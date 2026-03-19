ADVERTISEMENT

They expect everything for free because "Do you know who I am?" They'll stop at nothing for likes, shares and clout. They seem to live in a bubble where the earth exists solely to revolve around them. Entitled influencers are in a league of their own.

Once upon a time, it took grit, determination and either talent or well-known parents to become famous. Nowadays, anyone with a phone, a ring light and a touch of confidence can build a following. Move over celebrities, the real main characters have arrived. We are by no means painting all influencers with the same dirty brush. Many can be entertaining, creative, informative and genuinely helpful. But then there are the rotten apples who firmly believe they're better than the whole bunch.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of "influencers" behaving badly. From bragging to being tone-deaf and even flat-out criminal, these guys and girls have embarrassed themselves in the worst ways possible.