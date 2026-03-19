ADVERTISEMENT

They expect everything for free because "Do you know who I am?" They'll stop at nothing for likes, shares and clout. They seem to live in a bubble where the earth exists solely to revolve around them. Entitled influencers are in a league of their own.

Once upon a time, it took grit, determination and either talent or well-known parents to become famous. Nowadays, anyone with a phone, a ring light and a touch of confidence can build a following. Move over celebrities, the real main characters have arrived. We are by no means painting all influencers with the same dirty brush. Many can be entertaining, creative, informative and genuinely helpful. But then there are the rotten apples who firmly believe they're better than the whole bunch.

Bored Panda has put together a compilation of "influencers" behaving badly. From bragging to being tone-deaf and even flat-out criminal, these guys and girls have embarrassed themselves in the worst ways possible.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Must Be Some Busy Days

Person in a yellow top drinking coffee at a shop, showcasing influencer behavior ignoring common sense and rules.

fugazi-stugotz Report

15points
POST
nathans_1 avatar
Whiskey Tango Delicious
Whiskey Tango Delicious
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You know how many emails I have to reply to before 9:23am!? I really can't imagine sitting down to a casual coffee these days. Coffee is strictly a tool to produce more emails I don't care about.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Called Out On An Influencer

    Influencer falsely claims owning luxury Miami home at 19, illustrating cringy behavior among influencers ignoring common sense.

    beerbellybegone Report

    15points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Probably rented the car as well.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Using Your Dad’s Viral Affair To Set Off Your Influencer Career Seems The Right Thing To Do In This Economy

    A woman warming her hands by a fire looking reflective, illustrating cringy influencers ignoring common sense and rules.

    gaby_goldberg Report

    15points
    POST
    nathans_1 avatar
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Whiskey Tango Delicious
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm so disconnected from every noun in this post I am feeling pretty great about it.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    Instagram “Model” At Her Dad's Funeral

    Influencer posing in a black dress beside a coffin in a decorated room, showcasing cringy influencer behavior.

    Esakatis Report

    15points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Wannabe Astrologer/Influencer Is A "Rebel" Who Parks In A Handicap Spot Repeatedly At Starbucks, Gets A Ticket, And Blames Saturn. Astrology Is Real

    Influencer showing $250 parking ticket, claiming proof astrology is real while ignoring parking rules and common sense.

    sashie_belle Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just rolled my eyes so hard I saw my own brain.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    This Brazilian Influencer Released Tons Of Balloons Into The Air For A Gender Reveal

    A man holding a child and a woman surrounded by balloons and fog in an outdoor setting with a festive atmosphere.

    UsedDoughnuts Report

    14points
    POST
    karenlk718 avatar
    Pencil McGovern
    Pencil McGovern
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you *must* do a gender reveal, why not just a cake with either pink or blue frosting inside? Is anyone, anywhere really *this* excited about it either way?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    This Influencer Is Telling Children On TikTok It's Okay To Put Bleach In Their Eyes, Claiming It Changes Eye Color

    Young influencer using ice pack on eye in a TikTok video showing cringy influencer behavior and rule-breaking actions

    skyethefemboy Report

    14points
    POST
    View more comments
    #8

    A Health Influencer’s Video Is Going Viral After She Admitted That When She Runs Out Of Underwear, She Puts Them Inside The Hotel Coffee Machine

    Influencer demonstrating a cringy hack by placing underwear in a coffee machine as part of rule-breaking content.

    tarawoodcox11 , x.com Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I heard about this. That's why I will never use one of those! Wash your undies in the sink for eff's sake. You can buy travel laundry soap that's meant for exactly that use. I've done it in an emergency before and it works fine. People are nuts!

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    In NYC At The Ball Drop, Posing With The Folks Stuck Behind Barricades

    A cringy influencer posing confidently at a crowded nighttime event with fans behind barricades holding inflatable props.

    muphin_around Report

    14points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Their faces say it all! 😂

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    This Person Who Got Mad That A Restaurant Wouldn't Hook Them Up With $100 Off So They Bashed Their Food

    Screenshot of a social media exchange highlighting cringy influencers ignoring collaboration rules and common sense.

    imgur.com , old.reddit.com Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    After this the loser had to make his Instagram private because he was getting so many negative comments. 😂

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Getting Mad At A Target For Not Arresting Her Sooner

    TikToker admitting to stealing from Target over years, showing influencer behavior ignoring rules and common sense consequences.

    Human02211979 Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #12

    "I Am An Influencer"

    Text conversation showing a cringy influencer asking for free products to promote, highlighting influencer behavior issues.

    CarefulBlock Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Instagram "Influencer" Called Out By Her Own Dad For Claiming To Have Heterochromia

    Side-by-side photos of a young girl and grown woman illustrating cringy influencers ignoring rules and common sense.

    This is an Instagram model lying about having heterochromia (a brown and a blue eye). She wore one contact lens until her father exposed here posting a childhood photo of her with her natural eyes. Then she went to India to have a dangerous operation to colour one eye blue.

    Dan6erbond , JoShuriken Report

    13points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She went to India because she wants to become homophobic? 😁

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    Influencers Are Such An Odd Species. He's Making This Video Of A Personal, Private Moment With His Sick Mom? For What, Clout?

    Influencer leaning over a hospital bed with medical equipment, captured in a moment defying common sense rules.

    VikingWarrior793 Report

    13points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To be fair, his and his family's content is centered around their medical struggles and life as little people/average sized family members of little people and is all done with consent.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Foreign “Instagram Influencers” Vandalize Beautiful Rock Formations In Southern Utah’s Pristine Canyon Country To Promote Themselves

    Young female influencer in purple jacket and blue bandana posing by graffiti on wall, acting like rules don’t apply to her.

    cruxstew Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Fitness Influencer Admits To Fabricating War Injury

    Influencer with blonde hair wearing black Adidas hoodie sitting indoors in a casual setting, appearing cringy and unapologetic.

    “Some of them were harsh, and to be honest, I didn’t handle it well,” he said, saying he was also “new to being in the public eye, and I didn’t know how to handle the criticism.”

    “Instead of facing that right away, I made a bad decision and put ‘IED Survivor’ in my bio”.

    “That was not true, and it was wrong. But truly, I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he said, holding his hand over his heart for emphasis. “I take full responsibility for it.”

    malibufitmaxx Report

    13points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What happened to his lips?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Throwing Money Into The Ocean For The Sake Of Showing Off

    Influencers throwing money into the water near city skyline, showcasing cringy disregard for rules and common sense.

    whyamihere-idontcare Report

    13points
    POST
    #18

    This Guy, Who Felt The Need To Take His Shirt Off In The Louvre

    Influencer with extensive tattoos posing shirtless inside the Louvre Museum near the Mona Lisa painting.

    Eloquentdyslexic Report

    13points
    POST
    View more comments
    #19

    Influencers Exploiting Their Kids Is Nothing New, But Wow, This Is Pretty Low

    Young boy with a bandaged hand next to a woman and a drone, highlighting cringy influencers ignoring safety rules.

    __No__Control Report

    12points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is nothing. I've seen momfluences film their kids in the hospital, having surgery, getting their first period, etc. Nothing seems to be off limits. I wonder how all these children are going to feel when they grow up and see how exploited they were?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #20

    The World Is Starting To Heal

    Twitter poll by influencer Amouranth showing 65% voted for PS5 over spending one day with her, highlighting cringy influencer behavior.

    Phenom11S Report

    12points
    POST
    #21

    Influencer Entitlement Has Reached A New Peak

    Influencer wearing white outfit and jacket posing outdoors, showcasing cringy influencer behavior in public setting.

    In the clip, she is filming an "outfit check" on a public sidewalk. A random pedestrian, completely oblivious to the camera, walks through the background of her shot. influencer then stops, looks visibly annoyed, and vents to her camera:

    "People have zero civic sense, zero. Someone is filming a video, and they just go in between... And he didn't even say sorry".

    lonewolfff21 , choga_don Report

    12points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would have stopped for a smoke.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #22

    What’s Going On With This New Influencer Generation? Why Are We Encouraging Young Girls To Ruin Their Lives Before It Even Starts?

    Two cringy influencers posing in Miami, one standing on a kitchen counter, ignoring rules and common sense.

    topanguhh Report

    12points
    POST
    meganboswell avatar
    Megalodon Meg
    Megalodon Meg
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guarantee she's living on her parent's money

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #23

    So I Came Across This Reel By Some Influencer Called Twinkle Stanly, Where She Was Recording Herself In A Public Train, Blocking The Aisle

    Influencer blocking aisle on a train while holding a camera, ignoring common sense and social rules.

    Adventurous_West2109 Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    Influencer Filming Herself Hands-Free While Driving On A Highway, Filming Herself With Her Kid In The Back

    Influencer driving while talking in car with child in car seat, showing cringy behavior ignoring common sense rules.

    Classic-Pin-2234 Report

    12points
    POST
    #25

    At A Dimly Lit Dinner Next To Influencers Who Brought Their Own Light

    Woman influencer taking a photo with phone flash on in a dim restaurant setting, highlighting cringy influencer behavior.

    1408ghost Report

    11points
    POST
    #26

    Calling These People Dumb Does Not Sit Well With Me. I Mean, It Can Be Annoying To Not Be Able To Get A Good Pic, But To Call Them That?

    People blocking a sunset view with palm trees and string lights, illustrating cringy influencer behavior outdoors.

    Pinnacle94030 Report

    11points
    POST
    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you try asking them if they can move out of the way?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Pay Me For Exposure

    Screenshot of a cringy influencer messaging an artist, asking for payment to post artwork despite common sense.

    GingerAy Report

    11points
    POST
    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No. But if you keep insisting, than I must draw one that represent what I think about you as compensation.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    An Entitled Fitness Influencer Goes Off On A Random Stranger In A Public Park Because He Walks Into The Background Of Her Livestream

    Two influencers arguing on a park bench in cringy behavior captured from a viral TikTok video.

    ianmiles Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    This Instagram Influencer Who Pretended To Be In Emirates Business Class

    Influencer wearing cropped hoodie and purple pants inside airplane cabin ignoring mask rules and common sense.

    mulix90 Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Search: PNG Clouds

    Travel influencer posing in various exotic locations with repeated cloud patterns in the background, highlighting cringy influencer behavior.

    MattNavarra Report

    11points
    POST
    #31

    Influencer Slammed Over Wildly "Entitled" Act With Delivery Driver

    Influencers acting rule-breaking and cringy, showing doordasher delivering food to bedroom while hungover.

    ElwoodMC Report

    11points
    POST
    jzhao39 avatar
    Just a boring person
    Just a boring person
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Doordash guy looks like he's going to bash his phone over influencer's face!

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #32

    Why Feel The Need To Post This?

    A young woman in black shorts and sneakers at a coffee shop counter with baristas making drinks, influencer behavior shown.

    SpecificPermission86 Report

    11points
    POST
    #33

    “Influencer” Expecting Free Services. She Doesn’t Even Have That Many Followers, Either. The Entitlement Is Real

    Social media influencer asking for free nails in exchange for social media promotion, showing freshly done nails close-up.

    HelloMikkii Report

    11points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Everyone Should Hear Me Sing

    Young influencer with pink-tipped blonde hair in a car, showing cringy behavior against common sense and rules.

    kenedi Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    "Influencer" Wanted Free Tickets To A Charity Event

    Screenshot of a social media direct message showing an influencer asking for free event entrance and promotion.

    CuratoroftheArts Report

    9points
    POST
    #36

    This "Influencer" Thinks That Making $10,000+ A Month "Isn’t That Hard"

    Woman in white outfit and sunglasses walking outside near luxury cars, representing cringy influencers ignoring rules.

    throwaway19074368 Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    These Weight Loss Influencers

    Woman eating tabbouleh at a table, showcasing cringy influencers who ignore rules and common sense online.

    She constantly lies and has made up diseases with fad diets she pushes and false information… Like Lyme disease and Celiac diseases, but then posts videos of her eating food contraindicated with those disease processes. She also pushed electrolytes that she claims aid in digestion, mind you, she shovels food down her throat with barely chewing.

    Feisty-Power-6617 Report

    9points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Influencer Stays With Family While Husband Is Deployed, Comes Home To Eight Months Of PR Packages. I Will Never Understand The Appeal Of This Culture

    Person lounging amidst a huge pile of cardboard boxes, illustrating cringy influencers ignoring rules and common sense.

    rubywizard24 Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    Asking For Donations While On A Private Jet To See A Game Is Diabolical

    Influencers boarding private jet and posing at stadium, showing cringy behavior ignoring rules and common sense.

    This influencer has been posting a ton about the LA fires and how they are okay during this hard time, but if you look at her husband's page, they were literally hoarding a private jet to see a football game. Of course, she isn’t reposting those stories, bad for the image.

    LongjumpingWear2321 Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    She’s Not Looking Where She’s Going

    Influencer wearing oversized blazer and boots blocking bike lane, ignoring common sense and street rules in a city setting.

    anthr_bihari , PicturesFoIder Report

    8points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she doesn't stay out of the road she'll be "going" to a hospital.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    An Instagram “Fitness Influencer” Who Claims To Own A “Successful” Business With “Multiple Employees”. I Guess We Know How She Compensates Her Employees

    Poll about raising minimum wage to livable wages with 20% yes and 80% no responses on social media post.

    penelopeiris Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    I Don't Think Anything Screams Entitled More Than Popping Your Camera Stand Up In The Middle Of The Road To Film A TikTok

    Blonde influencer standing in the street holding a phone, illustrating cringy influencers defying common rules.

    Sensitive-Grocery301 Report

    8points
    POST
    #43

    Halter Top Drama

    Influencer in oversized UCLA shirt dancing in kitchen with TikTok comments discussing controversy and rule-breaking behavior.

    This has to be one of the dumbest things I’ve seen an influencer call someone out for. This influencer posted a video asking her followers if they had a specific halter top she wanted to wear for NYE and if she could borrow it. Some people did have it and asked her for $2k to borrow it. One follower of hers said she could borrow it and ghosted her. The influencer then makes this video, calling the girl out about ghosting her. The girl who has the top then commented and explained how she’s an ER nurse who got off work at 3 am and didn’t mean to ghost. This poor ER nurse is getting shredded in the comments over ghosting her. Mind you, this is all over a freaking shirt.

    Only_Complaint5032 Report

    8points
    POST
    #44

    This Person Had 51 Followers

    Text message from a micro-influencer demanding free realistic art and a large painting shipped within a week.

    This person seemed very nice, but I’m not replying. I mean, come on, 51 followers? And you want it for free? And shipped within a week? AND realistic? Good luck with that.

    Ezra0li_Z Report

    8points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Micro influencer?? I think I've had enough internet for the rest of my life now. 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Influencer Claiming That Having 30 Bags/Purses Isn't Overconsumption Because It's "Collecting" And They're "Mostly Secondhand"

    Wall-mounted collection of various handbags displayed in an organized fashion, highlighting influencer overconsumption trends.

    TrickInvite6296 Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This one is BS. 🙄 It's not like she bought them all at once. There are men with huge sneaker collections. So what? Shaming people for using their disposable income on what makes them happy is lame.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #46

    Spanish “Influencer” Demands Free Food

    Headline about a YouTuber's channel banned after a viral tantrum involving a $2 empanada and influencer controversy.

    reddit.com Report

    7points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How about an ExLax empanada?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Influencer Wants Free Food For Collab

    Screenshot of text messages showing a cringy influencer offer and rejection due to low social media interaction.

    I run a small burger joint in HCMC for the past 8 years, and we have a really good following and loyal customer base.

    I got contacted by an influencer asking for a "collab," basically asking for free food, flaunting an account with over 80,000 followers. I did a basic audit of the Instagram account and presented the numbers back to them. Oh boy, numbers were out there, 80K+ follower with 0.4% on Stargaze and 0.27% on HypeAuditor percentage of interaction on their account.

    I politely decline to show them their numbers.

    mongcharlie Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you're trying to get someone to do business with you you probably shouldn't write your proposal like a partially illiterate 12 year old. (Insert joke here about CrystalWitch that I'm not going to post. Do with it what you will! ) 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    #48

    Just Crazy

    Young influencer on a plane looking out the window, showcasing cringy influencer behavior and indie music artist vibes.

    FOB_cures_my_sadness Report

    7points
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if they did know they still wouldn't care. 🤷‍♀️

    1
    1point
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    The World Does Not Revolve Around Influencers

    Influencer attempting a solo video outdoors with public onlookers, showing cringy influencer behavior in a historic setting.

    TheJoeySwoll Report

    7points
    POST
    #50

    "At This Point" Like Girl Please Stop Begging For Collabs And Partnerships Every Other Post And Story

    Influencer sitting on train seat with feet on suitcase and causing luggage chaos with yellow bag indoors.

    PaleSurvey8849 Report

    7points
    POST
    #51

    A Privileged Influencer Has Come Under Fire After She Bashed “Bitter” Women Who Don’t “Take Care” Of Themselves

    Young woman exercising in gym, demonstrating cringy influencer fitness trends ignoring rules and common sense.

    valerialipovetsky Report

    6points
    POST

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!