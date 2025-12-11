When Redditor u/burgher89 tossed out the question , "What food in your opinion didn't need a 'bougied up' version, but food trends have caused it to happen anyway?" people jumped in with their thoughts. From gourmet donuts to truffle-infused fries, folks online voiced their frustration about how everyday foods are being overpriced with unnecessary extravagance.

If you’re a foodie, you probably enjoy the opportunity to explore new and inventive culinary creations. However, not every trendy or elevated twist on a classic dish hits the mark. From the comfort of a simple bowl of macaroni and cheese to the humble yet satisfying street taco, some culinary masterpieces don't need a fancy upgrade to be delicious.

#1 I first discovered arancini (deep fried rice balls) at dumpy fast food-ish spots in train stations in Italy for like €2 for a giant one. You’d grab one as a snack for the train ride.



Imagine my surprise when they become trendy in the US for $20 for three tiny ones covered in tomato sauce. Not bad, but I’ll take the cheap big ones every time over what we have here.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Burgers, I don't know who decided that grinding up a wagyu beef, squishing it into a burger and selling it for £60 was a ground breaking idea, it still isn't better than a burger out of a good food truck, just leave it basic and delicious.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 The instagramization of food has made a lot of stuff be more for looks than taste.

Food is often described as a universal language—one that crosses borders, cultures, and generations. From bustling street vendors to world-class restaurants, the dishes we cherish carry history, identity, and comfort. Many classic foods have earned global admiration not because they are extravagant, but because they are timeless. Their ingredients, preparation methods, and cultural roots are what make them memorable. Yet, in recent years, many simple dishes have been given unnecessary “gourmet makeovers” that leave people wondering why we couldn’t just enjoy them as they were.

#4 Milkshakes. I just want drinkable ice cream. Stop putting so much stuff in/on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Hummus. Take this from a Lebanese chick. You do NOT need to pay $12 for a container of black bean avocado monstrosity. What the hell is chocolate hummus? Just buy chocolate spread, you weirdo.

#6 Tacos. A simple street taco for $1.50 with well-seasoned meat, cilantro, onions, and a squeeze of lime juice is utter perfection. Yet, there are half a billion places around the country packed to the gills every night making needlessly complicated tacos with ridiculous ingredients for $7–$11 a pop. The best tacos I've had all year were from a tiny shop attached to a gas station in Dallas, Texas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Take Pizza Margherita, for example. This staple of Italian cuisine is beloved precisely because of its simplicity: fresh tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fragrant basil, representing the colors of the Italian flag. Its charm lies in the balance of these basic ingredients, perfected over centuries. But modern food fads have pushed some chefs to overload it with barbecue sauce, exotic cheeses, or piles of toppings that drown out the original flavors. What was once a symbol of elegance and restraint is now often turned into a confused, overloaded meal that loses the essence of true Italian pizza.

#7 This may be controversial, but french fries.



Your going to charge me and extra 5 bucks for "truffle" that I can't even taste over the parmesan?



I certainly like to spice things up but I hate the insane charge for what is essentially just a little basic seasoning.

#8 Guacamole. Leave my guac alone. It doesn't need any pomegranate seeds.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Anything on a food truck. Food trucks are so bougie now. They used to stay affordable because their costs were lower. But now they’re so expensive.

Sushi is another victim of over-innovation. Rooted in centuries-old Japanese preservation techniques, sushi evolved into an art form emphasizing precision, freshness, and balance. Whether it’s simple nigiri or a delicate maki roll, each piece reflects craftsmanship and respect for ingredients. But in the quest to be “creative,” some restaurants now drench sushi in truffle oil, crispy crumbs, mayo-based sauces, and unnecessary add-ons. These additions may look impressive on social media, but they overwhelm the subtle flavors that make sushi special and stray far from its cultural foundation.

#10 Cupcakes. They have gone from a nice excuse to eat cream cheese frosting into a full blown art scene.

#11 Street corn. I don’t need it to be “elevated.” Just give me a simple not canned elote/esquite please with everything.

#12 Poutine. The world does not need poutine with lobster or truffles.

Tacos, one of Mexico’s most iconic street foods, have also undergone a dramatic and often unnecessary transformation. Traditionally filled with seasoned meats, fresh vegetables, and vibrant salsas, tacos shine because they’re flavorful, accessible, and unfussy. Yet high-end restaurants have tried turning them into luxury items—think foie gras tacos, gold leaf garnishes, wagyu beef with truffle aioli, and other extravagant fillings. While creative cooking has its place, these extreme upgrades often defeat the very spirit of what makes a taco comforting, affordable, and authentically Mexican.

#13 Philly cheese steak. being greasy and low quality is the POINT. what's this ciabatta bread and baby arugula nonsense? where's my cheese whiz??

#14 Sandwiches.



The only thing that annoys me is how they don't fit in the human mouth anymore. I'm sure they'd be lovely if it was possible to consume all the ingredients as intended.

#15 Grilled cheese. There’s a local place by me that sells different grilled cheese variations, but they don't consistently have basic grilled cheese. They have every other iteration of it...and no tomato soup. What is that about!?

The classic French croissant is loved for good reason: its buttery layers, delicate flakiness, and comforting aroma have been perfected through careful technique. Historically, it has been enjoyed plain or with light fillings such as chocolate, almonds, or ham and cheese. But recent experimental fillings like wasabi, sriracha, or neon-colored creams feel more like gimmicks than culinary improvements. These additions may spark online attention, but they disrupt the balance and elegance that define a well-made croissant.

#16 Agree with the tacos. Also for me, brownies. Maybe it’s just me but I just like a simple plain fudgy brownie- crispy top and gooey in the centre. Not these brownies with layers of Oreo’s and peanut butter and Biscoff and so many other things.

#17 Hummus. The real version is so good on its own but now we have all sorts of flavours that are sold at ungodly prices. Beet hummus?! Give me a break.

#18 Chicken wings. Cheap wings used to be a trick to get you to go to a bar and spend money on overpriced drinks. Now 'cheap' drinks are a trick to get you to go to a bar and spend money on overpriced wings.

Pad Thai, a cornerstone of Thai street cuisine, is famous for its harmony of sweet, sour, salty, and savory flavors. A proper Pad Thai highlights tamarind paste, fish sauce, noodles, eggs, tofu, and fresh lime—a combination that reflects Thailand’s culinary identity. Yet, in fusion kitchens, people have begun adding truffle oil, bacon, pineapple, or overly creamy sauces. These heavy, incompatible ingredients distort the delicate flavor profile and undermine the original concept of the dish. Sometimes “more” is simply too much.

#19 Crêpes. I did a semester abroad in Paris, and crêpes were a food you could buy on every street corner for 2 euros. Now that I'm back in North America, it's frustrating that I can only get fancy crêpes at nice restaurants for several times the price.

#20 I’d have to say hot dogs. Like tacos, give me the cheap ones so I can have a few instead of a $10 one I cannot eat with my hands.

#21 Avocado and bread. Aka Avocado toast. It was the poor people's breakfast, then they started charging 15 dollar a pop.

Biryani, one of the most celebrated dishes across South Asia, is a fragrant masterpiece layered with basmati rice, marinated meat, and aromatic spices such as saffron, cardamom, and cloves. It carries centuries of tradition and regional variations, each with its own identity. However, modern food experiments have taken strange turns—like adding chocolate, fruit syrup, or even marshmallows to biryani. Such additions disregard the careful balance of spices and the cultural history that give biryani its soul.

#22 Deconstructed food that is more expensive than the constructed version.



Worst was a carrot cake. It was a badly/undercooked cake batter in a bowl with too sweet cream cheese frosting and some toasted nuts thrown on top. The texture was enough to make me gag.

#23 Coffee. I get curious and try various trendified coffee drinks occasionally, but simple black french press coffee is 100% more satisfying to me every single time.



Also, best tacos I’ve ever had were from a random college bar at a town I stayed in a couple years ago. They were doing a deal of like a dozen tacos for $10 so I ordered the chicken - simple corn tortillas and chicken cooked til tender with white onions, cilantro, and a squeeze of lime juice. My bf and I crushed three orders.

#24 All caramel does not need to be salted! I don't know if this really fits here but I've been waiting for someplace to complain about it. lol.

Moussaka, a Greek comfort dish made with eggplant, minced meat, and creamy béchamel, is cherished for its warmth and deep flavors. It’s a recipe passed down through generations, meant to evoke family gatherings and home cooking. But some people attempt to reinvent it by adding sweet potato, cinnamon-heavy mixes, or other unconventional ingredients that disrupt its savory harmony. While reinvention can be exciting, altering essential elements can strip the dish of its authenticity. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Poké.



Simple marinated shoyu Ahi tuna or spicy Ahi tuna over rice for around 10 bucks from the local supermarkets. No fancy Chipotlé style with bougie add-ons making it $20-$30+.

#26 Donuts. I don’t need a lavender-frosted donut dusted with cocoa and Fruit Loops. Just give me a maple bar and leave me alone.

#27 Pho. Fast, hot, and cheap pho is part of what makes it so satisfying. When it’s elevated to like $25 a bowl or something, it loses its allure a bit for me. Not that a $25 bowl can’t taste great or be innovative, but I want something that tastes reliable and won’t break my wallet.

Beef Stroganoff, originating in Russia, is a hearty and soothing meal made with tender beef cooked in a creamy sauce flavored with onions, mustard, and sour cream. Its charm lies in its simplicity and comforting texture. Yet, modern variations using blue cheese, cognac reductions, or overly rich additions often turn this classic into something unrecognizable. Instead of elevating the dish, they overshadow its homestyle appeal and make it unnecessarily heavy. Some recipes are beloved precisely because they don’t require fancy enhancements or luxury ingredients. When simple dishes are overcomplicated, not only do prices skyrocket, but the original flavors get lost. Culinary innovation is valuable, but it works best when it respects the roots of the cuisine it’s trying to evolve. Classic dishes have survived because they are already close to perfect, and sometimes, the best thing we can do is honor their traditions and enjoy them the way they were meant to be. What are your thoughts on all these “bougied-up” dishes popping up everywhere? Have you ever tried a fancy twist that totally surprised you or one that absolutely didn’t work? Share your food stories with us, we’d love to hear them!

#28 Mac 'n' cheese. Restaurants go so overboard with the truffle oil, lobster, and other add-ins; it's almost impossible to find just solid, normal mac.

#29 Pizza. I understand how it easily lends itself to experimentation, but I always return to a nice simple pie with good sauce and cheese and a few standard toppings.

#30 Prince’s Hot Chicken, a tiny, family-run restaurant in a dying strip mall in north Nashville has been quietly making some of the best fried chicken in the country for almost 100 years. One day, some food blogger or food chain exec caught wind, and now “Nashville Hot Chicken” is inauthentically sold by every chicken chain and “Southern Cuisine Reimagined” Sean Brock-wannabe in the country. Worked fine dining in Nashville as this was happening and I’m obviously salty.

#31 Bloody Marys. Completely ridiculous hipster nonsense with the preposterous toppings. An entire cheeseburger slider? Seriously?

#32 Chicken parm. I’ve tried “gourmet” versions, and they’re good, but classic chicken parm is a comfort food for me. It’ll always trump any attempt to bougify it.

#33 Avocado toast! Just lemon, salt and pepper! I don’t need a teriyaki savoury muesli, tarragon fermented mushrooms, micro greens from the lost city of Atlantis and a mystery sauce (that is inexplicably ONLY ON THE PLATE).

#34 Banh mi, it’s a cheap street food in Vietnam and should be here too, it’s a sandwich…



I ate them so much as kid along with pho before they were hip. I refuse to eat any trendy $10 banh mi. It’s all about the $5 ones from the mom and pop shop that are LOADED.