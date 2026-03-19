51 Cringy Influencers Who Acted Like The Rules And Common Sense Don’t Apply To Them (New Pics)
They expect everything for free because "Do you know who I am?" They'll stop at nothing for likes, shares and clout. They seem to live in a bubble where the earth exists solely to revolve around them. Entitled influencers are in a league of their own.
Once upon a time, it took grit, determination and either talent or well-known parents to become famous. Nowadays, anyone with a phone, a ring light and a touch of confidence can build a following. Move over celebrities, the real main characters have arrived. We are by no means painting all influencers with the same dirty brush. Many can be entertaining, creative, informative and genuinely helpful. But then there are the rotten apples who firmly believe they're better than the whole bunch.
Bored Panda has put together a compilation of "influencers" behaving badly. From bragging to being tone-deaf and even flat-out criminal, these guys and girls have embarrassed themselves in the worst ways possible.
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Must Be Some Busy Days
You know how many emails I have to reply to before 9:23am!? I really can't imagine sitting down to a casual coffee these days. Coffee is strictly a tool to produce more emails I don't care about.
Called Out On An Influencer
Using Your Dad’s Viral Affair To Set Off Your Influencer Career Seems The Right Thing To Do In This Economy
I'm so disconnected from every noun in this post I am feeling pretty great about it.
Instagram “Model” At Her Dad's Funeral
Wannabe Astrologer/Influencer Is A "Rebel" Who Parks In A Handicap Spot Repeatedly At Starbucks, Gets A Ticket, And Blames Saturn. Astrology Is Real
This Brazilian Influencer Released Tons Of Balloons Into The Air For A Gender Reveal
If you *must* do a gender reveal, why not just a cake with either pink or blue frosting inside? Is anyone, anywhere really *this* excited about it either way?
This Influencer Is Telling Children On TikTok It's Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color
A Health Influencer’s Video Is Going Viral After She Admitted That When She Runs Out Of Underwear, She Puts Them Inside The Hotel Coffee Machine
I heard about this. That's why I will never use one of those! Wash your undies in the sink for eff's sake. You can buy travel laundry soap that's meant for exactly that use. I've done it in an emergency before and it works fine. People are nuts!
In NYC At The Ball Drop, Posing With The Folks Stuck Behind Barricades
This Person Who Got Mad That A Restaurant Wouldn't Hook Them Up With $100 Off So They Bashed Their Food
After this the loser had to make his Instagram private because he was getting so many negative comments. 😂
Getting Mad At A Target For Not Arresting Her Sooner
Instagram "Influencer" Called Out By Her Own Dad For Claiming To Have Heterochromia
This is an Instagram model lying about having heterochromia (a brown and a blue eye). She wore one contact lens until her father exposed here posting a childhood photo of her with her natural eyes. Then she went to India to have a dangerous operation to colour one eye blue.
She went to India because she wants to become homophobic? 😁
Influencers Are Such An Odd Species. He's Making This Video Of A Personal, Private Moment With His Sick Mom? For What, Clout?
To be fair, his and his family's content is centered around their medical struggles and life as little people/average sized family members of little people and is all done with consent.
Foreign “Instagram Influencers” Vandalize Beautiful Rock Formations In Southern Utah’s Pristine Canyon Country To Promote Themselves
Fitness Influencer Admits To Fabricating War Injury
“Some of them were harsh, and to be honest, I didn’t handle it well,” he said, saying he was also “new to being in the public eye, and I didn’t know how to handle the criticism.”
“Instead of facing that right away, I made a bad decision and put ‘IED Survivor’ in my bio”.
“That was not true, and it was wrong. But truly, I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he said, holding his hand over his heart for emphasis. “I take full responsibility for it.”
Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off
This Guy, Who Felt The Need To Take His Shirt Off In The Louvre
Influencers Exploiting Their Kids Is Nothing New, But Wow, This Is Pretty Low
This is nothing. I've seen momfluences film their kids in the hospital, having surgery, getting their first period, etc. Nothing seems to be off limits. I wonder how all these children are going to feel when they grow up and see how exploited they were?
The World Is Starting To Heal
Influencer Entitlement Has Reached A New Peak
In the clip, she is filming an "outfit check" on a public sidewalk. A random pedestrian, completely oblivious to the camera, walks through the background of her shot. influencer then stops, looks visibly annoyed, and vents to her camera:
"People have zero civic sense, zero. Someone is filming a video, and they just go in between... And he didn't even say sorry".
What’s Going On With This New Influencer Generation? Why Are We Encouraging Young Girls To Ruin Their Lives Before It Even Starts?
So I Came Across This Reel By Some Influencer Called Twinkle Stanly, Where She Was Recording Herself In A Public Train, Blocking The Aisle
Influencer Filming Herself Hands-Free While Driving On A Highway, Filming Herself With Her Kid In The Back
At A Dimly Lit Dinner Next To Influencers Who Brought Their Own Light
Calling These People Dumb Does Not Sit Well With Me. I Mean, It Can Be Annoying To Not Be Able To Get A Good Pic, But To Call Them That?
Did you try asking them if they can move out of the way?
Pay Me For Exposure
No. But if you keep insisting, than I must draw one that represent what I think about you as compensation.
An Entitled Fitness Influencer Goes Off On A Random Stranger In A Public Park Because He Walks Into The Background Of Her Livestream
This Instagram Influencer Who Pretended To Be In Emirates Business Class
Search: PNG Clouds
Influencer Slammed Over Wildly "Entitled" Act With Delivery Driver
Doordash guy looks like he's going to bash his phone over influencer's face!
Why Feel The Need To Post This?
“Influencer” Expecting Free Services. She Doesn’t Even Have That Many Followers, Either. The Entitlement Is Real
"Influencer" Wanted Free Tickets To A Charity Event
This "Influencer" Thinks That Making $10,000+ A Month "Isn’t That Hard"
These Weight Loss Influencers
She constantly lies and has made up diseases with fad diets she pushes and false information… Like Lyme disease and Celiac diseases, but then posts videos of her eating food contraindicated with those disease processes. She also pushed electrolytes that she claims aid in digestion, mind you, she shovels food down her throat with barely chewing.
Influencer Stays With Family While Husband Is Deployed, Comes Home To Eight Months Of PR Packages. I Will Never Understand The Appeal Of This Culture
Asking For Donations While On A Private Jet To See A Game Is Diabolical
This influencer has been posting a ton about the LA fires and how they are okay during this hard time, but if you look at her husband's page, they were literally hoarding a private jet to see a football game. Of course, she isn’t reposting those stories, bad for the image.
She’s Not Looking Where She’s Going
An Instagram “Fitness Influencer” Who Claims To Own A “Successful” Business With “Multiple Employees”. I Guess We Know How She Compensates Her Employees
I Don't Think Anything Screams Entitled More Than Popping Your Camera Stand Up In The Middle Of The Road To Film A TikTok
Halter Top Drama
This has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve seen an influencer call someone out for. This influencer posted a video asking her followers if they had a specific halter top she wanted to wear for NYE and if she could borrow it. Some people did have it and asked her for $2k to borrow it. One follower of hers said she could borrow it and ghosted her. The influencer then makes this video, calling the girl out about ghosting her. The girl who has the top then commented and explained how she’s an ER nurse who got off work at 3 am and didn’t mean to ghost. This poor ER nurse is getting shredded in the comments over ghosting her. Mind you, this is all over a freaking shirt.
This Person Had 51 Followers
This person seemed very nice, but I’m not replying. I mean, come on, 51 followers? And you want it for free? And shipped within a week? AND realistic? Good luck with that.
Micro influencer?? I think I've had enough internet for the rest of my life now. 😂
Influencer Claiming That Having 30 Bags/Purses Isn't Overconsumption Because It's "Collecting" And They're "Mostly Secondhand"
This one is BS. 🙄 It's not like she bought them all at once. There are men with huge sneaker collections. So what? Shaming people for using their disposable income on what makes them happy is lame.
Spanish “Influencer” Demands Free Food
Influencer Wants Free Food For Collab
I run a small burger joint in HCMC for the past 8 years, and we have a really good following and loyal customer base.
I got contacted by an influencer asking for a "collab," basically asking for free food, flaunting an account with over 80,000 followers. I did a basic audit of the Instagram account and presented the numbers back to them. Oh boy, numbers were out there, 80K+ follower with 0.4% on Stargaze and 0.27% on HypeAuditor percentage of interaction on their account.
I politely decline to show them their numbers.
If you're trying to get someone to do business with you you probably shouldn't write your proposal like a partially illiterate 12 year old. (Insert joke here about CrystalWitch that I'm not going to post. Do with it what you will! ) 😂