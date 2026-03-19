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Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Latest Interview Appearance Sparks Heated Debate After Fans Spot Odd Detail
Anya Taylor-Joy smiling during a televised interview, sparking fan debate over a noticed odd detail.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Anya Taylor‑Joy’s Latest Interview Appearance Sparks Heated Debate After Fans Spot Odd Detail

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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Leave it to the internet to turn a tiny, almost unnoticeable detail about Anya Taylor-Joy into a full-blown investigation.

The 29-year-old actress recently had a hotly discussed interview with host Craig Melvin on the Today show.

Fans noticed an odd detail on her wrist and ran wild with their guesses.

RELATED:

    The internet turned a tiny, almost unnoticeable detail about Anya Taylor-Joy into a full-blown investigation

    Anya Taylor-Joy wearing elegant black outfit and jewelry during a public appearance sparking fan debate over an odd detail

    Image credits: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

    Highlights
    • Anya Taylor-Joy appeared on the Today show for an interview with host Craig Melvin.
    • Fans noticed an odd detail on her wrist and ran wild with their guesses.
    • Viewers also claimed Melvin asked the actress bizarre questions that made the interview "awkward."

    Anya Taylor-Joy made a stopover at the Today studio this week to promote The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

    The actress reprised her role as Princess Peach for the animated sequel, which also has Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, and Jack Black in the lead.

    Clips from the March 18 interview had fans obsessing over an odd detail on Taylor-Joy’s wrist.

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    Anya Taylor-Joy in a black coat with large fur collar and cuffs, sparking heated debate among fans after interview appearance.

    Image credits: Aeon/GC Images

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance and odd detail noticed by fans.

    Image credits: anyastappen

    “What is it on her wrist?” one asked, while another claimed it “lowkey feels like she wants us to go on a whole treasure hunt to find it.”

    Netizens were relentless with their guesses, asking, “whats that? Is that birthmark?”

    A picture of the Queen’s Gambit star’s wrist triggered a wave of guesses on what the cluster of dots could be

    Anya Taylor-Joy smiling during an interview appearance, sparking heated debate after fans spot odd detail.

    Image credits: TODAY

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    “It’s her charging port,” one quipped, while another wrote, “It’s more like a bruise to me.”

    “Seems some insect bite!” one said. Another similar guess was, “It looks like a scorpion sting mark.”

    “This is the black dots made by eyeliners to save her from vibes,” one said, making a reference to how some cultures believe in adding a black dot to ward off evil eye.

    “Anya’s new wrist tattoo reveal just broke the internet,” one commented online 

    Anya Taylor-Joy with blonde hair and black top during an interview, fans notice an odd detail sparking debate.

    Image credits: TODAY

    User comment on Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance, sparking debate about a scorpion sting mark.

    Image credits: Aditya908037181

    The top guess in the comments section claimed the bunch of dots was a tattoo, with one saying, “That really looks like a tattoo on her wrist.

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    Another wrote, “That’s either a tattoo or her pen exploded mid-interview.”

    “I don’t think it’s a tattoo,” one said. “More, more like a scar or something.”

    “Yeah, bro, that’s definitely a small tattoo on her wrist. looks like some kinda symbol or geomantic figure thing,” wrote another.

    “That’s no tattoo, she is guilty,” one said online

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    Man in red shirt looking puzzled, illustrating fans' heated debate about Anya Taylor‑Joy’s interview appearance.

    Image credits: JayuBlack

    Taylor-Joy’s interview was widely discussed online, mainly for the “painfully awkward” questions Craig Melvin asked her.

    Melvin raised eyebrows when he said it appeared as though the actress was “trapped” in her onscreen roles.

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    “In The Queen’s Gambit, you’re trapped in chess, you’re trapped in the kingdom here in Mario, [and] you’re trapped sort of in Survival,” he said.

    Close-up of Anya Taylor-Joy’s arm showing an odd detail spotted by fans during her latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: chibuike_nduka

    Tweet discussing Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance, highlighting fans debating an odd detail noticed.

    Image credits: Jalter_Says

    Viewers thought the actress looked visibly confused over the question, as she asked, “So, I have a history of being trapped?”

    Melvin then gave some (helpful?) clarification by asking if it was a “theme” she sought out or whether it was just a “coincidence.”

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a white dress and black blazer with three others at a nighttime event, sparking fan debate.

    Image credits: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

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    “It does feel like fate. I think now, with some hindsight, I do see a through-line between my own personal journey and what I’ve been allowed to depict on screen, but they always seem very different to me,” she said.

    Fans were further puzzled when Melvin asked about recent rumors claiming she was playing the 60s and 70s version of Joni Mitchell in the upcoming biopic.

    Meryl Streep is reportedly expected to take on the present-day version of the singer.

    Viewers were puzzled over the offbeat questions asked by Craig Melvin during the interview

    Anya Taylor-Joy in a casual cap holding a small brown dog, sparking heated debate among fans.

    Image credits: anyataylorjoy

    Tweet from user Divya discussing Anya Taylor-Joy’s interview appearance featuring black dots made with eyeliner sparking debate.

    Image credits: Divyadubeyy

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    “You’re rumored to be playing Joni Mitchell, speaking of through-lines here, arguably one of the most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so,” the host said.

    He then asked, “Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history. What is the connection there?”

    Anya Taylor-Joy in dim light holding a lighter, her latest interview appearance sparking heated debate among fans.

    Image credits: Apple TV

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    After pausing for a moment and repeating the question, the Golden Globe winner said, “That they’re both singular. You can’t touch them. They’re in a league of their own.”

    Viewers found the questions unconventional and almost bizarre, saying it’s “not even 9 in the morning and he’s asking her some bullsh**.”

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    “Sentences have been formed that have never been formed before,” another said.

    “Honestly, props to Anya for pulling that one out of the fire,” wrote one.

    The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to release on April 1.

    “What is the dot dot dot on her wrist?” one asked

    Tweet about Anya Taylor-Joy's latest interview appearance revealing a new wrist tattoo that sparked debate.

    Image credits: Desi_baqtox

    Tweet by user Desh mein kuch bhi replying to Anya Taylor-Joy, commenting on an insect bite spotted in the interview appearance.

    Image credits: deshMeinkuchbhi

    Tweet from user HECTEYES replying about Seven Sisters constellation, linked to Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance debate.

    Image credits: XHECTEYES

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    Tweet from user AssistedRegicide replying to Anya Taylor-Joy, sparking debate after fans spot an odd detail in her latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: KingsNeverDie67

    Tweet from Raven replying to Anya Taylor-Joy, discussing a bruise spotted in Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: raven_hexxv

    Twitter user questioning the odd detail on Anya Taylor-Joy’s wrist during her latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: fabby_bayo

    Tweet from Loud Opinions discussing an odd detail spotted during Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: ColdTrailFiles

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    Anya Taylor-Joy in an interview setting, sparking heated debate among fans after spotting an odd detail.

    Image credits: seldomsensible

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing an odd detail noticed during Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance.

    Image credits: MisterPublius

    User tweet mentioning Anya Taylor-Joy’s latest interview appearance sparking fan debates over an odd detail.

    Image credits: ssaturneys8

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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