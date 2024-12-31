Woman Calls Out Fiancé’s Touchy Behavior With Female Friend, Gets Gaslighted

ADVERTISEMENT

The boundaries in opposite-sex friendships can sometimes be murky. Things can get more complicated if one of the parties is in a relationship, putting the significant other in an uneasy position.

A woman is currently in this situation with her fiancé and his questionable behavior toward a female friend. Part of her feels she may be overreacting after being accused of jealousy in the past, ultimately preventing her from raising the issue.

She now has second thoughts about pushing through with the marriage as she asks the internet for advice. Scroll down for her entire story.

RELATED:

Some opposite-sex friendships can be complicated

Share icon

Image credits: Brock Wegner / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman had been dealing with her fiancé’s questionable behavior toward a female friend

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / unsplash (not the actual photo)

She feels conflicted about confronting him after he accused her of being “too jealous” in the past

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Summer_Day848

Men can easily get attracted to their female friends

The man’s behavior led his fiancée to believe he may have a crush on his friend. Based on recent research, she may be onto something.

A study published in the Journal of Social and Personal Relationships revealed that men were likelier to think that their female friends were attracted to them. This usually led to a misguided assumption that the woman wanted to start a romantic relationship.

At the same time, the study found that men were more likely to act on their wrongful perceptions, leading to the conclusion that a platonic relationship between single males and females may be impossible to maintain.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the opposite end of the spectrum, the research found that women generally didn’t feel the same attraction toward their male friends.

Another study reported by Scientific American featuring 249 married adults revealed that relationships leading to romantic feelings were one of the primary negative aspects of befriending someone from the opposite sex.

The man’s behavior could still be deemed harmless, but it makes his fiancée uncomfortable. It would be understandable for her to have doubts about their relationship.

Share icon

Image credits: Crook & Marker / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Confrontations about such problems should never be accusatory

The author’s main hurdle is confronting her fiancé without coming off as the overly jealous partner. According to Pasadena-based marriage and family psychotherapist Lauren Pietra, LMFT, reminding your partner that you trust them should be the top priority.

In an interview with Very Well Mind, Pietra suggests using “I” statements to express sentiments. It’s a way of owning up to the emotions without appearing overly critical or making accusations.

However, Pietra also expressed the importance of laying down boundaries. Both parties should define what is or isn’t appropriate in a friendship.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Lying and secrecy would definitely be signs of possible boundary crossing,” she noted.

Given her doubts about the relationship, the woman did the right thing by postponing the wedding. It was also good for the couple to enter counseling to address their current issues.

Share icon

Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author answered a reader’s question, providing more insight into her situation

People offered their advice, with most comments telling her to rethink the relationship

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The author provided an update to her story

Share icon

Image credits: Meg Aghamyan / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

According to her, they have decided to postpone the wedding and undergo counseling

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Summer_Day848