Do you find yourself longing for a fluffy, large dog to cuddle with? If you’re nodding yes, you’re not alone. Many people dream of having a hairy companion to snuggle up with on chilly nights or lazy weekends.

There are many fluffy dog breeds for snuggling and cuddling. Fluffy dogs like the Samoyed, Bernese Mountain Dog, and Newfoundland are known for being affectionate. However, breeds like the Great Pyrenees, Tibetan Mastiff, and Alaskan Malamute may be more protective in nature.

You’ll discover the top 20 big fluffy dog breeds perfect for snuggling and cuddling. We’ll explore their unique characteristics, why they make such great companions, and what you can expect from each breed.

Top 20 Big Fluffy Dog Breeds for Snuggling and Cuddling

Chow Chow

Image credits: Łukasz Rawa

Coat Type: Rough coat with a softer, fluffier texture or a smooth coat with a bristly and coarser texture.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Comes in five different colors. They can come in black, cream, cinnamon, red, and blue. The more common colors are red and blue.

One distinctive feature of the Chow Chow is its lion-like mane. They have thick, double-coated fur that’s perfect for snuggling. But their soft fur needs frequent grooming to prevent tangles.

If you get a Chow Chow, get ready to brush your dog twice a week. Chow Chows come in two coat types: the smooth coat, which is shorter and more common, and the rough coat, which is fluffier and less common.

Bernese Mountain Dog

Share icon Image credits: othmarsigrist

Coat Type: Bernese Mountain dogs have a thick and silky double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: The Bernese Mountain dog is tricolored. Its coat is generally jet black, with a clear white chest and distinct rust-colored markings on its legs and on the side of its mouth.

The Bernese Mountain Dog is naturally affectionate, making it splendid for cuddling. These gentle giants are family dogs, and although they can get along with any family member, they will more than likely be attached to one human.

Bernese Mountain Dogs often form strong bonds with their owners. They are also particularly good with children and other pets. Their gentle nature means they enjoy being close to their loved ones and will happily lounge by your side or cuddle up on the couch.

Leonberger

Share icon Image credits: milo_plus_one

Coat Type: Waterproof with a double coat.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: Leos come in lion-yellow, reddish-brown, or sand-colored fur. They often have a black mask as well.

These giant dogs were originally bred in Germany and got their name from the city of Leonberg. They are among the biggest dogs in the world, and they are just as eager to please their owners.

Leonbergers weigh an average of 70 pounds, with females weighing 41 to 64kg and males weighing 50 to 77 kg. Despite their large size, these dogs want affection from their owners and are perfect for snuggling! Leos are excellent family dogs and do exceptionally well with kids!

Tibetan Mastiff

Share icon Image credits: katerinavulcova

Coat Type: Double coat with a wooly undercoat and a coarser outer coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Tibetan Mastiffs can come in grey, brown, black, and blue, sometimes with distinct tan markings.

These working dogs are known for their lion-like appearance. The Tibetan Mastiff is not one to socialize with strangers, but it is very loyal and affectionate to familiar faces. This breed is known for being picky about whom it shows affection, and that affection is usually towards its own people.

However, these giant fluffy dogs can be protectors despite their seeming introversion. They will not hesitate to protect their families.

Eurasier

Share icon Image credits: JACLOU-DL

Coat Type: Thick and medium-long coat, double coat with minimal shedding.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Black, sable , gray, silver and red.

The Eurasier is a cross between the Wolf spitz, the Chow Chow, and, much later, Samoyeds. This breed is of European and Asian heritage and gets its name from it.

This cuddly canine was intentionally cross-bred to be the ultimate family dog. They are very family-oriented! Their mellow and people-needy temperament makes them a great choice for a cuddly companion, as they enjoy being touched by people they are close to.

If you want a low-maintenance fluffy canine, Eurasiers might be a great choice. These dogs need less grooming because they shed less. Also, they can groom themselves like cats.

Great Pyrenees

Share icon Image credits: todays_runrun

Coat Type: Lush double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Standard white, sometimes with distinct markings of grey, reddish-brown, badger or tan.

The Great Pyrenees were originally bred as working dogs. They guard sheep and other livestock flocks and protect them from predators like wolves and bears. This white dog breed is fiercely loyal, especially to children. If you have children who want to snuggle with the pet, you might want to add a Great Pyrenees to your family.

Newfoundland

Share icon Image credits: hector.the.newfoundland

Coat Type: Heavy double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Solid black, gray, or brown.

Though they weigh 100 to 150 pounds, Newfoundland or Newfs are lap dogs. They are true couch potatoes. They are sensitive breeds that do well with their owners, children, strangers, and other dogs.

Like many big fluffy dogs, the Newfoundland’s coat needs regular grooming because they shed moderately all year. If you don’t mind some hair and drool on your face, a Newf is a life-sized teddy bear you’d love to have around.

Keeshond

Share icon Image credits: Andossi

Coat Type: Double coated, a longer guard coat and a soft yet thick undercoat.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: Black, and Silver, Greyish Cream and Black, Grey, Grey & Black, and Silver.

Keeshonds have a life expectancy of 13 to 15 years. They are worth looking into if you want to snuggle your canine for a long time. This wolf-like breed is smart. They are easy to train and great for first-time dog owners.

Keeshonds are playful and loving family dogs. They get along with children, too. Their abundant coat and high demand for affection make them perfect for notorious cuddling.

Alaskan Malamute

Share icon Image credits: W O L F Λ R T ®

Coat Type: Thick double coat to withstand extremely cold temperatures.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: Sable, black, copper, gray, and white.

Alaskan malamutes are one of the oldest dog breeds around. Their ancestors originally bred them to be sled dogs. Alaskan malamutes are often mistaken for huskies, but they are much heavier and taller.

Alaskan malamutes are perfect for athletic owners who live an active lifestyle and need a canine companion to keep up with. This breed tends to have high energy and needs loads of exercise as often as every day.

Husky

Share icon Image credits: GuillauxDesenderPeggy

Coat Type: Double coated.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Black, white, red, sable, agouti, and grey. They may vary in shades or have white markings.

If you’re looking for a large dog to cuddle, Huskies might not be the first breed that comes to mind, but they have plenty to offer. Known for their striking looks and energetic personalities, Huskies are loyal companions. Their fluffy double coats make them excellent cuddle buddies, especially during colder months.

Huskies are friendly and outgoing, often forming strong bonds with their owners. They love being part of a family and enjoy spending time with their humans. However, they have a high energy level and require regular exercise to stay happy and healthy.

Bouvier des Flandres

Share icon Image credits: picklesthebouv

Coat Type: Rough, weatherproof double coat that can feel coarse to the touch.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Brindle, salt and pepper, fawn and black.

The Bouvier des Flandres was originally bred to be a herding dog. As a result, they have a dominating personality, sometimes even with their owners!

Though medium-sized, Bouvier des Flandres has a bear-like gait, initially making people mistake them for bears. However, this breed is excellent with children, especially those they grew up with. They are also open to cuddling with young children, though they need to be monitored because of their enthusiasm.

Old English Sheepdog

Share icon Image credits: sherlock.the.oes

Coat Type: Thick double coat.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: Grey, white, and blue, grizzle and white, blue merle and white, gray and white, blue-grey, and white.

Shaggy is a term you might use to describe this life-size teddy bear. The Old English Sheepdog’s furry coats give them a fluffy appearance that makes you want to give them a loveable squish.

Sheepdogs also have a herding tendency, which can be expressed with other pets and sometimes even smaller children. They especially love cuddles and will follow their favorite people from room to room.

Australian Shepherd

Share icon Image credits: Valeria Boltneva

Coat Type: Double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Solid black, red (liver) merle, blue merle, and solid red (liver). Aussies could either have white markings or no markings. They could also have tan (copper) points.

Australian Shepherds are medium to large-sized dogs with a sturdy build and a fluffy coat that’s perfect for snuggling. Known for their intelligence and loyalty, they form strong bonds with their owners and love to be close to their family members.

While Australian Shepherds are active, they also have a gentle and loving side. They are known to be good with children and can protect their families. Their loyalty and sweet nature make them excellent cuddle partners.

Bearded Collie

Share icon Image credits: David Atkins

Coat Type: Silky coat.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: Shades of grey and chocolate.

If you’re looking for a large, cuddly dog who is both affectionate and playful, the Bearded Collie could be an excellent choice. With their soft, shaggy coat and loving nature, they make perfect cuddle partners.

These breeds are, by default, friendly to everyone, even other dogs. Their friendliness and affectionate nature make them perfect for cuddling. Collies are always ready for a hug and other physical displays of affection.

Saint Bernard

Share icon Image credits: vlaaitje

Coat Type: Smooth or rough double coat.

Coat Length: Short.

Coat Colors: Brindle, red, orange, and brown.

These gigantic dogs fit perfectly into the gentle giant category. They are agreeable, kind-hearted, and also eager to please their owners.

Their tolerance also makes them a good fit with children, and they almost always want to tag along with whatever their owners are doing. Beyond being expert cuddlers, they are great family dogs. They are true friends and protectors.

Finnish Lapphun

Share icon Image credits: Janko Ferlic

Coat Type: Thick double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Come in almost any color.

If you’re looking for a dog to cuddle and don’t mind a bit of shedding, the Finnish Lapphund might be your perfect companion. Their fluffy, thick coat and affectionate nature make them excellent cuddle buddies.

Finnish Lapphunds are known for their calm and loving nature. They make great companions for adults and kids. They thrive on human interaction and enjoy being close to their loved ones, whether lounging on the couch or cuddling up in bed.

Akita

Share icon Image credits: Aleix Plana

Coat Type: Double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: Akitas has at least 20 color combinations, some of which include red, white, brindle, fawn, black, and so on. They can also have white or black masks, Pinto, or distinct white markings.

The Akita is a sturdier furry giant. It is not social like most of its giant fluff counterparts, as it can sometimes be aloof. However, it wants touches and physical affection from its owners, but usually on its own terms.

Akitas might not be the best bet if you have kids or live a more social lifestyle. However, if you live an active lifestyle and want an incredibly loyal guard flurry by your side, the Akita might be the right pet for you.

Kuvasz

Share icon Image credits: selina_vgt

Coat Type: Thick double coat.

Coat Length: Medium.

Coat Colors: White.

The Kuvasz could be an excellent choice if you’re looking for a large dog to cuddle. This breed is known for its loyalty, intelligence, and protective nature, making them wonderful companions and guardians.

The Kuvasz has a beautiful, thick, double coat that is perfect for snuggling. Their medium to long fur is always white, giving them a striking and elegant appearance. They are known for their gentle and loving nature with those they trust, making them excellent cuddle buddies. However, they are also naturally protective and wary of strangers.

Samoyed

Share icon Image credits: Rem RASSAT

Coat Type : Double coat with a soft, dense undercoat and a harsh, straight outer coat.

Coat Length : Medium to long.

Color : Pure white, white and biscuit, cream, or all biscuit.

Samoyeds are known for their friendly demeanor and fluffy white coat. They are often called “smiling Sammies” because of their happy expression. This breed is not only beautiful but also incredibly affectionate and loyal.

Samoyeds have a thick, double coat that is perfect for snuggling. Their soft, dense, and weather-resistant fur makes them ideal cuddle buddies during the colder months. Their bright white fur and fluffy appearance make them look like big, cuddly teddy bears.

One of the best things about Samoyeds is their friendly and sociable nature. They love being around people and usually form strong bonds with their families. They are known to be good with children and other pets, making them excellent companions in a household.

Komondor

Share icon Image credits: hunter_bear_komondor

Coat Type: Thick coat locked into rope-like cords. The older the dog, the longer their cords.

Coat Length: Long.

Coat Colors: White.

Often called ‘mop dogs’ because of their unique appearance, Komondors are herd dogs that were originally bred to guard flocks of sheep. Their peculiar coat allowed them to blend successfully with the sheep they protected.

Komondors are known for their loyalty and protective instincts. They have a natural tendency to watch over their family and home. Despite their imposing appearance and guardian instincts, Komondors are gentle. They are affectionate with their families and form strong bonds with their humans.

Selecting the Perfect Big Fluffy Dog for Your Home

Choosing a dog has never been a linear process. When picking a dog breed, consider the breed’s temperament. Also, consider your family’s needs and factors in your life, including your living space and activity level.

Researching your prospective flurry’s temperament will give insight. It will show if the breed will be a good fit for your family. Do they do well if left alone for hours or need constant attention? Are they relatively easy to train? Do they do well with kids, too? Finding these key areas in your future dog will help you make an informed decision.

Track your activity level, too. You can consider larger, high-energy breeds like the Husky. They match an active lifestyle. However, if you live slowly, you should consider breeds that don’t need much exercise to feel satisfied.

Coat type is another factor to consider when selecting a larger breed. If you lack time for constant grooming, research how often you need to groom your prospective breed. Then, you can plan for your incoming pet.

Getting your dog from a trusted breeder is great when you know exactly what you want. But, if you are not too picky about details and want a lifelong friend, nothing beats visiting a shelter or contacting a rescue to adopt a dog. Then, you can decide if you want a pup, an adult dog, or a senior flurry.

Frequently asked questions

Is there a 200-pound dog?

Yes, dog breeds can reach or even exceed 200 pounds. A few examples include the English Mastiff, Saint Bernard, and Irish Wolfhound.

What is the big fluffy guard dog?

These dogs not only look like life-size teddies, but they also have the senses and temperament to be protectors of those they love. The big fluffy guard dog is a cuddle bud to their owners yet will naturally be on guard against strangers and unfamiliar faces. Examples of such breeds include the Great Pyrenees and Newfoundland.

What is the heaviest dog?

The Guinness World Records recognizes English Mastiffs as the world’s largest dog breed, both in height and weight. They grow as tall as 30 to 21 inches and as heavy as over 200 pounds!

What is the fluffiest dog breed?

Determining the fluffiest dog breed in the world can be a matter of opinion. Some breeds that may top the list include Keeshonds, Chow Chows, Tibetan Mastiffs, Samoyeds, and Bichon Frises.