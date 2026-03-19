Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Latest Interview Appearance Sparks Heated Debate After Fans Spot Odd Detail

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Leave it to the internet to turn a tiny, almost unnoticeable detail about Anya Taylor-Joy into a full-blown investigation.

The 29-year-old actress recently had a hotly discussed interview with host Craig Melvin on the Today show.

Fans noticed an odd detail on her wrist and ran wild with their guesses.

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The internet turned a tiny, almost unnoticeable detail about Anya Taylor-Joy into a full-blown investigation

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Highlights Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on the Today show for an interview with host Craig Melvin.

Fans noticed an odd detail on her wrist and ran wild with their guesses.

Viewers also claimed Melvin asked the actress bizarre questions that made the interview "awkward."

Anya Taylor-Joy made a stopover at the Today studio this week to promote The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

The actress reprised her role as Princess Peach for the animated sequel, which also has Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Jack Black in the lead.

Clips from the March 18 interview had fans obsessing over an odd detail on Taylor-Joy’s wrist.

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“What is it on her wrist?” one asked, while another claimed it “lowkey feels like she wants us to go on a whole treasure hunt to find it.”

Netizens were relentless with their guesses, asking, “whats that? Is that birthmark?”

A picture of the Queen’s Gambit star’s wrist triggered a wave of guesses on what the cluster of dots could be

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“It’s her charging port,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It’s more like a bruise to me.”

“Seems some insect bite!” one said. Another similar guess was, “It looks like a scorpion sting mark.”

“This is the black dots made by eyeliners to save her from vibes,” one said, making a reference to how some cultures believe in adding a black dot to ward off evil eye.

“Anya’s new wrist tattoo reveal just broke the internet,” one commented online

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The top guess in the comments section claimed the bunch of dots was a tattoo, with one saying, “That really looks like a tattoo on her wrist.

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Another wrote, “That’s either a tattoo or her pen exploded mid-interview.”

“I don’t think it’s a tattoo,” one said. “More, more like a scar or something.”

“Yeah, bro, that’s definitely a small tattoo on her wrist. looks like some kinda symbol or geomantic figure thing,” wrote another.

“That’s no tattoo, she is guilty,” one said online

I will never cut the cord. Television forever. pic.twitter.com/e1VC5Vk645 — Vaughn Sterling (@vplus) March 18, 2026

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Taylor-Joy’s interview was widely discussed online, mainly for the “painfully awkward” questions Craig Melvin asked her.

Melvin raised eyebrows when he said it appeared as though the actress was “trapped” in her onscreen roles.

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“In The Queen’s Gambit, you’re trapped in chess, you’re trapped in the kingdom here in Mario, [and] you’re trapped sort of in Survival,” he said.

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Viewers thought the actress looked visibly confused over the question, as she asked, “So, I have a history of being trapped?”

Melvin then gave some (helpful?) clarification by asking if it was a “theme” she sought out or whether it was just a “coincidence.”

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“It does feel like fate. I think now, with some hindsight, I do see a through-line between my own personal journey and what I’ve been allowed to depict on screen, but they always seem very different to me,” she said.

Fans were further puzzled when Melvin asked about recent rumors claiming she was playing the 60s and 70s version of Joni Mitchell in the upcoming biopic.

Meryl Streep is reportedly expected to take on the present-day version of the singer.

Viewers were puzzled over the offbeat questions asked by Craig Melvin during the interview

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“You’re rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, speaking of through-lines here, arguably one of the most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so,” the host said.

He then asked, “Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What is the connection there?”

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After pausing for a moment and repeating the question, the Golden Globe winner said, “That they’re both singular. You can’t touch them. They’re in a league of their own.”

Viewers found the questions unconventional and almost bizarre, saying it’s “not even 9 in the morning and he’s asking her some bullsh**.”

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“Sentences have been formed that have never been formed before,” another said.

“Honestly, props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire,” wrote one.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release on April 1.

“What is the dot dot dot on her wrist?” one asked

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