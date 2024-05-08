348views
Top 10 Dog Breeds Ideal For First-Time Owners
Do you want a dog but find yourself overwhelmed by the many breeds available? You’re not alone! Getting a dog is an exciting decision, but selecting a breed that aligns with your lifestyle can feel like a lot.
In the world of dog ownership, finding the perfect match between an owner and their companion is crucial. Certain breeds are known for their friendliness, adaptability, and ease of training and this makes them ideal for first-time owners. No matter who, there’s a breed for every type of owner.
Considerations Before Getting a Dog
You need to consider many factors before jumping at dog ownership. These include your lifestyle, time commitment, financial responsibility, and allergies that affect you or your family members. Becoming a first-time dog owner is a big responsibility; you must be ready for it.
Before owning a dog, you should ensure your lifestyle is compatible with a pet. While there are low-maintenance breeds, your companion will still need time and proper care to thrive. Take a look at your work schedule, living conditions, and activity level before deciding on parenting a dog.
In choosing what breed to get, research different breeds to find one that matches your preferences and lifestyle. Consider factors such as size, energy level, grooming requirements, and temperament of breeds. Remember that mixed-breed dogs can also make wonderful pets and may be available for adoption at shelters or rescue organizations around you.
Top 10 Dog Breeds Ideal for First-Time Owners
Labrador Retriever
Group: Sporting | Weight: 55 to 80 pounds | Height: 21.5 to 24.5 inches | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Short, dense double coat | Life Expectancy: 10 to 12 years
This medium-sized affectionate dog breed has stolen hearts around the world! Labs are perfect for first-time owners because they are trainable, loyal, and adapt easily to new spaces. These dogs thrive in active households where they can get plenty of exercise and mental stimulation.
Labs are like that super social friend! These canines are up for anything from cuddling to hikes, as long as they're doing it with their favorite human!
Best For: The Lab is perfect for first-time owners looking for a medium-breed dog with minimal grooming needs!
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Group: Toy | Weight: 13-18 pounds | Height: 13-18 pounds | Energy Level: Medium | Trainability: High | Coat Type: Medium double coat | Life Expectancy: 12 to 14 years
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is sure to melt your heart at first sight. With their floppy ears, silky coats, and large puppy eyes, they are a beauty to behold. Thankfully, this breed isn't just pretty outside, they have a great personality as well! They are affectionate and great with a wide range of people from kids to strangers.
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a small breed, and this makes them great for apartment living. They're also quick learners and super responsive to positive reinforcement, so teaching them basic commands or fun tricks is a breeze.
Best For: The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a great choice for new owners looking for a small quiet breed with a moderate energy level.
Poodle
Group: Non-sporting | Weight: Standard: 45-70 pounds; Miniature: 15-18 pounds; Toy: 4-6 pounds | Height: Standard: Over 15 inches; Miniature: 10-15 inches; Toy: 10 inches or under | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Curly, dense, non-shedding | Life Expectancy: Standard: 10-12 years; Miniature and Toy: 12-15 years
Poodles may be known for being great show dogs, but they make fantastic pets as well! Named the third smartest dog breed by the Intelligence of Dogs, this breed is intelligent and easy to train. This breed comes in three different sizes and is one of the most popular breeds in the world.
The Poodle is also a social butterfly who gets along well with kids and other dogs. However, these dogs have a high energy level and need a lot of exercise and play to thrive.
Poodles are also pretty low maintenance when it comes to fur care, which is a huge bonus for busy first-time dog owners. Sure, the haircuts you see in the show ring might look intimidating, but a trim every few months will keep your Poodle looking fresh. Plus, here's the cherry on top – their hypoallergenic coats mean fewer allergy issues for you.
Best For: Active owners looking for a sociable and high-energy dog!
Papillon
Group: Toy | Weight: 5-10 pounds | Height: 8-11 inches | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Long, silky, flowing | Life Expectancy: 12-16 years
If you've got your eyes set on toy breeds for your first dog, you should consider the Papillon. These dogs are friendly, portable, and adaptable and this makes them perfect for first timers who love traveling. If you'd rather lay on your couch all day though, they double as great lap dogs.
The Papillon also stands out as one of the dog breeds that do well with cats when they are properly socialized. While their small, cute frames may fool you, they are tough and can hold their own with their feline siblings.
Papillons are moderately easy to care for. A quick brush every few days will keep their coat looking sleek and shiny, and the occasional bath will keep them smelling fresh. They don't shed much, so you won't have fur flying about in your home.
Best For: Dog owners who prefer toy breeds and prioritize adaptability and travel-friendliness.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Group: Working | Weight: 70 to 115 pounds | Height: 23 to 27.5 inches | Energy Level: Medium | Coat Type: Wavy and silky, Medium length | Life Expectancy: 7 to 10 years
While the term "Mountain dog" seems to scare people off, the Bernese Mountain dog is one of the best dogs for beginners. This breed is known for being easy-going, eager to please, and intelligent. Despite their imposing stature, Berners are surprisingly gentle and well-behaved.
If you're looking for a pet that can double as a good watchdog, then this breed is for you. While they can be friendly, Berners are intensely loyal and affectionate with their humans. This means that they will watch over them protectively. Luckily, they are easy to train so their protectiveness hardly ever poses any serious issue.
While these dogs are great companions, they shed quite a lot and need regular grooming to keep their coats in check.
Best For: Owners looking for a big dog who can double as a pet and a watchdog.
Golden Retriever
Group: Sporting | Weight: 55-75 pounds | Height: 21.5-24 inches | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Medium-length double coat | Life Expectancy: 10 to 12 years
If you haven't heard about the Golden Retriever by now, you're probably living under a rock! This happy-go-lucky breed has stolen the hearts of pet owners all over the world and for good reason too. They are known for their sweet and gentle personalities, making them perfect for families, individuals, and everyone in between.
The Golden Retriever is one of the easiest breeds to train. Their intelligence and desire to please their humans contribute to this ease of training. Plus, their friendly demeanor makes them a hit with dog trainers and veterinarians.
This dog also gets along well with children and other pets. Note however, that these dogs need a lot of exercise to keep them healthy and happy and will often not thrive as couch potatoes. They also shed quite a bit making them and should be brushed often times in a week. However, this will increase to a daily groom during heavy shedding seasons.
Best For: First-time owners looking for a friendly active dog. A poor choice for those with allergies.
Shih Tzu
Group: Toy (AKC) | Weight: 9 to 16 pounds | Height: 9 to 10.5 inches | Energy Level: Moderate | Coat Type: Long double coat | Life Expectancy: 10-18 years
Known for their affection and dazzling looks, the Shih Tzu is a great dog for a first-time owner. This breed is highly playful and known for being kid-friendly and pet-friendly. They are also relatively easy to train.
The Shih Tzu's small size and moderate barking make them great for apartment living. They also don't require excessive exercise because they generally have low energy levels. These dogs are also super adaptable and will often take up the personality of their owners. Whether you're a busy bee or laid-back, they'll adjust to your lifestyle with ease.
Shih Tzus have long, luxurious coats that may look high maintenance, but with regular brushing and the occasional trim, they're surprisingly easy to care for.
Best For: Beginner dog owners who live in apartments and have children or other pets.
Yorkshire Terrier
Group: Toy (AKC) | Weight: 5 to 7 pounds | Height: 8 to 9 inches | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Long and silky fur | Life Expectancy: 11-15 years
Known for being loyal dogs, Yorkies are a great choice for fresh owners. These little dogs are friendly and highly devoted to their owners. They are also very playful and have high mental stimulation needs. However, these terriers can be very protective and vocal so they need to be properly trained. Luckily, they are highly trainable.
The Yorkshire Terrier has a great personality. They are often great with kids and strangers when properly socialized. In addition to this, these dogs are usually healthy and live between twelve to fifteen years.
Yorkies aren't your average couch potato – they're active pups who thrive on regular exercise to keep them happy and healthy. If you love taking walks, you're in luck! These dogs need at least two walks lasting 15 to 30 minutes each day.
Best For: A first-time dog owner looking for a lap dog that can double as a guard dog.
Whippet
Group: Hound | Weight: 25 to 40 pounds | Height: 18 to 22 inches | Energy Level: High | Coat Type: Smooth and short | Life Expectancy: 12-15 years
While Whippets may have the build of a racehorse, they are one of the best breeds for first-time owners. These fast dogs are gentle, friendly, and sweet-tempered and will often do well with other dogs and kids. They are also great family dogs and prefer not to be left alone. Most members of this breed tend to suffer from separation anxiety.
One of the perks of owning this breed is the silence that comes with the dog. This breed has low barking levels and will rarely make noise. They pair this silence with a high energy level, so this breed is best for active families.
Whippets also have low grooming needs. You don't need much work to keep its coat healthy. They are also low shedders!
Best For: An active family looking for a gentle dog with minimal fur care needs and low barking tendencies.
Bichon Frise
Group: Non-Sporting | Weight: 7 to 12 pounds | Height: 9 to 12 inches | Energy Level: Moderate | Coat Type: Curly and Long | Life Expectancy: 14-15 years
Bichon Frises are made to be your ultimate buddy. These happy-go-lucky dogs are adaptable, easy to train, and playful. They are kid-friendly, pet-friendly, and are quite trainable. These characteristics make them great for new pet owners.
This dog breed only needs a moderate amount of exercise to thrive. However, you might need to do a lot of grooming. But that's the price to pay for a pet that looks like a refined cotton ball.
Best For: A first-time owner willing to devote time to grooming.
Honorable mentions
While many other breeds didn’t make it to our list of best dogs for first-time owners, some deserve an honorable mention. These breeds may not be the top choice for everyone, but they can certainly make wonderful companions for the right first-timer.
These breeds include:
Pug
Pugs are known for their charming demeanor and playful disposition. Additionally, they have a laid-back temperament and adapt well to different living situations, including apartments and family homes.
Maltese
The Maltese’s irresistible charm and friendly disposition make them a beloved companion. Their stunning silky coats can be easily managed with regular grooming, and they are minimal shedders.
Boxer
The Boxer, known for its protective instincts, thrives on companionship with its owners. Their affectionate nature, particularly towards children, makes them great family pets. With minimal grooming needs and a requirement for daily exercise, Boxers make excellent buddies for active households.
Great Dane
While they can be vigilant watchdogs, Great Danes generally have a relaxed demeanor and enjoy playtime. Note that these intelligent dogs will need good obedience training, and though they only shed moderately, their tendency to drool should be considered.
Basset Hounds
Basset Hounds make excellent pets for first-time owners because of their relaxed nature and low exercise requirements. This makes them suitable for various lifestyles.
Mixed Dog Breeds
When choosing the right breed, don't overlook mixed-breed dogs. These dogs can make wonderful companions.
Local shelters and rescue groups offer opportunities to meet unique ones that may suit your preferences. Rescue workers can also help match you with a dog that has whatever traits that you're looking for.
While training, exercise, and grooming are essential for all dogs, the specific needs of mixed-breed dogs depend on their genetic makeup. By taking a dog DNA test, you can learn more about the dog's specific needs.
Challenging Dog Breeds for First-Time Owners
If you're new to the dog-owning game, you might want to think twice about going for super independent breeds or those with unpredictable attitudes. These dog breeds can be a handful, needing lots of training and supervision, especially around strangers.
A first-time owner should probably steer clear of herding breeds like Border Collies or Australian Shepherds. This is because they have strong instincts to control and herd, which can manifest as nipping behavior, especially towards children or other pets.
Also new owners should steer clear of dogs bred for protection, like Rottweilers or Dobermans. These dogs need strong leadership and lots of socializing to keep them cool around strangers.
If you're looking to get a dog for the first time, avoid the following popular breeds:
- Akita
- Siberian Husky
- Jack Russel Terrier
- Shiba Inu
The Challenges of Being a First-Time Dog Owner
Healthcare
First-time owners are often surprised by the complexity and costs of pet healthcare. From routine check-ups and vaccinations to unexpected medical emergencies, navigating the world of veterinary care can be overwhelming.
As a first-time owner, make sure to ask your veterinarian about anything that you don't know. You could also consult other pet owners and pet blogs to help you through routine veterinary care, such as deworming and flea prevention.
Time Commitment
Many new dog owners underestimate the amount of time required to care for a pet. Beyond daily walks and feeding schedules, dogs need socialization, exercise, and mental stimulation. Finding a balance between your work, social life, and pet responsibilities can be challenging, especially if you have a busy lifestyle.
Lifestyle Changes
Adding a dog to your life means making some big changes! You might need to rearrange your home a bit and start thinking about activities that you can do with your new family member. Plus, things like planning trips way ahead of time and budgeting for pet care become part of your routine.
Training and Socialization
Training can be a real challenge for new pet owners. Whether it’s teaching basic commands or addressing behavioral issues, you probably will not know what to do at first! In such cases, you could consider getting a professional dog trainer. They can provide personalized guidance and techniques tailored to your dog’s specific needs.
However, there are plenty of online resources available, like instructional videos and virtual training courses, that can help you with the dog training process.
You must also expose your pet to different people, places, and situations from a young age. This helps them grow up to be confident, well-adjusted pups who aren't scared of every little thing. Plus, it’s a great way to prevent behavioral problems down the road.
Financial Responsibility
Taking care of a pet can put a dent in your wallet! Besides the upfront costs, there are ongoing costs like food, vet visits, and emergency expenses. To keep things in check, compare prices for pet supplies and look out for deals or subscription services to save some cash.
You could also consider getting pet insurance, as it could save you big time on unexpected vet bills down the line. And don't forget about online resources! There are many websites with tips on caring for your pet like DIY grooming hacks or homemade treat recipes.
Safety Considerations
From puppy-proofing your home to preventing accidents during outdoor playtime, there are so many safety considerations for your pet, yourself, and even strangers that you must be thinking about as an owner.
Teach your pet basic obedience commands like "sit," "stay," and "come" to prevent them from running into traffic or approaching unfamiliar dogs. Also, take note of your pet’s behavior around children and strangers, and always ask for consent before allowing interactions.
Frequently asked questions
What is the best dog for a new owner?
The best dog for a new owner is a dog that matches their lifestyle. Every dog has unique needs and temperaments, so you should research and ensure the selected breed fits your lifestyle and preferences.
What is the best small dog to get for a first-time owner?
When choosing a small dog as a first-time owner, factors to consider include temperament, energy level, and grooming needs to ensure a good match. Some good small breeds for first-time owners include the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Pug, and French Bulldog.
What are some common mistakes new dog owners make?
Common mistakes new dog owners make include underestimating the time and effort required to care for a dog, neglecting proper socialization, and not budgeting for unexpected expenses. As a new owner, you should educate yourself on dog care basics and get help from experienced owners or professionals to avoid these mistakes.