Have you ever found yourself immersed in something totally mundane, like watching road workers fill in a pot hole or buses drive in and out of the bus stop? Chances are you have, which means you know that certain seemingly uninteresting things can be surprisingly captivating at times. That’s probably the reason why the ‘Not Interesting’ subreddit has over 950k members eagerly waiting for new completely-not-interesting-but-somehow-still-interesting content.

Today, we have put some examples of such mundane-looking content on this list for you to browse, covering everything from pictures of people making their beds to information you didn’t know you were interested in knowing; cause you probably weren’t. Scroll down to find the examples below and see if you can figure out what draws us to browsing this type of content.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the Department of Psychology at University of Waterloo, Dr. James Danckert, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on why we tend to be captivated by the humdrum.