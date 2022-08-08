I Photographed My Girlfriend’s Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)
29Kviews
As a person who grew up with a dog from the moment I started breathing, I know too well the joys that the family pet or pets can bring into your everyday life. Many of us make the wonderful decision of taking a puppy home. But they grow up so fast that small and medium-sized dogs can reach 99% of their adult weight in 9 to 10 months and large dogs in 11 to 15 months. In spite of that, we love them more and more every day because their loyalty is priceless.
I was inspired to capture my girlfriend’s dog in a playful way from puppy to adult. I had a lot of scratches and holes in my shirts but I ended up with 40 pictures!
More info: Instagram
Me with my new human and my brothers
Better to be a lone wolf than a sheep
Me and a great swiss mountain dog
Another great swizz
Me and my sister
Meeting my sister on the left
it wasn’t me
29KviewsShare on Facebook
Just absolutely fantastically beautiful! Berner Sennen are my almost favourite, second to only Leonbergers (I'm biased).
We had a Berner for 7 years, and now we have a Leonberg (15 months), I agree they are the best!!
Beautiful doggy's and amazing photos!
Bernie’s mountain dogs are just sooo photogenic! I had one of the dopeyist Bernese mountain dogs ever and he always looked amazing in photos taken with bad cameras.
Just absolutely fantastically beautiful! Berner Sennen are my almost favourite, second to only Leonbergers (I'm biased).
We had a Berner for 7 years, and now we have a Leonberg (15 months), I agree they are the best!!
Beautiful doggy's and amazing photos!
Bernie’s mountain dogs are just sooo photogenic! I had one of the dopeyist Bernese mountain dogs ever and he always looked amazing in photos taken with bad cameras.