Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Photographed My Girlfriend’s Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)
105points
User submission
28.8K
Animals, Dogs

I Photographed My Girlfriend’s Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

29Kviews

Niki Colemont
Community member

As a person who grew up with a dog from the moment I started breathing, I know too well the joys that the family pet or pets can bring into your everyday life. Many of us make the wonderful decision of taking a puppy home. But they grow up so fast that small and medium-sized dogs can reach 99% of their adult weight in 9 to 10 months and large dogs in 11 to 15 months. In spite of that, we love them more and more every day because their loyalty is priceless.

I was inspired to capture my girlfriend’s dog in a playful way from puppy to adult. I had a lot of scratches and holes in my shirts but I ended up with 40 pictures!

More info: Instagram

Me with my new human and my brothers

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Better to be a lone wolf than a sheep

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Me and a great swiss mountain dog

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Another great swizz

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Me and my sister

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Meeting my sister on the left

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

it wasn’t me

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

I Photographed My Girlfriend's Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

29Kviews

Share on Facebook
Niki Colemont
Niki Colemont
Author, Community member

Niki Colemont (born April 2, 1986) widely known by the moniker “Squirrelman” is a Belgian natural photographer, speaker, and automobile industry personnel. He has received accolades for his squirrel photographs, notably claiming the National Geographic Photography contest public winner of 2022. He is well known for his photography of squirrels in their natural surroundings with umbrellas, shopping trolleys, and dinosaurs

Read more »
Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda. After acquiring a BA in Business with Marketing Management, she decided that she wanted to do something far more creative than her usual marketing business which mostly included researching companies' competitors or working on swot/pestle analysis every single day. Excel spreadsheets weren't her thing either, so she decided creative storytelling was the way to go. Other than that, outside of work, you can find her making barista-style coffee or hand-stretched pizzas, sometimes even drawing and playing video games with friends.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Animals
Homepage
Trending
Animals
Homepage
Next in Animals
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
11 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just absolutely fantastically beautiful! Berner Sennen are my almost favourite, second to only Leonbergers (I'm biased).

7
7points
reply
Dark Side of the Loom
Dark Side of the Loom
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a Berner for 7 years, and now we have a Leonberg (15 months), I agree they are the best!!

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Loolie
Loolie
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful doggy's and amazing photos!

4
4points
reply
KENOBI
KENOBI
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bernie’s mountain dogs are just sooo photogenic! I had one of the dopeyist Bernese mountain dogs ever and he always looked amazing in photos taken with bad cameras.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
11 months ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just absolutely fantastically beautiful! Berner Sennen are my almost favourite, second to only Leonbergers (I'm biased).

7
7points
reply
Dark Side of the Loom
Dark Side of the Loom
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We had a Berner for 7 years, and now we have a Leonberg (15 months), I agree they are the best!!

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
Loolie
Loolie
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful doggy's and amazing photos!

4
4points
reply
KENOBI
KENOBI
Community Member
11 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bernie’s mountain dogs are just sooo photogenic! I had one of the dopeyist Bernese mountain dogs ever and he always looked amazing in photos taken with bad cameras.

2
2points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda