A few months ago, Redditor u/1kBabyOilBottles asked fellow netizens: "Which celebrity [passing] do you find suspicious?" And it turns out there are quite a few. Did the girl who accused Prince Andrew really take her own life? And what are the real circumstances of actress Natalie Wood's passing in 1981? Scroll down to see these and more stories that still live rent free in people's heads.

However, the passings of famous people get much more scrutiny and attention than those of a regular Joe. In fact, some are so fascinating that people come up with elaborate conspiracy theories to explain their suspicious circumstances.

We're all going to give up the ghost sooner or later. That is one inevitable truth that applies to every single person, whether you're a cashier at your local 7-Eleven or the president of the United States.

#1 Kim Porter (Diddy’s ex).

#2 Sean Combs had like several people in his inner circle die. Ex girlfriend and mother of his children, many close business partners, we know he is a terrible individual. All under 50 years old or so. He was also linked to Tupac’s m****r. How this guy is skating I have no idea….justice system needs an overhaul!

#3 Not a celebrity, but the underage girl who accused prince Andrew - Virginia Giuffre





She posted in Twitter that noone believe if she committed s*****e





Then got got by a bus , but survived





Then * wait for it * commits s*****e .

#4 Brittany Murphy. And husband.

#5 The death of Sandra Bland in Waller jail. She was arrested for a brake light not working. Found dead in cell next morning. Hanged. Police say she did it. No.

#6 Sam Cooke.



He was a singer during the 50's/60's.



And no broomstick could have done that amount of damage to his body according to people that viewed his corpse.



Also despite being checked into the hotel, all his belongings were missing. Including thousands of dollars in cash.

#7 Wasn't there a podcaster who died recently and his wife looked happier than a pig in poop 16 days later?

#8 Pat Tillman



K****d by "friendly fire" in Iraq, shortly after refusing a meeting with Donald Rumsfeld.

#9 Trump’s first wife. Feds were talking to her about Epstein and she suspiciously “fell” down a flight of stairs and was buried on his golf course with no tombstone.

#10 Elliott Smith. His girlfriend was in the shower and heard a scream. When she came out to see what was happening, he had a knife sticking out of his chest, so she pulled it out. Apparent s*****e. Something about that doesn't seem right to me.



Edit: he was stabbed twice in the chest, apparently by his own hand. He had been arguing with his girlfriend before her shower.

#11 Princess Diana.

#12 Recent one: Charlie Kirk's assassination has a lot of weird details that don't add up. Multiple decoys in the crowd, the rifle supposedly being disassembled and reassembled multiple times for no reason, and the wounds not lining up with the calibre of bullet that was supposedly used. The crime scene wasn't even cordoned off and multiple people in the crowd reportedly took things.



But also the inconvenient details from the authorities' end? If the FBI were going to frame someone, I don't think it would be a hyper-online groyper considering the way they're trying to spin it as an excuse to crack down on the political left.



I don't even know if we're going to get more details, since Trump's FBI is such a complete s******w.

#13 Natalie Wood.

#14 Is there actually anyone who believes that Alexei Navalny died of natural causes in that penal colony cell in Siberia. 🤨.

#15 The Boeing whistleblower - John Barnett

#16 Tupac Shakur will forever be the unsolved mystery that comes to mind.

#17 Dorothy Kilgallen



She was a journalist and popular 1950s and 1960s game show panelist who was skeptical of the conclusions of the Warren Commission’s investigation into JFK’s assassination. She published several articles about Jack Ruby and the trial in 1964. She continued to investigate the assassination after that point.



She was found dead in her apartment in 1965 from alcohol and barbiturates. No one close to her stated that she had ever had a problem with d***s or alcohol.



Interesting that she died just as Marilyn Monroe died; who also had connections to the Kennedy Administration and people believe she was taken out because of that.

#18 Jeffrey Epstein. They interviewed a man who served time in that exact prison wing that said it is set up in such a way that it is impossible to hang yourself. Among other things..

#19 Marylin Monroe.

#20 Ellen Rae Greenberg. Stabbed 20 times including 10 in the back of the neck/head and was ruled a s*****e?

#21 Jon Benet Ramsey — more of a celebrity after her passing, but so many distorted stories and s***w-ups involved in the investigation.

#22 Billie Holiday. I think her blood is on Harry Anslinger's hands.

#23 Surprising that no one has said MLK Jr as there’s nothing about his death which fits the official narrative.

#24 Robert Maxwell.



Former billionaire, politician, media proprietor, and spy for Britain and Israel.



Fell of his yacht (*Lady Ghislaine*) one night and drowned



How unfortunate and not at all suspicious.

#25 Virginia Guffre.

#26 Nothing about the circumstances was reported as being suspicious, but the death of Jeff Buckley - I just found it so hard to accept that someone at that point in his career when everything was taking off for him could just go swim in a river completely sober and drown and the one guy who was with him didn’t even notice it happen.



Maybe it’s just it broke my heart and I couldn’t come to terms with it, but it’s never felt right to me.

#27 Heath Ledger - (Mary-Kate Olsen supplied him with multiple prescription d***s that he OD on)



After Ledger's death, it was revealed that his

masseuse had called Olsen after discovering

the actor's body. And after Olsen was informed

about his condition, she sent private security

people to his apartment instead of calling the

police. Afterward, she refused to cooperate with

DEA officials unless they granted her immunity

from any future prosecution.

#28 Nicole Brown Simpson….

#29 Whitney Houston.

#30 David Kelly.

#31 Anne Heche.

#32 Jeremy beadle. Still waiting for him to pop up with a new show. Genius way to throw us all off the scent. Love that guy.

#33 Not really celebrities but all the people that were involved in the Kevin spacey s**t.

#34 Many people "involved" in Bernie Madoff's crimes have died. It seemed like an open and shut case and some of them are not involved at all, just benefited. It is suspicious, but I can't say more than that.

#35 I feel like people just want some kind of conspiracy theory to justify a death lol.



But Alexei navalny definitely fits this.

#36 Anthony Bourdain. He begins a show where he interviews people who are opposed to tyrannical regimes and people like Vladdie Puddin and suddenly he commits s*****e. Kinda fishy IMO



It can happen of course, but the timing and the fact that a lot of the people he interviewed were k****d/disappeared makes it seem really sus/.

#37 That One Direction kid. Idek his name, but falling from a balcony was listed in the CIA docs as the easiest way to assassinate someone and make it look like an accident or s*****e.



Also, Britney Murphy.

#38 Maude Flanders.