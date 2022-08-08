I Photographed My Girlfriend’s Bernese Mountain Dog For 5 Years Following His Journey From Puppy To Adult (40 Pics)

As a person who grew up with a dog from the moment I started breathing, I know too well the joys that the family pet or pets can bring into your everyday life. Many of us make the wonderful decision of taking a puppy home. But they grow up so fast that small and medium-sized dogs can reach 99% of their adult weight in 9 to 10 months and large dogs in 11 to 15 months. In spite of that, we love them more and more every day because their loyalty is priceless.

I was inspired to capture my girlfriend’s dog in a playful way from puppy to adult. I had a lot of scratches and holes in my shirts but I ended up with 40 pictures!

More info: Instagram

Me with my new human and my brothers

Better to be a lone wolf than a sheep

Me and a great swiss mountain dog

Another great swizz

Me and my sister

Meeting my sister on the left

it wasn’t me