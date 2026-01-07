While we might not be able to track these jerks down, Bored Panda has compiled a list for you so you know exactly what not to do in public.

Call it entitlement or just pure jerk behavior, we love it when someone exposes them and leaves them to the court of public opinion online.

Cutting in line thinking their time is more precious than others, parking in handicap spaces, tossing cigarette butts on the street — we’ve all encountered certain people who treat public spaces as their personal playground. And they couldn't care less if it comes at the cost of everyone else's peace of mind.

#1 People Who Leave Perishable Food In Store Shelves

#2 When You Need A 90% Or Above To Pass The Class But Your Teacher Is A Jerk

#3 This Guy On My Plane

An entitled person believes they deserve special treatment and privileges when compared to other people around them. To understand what exactly makes them behave this way, Bored Panda spoke to Kirsty Sedgman, an award-winning cultural studies scholar and professor at University of Bristol. “Over the past few years, we undeniably have seen a general shift in normalised public behaviour, with social life becoming pervaded by a kind of ‘Main Character Energy’ — which is where we're increasingly incentivised to think about what's best for us as individuals rather than about what's good for us as a community,” she says. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Alright I’m Done Being Nice My nightmare neighbors — the ones who constantly park in front of my driveway, take up all the street parking in front of my house, use trash cans to save their parking spots, and even threatened to catch my cat (and do who knows what to it) because they claim they found excrement in their yard. They couldn’t even describe the cat, and there are at least five different cats roaming the neighborhood.



This past weekend, they took things to a new level and installed these obnoxiously bright floodlights — one in the front yard and another in the back — with the back one aimed directly into my yard. I’ve owned this home for about 9 months now; they’ve been renting here for over 15 years and act like they own the block.



I’ve officially had it with their inconsiderate, passive-aggressive nonsense. So, I’m here for suggestions. Hit me with your pettiest, most vile (but legal) ideas to make them realize I’m not the one to mess with. Here’s a pic of the lights for reference.



#5 Neighbour Built A Community Library. Last Night Someone Dumped Chili And Cat Food Inside

#6 Don't Even Get Me Started On The People That Test Spray Paint Like This

Author of On Being Unreasonable, a book that talks about manners in the public space, Sedgman believes entitlement also starts when people see those in power break the rules and not just get away with it but actively benefit. “Being a good person starts to seem like a mug's game – because if everybody else is going to act in their own self-interest then why shouldn't we?” “And that's how we end up with people coming into public spaces saying ‘I paid for this experience; I’ll do what I want’ — whether that means getting drunk at a musical and singing along, or watching videos on a train without headphones, or reclining seats on an airplane without checking with the person behind,” she adds. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 This Guy Had His Phone On Full Brightness For Over An Hour I requested him multiple times to lower the brightness while watching the movie, he still didn't do it.



#8 I Work At A Pet Store. Some Jerk Used A Brush For Sale To Brush His Dog, And Then Just Put It Back

#9 That Is A Huge Bluetooth Speaker On His Back. Yes, There Is Music Coming Out Of It When I asked him wouldn't using earbuds be easier, he said I should just my own if what he's playing bothers me. Way to miss the point, bud.



Sedgman notes that the recent pandemic lockdown also made people even more resistant to being told what to do. “A lot of people became more and more sick of being told how to behave. So now when someone asks them to stop behaving badly, and to respect the shared space they're in, the reaction is now more often likely to be hostility, and even violence,” she says.

#10 Girl, What Even? Am I Tripping Or What?

#11 My Friend Is A Category 10 Weight Hoarder

#12 The Parking Lot Is Completely Full Too

Studies show that people who had a higher socioeconomic status since childhood are more likely to feel entitled. It’s no wonder that when we hear the word entitlement, we picture celebrities flying private jets, completely ignoring the planet, while the rest of us fight a losing battle trying to separate our plastics from paper. People who were raised by overprotective or overly coddling parents can turn into adults who are unable to take no for an answer. They may expect the world to cater to their every need. ADVERTISEMENT For example, parents buying the newest gadgets, toys or clothes as soon as the kid demands them, or letting kids throw a tantrum in a public place to get their way — this kind of upbringing can turn children into adults who have a hard time dealing with disappointment. “Learning to tolerate frustration is the key to avoiding raising entitled kids,” Good Inside parenting expert Dr Becky Kennedy says in a video.

#13 Took My Kids To McDonald's Drive Thru. I'm Guessing The Person In The Car In Front Of Me Asked For No Pickles

#14 Parking

#15 You’ve Got To Be The Worst Kind Of Heartless Jerk If You Can Go Around Slashing Homeless People’s Tents

Some mental health conditions, such as narcissistic personality disorders, can also make people feel that they are superior. “One of a narcissist’s core characteristics is entitlement, and being deprived of something they feel they’re owed threatens their sense of superiority,” Dan Jones, a psychologist and professor, told Time magazine.

#16 Disrespecting Indigenous People, More Than Likely For Instagram Pictures

#17 The Jerks Who Block Intersections During Rush Hour Because They Couldn’t Wait At A Yellow Light

#18 This Guy, And Others, Have Driving Around Neighbourhoods In My Area That Has Been Evacuated Because Of The Fires. Looting People’s Houses

“If you want to know what a man's like, take a good look at how he treats his inferiors, not his equals.” This quote from the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire book is a nice little trick to spot an entitled person in a public space. Entitlement tends to show itself in moments where there’s a power imbalance. If you’ve ever seen someone snap at a waiter for the wrong order, or treating the flight attendant as their personal staff, that’s your clue that basic manners just took a back seat. Lack of empathy, difficulty accepting criticism, impatience and lack of accountability (blaming others for their mistakes), are some of the other not-so-subtle signs to look for, according to experts. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 This Person Throwing Pistachio Shells On The Floor Of An Airplane

#20 These Kinds Of People

#21 Women In Red Cut Pickup Line Because She Said (While Yelling To Her Husband) “We Ordered A Whole Pizza, We’re More Important”

Experts say there are different ways to deal with every-day jerks. “The best way to deal with bad behaviour is to calmly bring it up with the person themselves, explain the impact it's having on you or others, and to ask them to stop,” Sedgman says. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 This Jerk Who Parked On The Handicap Stripes In A Hospital Parking Garage

#23 Some Kids Decided To Trash The Pool At The Apartment Complex I Work At

#24 Someone Set The Toilet Paper On Fire At My Local Kroger

Sedgman believes taking a stand, especially if someone vulnerable is being harmed by another's behaviour, can be the right thing to do. “Calling somebody out can often still work to jolt people out of that sense of entitlement — especially if they simply haven't considered that what they're doing might be hurting somebody else.” ADVERTISEMENT But at the same time, it is important to “judge the situation so as not to put oneself at any physical risk,” she adds.

#25 Someone Stole My Brother's And Sister's Headstones For The Copper I used to visit weekly and keep up their gravesite, but 30 years and compartmentalizing heals the need to revisit the pain, until some jerk chose stealing copper over being a decent human.



#26 Why Do People Think This Is Ok? This is in the target kids section for reference. Like I know kids get messy, I have twin 5 year olds, but even they mentioned it was rude to leave like this.

#27 Ended Up Poking My Finger With A Razor Blade Someone Decided To Stick In A Light Pole

If you have ever felt a sense of entitlement, you should not only recognize it but also try to understand where the behavior stems from. According to experts, being humble and grateful to those who helped you in your success and achievements is also something to be worked upon. It is also good to acknowledge that life does not owe you anything, and when things don’t go your way it doesn’t mean you’ve been wronged.

#28 I Karen't Even

#29 Guy And His Wife Watched Football Through An Entire Orchestra Concert My wife and I went to an orchestra concert tonight for our anniversary. Bought rather expensive tickets. The guy in front of us watched a football game with earbuds in during the entire concert. He kept gesturing and physically reacting to various plays and whispering to his wife. This photo was taken during intermission. About 15 minutes after the performance resumed, I tapped the back of his seat with my hand. He turns around and asks, "Was that for me?" I reply, "Yes, you're being rude." To which he replies, "You better chill." Rather than taking a subtle hint, he showed his true colors as being a jerk.



#30 Jerk Mailman

Sedgman says the way to change entitled behaviour long-term is to re-establish a social contract that we can all believe in — a shared set of rules for mutual cooperation. “Society needs a way to draw lines — lines between appropriate and inappropriate, acceptable and unacceptable, right and wrong,” she adds.

#31 A Lady Popped The Lock On The Public Restroom I Was Using, And Entered I was at a popular grocery store, in the family bathroom. Someone knocked on the door, and I said, "just a minute". They kept knocking, but it sounded like a child was doing it. So I ignored it and went on with my business.



As I was washing my hands, I heard the lock pop, and a lady opened the door. I said, "you can't do that". She shut the door. I finished up and walked out. I told her, "you know you can't just unlock a restroom door when someone's in there, right?" She said nothing, and took her child into the restroom.



She was too ashamed to respond to my call out, but not too ashamed to unlock a restroom door and walk in, even though it was occupied. The sense of entitlement and violation of my privacy had me heated.

#32 Comfortable Mate?

#33 Don’t Be A Jerk Who Takes The Mini Figures Out Of The Package Then Returns It. I Don’t Like You

#34 Power Tripping Jerk Pulled The Plug On The Only Fan In Overcrowded Assistance Office When Someone Complained It Was Too Hot Public assistance, basically, is where you get your insurance, food stamps, and other things when you're low-income and in need. If you ever want to be treated like you're vermin of the earth, try to get some help, and they'll be sure to treat you like so.



#35 Someone Replaced His Used Cap For A New One

#36 Busy Public Park On A Hot Saturday/Labor Day Weekend. Seems Super Entitled. Park Has Been Open For 4 Hours And No Sign Of Them. All The Other Tables Are Full For clarification, there are no reservations at this park. I am also here with 10 kids doing a party, and we got here when the park opened to make sure we had space for all our guests. Silly me.



#37 Vandalism Overnight At A Local Park Someone decided to pour over 10 gallons of used motor oil on the ground and equipment at a local park. It happened overnight with no immediate witnesses, security cameras were down due to earlier vandalism at the restroom building. The park was just completed/updated last summer, and now it's closed indefinitely while they take ground samples. The city has already stated they may need to dig up all the mulch and rubber beds due to contamination. It's terrible we can't have nice things.



#38 Stood During The Entire Concert, Even When Absolutely Nobody Else Was Standing. Picked A Fight With Someone (Not Me) Who Asked Her To Sit Down

#39 Someone Threw Books From The Little Library Into The Water Someone emptied the little library and threw the books into the water. I built it a couple years ago and it was installed next to a local resevoir. Someone posted on FB yesterday about this and I went down today to get them out of the water. Mildy infuriated may be understating my feelings.

#40 Someone Slightly Opened The Dog Food Cans

#41 Second Time At This One, And One A Few Blocks Away Got Taken Out Because Someone Kept Raiding The Entire Thing

#42 A Former Teacher Of Mine Publicly Ridiculing And Passing Judgement On Someone For Being Proud Of Their Sobriety

#43 I Really Don’t Understand The Point Of Doing Something Like This

#44 This Person Is Skating On A Vietnam Memorial

#45 This Woman Brought Her Own Bell With Her To Get Her Server's Attention. How Would You Handle This?

#46 Scratching Your Name Into Edinburgh Castle. Yes, I Told The Kid Off And He Went Back To Scratching. We Informed Staff Who Called Security

#47 Threw Their Gender Reveal Party At The Beautiful Sloan’s Lake And Didn’t Clean Up

#48 Neighbor Blocked The Dryer For 45 Minutes So She Could Use It When Her Clothes Finished My wife's clothes were done and waiting to be put in the dryer. She sat and blocked it waiting for her clothes to finish. When I tried to go put them in anyway she put one of her (already dry) towels in and started, saying that I can't do anything because she paid for it.



#49 As If The Shop Doesn't Have Enough To Deal With - Milk Left Out Of The Fridges With Them Ambient Drinks

#50 Some Jerk Turned Off My Home’s Solar Panels And I Didn’t Notice For A Week. Time To Get A Lock, I Guess

#51 Doordash Driver Ate My Food As the title says. Order arrived 45 minutes late in the first place, and none of the boxes had the tamper seals. Opened up the food and this jerk ate one of my wings. Before you ask, it was a nearby delivery and I tipped $6 on the app. The trip was only 6 minutes, 2.7 miles. Support refunded my order but not the tip surprisingly.



#52 Some Jerk Abandoned This Poor Tiny Baby In Our Stuffed Animal Bin At My Workplace Last Night We watched the security cameras and he was only in the bin for a couple minutes before we found him. The lady who did it was still in the store (but we didn’t know she’d done it at that point) and she said how cute he is and offered her fiancé’s phone number because he’s a vet? So bizarre.



#53 I Collected 70+ Boxes Of White Wine From The Hillside At The Bottom Of My Street Some jerks throw these out their window onto the hillside in our neighborhood on their way home. We finally decided to spend an hour picking them all up.



#54 This Jerk Behind Me In Line In The Drive Thru Blasting Me With Their High Beams It’s probably not even their high beams, just ultra-bright lights, aimed upwards / straight out too.



#55 Guy Vaping On The Plane Next To Me After manspreading and eating a TUNA sandwich on the plane, bro whips out his vape. I normally mind my own business, but he had been rude to me the whole flight, so I told the flight attendant, which made him angry, so he started going off on me. The flight attendant had to intervene again.



#56 Rude Neighbors Don't Care About The Neighborhood. My Mom Loved Walking Our Dog And Now She Has To Get In The Street I’ve called codes, city hall, and the non emergency police line. Unfortunately no one seems to care.

#57 Parents Changed Their Kid And Left The Diaper And Empty Wet Wipes Pack In The Middle Of H&M's Kids Section It wasn’t an accident. The woman changed her daughters diaper in the pram (at least not on a stack of clothes), then pushed away the pram in a hurry and looked back all guiltily when she saw that I had seen her. An employee who also saw it tried calling after her a second later and the woman just accelerated her step. I am not the judge-a-book-by-its-cover-type, but overall appearance and vibe checked out. The employee was like “I ain’t picking that up” and walked away. I couldn’t believe it and eventually picked it up and brought it to the trash can behind the cashier like 4m away. Other employee thanked me, told me it wasn’t the first time and gave me some hand sanitizer.



#58 I Mean You Did Buy A Ticket But

#59 “The American Laziness Epidemic” Is Always On Display At Walmart It makes me furious to see the amount of lazy and inconsiderate people throughout the USA. I’ll admit that my anger definitely stems from my past experiences of working at a grocery store and having to collect the carts from around the parking lot. Seeing these carts sit just a few feet away from a cart corral just infuriates me to almost no end.



I truly believe if you leave the cart in the middle of the parking lot, you’re just as bad as a litter-bug. It’s more work to hop the curb with the cart and throw it into the mulch. The customers that complain “not enough carts” are the same ones who just leave it out in the parking lot.



I often find myself collecting the carts and putting them in the corrals just because I know the pain collecting the carts. One of the most dangerous jobs at a grocery store is cart collection. Don’t even get me started on the weather factors (especially in the deep south).



Please just put your cart in the corrals.

#60 $600 Dumpster We Rented Was Filled Overnight By Some Random Jerk Arrived at my parents’ this morning to keep cleaning out their house… Except the brand new dumpster we had delivered was already completely filled. Not by us, but by whoever decided to back up after midnight and unload all their garbage into it. Authorities basically shrugged and said it’s a “civil matter.” Now we’re stuck paying ~$600 just to have it emptied before we can even use it.



#61 If You’re A Parent And Let Your Kids Make A Mess Like This, You’re Incredibly Irresponsible

#62 Well Its A Lambo

#63 Some Jerk Just Came In And Returned 14 Bottles Of Formula Because They “Have A Chip In Them.” We Have To Dump It Out

#64 This Stupid Whose Smokestack Put Off Such Toxic Fumes That I Had To Drive A Half Mile Behind Him Or Get Choked Out Of My Own Car

#65 This Guy Took A Chair And Set Up In The Middle Of The Aisle During The Performance He straight-up did this while they were in the middle of playing a song. The audacity.



#66 Ploughing His Way Through The Busy Petaling Street In His Rolls

#67 My Friend Has Had This Guitar Since She Was 12. Her Ex Broke Into Her Apartment And Destroyed It After She Broke Up With Him

#68 Imagine Feeling This Entitled

#69 This Lady Kneeling On Bread While She Looks At Other Bread

#70 Bro Got Some Fast Food, Drank An Entire Gallon Of Orange Juice, And Decided To Take A Nap On The Display Bed

#71 Influencer Camera Set Up I'm trying to take a nap during my 6 hour layover at Denver Airport and without warning or asking, a pair of people set up these bright face lights and have been complaining about people other than them being in an airport



#72 My Neighbor’s Gate Blocking The Sidewalk Is Like This All Day Every Day

#73 Karen Makes Self-Checkout Employee Scan Her Groceries

#74 Gotta Love Parents That Treat A Gym Like Their Own Personal Daycare Center

#75 I Can Just Bring This Giant Giraffe To A Playoff Game NBD To Whoever's Behind Me

#76 Apparently The Uber Car Didn’t Meet Her Standards

#77 Jerk Defaced Statue In Birmingham Dedicated To Children Beaten By Police During The Civil Rights Protests. I Did My Best To Clean It, But Still Couldn't Get Everything

#78 I Donated Some Money To Habitat For Humanity, And These Jerks Sold My Information And Now I Get About A Dozen Letters A Week Asking For Money

#79 Some Jerk Stole Our Village Sign

#80 I Live In An Upscale Gated Community. Someone Wrote The Gate Password On The Box So I Guess They Wouldn't Forget. So Much For Gated Community

#81 If This Is How You Treat A Fitting Room You’re A Jerk This is my biggest pet peeve. I can’t believe this is how people are. There’s a rack right outside the fitting room to hang the clothes on. Is it laziness? Entitlement? Brattiness? What makes someone like this?



#82 "I Am Literally So Sorry To The People Of Gate E8 At San Francisco International Airport But Sometimes You Just Have To Podcast From Where You Are"

#83 This Jerk That Wouldn't Move For My 8 Months Pregnant Friend Shout out to this jerk who wouldn't move for me to sit down on a packed train despite sitting in the "disabled, pregnant, adult carrying children area!" after asking if he could move over, this jerk being told "I work all day and can sit how I like where I like".



#84 Worker Left An Entire Mess From Their Meal In The Break Room Before Leaving For The Day I work security in a data facility and I see things like this every day, people just leaving their messes out in the break room for janitorial to clean up. There's trash cans everywhere (including recycling and compost), and bins to deposit dirty dishes, yet people still feel so privileged and entitled they just want to leave their messes for someone else to clean up like they can't be bothered to do it themselves. For reference this mess was at the very end of the day and the employee had been in there for almost an hour just chillin, so they definitely weren't in a rush to leave.



#85 Missed Connecting Flight Because Entitled People Thought “All Bags Must Be Checked” Didn’t Apply To Them I was on a flight, and we were already delayed because the inbound flight had mechanical issues. The gate attendants announced multiple times that “all carry-ons like duffel bags and rolling luggage must be gate checked.” Everyone was allowed one carry-on.

I watched as multiple people pushed by the flight attendant and say “no, it’s not a checked bag” while getting on our (tiny) airplane (note multiple had the little red tag clearly dangling off their bag.



Well, behold, after the jetway was pulled back, the flight attendants carried 5 bags up to the front during a final safety check.

So, then we have to wait for them to bring the jetway back to the plane so they can take the five large bags and stow them under the plane. Our already 30-minute delayed flight was delayed another 30 minutes. There were multiple people who missed connecting flights, including myself. Some people literally don’t believe any rules apply to them.



Also, just as a side note, everyone should be nicer and more respectful to flight crews and gate agents.



#86 Inconsiderate New Neighbour Is Blocking My Main Exit Out Of The Building With His Garbage The other exit is on the other side of the building. Me and another neighbour has cleared his first dump 2 weeks before. Now he does this again.

#87 The Tip That Someone Left Last Night It wasn’t given to me, but to one of the other workers last night!



#88 I Sell Eggs At My House And Had My First Dozen Stolen Why are humans like this? If they told me they were in need I would have given them a dozen without the cartons I buy specifically to accommodate the larger size duck eggs. Makes me want to take it down altogether.



#89 Harassing Employees To Stay Longer At Work Because Of A Sore Throat

#90 Blasting Her Christian Music Through The Whole Train. Cause She Likes It People tried to talk to her, but then she even started chanting. „Everyone should listen to this! Jesus is the only true god! He is our saviour!“ and so on…

Religious people like this are ridiculous…



#91 It Takes A Special Kind Of Stupid To Let Your Kid Ride Their Bike In A Packed Grocery Store Just Hours Before A Huge Snowstorm Hits

#92 This Dude Intentionally Driving A Ball Into An Endangered Species Of Cactus

#93 This Dude Literally Put A Cone In The Spot Behind His Car So No One Could Park There. What The Hell

#94 Obnoxious Behavior At Tipsoo Lake On Highway 410

#95 "Primavera" By The Italian Renaissance Painter Sandro Botticelli In Florence this woman is taking pictures in front of about 20 people trying to enjoy the painting. In front of everyone, dramatic, deep prayer and contemplating type of pose. He was taking flas photography and video... strictly not allowed!

#96 I Just Wanna Know What Degenerate Jerk Left This In Walmart

#97 Jerk At Work Who Nobody Likes Found My Torch And Dug The Magnet Out The Bottom, Rendering It Practically Useless For My Job Like I’d literally rather he stole it instead of this. I’m a HGV/Semi Truck mechanic, so I’m under trucks in a dark pit all day long. This torch was great for sticking it to something whilst I worked, freeing up both hands.



Weirdest part is that, to your face, he’s jokey and friendly, but he just secretly hates everyone but won’t say. He gets pleasure out of either stealing people's stuff or breaking people's stuff. He’s leaving in a few weeks, thankfully. I told my boss about this, and he replaced it with a new one, which is nice.

