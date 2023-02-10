With the direction that some modern interior and product design styles have taken, when people ask you if you were raised in a barn, you can actually tell them, ‘Why, yes. Yes, I was!’ Welcome to the bland commercialized, and often soulless world of modern farmhouse, a style that is supposed to be cozy, comfy, and charming, but often ends up being cliche, generic, and ridiculously basic.

‘The People Against MoDErN fArMhOuSe’ is a fun and snarky Facebook group whose members do exactly what’s written on the tin: they gently poke fun at the whole modern farmhouse aesthetic by sharing some of the most egregious examples of this style. Scroll down for some of their best pics. Anyone with excellent taste should look away!

Bored Panda reached out to the team running TPAMF, and the founder of the Facebook group was kind enough to answer our questions. She explained how the group is about ‘punching up’ at a style that is, essentially, mass-produced, conformist, and dystopian. Read on for our full interview with her.

