Best Dog Brush For Any Grooming Situation: 2024 Edition
We know how challenging it is to find the right equipment for grooming your furry friends at home. Your choice can make the difference between a stressful and enjoyable grooming experience for your dog.
No one-size-fits-all dog brush exists, but its effectiveness will depend hugely on the fur type and your dog’s breed. A brush that works great for a curly-haired Poodle will be significantly different from the one you’ll need for a smooth-coated Labrador. The best grooming tool for the job will also change depending on the season.
Our team went ahead and researched hundreds of dog brushes currently available and selected only a handful you can genuinely count on — whether dealing with shedding or tricky-to-remove mats and tangles. Below are some of the most effective and ergonomic brushes for effortless grooming sessions with your four-legged pal.
The information provided herein is for informational purposes only. Please refer to our disclaimer for more details.
Our Community Picks
Best Overall: FURminator De-Shedding Tool $33.51
Runner-Up: Hertzco Dog and Cat Brush $12.70
Also Great: GoPets 2-Sided Dematting Comb $35.99
Note: All prices and deals listed are accurate as of the time of publishing. Please check the provided links for the most current pricing.
Best Dog Combs
Combs are great for longer-furred dogs prone to tangles and mats. They work well to get right down to the root and can be used on wet or dry fur.
This post may include affiliate links.
GoPets 2-Sided Dematting Comb
Bristle Material: Metal | Fur Type: Medium to long | Self-Cleaning: Yes
We like the dual-sided design of this GoPets comb, which allows it to serve two purposes. The de-matting 12-tooth side works to remove and prevent tangles, while the de-shedding 23-tooth side is ideal for removing dead and dying fur, especially during a molt.
This brush is an excellent option if your dog has started to develop some mats and you’re eager to get a hold of things quickly. It is specifically aimed at those with double coats, including German Shepherds, Retrievers, and Keeshonds.
What We Like:
• Quickly reaches and detangles undercoat
• Comfortable, non-slip handle
• Dual-sided
• Perfect for heavy shedders
What We Don’t Like:
• High price point for a comb brush
Shiny Pet Dog Comb
Bristle Material: Metal | Fur Type: Short to medium | Self-Cleaning: No
A comb with many uses is always a good idea, and Shiny Pet Dog Com fits the bill perfectly. The comb’s wider teeth are excellent for detangling knots early, while the finer teeth are perfect for inspecting your pet’s fur for fleas.
Many owners like using this comb for their dogs’ faces, particularly shorter beards and mustaches that can become knotted. It also works well for trickier spots such as paws and armpits.
Note: Shiny Pet comb isn't ideal for a full grooming session, but it tacks specific areas and stubborn knots.
What We Like:
• Rounded tips on comb teeth for sensitive dogs
• Excellent grip
• Sturdy and robust
What We Don’t Like:
• It may cause some pulling and discomfort
Best Slicker Brushes
A slicker brush is an essential tool for medium and long-furred dogs. We shortlisted brushes with close and slanted bristles that prevent pulling, work well on curly coats, and handle large amounts of dead fur.
Tip: To avoid discomfort, brush your dog’s fur lightly in the direction of the hair, from root to tip.
Babyliss Pro Pet Long Pin Slicker Brush
Bristle Material: Stainless steel | Fur Type: Mixed and long | Self-Cleaning: No
The large brush head makes this Babyliss bristle brush a nice option for larger breeds and provides an excellent overall dog grooming experience. It effectively removes loose hair and has garnered many exceptional reviews for a reason.
While suitable for any coat type, this Babyliss brush targets those with longer coats and double-coated and curly-coated dogs. Loose fur is stripped away from the undercoat, improving ventilation and preventing mats.
What We Like:
• Suitable for a range of coat types, even cats
• Large brush head
• Regular use leads to less shedding within the home
• The bubble gel handle is really comfortable
What We Don’t Like:
• Not self-cleaning
Paw Brothers Flat Slicker Brush
Bristle Material: Stainless steel | Fur Type: Double and thick coats | Self-Cleaning: No
Paw Brothers Flat Slicker Brush is one of the most tested and reviewed slicker brushes. We love how the extra-long pins reach deep down to remove dead hair for those with long coats.
Regular grooming with Paw Brothers can help distribute a dog’s natural oils, stimulate skin and hair follicles, and promote a healthier and shinier coat.
If you need a reliable and durable brush used by professionals, the slicker brush from Paw Brothers will efficiently remove mats and tangles from even the thickest fur.
What We Like:
• Ergonomic handle
• Long pins
• Ideal for double-coated dogs
• Comes in multiple sizes
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Best Glove Brushes
We’re big fans of grooming mitts for anxious dogs. They offer a gentler experience than conventional brushes and are a wonderful bonding activity.
DELOMO Pet Grooming Glove
Bristle Material: Silicone | Fur Type: Short | Self-Cleaning: No
This silicone mitt from DELOMO has properties similar to rubber but is kinder to the skin. In addition to removing dirt and debris from the coat’s surface, it can also act as a brush for short-haired dogs.
Although DELOMO gloves may not be ideal for detangling a dog’s hair, they still have an essential purpose. They are gentle enough to massage the dog’s skin, promoting circulation, easing tension, and distributing natural oils.
What We Like:
• Perfect for anxious dogs
• Easy to use
• Removes hair and dirt from the surface of the coat
What We Don’t Like:
• It won't work for de-tangling
• Not suitable for double-coated breeds
H HANDSON Pet Grooming Gloves
Bristle Material: PVC | Fur Type: Short to medium | Self-Cleaning: No
H HANDSON Pet Grooming Gloves are probably the best brush gloves for short-hair dogs. The gloves effortlessly glide through dogs" coats, allowing for a quick and easy grooming experience. Moreover, unlike other grooming gloves, the studs on the surface are long enough to allow for some de-shedding.
This nifty little mitt is perfect for spreading sudsy water and combing through short fur to remove loose hair and pesky dander.
Note: To keep these gloves in good condition, rinse and air dry them after each use.
What We Like:
• Regular use keeps short fur in good nick
• Machine-washable
• Can be used on wet or dry fur
• Adjustable velcro
What We Don’t Like:
• Nothing to report
Best De-Shedding Brushes
Dogs shed fur throughout the year, leading to mats, discomfort, and skin infections if not brushed regularly. De-shedding brushes can safely remove loose fur from a dog’s undercoat and topcoat, preventing such problems.
FURminator De-Shedding Tool
Bristle Material: Metal | Fur Type: Double-coated dogs | Self-Cleaning: Yes
FURminator is considered one of the best dog brushes for heavy shedders. The company claims regular use can reduce loose hair by up to 90% compared to traditional brushing. If you’re tired of constantly vacuuming your home, this could be the solution you’ve been looking for.
Bonus: the brush features a FURejector button that easily releases trapped fur, making brush cleaning even simpler.
Note: Use this brush weekly rather than daily.
What We Like:
• Great quality brush
• Effective hair removal
• Used by professionals
What We Don’t Like:
• Overuse could irritate the skin
Hertzco Dog and Cat Brush
Bristle Material: Stainless steel | Fur Type: Medium to long | Self-Cleaning: Yes
This popular slicker brush from Hertzco easily removes dirt and loose hair. The long pins reach deep down to the bottom of the coat but won't scratch or irritate the skin.
Pressing the button on this brush retracts the bristles, and owners can simply use their fingers to brush away the dead fur that has been trapped.
Owners appreciate how easy this brush is to hold and use, and dogs seem to find the brushing quite enjoyable.
What We Like:
• Self-cleaning
• Soothing for sensitive skin
• Effective detangler
• Good value
• Suitable for both cats and dogs
What We Don’t Like:
• May be too large for smaller breeds
FURminator Curry Comb
Bristle Material: Rubber | Fur Type: Short | Self-Cleaning: No
The FURminator Curry Comb is an excellent brush choice for short-coated dogs to maintain a healthy coat. This rubber curry comb is highly rated and has molded teeth that help to stimulate the production of the natural oils in the coat, which gives your pup a shinier coat over time.
We also love the cleverly designed handle, which lets you keep a good grip on the comb. This is particularly useful when grooming wet fur.
Dogs who dislike having their fur tugged are fans of FURminator brush, which enables owners to brush their pets without tugging the fur.
What We Like:
• Rubber bristles
• One of the best-rated curry brushes on the market
• Ergonomic, non-slip handle
• Easy to clean
• Fur sticks to brush
What We Don’t Like:
• The brush is a little stiff
• Works best on short-hair dogs
Best Brush for Short-Haired, Curly Coated Dogs
Poodles and their crosses (including the Cavapoo, Labradoodle, and Cockapoo) can be painful to groom, with many tricky-to-deal-with mats and tangles. Most groomers advise sticking to a slicker or pin brush to ensure you’re not pulling at the fur; the brushes we’ve picked are excellent at that.
Chris Christensen Big G Slicker
Bristle Material: Steel blend | Fur Type: Long, curly | Self-Cleaning: No
Marketed as a "miracle" brush, the Big G Slicker lives up to its hype. The abundance of Comfort Glide pins makes light work of even the thickest and curliest coat.
While costly, this brush is a good investment over time. Regular brushing will prevent mats and potentially reduce the number of trips to the groomer.
What We Like:
• Long, rubber handle with a comfortable grip
• Helps remove the undercoat without pulling
• Cushioned pad
What We Don’t Like:
• Rather expensive
We Love Doodles Dog Slicker Brush
Bristle Material: Stainless steel | Fur Type: Curly | Self-Cleaning: No
The metal pins of this fantastic slicker brush from We Love Doodleas work well to tease out tangles and keep curly coats in excellent condition. Even dogs with sensitive skin should tolerate this brush when you use gentle strokes, as the pins are dense and non-scratching.
What We Like:
• Made from premium recycled wood
• Reaches deep into curly coats
• Prevents mats
What We Don’t Like:
• Smooth handle may be tricky to hold
How We Selected the Best Dog Brushes
We scoured everywhere to find the best dog brushes that would not only effectively groom your furry friend but also treat them with care.
Handle Material
While an often overlooked feature, the type of handle played a big part in our decision. We looked for ergonomic handles that are easy to hold off and don't attract dirt.
Bristle Type
We delved deep into the bristle options available. Most bristles are made from stainless steel, combing and detangling coats well. However, they should be rounded or coated to ensure a dog’s skin isn't scratched. On the other hand, rubber and silicone bristles massage the skin and stimulate blood flow.
Cost
Our evaluation considered the cost and the overall value provided by the brush. A one-off investment in a good-quality brush will be well worth it in the long run.
Buyer Reviews
As usual, we considered the opinions of the brush owners and their experiences over several months or years to determine the brushes’ effectiveness in real-life situations.
FAQ
What brushes do groomers use most often?
Professional dog groomers use a variety of brushes based on their clients’ needs. Generally, they use an undercoat rake, slicker brush, de-matting tool, and comb daily. Popular brush brands used in grooming parlors are FURminators, and Chris Christensen brushes.
Are de-shedding brushes good for dogs?
Certainly, de-shedding brushes are an excellent tool for dogs, even those with short hair who don't shed much. These brushes help remove dead and dying fur, dirt, and debris from the undercoat and topcoat. This not only reduces the amount of fur that is shed around your home, but it also promotes healthy skin and a silky coat for your dog. However, owners should avoid overusing this brush and be gentle while brushing to prevent skin redness and irritation.
What is the best brush for a dog with fluffy hair?
Fluffy dogs have a topcoat and a soft undercoat. They require specific brushes like slicker-type or undercoat rake to remove old fur.
What is the best dog brush for shedding?
During a season of heavy shedding, your pet may leave piles of fur all over your home. You can use a powerful deshedding tool, like a FURminator deshedding brush, to prevent this. Using the brush once a week is best, as it can effectively remove the majority of old fur, preventing it from being shed inside your home.
Should I be brushing my dog when they have shampoo in their fur?
For best results, apply the shampoo to your dog’s fur and lather it up. Then, rinse it off thoroughly and comb your dog’s fur. Wet fur can easily tangle and mat when soapy, so removing the shampoo residue from the coat first is essential.
Also, avoid using a brush when there is still shampoo in the fur. Doing so can coat the bristles with residue that dries on and becomes tricky to wash off effectively, leading to a shorter lifespan for the brush.
What can I do if my dog’s coat is really matted?
Matted fur can be challenging to remove with brushes. If your dog is compliant and you’re careful, you can clip them out. If you’re unsure or your dog won't allow it, take your pet to a vet or groomer. Leaving mats can cause redness, soreness, and infection of the skin. The weight of mats can also cause discomfort.
Should I worry my dog is losing too much fur?
If your dog sheds a lot but has no bald patches, it’s normal shedding. Shedding increases as the weather warms up. However, seeing a vet is vital if your dog has bald patches, itches, pants, feels excessively thirsty, or has red skin. Excessive shedding can indicate an underlying issue, such as parasites, skin disease, or an endocrine disorder.