Cutting in line thinking their time is more precious than others, parking in handicap spaces, tossing cigarette butts on the street — we’ve all encountered certain people who treat public spaces as their personal playground. And they couldn't care less if it comes at the cost of everyone else's peace of mind.

Call it entitlement or just pure jerk behavior, we love it when someone exposes them and leaves them to the court of public opinion online.

While we might not be able to track these jerks down, Bored Panda has compiled a list for you so you know exactly what not to do in public.

#1

People Who Leave Perishable Food In Store Shelves

Empty Dove shelf with a rotisserie chicken left among body washes, an example of next-level jerks

tr_rage Report

kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone who does this is an insufferable self centered p***k.

    #2

    When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk

    Screenshot of My Grades showing 89.99999% current grade in English Comp I, illustrating next-level jerks behavior

    YesPrecisely Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh, come on! That's just pure maliciousness.

    #3

    This Guy On My Plane

    Bare foot shoved into airplane seat gap between armrest and passenger, example of next-level jerks

    bobal0ver Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And this is why you should always carry a pin when travelling.

    An entitled person believes they deserve special treatment and privileges when compared to other people around them.

    To understand what exactly makes them behave this way, Bored Panda spoke to Kirsty Sedgman, an award-winning cultural studies scholar and professor at University of Bristol.

    “Over the past few years, we undeniably have seen a general shift in normalised public behaviour, with social life becoming pervaded by a kind of ‘Main Character Energy’ — which is where we're increasingly incentivised to think about what's best for us as individuals rather than about what's good for us as a community,” she says.

    #4

    Alright I’m Done Being Nice

    next-level jerks: bright security light shining over backyard fence at night, lawn, shed and tall tree silhouetted

    My nightmare neighbors — the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, use trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat (and do who knows what to it) because they claim they found excrement in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.

    This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.

    I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive nonsense. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.

    thin_whiteline Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think some outdoor mirrors would enhance this poster's garden enormously.

    #5

    Neighbour Built A Community Library. Last Night Someone Dumped Chili And Cat Food Inside

    Next-Level Jerks bookshelf smeared with spilled chili and beans, books soaked and shelves covered in mess

    Extric_Atorium Report

    #6

    Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

    Store spray-paint aisle with cans on shelves and colorful paint splattered across tile floor, next-level jerks vandalism

    JustAnotherHuman007 Report

    lyone_fein avatar
    Lyone Fein
    Lyone Fein
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Honestly, after the first 2-3 times, why didn’t the manager put down a cardboard mat on the floor for people to use?

    Author of On Being Unreasonable, a book that talks about manners in the public space, Sedgman believes entitlement also starts when people see those in power break the rules and not just get away with it but actively benefit.

    “Being a good person starts to seem like a mug's game – because if everybody else is going to act in their own self-interest then why shouldn't we?”

    “And that's how we end up with people coming into public spaces saying ‘I paid for this experience; I’ll do what I want’ — whether that means getting drunk at a musical and singing along, or watching videos on a train without headphones, or reclining seats on an airplane without checking with the person behind,” she adds.

    #7

    This Guy Had His Phone On Full Brightness For Over An Hour

    Movie theater patron using phone in dark, bright screen disturbing others — next-level jerks

    I requested him multiple times to lower the brightness while watching the movie, he still didn't do it.

    Sharmaji1301 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Start kicking his seat back.

    #8

    I Work At A Pet Store. Some Jerk Used A Brush For Sale To Brush His Dog, And Then Just Put It Back

    Slicker pet brush over packaging piled with fur on table, a photo of next-level jerks

    _SirWellingtonIII Report

    #9

    That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It

    Man strolling through a retail aisle carrying a large rolled mat on his shoulder, next-level jerks

    When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.

    MaximusMurkimus Report

    Sedgman notes that the recent pandemic lockdown also made people even more resistant to being told what to do.

    “A lot of people became more and more sick of being told how to behave. So now when someone asks them to stop behaving badly, and to respect the shared space they're in, the reaction is now more often likely to be hostility, and even violence,” she says.
    #10

    Girl, What Even? Am I Tripping Or What?

    DM screenshot of rude client saying they don't like you as a person but wants lashes, labeled next-level jerks

    danyellsdan Report

    #11

    My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder

    Gym bench with scattered dumbbells blocking the floor while a person lies on bench, example of next-level jerks

    fatkev_42 Report

    #12

    The Parking Lot Is Completely Full Too

    SUV truck parked over two spaces in wet parking lot at night, example of next-level jerks

    PlaystationFanboy Report

    Studies show that people who had a higher socioeconomic status since childhood are more likely to feel entitled.

    It’s no wonder that when we hear the word entitlement, we picture celebrities flying private jets, completely ignoring the planet, while the rest of us fight a losing battle trying to separate our plastics from paper.

    People who were raised by overprotective or overly coddling parents can turn into adults who are unable to take no for an answer. They may expect the world to cater to their every need.

    For example, parents buying the newest gadgets, toys or clothes as soon as the kid demands them, or letting kids throw a tantrum in a public place to get their way — this kind of upbringing can turn children into adults who have a hard time dealing with disappointment.

    “Learning to tolerate frustration is the key to avoiding raising entitled kids,” Good Inside parenting expert Dr Becky Kennedy says in a video.
    #13

    Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

    next-level jerks throw smashed burger and lettuce at fast-food drive-thru window, food and smears on ledge and glass

    WhimsicalBeginner Report

    #14

    Parking

    Two cars parked bumper-to-bumper with no gap, an example of next-level jerks in a parking space

    zzzzlalala Report

    #15

    You’ve Got To Be The Worst Kind Of Heartless Jerk If You Can Go Around Slashing Homeless People’s Tents

    Green tent with stitched tear and handwritten message about dog home, vandalism arrow and sad face — next-level jerks

    gwinefcc Report

    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's so sad that humans can be this cruel to fellow humans.

    2
    2points
    reply

    Some mental health conditions, such as narcissistic personality disorders, can also make people feel that they are superior.

    “One of a narcissist’s core characteristics is entitlement, and being deprived of something they feel they’re owed threatens their sense of superiority,” Dan Jones, a psychologist and professor, told Time magazine.
    #16

    Disrespecting Indigenous People, More Than Likely For Instagram Pictures

    Crowd of tourists climbing Uluru past a please don't climb sign, next-level jerks

    reddit.com Report

    #17

    The Jerks Who Block Intersections During Rush Hour Because They Couldn’t Wait At A Yellow Light

    Rainy city intersection with cars blocking cross traffic, inside-car view illustrating next-level jerks.

    dcoughl02 Report

    #18

    This Guy, And Others, Have Driving Around Neighbourhoods In My Area That Has Been Evacuated Because Of The Fires. Looting People’s Houses

    Police officer detaining a person sitting on a suburban street beside a patrol SUV and parked sedan, next-level jerks

    Drakey02 Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is a special place in hell for people like this

    2
    2points
    reply

    “If you want to know what a man's like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.” This quote from the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book is a nice little trick to spot an entitled person in a public space.

    Entitlement tends to show itself in moments where there’s a power imbalance. If you’ve ever seen someone snap at a waiter for the wrong order, or treating the flight attendant as their personal staff, that’s your clue that basic manners just took a back seat.

    Lack of empathy, difficulty accepting criticism, impatience and lack of accountability (blaming others for their mistakes), are some of the other not-so-subtle signs to look for, according to experts.

    #19

    This Person Throwing Pistachio Shells On The Floor Of An Airplane

    Woman on airplane with feet up, papers on tray and snack shells scattered on floor, example of next-level jerks

    reddit.com Report

    #20

    These Kinds Of People

    Two hikers ignoring an Area Closed Do Not Enter sign in a forest, example of next-level jerks.

    Nosliw05 Report

    #21

    Women In Red Cut Pickup Line Because She Said (While Yelling To Her Husband) “We Ordered A Whole Pizza, We’re More Important”

    Customers at a food court pizza counter with a family at the pickup window, others crowding the queue — next-level jerks

    CalifornianKIng Report

    Experts say there are different ways to deal with every-day jerks.

    “The best way to deal with bad behaviour is to calmly bring it up with the person themselves, explain the impact it's having on you or others, and to ask them to stop,” Sedgman says.

    #22

    This Jerk Who Parked On The Handicap Stripes In A Hospital Parking Garage

    Black Mercedes parked over two handicap spots in a garage, an example of next-level jerks

    lannister77 Report

    #23

    Some Kids Decided To Trash The Pool At The Apartment Complex I Work At

    Patio furniture and cushions dumped in a swimming pool while worker skims debris, next-level jerks

    ppucaivilo Report

    #24

    Someone Set The Toilet Paper On Fire At My Local Kroger

    Smoke and flames erupting in grocery aisle with shoppers evacuated, example of next-level jerks

    insanezane777 Report

    Sedgman believes taking a stand, especially if someone vulnerable is being harmed by another's behaviour, can be the right thing to do.

    “Calling somebody out can often still work to jolt people out of that sense of entitlement — especially if they simply haven't considered that what they're doing might be hurting somebody else.”

    But at the same time, it is important to “judge the situation so as not to put oneself at any physical risk,” she adds.
    #25

    Someone Stole My Brother's And Sister's Headstones For The Copper

    Dilapidated white picket fence around dug-up, leaf-covered garden bed — next-level jerks

    I used to visit weekly and keep up their gravesite, but 30 years and compartmentalizing heals the need to revisit the pain, until some jerk chose stealing copper over being a decent human.

    lecoqmako Report

    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems that decency, as well as sense are not so common. But, that is nothing new. I curse these f*****k s with insect bites between their toes and fingers and to feel the food caught in their teeth with their tongue but never their fingers.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #26

    Why Do People Think This Is Ok?

    Messy shoe aisle with scattered boxes, loose shoes and trash left on floor by next-level jerks

    This is in the target kids section for reference. Like I know kids get messy, I have twin 5 year olds, but even they mentioned it was rude to leave like this.

    World-Wide-Ebb Report

    kirpatty avatar
    Barong
    Barong
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don’t care if I’m halfway across the superstore and I change my mind or get a call and have to leave, we put everything back where it belongs and in the way it was displayed (folded, on the hangar, etc.). I’m not saying this to brag as much as I want anyone who doesn’t think so to know this is normal.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    Ended Up Poking My Finger With A Razor Blade Someone Decided To Stick In A Light Pole

    Triangular cut revealing rust in a metal street pole with graffiti, an act by next-level jerks.

    MrWhiffyReddit Report

    If you have ever felt a sense of entitlement, you should not only recognize it but also try to understand where the behavior stems from.

    According to experts, being humble and grateful to those who helped you in your success and achievements is also something to be worked upon.

    It is also good to acknowledge that life does not owe you anything, and when things don’t go your way it doesn’t mean you’ve been wronged.
    #28

    I Karen't Even

    Screenshot of a parent email angrily complaining about teacher teaching Spanish to students, example of next-level jerks

    reddit.com Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m not American but I thought America does not have an official language (unlike Canada which has 2)

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Guy And His Wife Watched Football Through An Entire Orchestra Concert

    Man in theater watching phone video during ceremony, example of next-level jerks

    My wife and I went to an orchestra concert tonight for our anniversary. Bought rather expensive tickets. The guy in front of us watched a football game with earbuds in during the entire concert. He kept gesturing and physically reacting to various plays and whispering to his wife. This photo was taken during intermission. About 15 minutes after the performance resumed, I tapped the back of his seat with my hand. He turns around and asks, "Was that for me?" I reply, "Yes, you're being rude." To which he replies, "You better chill." Rather than taking a subtle hint, he showed his true colors as being a jerk.

    ten10thsdriver Report

    #30

    Jerk Mailman

    Next-level jerks bending a diploma envelope labeled DIPLOMA - DO NOT BEND jammed into a mailbox

    reddit.com Report

    Sedgman says the way to change entitled behaviour long-term is to re-establish a social contract that we can all believe in — a shared set of rules for mutual cooperation.

    Society needs a way to draw lines — lines between appropriate and inappropriate, acceptable and unacceptable, right and wrong,” she adds.
    #31

    A Lady Popped The Lock On The Public Restroom I Was Using, And Entered

    next-level jerks vandalized white door with metal lever handle, peeled paint and chipped frame near tiled wall

    I was at a popular grocery store, in the family bathroom. Someone knocked on the door, and I said, "just a minute". They kept knocking, but it sounded like a child was doing it. So I ignored it and went on with my business.

    As I was washing my hands, I heard the lock pop, and a lady opened the door. I said, "you can't do that". She shut the door. I finished up and walked out. I told her, "you know you can't just unlock a restroom door when someone's in there, right?" She said nothing, and took her child into the restroom.

    She was too ashamed to respond to my call out, but not too ashamed to unlock a restroom door and walk in, even though it was occupied. The sense of entitlement and violation of my privacy had me heated.

    tocahontas77 Report

    #32

    Comfortable Mate?

    Passenger putting feet on plane seat headrest in socks, rude behavior illustrating next-level jerks

    BlindEyezPhotography Report

    #33

    Don’t Be A Jerk Who Takes The Mini Figures Out Of The Package Then Returns It. I Don’t Like You

    Star Wars LEGO set pieces in numbered sealed bags on a table, next-level jerks

    notjustburgersandfry Report

    #34

    Power Tripping Jerk Pulled The Plug On The Only Fan In Overcrowded Assistance Office When Someone Complained It Was Too Hot

    Security guard standing by a desk while giant floor fan dominates foreground, next-level jerks

    Public assistance, basically, is where you get your insurance, food stamps, and other things when you're low-income and in need. If you ever want to be treated like you're vermin of the earth, try to get some help, and they'll be sure to treat you like so.

    saintofhate Report

    #35

    Someone Replaced His Used Cap For A New One

    Black fitted caps on display with a stained brim, next-level jerks photo

    Pozoru Report

    kathleenklingbile avatar
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eeewwww

    1
    1point
    reply
    #36

    Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full

    Birthday party reserved sign on park bench under themed tablecloth, example of next-level jerks

    For clarification, there are no reservations at this park. I am also here with 10 kids doing a party, and we got here when the park opened to make sure we had space for all our guests. Silly me.

    AV16mm Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If no reservations, then just remove their stuff if no one there. Too bad for them.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #37

    Vandalism Overnight At A Local Park

    Two-lane playground slide smeared with orange liquid and rust stains on snow, an act by next-level jerks

    Someone decided to pour over 10 gallons of used motor oil on the ground and equipment at a local park. It happened overnight with no immediate witnesses, security cameras were down due to earlier vandalism at the restroom building. The park was just completed/updated last summer, and now it's closed indefinitely while they take ground samples. The city has already stated they may need to dig up all the mulch and rubber beds due to contamination. It's terrible we can't have nice things.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    Stood During The Entire Concert, Even When Absolutely Nobody Else Was Standing. Picked A Fight With Someone (Not Me) Who Asked Her To Sit Down

    Person standing and blocking stadium concert view, an example of next-level jerks.

    lainwla16 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You gotta stand up (no pun intended) against this loudly and embarass her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #39

    Someone Threw Books From The Little Library Into The Water

    Books and trash floating in shallow lake by a wooden dock, example of next-level jerks littering nature

    Someone emptied the little library and threw the books into the water. I built it a couple years ago and it was installed next to a local resevoir. Someone posted on FB yesterday about this and I went down today to get them out of the water. Mildy infuriated may be understating my feelings.

    Richmondpinball Report

    #40

    Someone Slightly Opened The Dog Food Cans

    Someone Slightly Opened The Dog Food Cans

    Wacko1805 Report

    #41

    Second Time At This One, And One A Few Blocks Away Got Taken Out Because Someone Kept Raiding The Entire Thing

    Little Free Library with taped notice closing after books were stolen, an example of next-level jerks.

    Just_L-i-v-i-n_ Report

    #42

    A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

    A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

    ander2kv Report

    #43

    I Really Don’t Understand The Point Of Doing Something Like This

    Vandalized historic Door Tree in woods, trunk cut and littered, example of next-level jerks

    darkegon , Regional Water Authority Report

    #44

    This Person Is Skating On A Vietnam Memorial

    Skateboarder grinding on a Vietnam War memorial wall, an example of next-level jerks.

    gnnjsoto Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would pull him off and say Take me to court.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server's Attention. How Would You Handle This?

    Two women at a bright restaurant table with a service bell circled, showing next-level jerks.

    ComplexHawk Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is showing bing it down her throat an option?

    2
    2points
    reply
    #46

    Scratching Your Name Into Edinburgh Castle. Yes, I Told The Kid Off And He Went Back To Scratching. We Informed Staff Who Called Security

    Young man leaning over stone castle wall by no-entry chain, next-level jerks behavior

    danby999 Report

    #47

    Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up

    Split image: lakeside walker with snowy mountains left; lawn strewn with shredded blue balloon pieces — next-level jerks

    PaleBlueDotEnthused Report

    #48

    Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished

    Middle-aged woman sitting with arms crossed by laundry machines, annoyed expression, an example of next-level jerks

    My wife's clothes were done and waiting to be put in the dryer. She sat and blocked it waiting for her clothes to finish. When I tried to go put them in anyway she put one of her (already dry) towels in and started, saying that I can't do anything because she paid for it.

    TMonahan2424 Report

    #49

    As If The Shop Doesn't Have Enough To Deal With - Milk Left Out Of The Fridges With Them Ambient Drinks

    Milk bottle shoved between Fanta and Dr Pepper bottles on supermarket shelf, example of next-level jerks

    reddit.com Report

    #50

    Some Jerk Turned Off My Home’s Solar Panels And I Didn’t Notice For A Week. Time To Get A Lock, I Guess

    Photovoltaic AC disconnect box with red handle mounted on brick wall, next-level jerks photos

    howwhywuz Report

    #51

    Doordash Driver Ate My Food

    Doordash Driver Ate My Food

    As the title says. Order arrived 45 minutes late in the first place, and none of the boxes had the tamper seals. Opened up the food and this jerk ate one of my wings. Before you ask, it was a nearby delivery and I tipped $6 on the app. The trip was only 6 minutes, 2.7 miles. Support refunded my order but not the tip surprisingly.

    HorrorBet5870 Report

    #52

    Some Jerk Abandoned This Poor Tiny Baby In Our Stuffed Animal Bin At My Workplace Last Night

    Tiny gray kitten curled on navy sweatshirt in cardboard box, abandoned by next-level jerks

    We watched the security cameras and he was only in the bin for a couple minutes before we found him. The lady who did it was still in the store (but we didn’t know she’d done it at that point) and she said how cute he is and offered her fiancé’s phone number because he’s a vet? So bizarre.

    MzMegs Report

    #53

    I Collected 70+ Boxes Of White Wine From The Hillside At The Bottom Of My Street

    Rows of discarded drink cartons and sachets on grass, example of next-level jerks littering

    Some jerks throw these out their window onto the hillside in our neighborhood on their way home. We finally decided to spend an hour picking them all up.

    sugar36spice Report

    #54

    This Jerk Behind Me In Line In The Drive Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams

    Bright headlights glaring in rearview mirror at night as tailgating driver blinds view, example of next-level jerks

    It’s probably not even their high beams, just ultra-bright lights, aimed upwards / straight out too.

    TrippingFish76 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Turn the mirror so they refect back at him.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #55

    Guy Vaping On The Plane Next To Me

    Passenger leaning over tray writing with pen, phone and snack visible in cramped airplane seat next-level jerks

    After manspreading and eating a TUNA sandwich on the plane, bro whips out his vape. I normally mind my own business, but he had been rude to me the whole flight, so I told the flight attendant, which made him angry, so he started going off on me. The flight attendant had to intervene again.

    Jeix9 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Vaping is illegal.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    #56

    Rude Neighbors Don't Care About The Neighborhood. My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog And Now She Has To Get In The Street

    Person on mobility scooter stopped at sidewalk blocked by large pile of branches, example of next-level jerks

    I’ve called codes, city hall, and the non emergency police line. Unfortunately no one seems to care.

    Solid-Airport-5466 Report

    #57

    Parents Changed Their Kid And Left The Diaper And Empty Wet Wipes Pack In The Middle Of H&M's Kids Section

    Store clothing aisle with dropped baby wipes and discarded diaper on floor, illustrating next-level jerks.

    It wasn’t an accident. The woman changed her daughters diaper in the pram (at least not on a stack of clothes), then pushed away the pram in a hurry and looked back all guiltily when she saw that I had seen her. An employee who also saw it tried calling after her a second later and the woman just accelerated her step. I am not the judge-a-book-by-its-cover-type, but overall appearance and vibe checked out. The employee was like “I ain’t picking that up” and walked away. I couldn’t believe it and eventually picked it up and brought it to the trash can behind the cashier like 4m away. Other employee thanked me, told me it wasn’t the first time and gave me some hand sanitizer.

    mxim_mwah Report

    #58

    I Mean You Did Buy A Ticket But

    Messy airplane cabin with trash and spilled snacks on floor, scene of next-level jerks.

    clearedrandomroute Report

    #59

    “The American Laziness Epidemic” Is Always On Display At Walmart

    Walmart parking lot with abandoned shopping carts scattered under trees, example of next-level jerks

    It makes me furious to see the amount of lazy and inconsiderate people throughout the USA. I’ll admit that my anger definitely stems from my past experiences of working at a grocery store and having to collect the carts from around the parking lot. Seeing these carts sit just a few feet away from a cart corral just infuriates me to almost no end.

    I truly believe if you leave the cart in the middle of the parking lot, you’re just as bad as a litter-bug. It’s more work to hop the curb with the cart and throw it into the mulch. The customers that complain “not enough carts” are the same ones who just leave it out in the parking lot.

    I often find myself collecting the carts and putting them in the corrals just because I know the pain collecting the carts. One of the most dangerous jobs at a grocery store is cart collection. Don’t even get me started on the weather factors (especially in the deep south).

    Please just put your cart in the corrals.

    Echou55 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But they have enought energy to get it over the curb.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #60

    $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk

    $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk

    Arrived at my parents’ this morning to keep cleaning out their house… Except the brand new dumpster we had delivered was already completely filled. Not by us, but by whoever decided to back up after midnight and unload all their garbage into it. Authorities basically shrugged and said it’s a “civil matter.” Now we’re stuck paying ~$600 just to have it emptied before we can even use it.

    Actual-Log465 Report

    #61

    If You’re A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This, You’re Incredibly Irresponsible

    Messy restaurant booth with trash, spilled food and overturned high chairs left by next-level jerks

    dillonconnerty Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I shudder to think what their house looks like

    3
    3points
    reply
    #62

    Well Its A Lambo

    Yellow sports car parked on sidewalk blocking tactile path beside cafe, a clear example of next-level jerks in city street

    AlesantroCorticeli Report

    #63

    Some Jerk Just Came In And Returned 14 Bottles Of Formula Because They “Have A Chip In Them.” We Have To Dump It Out

    Enfamil baby formula bottles lined on a store counter, hoarded by next-level jerks

    M1keyM1ddleton Report

    #64

    This Stupid Whose Smokestack Put Off Such Toxic Fumes That I Had To Drive A Half Mile Behind Him Or Get Choked Out Of My Own Car

    Lifted Ford truck blowing thick exhaust smoke at intersection, license plate FUMINZ, next-level jerks

    yunohavefunnynames Report

    #65

    This Guy Took A Chair And Set Up In The Middle Of The Aisle During The Performance

    Crowded school auditorium holiday concert, center aisle view, next-level jerks theme

    He straight-up did this while they were in the middle of playing a song. The audacity.

    bertasaurus_rex Report

    #66

    Ploughing His Way Through The Busy Petaling Street In His Rolls

    Luxury Bentley driving through crowded street market, shoppers squeezed aside — next-level jerks causing chaos.

    Puzzleheaded-Rain230 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oops, sorry. Didn't realize I was holding something sharp. But you drove too close to me on this pedestrian walkway. Typical of privileged rich in SE Asia.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #67

    My Friend Has Had This Guitar Since She Was 12. Her Ex Broke Into Her Apartment And Destroyed It After She Broke Up With Him

    Broken acoustic guitar with torn top and exposed bracing on hardwood floor, next-level jerks

    arierroc Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It would be war if anyone damages my guitar or other instruments.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #68

    Imagine Feeling This Entitled

    Yelp screenshot of PetSmart review about locked doors two minutes after closing, example of next-level jerks

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    This Lady Kneeling On Bread While She Looks At Other Bread

    Next-level jerks: shopper kneeling and taking selfie while leaving bread loaves scattered on grocery store floor

    yukiyeah Report

    #70

    Bro Got Some Fast Food, Drank An Entire Gallon Of Orange Juice, And Decided To Take A Nap On The Display Bed

    Person sprawled on store display bed beside bin of colorful balloons, an example of next-level jerks.

    swallow-your-eyes Report

    #71

    Influencer Camera Set Up

    Passenger resting foot on seat divider invading another's space, annoyed traveler nearby, next-level jerks

    I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport

    Dillpickle2002 Report

    #72

    My Neighbor’s Gate Blocking The Sidewalk Is Like This All Day Every Day

    Wooden gate across sidewalk with Do Not Block Driveway sign, parking obstruction by next-level jerks

    goingfordownvotes , Madison Blake Report

    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be a shame if someone snapped the gate off its hinges 🤷‍♀️

    1
    1point
    reply
    #73

    Karen Makes Self-Checkout Employee Scan Her Groceries

    Walmart self-checkout scene with shopper and employee bagging groceries, shopping cart full — next-level jerks captioned post

    surveygirl21 Report

    #74

    Gotta Love Parents That Treat A Gym Like Their Own Personal Daycare Center

    Child's balance bike left on gym floor among equipment, next-level jerks

    jonc2006 Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Throw it in the trash.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #75

    I Can Just Bring This Giant Giraffe To A Playoff Game NBD To Whoever's Behind Me

    Inflatable reindeer awkwardly placed among fans in packed arena, many in white shirts — next-level jerks

    gucknbuck Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Interesting antlers that giraffe has.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #76

    Apparently The Uber Car Didn’t Meet Her Standards

    Screenshot tweet: my Uber picked me up in a 2010 car there's no Bluetooth or aux, nauseated emojis - next-level jerks

    e_mg Report

    #77

    Jerk Defaced Statue In Birmingham Dedicated To Children Beaten By Police During The Civil Rights Protests. I Did My Best To Clean It, But Still Couldn't Get Everything

    Two vandalized bronze child statues with white paint under metal arch, example of next-level jerks

    aloux Report

    #78

    I Donated Some Money To Habitat For Humanity, And These Jerks Sold My Information And Now I Get About A Dozen Letters A Week Asking For Money

    Pile of charity envelopes and a World Vision gift catalog on a metal table, unwanted mail that annoys next-level jerks

    richempire Report

    #79

    Some Jerk Stole Our Village Sign

    Car parked partly on rural road shoulder beside trees on hilly country lane, illustrating next-level jerks

    Dog_Dude_69420 Report

    #80

    I Live In An Upscale Gated Community. Someone Wrote The Gate Password On The Box So I Guess They Wouldn't Forget. So Much For Gated Community

    Worn metal gate intercom with keypad and scribbled graffiti, illustrating next-level jerks.

    Floridaboii91 Report

    #81

    If This Is How You Treat A Fitting Room You’re A Jerk

    Clothing store dressing room trashed with clothes and shoes scattered on floor, showing next-level jerks' behavior

    This is my biggest pet peeve. I can’t believe this is how people are. There’s a rack right outside the fitting room to hang the clothes on. Is it laziness? Entitlement? Brattiness? What makes someone like this?

    stucky387 Report

    #82

    "I Am Literally So Sorry To The People Of Gate E8 At San Francisco International Airport But Sometimes You Just Have To Podcast From Where You Are"

    Man in airport lounge recording on laptop with headphones and handheld mic, next-level jerks

    peeshiver Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not if he's disturbing those around him. May I suggest you join his podcast?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #83

    This Jerk That Wouldn't Move For My 8 Months Pregnant Friend

    Man in hi-vis jacket sprawls across train seat with legs wide and sandals, using phone - example of next-level jerks

    Shout out to this jerk who wouldn't move for me to sit down on a packed train despite sitting in the "disabled, pregnant, adult carrying children area!" after asking if he could move over, this jerk being told "I work all day and can sit how I like where I like".

    DarlinStalin Report

    #84

    Worker Left An Entire Mess From Their Meal In The Break Room Before Leaving For The Day

    Soda cans, cups and food wrappers abandoned on office lounge table — next-level jerks

    I work security in a data facility and I see things like this every day, people just leaving their messes out in the break room for janitorial to clean up. There's trash cans everywhere (including recycling and compost), and bins to deposit dirty dishes, yet people still feel so privileged and entitled they just want to leave their messes for someone else to clean up like they can't be bothered to do it themselves. For reference this mess was at the very end of the day and the employee had been in there for almost an hour just chillin, so they definitely weren't in a rush to leave.

    RealBlazeDragonfist Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you know the employee, gather it up and deposit on his desk.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #85

    Missed Connecting Flight Because Entitled People Thought “All Bags Must Be Checked” Didn’t Apply To Them

    next-level jerks: luggage blocking airplane doorway in galley with crew member standing nearby

    I was on a flight, and we were already delayed because the inbound flight had mechanical issues. The gate attendants announced multiple times that “all carry-ons like duffel bags and rolling luggage must be gate checked.” Everyone was allowed one carry-on.
    I watched as multiple people pushed by the flight attendant and say “no, it’s not a checked bag” while getting on our (tiny) airplane (note multiple had the little red tag clearly dangling off their bag.

    Well, behold, after the jetway was pulled back, the flight attendants carried 5 bags up to the front during a final safety check.
    So, then we have to wait for them to bring the jetway back to the plane so they can take the five large bags and stow them under the plane. Our already 30-minute delayed flight was delayed another 30 minutes. There were multiple people who missed connecting flights, including myself. Some people literally don’t believe any rules apply to them.

    Also, just as a side note, everyone should be nicer and more respectful to flight crews and gate agents.

    TigerBarFly Report

    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm, pushing past a flight attendant is a*****t. You can't touch an airline employee, for any reason, end of argument. Why were they allowed on the pane at all?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #86

    Inconsiderate New Neighbour Is Blocking My Main Exit Out Of The Building With His Garbage

    next-level jerks leaving large plastic-wrapped trash and cardboard blocking apartment stairwell landing

    The other exit is on the other side of the building. Me and another neighbour has cleared his first dump 2 weeks before. Now he does this again.

    amatsumima Report

    thesubmodernist avatar
    karen snyder
    karen snyder
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are getting so passive aggressive. Talk to the building manager. Most places, this is illegal dumping. First offence, warning, second is a fine, third is notice to vacate. Sure, garbage slob person is TAH, but get a grip and just report it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #87

    The Tip That Someone Left Last Night

    Styrofoam takeout container with a novelty 2024 twenty bill on top, a prank by next-level jerks

    It wasn’t given to me, but to one of the other workers last night!

    thebrokenwindow Report

    #88

    I Sell Eggs At My House And Had My First Dozen Stolen

    Self-serve roadside duck egg stand, $3/dozen, note asking not to steal, duck egg carton — next-level jerks

    Why are humans like this? If they told me they were in need I would have given them a dozen without the cartons I buy specifically to accommodate the larger size duck eggs. Makes me want to take it down altogether.

    PaintingRoses_Red Report

    #89

    Harassing Employees To Stay Longer At Work Because Of A Sore Throat

    Man leaning over a doctor's office reception counter with overlay caption about dad staying open - next-level jerks

    ChoreomaniacCat Report

    #90

    Blasting Her Christian Music Through The Whole Train. Cause She Likes It

    Seated passenger with large bag hogging a train seat and blocking aisle, example of next-level jerks

    People tried to talk to her, but then she even started chanting. „Everyone should listen to this! Jesus is the only true god! He is our saviour!“ and so on…
    Religious people like this are ridiculous…

    TheCarljey Report

    #91

    It Takes A Special Kind Of Stupid To Let Your Kid Ride Their Bike In A Packed Grocery Store Just Hours Before A Huge Snowstorm Hits

    Shopping cart view down grocery aisle with child riding tricycle past shoppers and pickle shelves — next-level jerks moment

    AnastasiaCalamity Report

    #92

    This Dude Intentionally Driving A Ball Into An Endangered Species Of Cactus

    Golfer swinging on desert course beside a tall cactus, Next-Level Jerks behavior captured

    ChowRunners , breezygolf Report

    #93

    This Dude Literally Put A Cone In The Spot Behind His Car So No One Could Park There. What The Hell

    SUV blocking lane in wet parking lot beside traffic cone, rude parking behavior illustrating next-level jerks

    PuppyfrogsnKittybats Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pick it up and throw it away.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #94

    Obnoxious Behavior At Tipsoo Lake On Highway 410

    Obnoxious Behavior At Tipsoo Lake On Highway 410

    SounderBruce Report

    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Unless they have a permit, this is illegal. Call police.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #95

    "Primavera" By The Italian Renaissance Painter Sandro Botticelli

    "Primavera" By The Italian Renaissance Painter Sandro Botticelli

    In Florence this woman is taking pictures in front of about 20 people trying to enjoy the painting. In front of everyone, dramatic, deep prayer and contemplating type of pose. He was taking flas photography and video... strictly not allowed!

    markwmke Report

    #96

    I Just Wanna Know What Degenerate Jerk Left This In Walmart

    Next-level jerks: half-eaten apple abandoned on store shelf beside Reese's candy.

    Ramennoodly Report

    #97

    Jerk At Work Who Nobody Likes Found My Torch And Dug The Magnet Out The Bottom, Rendering It Practically Useless For My Job

    Hand holding a mangled vape battery with exposed wiring and melted plastic, showing next-level jerks

    Like I’d literally rather he stole it instead of this. I’m a HGV/Semi Truck mechanic, so I’m under trucks in a dark pit all day long. This torch was great for sticking it to something whilst I worked, freeing up both hands.

    Weirdest part is that, to your face, he’s jokey and friendly, but he just secretly hates everyone but won’t say. He gets pleasure out of either stealing people's stuff or breaking people's stuff. He’s leaving in a few weeks, thankfully. I told my boss about this, and he replaced it with a new one, which is nice.

    Dan23DJR Report

    #98

    We Close In 4 Minutes

    Sushi order receipt on metal counter with finger visible and scribbled top, next-level jerks

    I don’t get how people can be this inconsiderate, we were