Are you considering adding Cavapoo to your family? Or are you just curious about this breed that has been making waves on the internet? Whatever you’d like to know about these adorable dogs, we’ve got you covered.

The Cavapoo is a hybrid of a King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle. Commonly known as a teddy bear dog, these adorable dogs have delightful personalities and come with a big bundle of love for their owners.

In this article, our complete guide to the Cavapoo will answer everything you need to know about this phenomenal breed. So, sit back as we cover all the information about the Cavapoo dog breed.

Fun facts about Cavapoos

Cavapoos are a mixed dog breed. They are a cross between a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle. They are often called the “teddy bear” dog. This breed has the most adorable names. They are also called Cavoodles, Cavadoodles, and Cadoodles. The Cavapoo is one of Australia’s most common dog breeds. Cavapoos are regarded as a hypoallergenic breed and so are perfect pets for people with allergies. These small dogs are a common choice for therapy dogs and emotional support animals. Poodle mixes are a choice dog breed in the White House. Cavapoos are good for first-time dog owners because they are easy to train and have a friendly temperament.

Their small size makes them well-suited for apartments or smaller living spaces.

Cavapoo dog breed information

Image source: Peps Silvestro

Origin: United States, 1950s

Parent Breeds: Poodle and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

Breed Group: Designer dogs (Hybrids)

Height: 9-14 inches

Weight: 8-25 pounds

Coat Type: Cavapoos have soft, wavy, or curly coats. Sometimes, this mixed breed may have a mix of both.

Coat Colors: These hybrid dogs may have coats in various colors. They could have solid shades or combinations like black, white, cream, apricot, red, and parti-colors.

Life span: Average of 12-15 human years.

Temperament: Affectionate, gentle, and intelligent dogs

Shedding: Typically, they are low shedders. This is due to their Poodle lineage.

Activity Levels: Classified as moderate energy breeds. They are energetic dogs that require at least one hour of daily exercise.

History of the Cavapoo dog breed

The Cavapoo is a relatively new breed. It is believed that this breed was first developed by breeders in the United States in the 1950s. However, they only gained their popularity in the 1990s in Australia during the beginning of the doodle craze.

The Cavapoo is a cross between the Poodle and the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. These dogs were bred to combine all the best attributes of their parent breeds. Hence, Cavapoos are known as low-shedding companion dogs.

Because these dogs are a new breed, they don’t have long histories.

Cavapoo generations

Like many designer breeds, Cavapoos can come in many generations. The term “generations” means the specific breeding process that was used to arrive at the mixed breed. Cavapoos generally fall into one of the following generations.

F1 Cavapoo: Gotten from a direct cross between a purebred Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a purebred Poodle. This is the most popular and healthiest cross because they benefit the most from hybrid vigor.

F1b Cavapoo: Also known as a first-generation backcross. This generation is gotten from crossing an F1 Cavapoo with a purebred doodle. Members of this generation are great for people with allergies because they inherit more Poodle-like characteristics.

F1bb Cavapoo: Cross of an F1b Cavapoo with a purebred Poodle.

F2 Cavapoo: These are second generation Cavapoos that are gotten from crossing two F1 individuals.

F2b Cavapoo: Produced by crossing an F2 Cavapoo with a purebred Poodle.

F2bb Cavapoo: Produced an F2b mixed with a purebred Poodle.

F3 or multigenerational Cavapoos: These Cavapoos are bred beyond the F2 generation, continuing to mix Cavapoos with either other Cavapoos or Poodles.

Why Cavapoos have gained popularity

Image source: Mia Anderson

Cavapoos have surged in popularity for many different reasons. One of the major reasons is their adorable look and equally adorable temperament. However, the biggest reason for their recent rise in popularity is social media.

With celebrities like Kelly Brooke and Katy Perry showcasing their Cavapoos online, people have become interested in this dog breed. Also, social media pages for these dogs on Twitter and Facebook have intrigued users and amassed a wide following.

Cavapoo appearance

The Cavapoo is a gorgeous dog breed that is known for their teddy bear-like appearance. Depending on the individual, their appearance may vary, yet there are common traits seen in every Cavapoo.

Size

Because both parent breeds are small dogs, this dog is a small breed. With their distinct rounded faces, dark expressive eyes, and floppy ears, these adorable creatures have managed to steal hearts worldwide.

Cavapoos come in many sizes depending on the parent that they inherit most of their traits from. In most cases though, size usually depends on the Poodle parent’s size.

The common sizes are:

Teacup Cavapoo: An exceptionally small Cavapoo that weighs 5-10 pounds.

Toy Cavapoo: A small-sized Cavapoo bred from a toy Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They weigh about 7-13 pounds.

Miniature Cavapoo: Bred from a miniature Poodle and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. They weigh 13-18 pounds.

Standard Cavapoo: Largest size. They usually weigh around 19-25 pounds and more.

Coat

Because this dog is a mixed breed, their coats may come in different forms. They may have wool, fleece, or straight hair coats that could be either loosely or more tightly curled. Their coats also come in a wide variety of colors including black, white, cream, apricot, and red. Additionally, Cavapoos can display different coat patterns, such as parti-colors or multi-toned coats.

Many Cavapoos inherit a hypoallergenic coat from their Poodle parents. This means that their fur produces fewer allergens than other dogs and reduces their likelihood of triggering allergic reactions.

Cavapoo personality

Just one look at these dogs would tell you that this breed loves to love. Known for their loving nature, they thrive on companionship and enjoy being close to their family members. With their playful demeanor and intelligent nature, these dogs have a great personality.

Cavapoos have a great bend of traits from both their ancestor breeds. From their Poodle ancestors, they get their intelligence. On the other hand, their playful and sociable nature comes from the Cavalier King Charles Spaniels. Given their amazing character traits, Cavapoos tend to make friends easily and are regarded as great family dogs.

Cavapoos are usually too friendly to be used as guard dogs. Additionally, they are prone to separation anxiety because they form such a strong bond with their human companions. While they are easy to care for, this is not the ideal breed for busy people.

Cavapoo health

Cavapoos are generally a healthy breed because they benefit from hybrid vigor. However, just like every dog, health is influenced by many factors including nutrition, environment, and genetics. These dogs can inherit genetic health problems from their parents that prevent them from living long happy lives.

The first step to keeping a Cavapoo healthy is to get it from a reputable breeder. Doing this can help prevent health issues. In addition, to help keep your dog healthy, provide a balanced diet, exercise, and regular checkups. When cared for responsibly, Cavapoos tend to thrive.

Common Cavapoo health issues

Cavapoos are prone to certain health conditions. These include:

Mitral valve disease : This is a common heart condition seen in 50% of Cavaliers past the age of 5 years.

Progressive retinal atrophy : A group of genetic diseases causing the retina to deteriorate over time.

Hip dysplasia : Abnormal hip joint development and can cause mobility issues.

Luxating patella : A condition where the knee joint slides in and out of place, causing discomfort. It’s more common in smaller dog breeds.

Epilepsy: A neurological disorder characterized by recurrent unprovoked seizures.

Cavapoos are also prone to other eye issues like cataracts and entropion. This is due to genetic inheritance from their parent breeds. In addition to this, Cavapoos may be more prone to anal gland blockages.

Caring for a cavapoo

Caring for a Cavapoo is fairly easy. Their small size and great temperament make them easy to look after. However, they require attentive care, regular grooming, and veterinary checkups to stay clean and healthy.

Feeding and dietary needs

As a Cavapoo parent, you need to give your Cavapoo a well-balanced diet. Their dietary requirement and feeding frequency will also change as these dogs age. Here is a brief feeding guide.

6-12 weeks: Feed small, frequent meals about 3-4 times a day. Puppies should be fed puppy food approved by a veterinarian. If possible, start the pups with the exact same food that the breeder has been feeding and gradually transition to the new food.

3-6 months: By the time Cavapoo puppies reach 3 months old, meals should be reduced to 3 times a day. Continue with puppy-specific food and adjust portions according to how fast your pup is growing and its activity levels. At this stage, the puppy’s physique will begin transitioning from a round form to a typical dog shape.

6-12 months: Transition to feeding 2 meals daily. You can start transitioning them to adult food at about 10 months of age. This should be done gradually to prevent stomach upset or adverse food reactions.

Adult Cavapoo: An adult dog should eat 2 balanced meals a day. Monitor their weight and adjust portion sizes as needed to maintain a healthy weight.

7 years and older: Senior Cavapoos may have different dietary needs due to reduced activity levels and health conditions. Consult your veterinarian regularly to determine the dietary needs of elderly Cavapoos.

Note that the amount of food required by a Cavapoo can vary based on factors like age, size, metabolism, and activity level of your dog. To determine the dog food that a Cavapoo needs, consider its life stage, activity level, and health status.

Different dogs thrive on different types of meals so remember to ask other owners and your veterinarian for recommendations.

Exercise requirements

Cavapoos are moderately active dogs. According to Cavapoo Love, adult Cavapoos should get between 30 to 60 minutes of exercise per day, while puppies need shorter but more frequent exercise sessions. These dogs also need mental stimulation and should be engaged in interactive play sessions.

Cavapoo grooming

Although Cavapoos are considered low shedders, our furry friends still require regular grooming. In fact, coat care is one of the most important things to be considered before adopting a Cavapoo. Luckily for you, you have us to take you through it.

Coat Care

The grooming routine for your Cavapoo will vary based on the coat type they’ve inherited. These dogs’ coats may require brushing every day or every other day. You can do this using a pin brush or slicker brush.

According to Tailster, you should plan to bathe your Cavapoo every 3-8 weeks. However, the frequency of bathing should depend on the dog’s lifestyle, activity levels, and the thickness and length of their fur.

Lots of owners simply don’t have the time or energy to groom their dogs. If this sounds like you, you can choose to take your dog to a professional dog groomer once or twice a month.

Dental Care

Brush your Cavapoos teeth regularly, ideally every day or a few times a week, using a dog-specific toothbrush and toothpaste.

Eye and Ear Care

Gently wipe around your Cavapoos eyes with a damp cloth to remove any tear stains or debris. To clean their ears, use a vet-recommended ear cleaner and soft cloth.

Cavapoo dog training

Cavapoos are intelligent dogs, and this makes them easy to train. These dogs are eager to please their owners and respond very well to positive reinforcement. They are also affectionate and would love any opportunity to be with their owners.

As with many other dogs including the Cavapoo, the earlier dog training and socialization starts, the better. Training can start as early as 12 weeks old and can include crate training, potty training, leash walking, and basic commands.

Due to their innate friendliness, socializing this breed is fairly easy. Start socialization early to expose them to people, different environments, and other animals.

Things to consider before getting a cavapoo

Before deciding the Cavapoo is the dog for you, here are a few things to consider.

Time commitment

Cavapoos need time and attention. A Cavapoo may not do well in a home where it is left alone for long periods. They can become anxious or destructive if left alone for too long. Cavapoo owners need to provide their pets with plenty of attention, exercise, and mental stimulation to keep them happy and healthy.

If you are not able to provide this level of care and attention, a Cavapoo isn’t the right breed for you.

Grooming needs

These dogs need regular brushing, grooming, and occasional trimming to keep their coats healthy. If you find this to be stressful or can’t see yourself taking your Cavapoo to a groomer, then this breed might not be right for you.

Frequently asked questions

Are Cavapoos good with cats?

Yes, Cavapoos can be good with cats, but they need to be introduced to the cat carefully. You should also monitor their interactions to make sure that no one gets hurt.

Can Cavapoos be left alone?

Cavapoos can be left alone for short periods. However, like many small dog breeds, they may experience separation anxiety if left alone for long periods. They thrive on companionship and are happy in homes where they are not left alone for extended periods.

Are Cavapoos good with other dogs?

Cavapoos are generally good with other dogs, especially if socialized from a young age. They are known for their sociable and friendly nature. However, you should always introduce them gradually to other animals.