate after that.

    “He got up and he said, ‘I’m threatened, I feel threatened,’” Magic said. “And he yelled at the people on the plane and [told] them that he felt threatened and that he felt uncomfortable.”

    The altercation started when Magic touched the passenger’s bag to move it out of the way

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    She continued, saying the passenger claimed it to be “a race thing,” and felt intimidated due to the fact that he was white and Magic was Black. 

    The man allegedly tried to convince staff that she had mentioned something “racist” toward him, but the social media user seemed to remember things differently, claiming she’d only spoken to him to apologize about the baggage and never interacted with him again. 

    At the end of the day, however, American Airlines forcibly removed her and her partner from the flight with only one explanation: “It’s a race thing.”

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    @lovergirlmagic Replying to @Michael ♬ original sound – MAGIC ✨

    In the clip Magic posted, one of the attendants could also be seen waving at her as she stepped back out on the platform, repeating, “Happy New Year.” 

    “I asked, ‘What’s the race problem?’” she said in the video. “If there’s a race thing, it should be against me more than anything.”

    Her last update on the incident was from December 31, 2024.

    “It’s a race thing” was the only explanation for Magic’s removal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    @lovergirlmagic #americanairlines ♬ original sound – MAGIC ✨

    Internet sleuths quickly used their research skills and discovered the name of the white man to be Andrew “Andy” Swanson, reportedly from Optimal teleHealth — and noted that American Airlines has always had a negative reputation with racism.

    “American Airlines is trash. They are racist as hell and hate people with disabilities,” threw in a previous passenger. “I booked my seat where I did because of my disability and they told me THEY would assess if I WAS disabled.”

    “I’m so sorry this happened. You were so incredibly calm throughout all of this,” someone sympathized. “I so look up to your calmness but god you didn’t deserve this and I hope this is made up to you.”

    A third offered, “This is crazy. So sorry this happened to you both. Please get a lawyer and sue American Airlines and that Andrew guy. This is completely unacceptable and ridiculous.”

    Comments were, unsurprisingly, all in favor of Magic suing the airline company

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    @lovergirlmagic #americanairlines #flights #race ♬ original sound – MAGIC ✨

    “The condescending attitude of that attendant makes me sick,” said another, referring to the employee who wished her a “Happy New Year. “

    “American Airlines is so [racist],” a user wrote. “They were banned years back by the NAACP as a company you should not fly with because of their racism. They just settled a lawsuit after accusing several Black men of being smelly. 🤦🏾‍♀️”

    An article by the Washington Post confirmed this to be true.

    American Airlines has had a long history of acting in a racist manner toward minorities, according to comments

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: lovergirlmagic

    Alvin Jackson, Emmanuel Jean Joseph, Xavier Veal, and five other unidentified passengers were booted off an American Airlines flight in January 2024 after a white attendant complained about their body odor. 

    The eight men filed a lawsuit shortly thereafter and, as of last month, the case is now officially closed.

    “We are very pleased that American Airlines took our complaint seriously and we hope this never happens to Black passengers or any other people of color again,” said Jackson, Joseph, and Veal in a statement in December 2024.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Our goal in speaking out has always been to create change. We are proud that we used our voices to make a difference in the lives of Black Americans.”

    Image credits: Forsaken Films / Unsplash

    While what happened to Magic is an ongoing investigation, a spokesperson for the airline company said, “We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and our team is working to get in touch with this customer to learn more about her experience.”

    Anecdotes poured in from social media users and many called out the flight attendant who had wished Magic a Happy New Year

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Black Woman Removed From First Class On American Airlines After White Passenger's Complaint

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    10

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but we have only heard one side to the story and through TikTok nonetheless.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a TikTok "influencer". It's all about going viral. And Bored Panda LOVES to fan the flames. As others have said, there's a LOT more to this story. American Airlines is NOT just going to remove her from the plane because another passenger was complaining, regardless of race.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sorry but we have only heard one side to the story and through TikTok nonetheless.

    Vote comment up
    8
    8points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    metalrob72 avatar
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a TikTok "influencer". It's all about going viral. And Bored Panda LOVES to fan the flames. As others have said, there's a LOT more to this story. American Airlines is NOT just going to remove her from the plane because another passenger was complaining, regardless of race.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda