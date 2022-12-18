Whatever food you might personally love or loathe, you can’t deny that cooking can be an immense pleasure. Though you’ve got to get all the groceries, do the prep work, and finish things off by washing a mountain of dishes, there’s hardly a better feeling than tucking into a dish you made yourself. And if your loved ones enjoy it as well—mission accomplished!

However, let’s be frank: we can’t always tell if our dish worked out. Sometimes, we need a bit of objectivity. One place where you can ask for an open and honest opinion is the ‘Rate My Plate’ Facebook group. Home to 40.1k members, the group invites people to share photos of their food and have it rated by others. You might get a metaphorical gold star for your delish dish… or you might get called an idiot sandwich.

We’ve collected some of the finest and weirdest dishes to show you, dear Pandas, and we’d love your verdict. Would you eat it? Would you avoid it even if you had a ten-foot pole? Scroll down, upvote your fave photos, and share your honest opinions in the comments.

Bored Panda has reached out to the ‘Rate My Plate’ team, and we’ll update the article once we hear back from them.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gavin Barrass Armstrong Report

21points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

" Honey, you've barely touched your grinch-amole"

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#2

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gavin Barrass Armstrong Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Selina Mccloud Report

17points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

damn that cereal got me tipsy

4
4points
reply
View more comments

The ‘Rate My Plate’ Facebook group celebrated its second birthday a few months ago. The public group was founded in mid-August 2020, and welcomes members from all over the globe, so long as they promise to follow the rules.

One of the main rules that everyone ought to follow is to set their egos aside. “The group is meant for comments to be made on people’s food so don’t get offended if somebody says something bad about your food,” the team running the show explains. They add that anyone “caught being a snowflake” will end up suspended.
#4

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Amanda Williams Report

15points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tomorrow's lunch sorted! Great idea.

2
2points
reply
#5

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Morgan Cassie Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Victoria Odonovan Report

15points
POST
View more comments

At the same time, members of the group are encouraged to be kind to each other. Criticism should never grow into something more, like bullying or degrading comments.

Keep it all food-related, and there shouldn’t be any problem. Post something unrelated to gastronomy, on the other hand, and you might find yourself suspended for a couple of days. The rules are pretty simple to follow, to be fair, and all you have to do is be a decent human being and talk about food pics. Sounds easy, right? At the time of writing, the Facebook group was run by a team of three administrators and one moderator.
#7

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gavin Barrass Armstrong Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#8

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Jacob Grillot Report

14points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that's a nice surf 'n turf. Plus, asparagus peepee!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Charis Doak Report

14points
POST
View more comments

Cooking, pretty much like any other skill, relies on a person’s ability to focus and learn from their mistakes. Sure, some people might be ‘naturals’ and quickly move on to making complex dishes while the rest of us are stuck looking at our sad scrambled eggs. However, pretty much everyone has the ability to improve.

How much improvement you’ll see really depends on the time you spend in the kitchen and how willing you are to apply the lessons you learned when you failed, massively. Having someone to bounce your cooking ideas off of is absolutely great. Getting them to taste your culinary concoctions is even better.
#10

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Andy Rue Report

13points
POST
#11

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Nadia Susan Jackson Report

11points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

solid. gotta love a salad

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#12

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Kelly Kidd Report

11points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

tell me- how is this lower than a can of tuna?

1
1point
reply

Broadly speaking, cooking is made up of two (arguably, unequal) parts. On the one hand, you have the taste. It’s the essence of cooking and will make or break absolutely any dish.

Even if everything looks delicious, the effort wasn’t worth it if the person eating your food ends up disappointed. Personally, we’ve tasted so many meals that look gorgeous but are bland/oversalted/overwhelmingly garlicky. And it ruins the entire experience.
#13

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Rob Coduri Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#14

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Jane Harris Report

11points
POST
LiuLiu
LiuLiu
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pasties or a fruit tart?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Lee Davidson Report

11points
POST

On the other hand, you have everything related to aesthetics and presentation. And that’s really the docs of the ‘Rate My Plate’ Facebook group. We don’t have the smell and taste to go on, so we’re left to make judgment calls using just one sense: our sight.

And here, things get tricky. We think that you’ll agree that many of us have seen horrible-looking dishes that actually tasted wonderful. But, on the flip side, we've also tasted tiny, beautiful dishes that work as art, but not as food.
#16

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Pablo Ellis Report

11points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no!!! Now your dad has to go get more milk!!!

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#17

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Raymond Leighton Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#18

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Connie Lynn Report

10points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would say i would eat this right here for dinner everyday but I'd say that to so many of these dishes

1
1point
reply
View more comments

It’s actually very hard to judge a meal by just the visuals because some weird flavor combinations can definitely work while others are bound to fall flat. For instance, Bored Panda previously looked at various weird vintage recipes. And though they sound extremely peculiar to us in the 21st century, some flavor combinations actually work quite nicely.
#19

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

10points
POST
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Couldnt_find_a_decent_name
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Idek how to start trying to figure this thing out. What do I google?!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Marc Wilco Wilcock Report

10points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that's not Spam.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#21

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gerda Thomas Report

10points
POST
View more comments

For example, Professor Nathalie Cooke, from McGill University, explained to us during an earlier interview that vintage party food recipes from the 1950s are the result of food fashion, but weren’t just a fad.

“That is, the basic flavor combination is something that reaches across the decades. What you’re describing may seem very odd to us in the 21st century, but the taste combinations—savory and sweet (tuna waffles, ham and bananas) or sweet and sour (mayo with lime) are surely very familiar,” she explained to us earlier.
#22

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Andy Sutcliffe Report

10points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is it just me or does the middle slits look like a pigs nose?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

9points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks great, but how do you eat it?

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#24

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Doug Canham Report

9points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm worried that it's leaning and it's gunna just smosh

1
1point
reply

“There were ‘fads’ at mid-century: think of cookbooklets demonstrating how to decorate one’s ham with slices of canned pineapple, topped with the bedazzling red of a maraschino cherry, for example! And you don’t mention the jaw-dropping recipes incorporating marshmallows in main course dishes, recipes that were brain children of corporate marketing departments,” the professor said.
#25

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Brendon D Mullen Report

9points
POST
#26

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Sally Hope Report

9points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a really satisfying picture and i love how neat the lines are. This makes me happy. I could honestly look at this all day

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Rich Swift Report

9points
POST

“But if we were to create one of today’s favorites from scratch, say Pad Thai, we would start from the same basic taste combinations you describe in what at first glance seem like bizarre plate partners,” she told Bored Panda before.
#28

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Susan Brockbank Report

9points
POST
Eddie Maurer
Eddie Maurer
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trying hard for your kids to eat dinner eh?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Faith Hoover Report

9points
POST
#30

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

8points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would last me for lunch and dinner too.

1
1point
reply
View more comments

“Cooking bitter tamarind with water, raw sugar and fish sauce will build the basic foundation (sour, salty and sweet). To that one would add the requisite green onions, bean sprouts, and noodles—and likely some additional flavor notes such as shallot, garlic, and perhaps dried turnip (salty and sweet) to deepen the flavor.”

In other words, tasting the dish is paramount. And we’d love to try most of the food in this list, just to see if they taste as good as—or better than—we imagine.
#31

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Matt Gallo Report

8points
POST
#32

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Tommy Harbord Report

8points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

kindergarten snacks *intense flashbacks*

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Mark Royle Report

7points
POST
Spencer's slave
Spencer's slave
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zero salmonella because the whites are cooked at a temperature that kills the bacteria. Have you never eaten proper poached eggs? Hard yolks are boiled eggs.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Lilian Cordwell Report

7points
POST
the Return of Bruno
the Return of Bruno
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As God is my witness, I will never complain about school lunch again. (Mostly because I'm middle-aged.)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Sean Mclaughlin Report

7points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks deliciously rich

0
0points
reply
#36

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Vicky Keen Report

7points
POST
#37

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

David A Bain Report

7points
POST
the Return of Bruno
the Return of Bruno
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is that strangely glowingly green, lumpy goo? Did the pie say, "I don't know" around Nickelodeon Studios?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#38

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Andrew Dalgarno Report

6points
POST
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Angie Chiyoko ( She/they)
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know where they got the plate. That is so pretty

0
0points
reply
#39

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

John Cooney Report

6points
POST
the Return of Bruno
the Return of Bruno
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A success that is for too rare on this thread!

1
1point
reply
#40

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

6points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

thought it was ice cream and had a panic attack

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#41

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

6points
POST
pyro
pyro
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

same as 36, what happened to the egg yolks? maybe its normal and i've just never seen them like that?

0
0points
reply
#42

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Andy Rue Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this is not appetizing

2
2points
reply
#43

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Tan Tan Report

6points
POST
#44

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Tony Coucom Report

6points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yum. Nothing like fresh homemade sausage. And that's a really nice press.

1
1point
reply
#45

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Andy Rue Report

6points
POST
#46

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Geoff Richards Report

6points
POST
#47

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Doug Skordas Report

6points
POST
#48

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Chris Suter Report

6points
POST
#49

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Talisha Ann Report

6points
POST
noodle said what
noodle said what
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a thing? I can imagine the explosion of flavor already

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Morely Howard Report

6points
POST
#51

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gary Moondoggy Lewis Report

5points
POST
SCamp
SCamp
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oooh gee, no thanks

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#52

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Devlin Devo Mark Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#53

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Megan Carr Report

5points
POST
JB
JB
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Raw chicken? Man, these are getting worse as the post goes on.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#54

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Gavin Barrass Armstrong Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#55

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Scott Buchanan Report

5points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i dont know what this is but i politely decline

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#56

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Sarah Francis Report

5points
POST
#57

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Lenia Nascimento Report

5points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

michelin star (or any fancy restaurant) be like:

5
5points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#58

People-Sharing-Dishes-Rate-My-Plate

Robert Miles Hayes Report

5points
POST
gerald.
gerald.
Community Member
1 hour ago