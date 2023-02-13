Today we’ll be reading the best stories from people who have been there, done that. From relationship dynamics gone awry to the most valid reasons for people’s loss of interest , we’ve gathered some of the craziest stories from Reddit — told by people who let go of their crush and moved on from the experience. It’s eye-opening reading, and you might find some insight into your “crush situation” or come away with a fresh perspective on the ups and downs of crushing on someone. Without further ado, let’s delve into the wildest, most unexpected, and sometimes hilarious reasons why people lost interest in their crush, as shared by Redditors!

Crushes can be confusing as hell — sometimes you’re absolutely head over heels for someone, and then, in a matter of moments, you realize you’re not meant to be. But what causes people to stop liking their crush or fall out of love with them?

Crushing on someone is an exciting experience many of us have gone through at some point. The butterflies in your stomach, the endless daydreaming, and the rush of excitement are all part of what makes it such a thrilling experience. However, not all crushes are bound to last and shape into love, and sometimes we find ourselves losing interest in, or even hating , the person we once had such strong feelings for.

#1 "I went on a first date and all she talked about was different types of potato salad."

#2 "Gave me a 5-minute lecture on conditions where cheating is okay."

#3 "My coworker at work had just beautiful energy, was absolutely lovely to be around, always smiling at everyone, and would laugh at my jokes, and she made some comments from time to time that made me feel validated and understood which was very very flattering like she guessed my passions in life and told them to me, with a big smile while looking me in the eyes, and I’m a reserved guy who doesn’t share that stuff. All just very lovely. One day we’re in the break room and she’s talking to another guy the same way and I’m consciously talking myself out of being jealous “you’re not dating or anything you don’t even have her cell phone number she’s allowed to be lovely with other people now come on no reason to be jealous!” Then when the guy leaves she turns to the girl next to her and says “god I hate that guy.” And I had JUST been jealous that she was treating him exactly like she treats me. I still feel foolish when I think about it, like does she like me or hate me?"

#4 "We were driving down the road and she threw a Starbucks cup right out the window. Gross."

#5 "The guy was academic, hygienic, and sweet. Treated waitstaff appropriately. Spoke formally but still funny. Shared things in common w me. Perfect gentleman. Date ended 10/10



While driving me home, at a stop light, pointed to a homeless man crossing the street, and said “I would stop my car for anybody crossing the street, just not homeless men. Where do they have to be? They're in no hurry.”



My thinking: ok... unsolicited and kinda odd



He added another comment: It'd be funny if I run him over.



Me: ghosted him like right after he dropped me off."

#6 "Poured lemonade on my head in the middle of a fireworks show, she thought it was flirty and cute."

#7 "Started to like me back... Eew."

#8 "Opened internet explorer when firefox and chrome were RIGHT THERE."

#9 "She told me her future plans to essentially become a gold digger like her mother. When I laughed it off she couldn’t see what I thought was so funny."

#10 "Cute girl in 9th grade, there was a party over at her house, out in the country. Had a big ole crush on her. So she says they raised chinchillas, ok everyone wants to see the fuzzy critters. There were about a hundred of them, the ammonia smell was unreal. So there's a platform with battery cables on it, and I asked what that was for, and she said "here I'll show you, have some ready to go anyway". She grabbed a little fuzzy critter, clamped the cables on it, and threw the switch. Without missing a beat killed that critter. It was bizarre that a teenage girl could electrocute an animal that easily. No more crush, I was actually afraid of her a little after that. It kind of sucked the life out of the party, to say the least."

#11 "Went on a date with them and they didn’t ask me anything about myself. It was completely one-sided—like a job interview or something. I’m a guy, by the way."

#12 "He snapped his fingers at a waitress... then as I looked mortified, he whistled."

#13 "She said she was a flat earther."

#14 "She married my dad."

#15 "On a first date, dude told me he literally didn't have any empathy for other people. All of my true crime training immediately set off the alarm bells for him being a sociopath. Also, who acts like they're proud of not having a basic human emotion??"

#16 "Music. Off phone. In public. No earbuds."

#17 Chuck_Jizatter said:

"Played hard to get. No thanks. If you're gonna ghost me for days at a time and then get mad when I don't respond in 5 seconds then that's not my problem."



rungecutta replied:

"Shows how 'hard to get' can easily turn into 'hard to want'"

#18 IguanaTapThatAxolotl said:

"He talked about how he wanted to loosen up some boring family at a wedding reception, so he spiked their drinks with party drugs."



Lieutenant_DAngel replied:

"Did you go on a date with Bill Ponderosa?"

#19 "I was casually dating a 19-year-old guy when I was 18. He seemed totally normal until I met him at his house before a date and his mom asked him to take the garbage out before we left. He threw a fit that would embarrass most 3-year-olds including crying, yelling at his mom, and punching the floor. I pretended that my parents were calling and needed me to come home, blocked his number, and never saw him again."

#20 "For context: Him- 6’4”, built dude Me: 5’0 non-built lady



We were hanging out at his house when he ‘jokingly’ blocked my way when it was time for me to go and wouldn’t let me pass. I asked him to let me by, and when he wouldn’t, I told him I was uncomfortable and he called me a crazy b****. That was the end of that for me."

#21 "He would ask me questions about myself, then cut me off in the middle of my answer to talk about himself."

#22 "I went on two dates with a girl when I was in college. She was wonderful but immediately wanted to be “official” and started drafting Instagram posts about “us”. She wanted to spend every day together and have sleepovers every night. it was so out of nowhere and we literally knew nothing about one another. I tried to look past it but she asked me to be her first and I got uncomfortable. she seemed naive and I didn’t want to take advantage. I suggested we take things slow and she took offense. I cut things off and her reaction was super childish. All of this in a 3-week period. Sweet girl but the pacing was off."

#23 "I was having a party and the drinks were flowing. Went to check on her cause she had disappeared for a while. As I open the door, I see her sitting on a small waste basket taking a s*** in my bedroom. I couldn't get that picture out of my head. I know I've done my fair share of dumb stuff, but still couldn't forget it."

#24 "He was making fun of a disabled woman. Instantly not interested."

#25 "Was pretty rude to and consistently teased his roommate's dog. Just be nice to animals. Not that hard."

#26 "Met a woman, and thought she seemed cool. We went out to eat, and she's telling me about how she fell on financially hard times and moved back in with her parents. The way she described it, just sounded like she got unlucky, not that she did anything irresponsible. It happens. When the bill came I told her I'd pay. She said, "Thanks, I appreciate that, I'm trying to save my money right now."



Me: "Sure, I understand, you want to get your own place again."



Her: "No, actually I mean I'm trying to save up $500 for a tattoo I want to get."



I've got nothing against spending money on tattoos, but when you've just spent a first date talking about the financial troubles you have, maybe now's the time to start putting money away for necessities, not tattoos."

#27 "Told me after hanging out with her friends, "my friends thought it was really rude that you didn't say 'god bless you' when I sneezed."



I owe you nothing, Emily. I'm not in charge of keeping Satan out of your nostrils or whatever."

#28 "Anti-vax. Wouldn't have known for a long time had she not gone on a rant about it when the school-based immunization schedule was released. She went on some tirade about how we're all being poisoned, etc - far as I know she's never had a boyfriend or girlfriend."

#29 "Refer to himself in the third person. Blegh!!"

#30 "He asked me out when he secretly had a girlfriend."

#31 "Said she didn’t really like animals. I have two dogs and I’m pre-vet (applying to vet school soon!) so that’s just an instant 'Oh, we will not be compatible' moment."

#32 "I saw a picture of him half-naked and covered in mustard. Just... never mind."

#33 "He didn't giggle once at any of my terrible puns."

#34 "When I was in first grade, my first crush ever ended up picking his nose and eating his boogers. Even that young I was disgusted."

#35 "She stole all my money from my savings account, I lost interest."

#36 Hiworld1122 said

"He would steal people’s tips from the bar counter when we were at a bar together with friends. Then he would offer to buy me food with it. No thank you."



ElcidBarrett replied:

"Bartender here. I'm confident these people will burn in whatever hell awaits.



Also, if you're at a bar with a bouncer, this is an easy way to get your face dinged off the doorframe as you're escorted out and told never to come back."

#37 koko_p said:

"Ask me to be their wingman because they had a crush on my best friend."



lyncooper replied:

"Oof, the same thing happened to me, then when I moved on he started being sexually inappropriate and bullied me (only when my best friend and my boyfriend weren't around), to this day idk why I was ever attracted to someone like that."

#38 "2 days after our 1st date, she showed up at my work with a pan of homemade lasagna, an ice cream-making machine for my kids, and all kinds of groceries. I was a single dad at the time and I guess it was some sort of "care package" for me. I also work about 2 hrs from where she lives. When I said she didn't have to do that, she started to cry. Bit of a red flag."

#39 "Bragged about how she was leading on a few guys so she always had a backup."

#40 "She would always act stupid around me when I knew she wasn’t. She liked me too, but I couldn’t date a person that acted like that and she thought it was cute."

#41 "Kept comparing me to her druggie ex-husband who beat her, stole her money... but you know, he was a 'good guy'."

#42 "I actually got her and then realized she wasn't the person in my head that I fell in "love" with, so yeah learned from that, love a person for who they really are and not for who you perceive them to be."

#43 "Invited me to an overnight trip to this small mountain town for July 4th, just the two of us. She made a restaurant reservation, sent an itinerary, came up with all plans, then went silent. I asked her yesterday if we were still going, and she said 'probably not, I have a lot on my plate, and I got invited to a couple of BBQs.'



I’m going on my own anyway."

#44 "I had a harmless crush on a married friend that I did not signal or act on, ever. I've been the spurned wife before, I kept my distance and did everything short of unfriending him on Facebook. He slid on into my DMs right after my separation became public knowledge and he found out I was no longer married. He was still married to his wife, with a baby on the way. I didn't respond. They are divorced now. She's a really lovely person and deserves so much better."

#45 "I ran into an old crush a few years back who told me he was into dog baiting. The candle had blown out a long time ago as far as my crush was concerned but that pretty much killed any intention I had of trying to restart our friendship."

#46 "I went on a date with a guy I met on OKCupid. He was cute, I was into him, and it was all good. Then we got onto the topic of our respective careers. I was writing erotica for a living at the time, which I told him pretty openly; I might not have put it front and center on my profile, but it wasn't like it was something I was ashamed about or anything. He laid his hand gently on mine across the table, looked me deep in the eye, and said, 'Who hurt you?'



I'd never straight-up laughed in a guy's face before then, but he absolutely refused to believe that I enjoyed writing about s*x just because, rather than because I'd been horrifically abused or whatever. There was no second date."

#47 "He wouldn’t talk to me in person for some reason."

#48 "We would be great in person, both of us would have a laugh and genuinely have an amazing connection, but trying to get a text back takes days. It's really difficult to arrange to spend more time together when she barely replies to me. I massively lost interest after this."

#49 "I rarely have crushes, but once, this girl I had a crush on in my class. We went to a bar/restaurant near our school (with other classmates) not only she was haughty with everyone, but she also kept giving death glares and talking in an inappropriate manner about the female waitress. I just lost interest after that night."

#50 "Back in college, I went on a date with this girl who checked off all the boxes pretty much. Cute, funny, smart. Cool, should be a nice date. She wanted Mexican, cool... I like tex-mex too. I order enchiladas. She orders a taco salad... hold everything except the ground beef.



She then spent the next 15 minutes shoveling spoon full after spoon full of straight ground beef into her mouth and I was like yeah no.... we clearly have different food preferences."

#51 "She would eat butter. As in, grab a few sticks of butter and a small bowl of powdered sugar to dip it in. She’d eat it like Fun Dip."

#52 "Tried to convert me to his religion. It’s funny because his dad tried to do the same thing to my mom when they were teens (they’ve been friends for over 30 years and at some point were interested in each other) needless to say that my mom lost interest in his dad because of the same reason too."

#53 "Said she liked to steal food from grocery stores. Money was not the issue."

#54 "She invited a friend on our first date. Which was cool because it was a mutual friend I hadn't seen in years. They went out to eat first, so she wasn't hungry for the meal I cooked for her which I went to a few different ethnic stores all over for the ingredients due to having rare food allergies. And she knew that I was cooking for her. Then she asked me on our "Date" who a guy was that she had a crush on telling me that she might have lost her chance at true love.



I found the guy she was looking for, and lost interest."

#55 "Chewed with her mouth open and smacked."

#56 "A woman I was talking to was recently divorced and had moved back in with her parents. She already had a child and a couple of pets and was talking about getting another pet and her parents told her no, she chose to go ahead and get another pet anyhow and basically her parents began pushing her out the door. And it was a stressful situation for her and I suggested she talk to her folks. However, once she told me she was grown and made her own decisions and did not care about their rules I suddenly understood and quickly lost interest."

#57 heihey123 said:

"Made fun of my smile."



Mitche420 replied:

"This, and making fun of somebody's laugh are two of the most messed up things that a person can do. It serves no purpose except to make someone feel self-conscious every time they are enjoying themselves."

#58 "Crush comes to my house. I explain how I'm slowly remodeling it and my plans for my house. She then starts telling me I shouldn't and I should do it her way, and let her take it over and let her design, decorate, and do it all. The hell I will."

#59 "I was crushing on this girl from afar for a while. We were on the same military training base. One day my friend Drew and I were eating lunch and the place was nearly full. It just so happened that she had come to lunch at the same time, and she and her friend ended up sitting next to us.



Drew knew the score and gave me an excited "Good luck buddy!" look. I was just about to introduce myself, my mouth was open and the words were about to come out...



...when she started talking to her friend. Her voice sounded like a high-pitched Roseanne Barr. I closed my mouth and turned to give Drew an "I think we're done here." look, but he was too busy silently laughing at me to notice."

#60 "Not so much a crush, but we were in the initial sentences of the conversation getting to know each other. We were describing to one another what our jobs were. He corrected me on describing my job... stopped right there, said it wasn’t going to work out, and ended the conversation."

#61 "I decided to confess my feelings to him. And I thought that the worst that could happen was him just saying something along the lines of " I'm sorry I don't feel the same but I'd still like to be friends". His exact words were " Why would I like someone as ugly and fat as you?" His best friend at the time overheard us since he was nearby and laughed about it with him in front of my face while I just stood there shocked for a few seconds."

#62 "Constantly called me "fake" even after ghosting me and, when I befriended some of her friends, they too get ghosted by her which makes texting feel like a chore, not to mention she held hella grudges."