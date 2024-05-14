How We Selected the Best Dog Brushes

We scoured everywhere to find the best dog brushes that would not only effectively groom your furry friend but also treat them with care.

Handle Material

While an often overlooked feature, the type of handle played a big part in our decision. We looked for ergonomic handles that are easy to hold off and don't attract dirt.

Bristle Type

We delved deep into the bristle options available. Most bristles are made from stainless steel, combing and detangling coats well. However, they should be rounded or coated to ensure a dog’s skin isn't scratched. On the other hand, rubber and silicone bristles massage the skin and stimulate blood flow.

Cost

Our evaluation considered the cost and the overall value provided by the brush. A one-off investment in a good-quality brush will be well worth it in the long run.

Buyer Reviews

As usual, we considered the opinions of the brush owners and their experiences over several months or years to determine the brushes’ effectiveness in real-life situations.

FAQ

What brushes do groomers use most often?

Professional dog groomers use a variety of brushes based on their clients’ needs. Generally, they use an undercoat rake, slicker brush, de-matting tool, and comb daily. Popular brush brands used in grooming parlors are FURminators, and Chris Christensen brushes.

Are de-shedding brushes good for dogs?

Certainly, de-shedding brushes are an excellent tool for dogs, even those with short hair who don't shed much. These brushes help remove dead and dying fur, dirt, and debris from the undercoat and topcoat. This not only reduces the amount of fur that is shed around your home, but it also promotes healthy skin and a silky coat for your dog. However, owners should avoid overusing this brush and be gentle while brushing to prevent skin redness and irritation.

What is the best brush for a dog with fluffy hair?

Fluffy dogs have a topcoat and a soft undercoat. They require specific brushes like slicker-type or undercoat rake to remove old fur.

What is the best dog brush for shedding?

During a season of heavy shedding, your pet may leave piles of fur all over your home. You can use a powerful deshedding tool, like a FURminator deshedding brush, to prevent this. Using the brush once a week is best, as it can effectively remove the majority of old fur, preventing it from being shed inside your home.

Should I be brushing my dog when they have shampoo in their fur?

For best results, apply the shampoo to your dog’s fur and lather it up. Then, rinse it off thoroughly and comb your dog’s fur. Wet fur can easily tangle and mat when soapy, so removing the shampoo residue from the coat first is essential.

Also, avoid using a brush when there is still shampoo in the fur. Doing so can coat the bristles with residue that dries on and becomes tricky to wash off effectively, leading to a shorter lifespan for the brush.

What can I do if my dog’s coat is really matted?

Matted fur can be challenging to remove with brushes. If your dog is compliant and you’re careful, you can clip them out. If you’re unsure or your dog won't allow it, take your pet to a vet or groomer. Leaving mats can cause redness, soreness, and infection of the skin. The weight of mats can also cause discomfort.

Should I worry my dog is losing too much fur?

If your dog sheds a lot but has no bald patches, it’s normal shedding. Shedding increases as the weather warms up. However, seeing a vet is vital if your dog has bald patches, itches, pants, feels excessively thirsty, or has red skin. Excessive shedding can indicate an underlying issue, such as parasites, skin disease, or an endocrine disorder.