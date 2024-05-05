ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever found yourself immersed in something totally mundane, like watching road workers fill in a pot hole or buses drive in and out of the bus stop? Chances are you have, which means you know that certain seemingly uninteresting things can be surprisingly captivating at times. That’s probably the reason why the ‘Not Interesting’ subreddit has over 950k members eagerly waiting for new completely-not-interesting-but-somehow-still-interesting content.

Today, we have put some examples of such mundane-looking content on this list for you to browse, covering everything from pictures of people making their beds to information you didn’t know you were interested in knowing; cause you probably weren’t. Scroll down to find the examples below and see if you can figure out what draws us to browsing this type of content.

Below you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with Professor of Cognitive Neuroscience at the Department of Psychology at University of Waterloo, Dr. James Danckert, who was kind enough to answer a few of our questions on why we tend to be captivated by the humdrum.

#1

Accidentally Wrote The Most Perfect Number “5” I’ve Ever Written During Work

Accidentally Wrote The Most Perfect Number "5" I've Ever Written During Work

Defiant_Source_8930 Report

#2

I Made My Bed

I Made My Bed

SavageFisherman_Joe Report

#3

My Friend And I’s Conversation Every Week

My Friend And I's Conversation Every Week

CrispyChickenLord Report

It’s difficult to explain why we browse the things we do sometimes. Sure, certain topics are clearly more interesting than others depending on personal preferences, which means we might spend hours on end learning about how to fix bikes or watching fashion bloggers discuss the latest trends, just to give a couple examples.

But sometimes, even if we start with bikes and fashion, we might end up scrolling through things that are completely unrelated or, quite frankly, not interesting. Yet, we choose to continue scrolling nevertheless and focus on what’s happening on the screen.
#4

There Were Coffee Beans Pretending To Be Apple Juice. I Wasn't Fooled And Successfully Bought Juice

There Were Coffee Beans Pretending To Be Apple Juice. I Wasn't Fooled And Successfully Bought Juice

zachlr Report

samanthaeddy avatar
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're supposed to plant them and they'll grow into an apple tree.

#5

I Don’t Have Cancer. I Thought I Might, But I Don’t

I Don't Have Cancer. I Thought I Might, But I Don't

LegolasAlwaysYes Report

“There was a ‘slow TV’ movement in Norway—people watched a camera on the front of a train going down the tracks for hours on end. There are also people who watch aquariums,” Dr. James Danckert pointed out, talking about things people watch that do not seem very exciting—or interesting, for that matter. “I think those people are seeking some form of meditative experience. The monotony is calming as opposed to boring; something of an escape from a hectic life. Watching other people do mundane things—like folding laundry—might serve the same purpose.”

#6

R/Mildlyinteresting Downvoted Me Into Hell For My Bicentennial Quarter, So Here, Be Uninterested

R/Mildlyinteresting Downvoted Me Into Hell For My Bicentennial Quarter, So Here, Be Uninterested

Magmat1c_ Report

abbiedaigle avatar
Abbie Daigle
Abbie Daigle
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

super cool! hoping to add one of these to my collection someday

#7

My TV Has A Hole For Ants To Go In

My TV Has A Hole For Ants To Go In

danx64 Report

#8

I Took A Picture Of Myself Everyday For One Day

I Took A Picture Of Myself Everyday For One Day

DaRealBigMac06 Report

“Interest and boredom and happiness all share something in common—whatever you consider interesting, boring, or joyful is idiosyncratic to you,” Dr. Danckert pointed out. “Others might find your interest boring, or your joyful activity mundane; the key thing is that whatever it is, it’s we who choose it.”
#9

Two Guys With A Banner

Two Guys With A Banner

LordCheerios Report

#10

This Is What A Human Hand Looks Like Under The Microscope

This Is What A Human Hand Looks Like Under The Microscope

_hamzaumer Report

#11

Apparently I Hold My Pen Like A Psychopath

Apparently I Hold My Pen Like A Psychopath

CrystalshipsCometh Report

Looking at statistics of people’s most favored interests and activities, Dr. Danckert’s words about the importance of it being a personal preference ring true. In the US, for instance, cooking and baking seems to be the most popular hobby or activity, followed by reading, spending time with pets or playing video games respectively. While for many people these activities are clearly something they enjoy, others might start yawning just by thinking about them.

#12

Texts From My Oldest Sister

Texts From My Oldest Sister

JeloGelo Report

#13

Picture Of Myself (Former Youngest Male In The World), And My Wife (Former Youngest Female In The World) In A Maize Maze

Picture Of Myself (Former Youngest Male In The World), And My Wife (Former Youngest Female In The World) In A Maize Maze

SoDakZak Report

#14

I Sat Across From This Lemon On The Streetcar

I Sat Across From This Lemon On The Streetcar

boilons Report

It’s no secret that nowadays many of our favored activities or interests are based on technology, which can be both a blessing and a curse for numerous reasons. For example, technology can provide us with information on nearly anything and everything in a matter of seconds, but it can also make us lose track of time as we scroll aimlessly instead of engaging in something more advantageous.
#15

I Went On A Vacation And When I Came Back I Found This Long Brown Hair On My Pillow. I'm A Brunette With Long Hair And I Live Alone So Its My Hair

I Went On A Vacation And When I Came Back I Found This Long Brown Hair On My Pillow. I'm A Brunette With Long Hair And I Live Alone So Its My Hair

rautarattori Report

samanthaeddy avatar
Zoey Bear
Zoey Bear
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I just blew on my phone thinking there was a hair on it.

#16

I Have A Burrito And You Dont

I Have A Burrito And You Dont

Nuxz_Has_a_Youtube Report

#17

Texts From My Dad

Texts From My Dad

RealSimonLovelace Report

“People like to suggest that the internet has ruined our brains and that our attention spans have diminished to almost nothing,” Dr. Danckert told Bored Panda, highlighting another seemingly negative aspect of technology use in regards to interests. “But if that were true en masse then people would struggle to have conversations or readers would struggle to read this piece,” he added.

“Clearly, the world still turns. It is true that for a small percentage of users—around 4%—the internet and smartphones, and social media can become problematic; and our boredom is one of the drivers behind these maladaptive relations to technology. But the problem is not the technology, it is how we engage with it and how we engage with the world around us more generally.”
#18

As A Woodworker I Can’t Stress Enough To Pay Attention. This Is What My Hand Would Look Like If I Cut Off A Finger. It’s Just In A Hole Right Now

As A Woodworker I Can't Stress Enough To Pay Attention. This Is What My Hand Would Look Like If I Cut Off A Finger. It's Just In A Hole Right Now

lumberjake1 Report

#19

At A Hockey Rink And The Sink Had Drain Holes Shaped Like Hockey Pucks

At A Hockey Rink And The Sink Had Drain Holes Shaped Like Hockey Pucks

ih82luz Report

#20

I Have A Wrinkle That Goes All The Way Across My Forehead

I Have A Wrinkle That Goes All The Way Across My Forehead

ElliottFriedmansChin Report

britt1sted avatar
waarimelone
waarimelone
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It may be a seam. For a skin suit. And when we unzip this 'crease' a Slitheen shall emerge. Or maybe I've been spending too much time near the television.

“What we consider interesting will no doubt be affected by the culture we exist in and that in turn is affected by technology," the expert continued. “What I don’t think is fair to say is that technology is to blame—to say that it abdicates our own responsibility for demonstrating our own agency—for choosing the goals we pursue and how we go about pursuing them.”
#21

More People Live Inside This Red Circle Than Outside It

More People Live Inside This Red Circle Than Outside It

mike95242 Report

#22

I Made A Brownie For My Moms Birthday. (I’m 14, I Know It’s Not Amazing.)

I Made A Brownie For My Moms Birthday. (I'm 14, I Know It's Not Amazing.)

LXwolfe Report

johnnyzh77 avatar
bob12
bob12
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What matters is the heart put into it. Plus, I bet it tastes great! (Except I don't like brownies in general)

#23

Lady Posts About Her Birth Experience

Lady Posts About Her Birth Experience

reddit.com Report

#24

I Found Two Identical Snowflakes (Sorry I Took Photo Too Late)

I Found Two Identical Snowflakes (Sorry I Took Photo Too Late)

BenjaminCucumberBech Report

#25

Date Cancelled Last Minute, Came To The Movies Alone

Date Cancelled Last Minute, Came To The Movies Alone

f4rt3r_ Report

toothlessfeline avatar
Toothless Feline
Toothless Feline
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You’re not alone. You’re accompanied by a sizable container of popcorn. The best date.

#26

Yay

Yay

forwardsqualid Report

#27

Lunch In A Russian School Today

Lunch In A Russian School Today

Hairy_Dog_38 Report

#28

If You Look At The Tip Of A Ballpoint Pen You Can See The Ball

If You Look At The Tip Of A Ballpoint Pen You Can See The Ball

ICallMid Report

#29

Here Is My Hand (I Dont Want You Reading My Palm)

Here Is My Hand (I Dont Want You Reading My Palm)

AeskulS Report

#30

They Didn't Finish Writing The Name On My Toblerone Box, So I Had To Write It For Them

They Didn't Finish Writing The Name On My Toblerone Box, So I Had To Write It For Them

LawOfTheSeas Report

#31

This Is $37 Of Pure Money

This Is $37 Of Pure Money

mumblesjackson Report

#32

My Order Number Is 006, Like That Famous Agent

My Order Number Is 006, Like That Famous Agent

Feurrado Report

#33

This Glass Has Clear Water In It, But Your Brain Sees It As Magenta. That's Because I Changed The Color In Photoshop

This Glass Has Clear Water In It, But Your Brain Sees It As Magenta. That's Because I Changed The Color In Photoshop

DotaGuy12 Report

#34

This Is Currently The Most Expensive Ball In The World, Valued At 13 Quadrillion Dollars By Myself

This Is Currently The Most Expensive Ball In The World, Valued At 13 Quadrillion Dollars By Myself

ActuallyErect Report

#35

How My Dad And I Converse

How My Dad And I Converse

FarmerChicken Report

#36

Found Money (Censored Fingerprints Because I Know You Weirdos)

Found Money (Censored Fingerprints Because I Know You Weirdos)

SylvanianCuties Report

#37

Due To A Genetic Normality I Was Born With Exactly 5 Fingers

Due To A Genetic Normality I Was Born With Exactly 5 Fingers

sorsewer Report

#38

Getting A Tattoo Today. Here’s The Before Pic

Getting A Tattoo Today. Here's The Before Pic

jessesgrrl Report

#39

I Unplugged My Fan Recently Because It’s Getting Cold Where I Live

I Unplugged My Fan Recently Because It's Getting Cold Where I Live

PillsBuryDatBoi Report

#40

Left: Milk Then Cereal, Right: Cereal Then Milk

Left: Milk Then Cereal, Right: Cereal Then Milk

reddit.com Report

#41

I'm Currently In Brazil. That's Because I Live Here

I'm Currently In Brazil. That's Because I Live Here

raskholnikov Report

#42

This Calculator Has 13 Types Of "E"

This Calculator Has 13 Types Of "E"

Im_Chita Report

toothlessfeline avatar
Toothless Feline
Toothless Feline
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You missed the other one above the “ln” key. It’s a different color from the one circled there, so different.

#43

I Am At A Gender Reveal, Today I Will Find Out If I Am An Aunt Or An Uncle

I Am At A Gender Reveal, Today I Will Find Out If I Am An Aunt Or An Uncle

SkeletonOfaGhostt Report

#44

I'm Going To Fight The Mold In My Room, Wish Me Luck

I'm Going To Fight The Mold In My Room, Wish Me Luck

LMC764 Report

#45

I'm Eating On My Own At A Restaurant

I'm Eating On My Own At A Restaurant

Pato_Moicano Report

#46

Cheese That Looks Like The USA If One Half Of It Was Kinda Square. Is This Anything

Cheese That Looks Like The USA If One Half Of It Was Kinda Square. Is This Anything

seercloak30005 Report

#47

The Hotel I'm Staying At Only Has Left Handed Mugs And I'm Right Handed

The Hotel I'm Staying At Only Has Left Handed Mugs And I'm Right Handed

Affectionate-Road-40 Report

