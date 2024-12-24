Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Eiffel Tower Allegedly Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At Iconic Paris Tourist Attraction
News

Eiffel Tower Allegedly Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out At Iconic Paris Tourist Attraction

Tourists were allegedly evacuated from the Eiffel Tower after a fire broke out at the iconic French landmark; however, official French agencies are yet to confirm the news.

Firefighters reportedly could not initially locate the source of the fire. However, reports later said that the fire was spotted in the elevator shaft between the tower’s first and second floors.

  • A fire reportedly broke out at the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, December 24.
  • Around 1,200 tourists were evacuated, according to tweets shared by a French journalist.
  • The fire may have originated from the overheating of an elevator cable.
  • “Flames were observed in the elevator shaft between the 1st and 2nd floors,” the French journalist said.

It is believed the fire is currently under control.

    A fire broke out at the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, December 24, according to multiple news outlets

    A fire broke out at the Eiffel Tower on Tuesday, December 24, according to multiple news outlets

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Image credits: Getty Images/Unsplash

    Image credits: Will B/Unsplash

    The blaze prompted the evacuation of around 1,200 visitors, according to local media outlets.

    The Parisien attraction, located south of the River Seine in French capital, was closed to tourists as firefighters worked at the scene.

    “A fire is currently raging at the Eiffel Tower. The monument has just been evacuated. An emergency response company has established a perimeter, but firefighters are unable to access the flames,” one social media user said on X.

    "A fire is in progress at the Eiffel Tower," a French journalist said in a series of tweets shared on X

    Image credits: Dallas Penner/Unsplash

    Image credits: Dallas Penner/Unsplash

    Another wrote, “A fire is in progress at the Eiffel Tower. Flames were observed in the elevator shaft between the 1st and 2nd floors. All people in the vicinity have been evacuated. The firefighters are still working.”

    Some reports said the origin of the blaze may have been the overheating of an elevator cable.

    “A fire is in progress at the Eiffel Tower. Flames were observed in the elevator shaft between the 1st and 2nd floors. All people in the vicinity have been evacuated. The firefighters are still working,” a BVoltaire journalist tweeted.

    Videos of another fire were also shared on social media after a the roof of a building near the Gare Saint-Lazare erupted in flames

    Image credits: chmayet

    “Around 1200 people were evacuated. The firefighters have reportedly identified the origin of the flames as overheating of a cable,” the journalist shared in a subsequent tweet.

    “The fire has been brought under control and is now out,” he added. “The fire is believed to have been caused by an overheating device near a cable of one of the elevators.”

    “After Notre Dame, we now have the Eiffel Tower on fire!” Express quoted another person saying.

    Paris was also gripped by the news of another fire on Tuesday, December 24, after videos of a building engulfed in flames were shared on social media.

    The roof of a building located near the Gare Saint-Lazare erupted in flames, leading to firefighters rushing to the scene to quell the fire.

    “It smells like a burner all over the neighborhood, and on the clothes. Firefighters arrived on the scene shortly after 9 a.m.,” a local said.

    An employee working in the area said, “I was at the shop and I started to smell the smoke. It was 9:15. I went to see. Initially, there was a little smoke but it went pretty fast, it quickly spread.”

    The fire that allegedly shut down the Eiffel Tower came weeks after the Notre Dame Cathedral reopened earlier this month

    Image credits: Nicola Fittipaldi/Unsplash

    Image credits: Nicola Fittipaldi/Unsplash

    The fire that reportedly led to the Eiffel Tower’s shutdown came just weeks after the country’s Notre Dame Cathedral reopened five years after a devastating fire.

    The beloved 12th-century cathedral was ravaged by a 2019 fire that started in the roof space and caused significant destruction.

    The 12th-century Notre Dame Cathedral underwent extensive restoration after the devastating fire in 2019

    Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

    After extensive restoration, the Notre Dame Cathedral finally reopened to the public earlier this month.

    The reopening was attended by US President-elect Donald Trump, US first lady Jill Biden, the UK’s Prince William, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in addition to over 2,500 guests.

    Netizens expressed concern after the news of the Eiffel Tower came at the heels of the Notre Dame Cathedral's reopening

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Bit of a stretch. Slow news day, BP?

    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    It's real: "Firefighters believe the blaze started because a device near an elevator cable overheated". It's apparently under control now.

    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Seán Baron
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    What is it with Parisian tourist traps and fire? Weird design feature if you ask me.

