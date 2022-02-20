Hello. It's been a while but I am back with another compilation of Pokémon gijinkas/humanizations I have worked on over my 3-year adventure of making Pokémon humanizations. Here are examples of orange Pokémon I turned into humans.

My goal for my project is to bring life to these characters, be versatile, and give them aesthetics. Each one of these characters has a story to tell, whether it be good or bad but giving them humanity. For the orange collection, some of them are gardeners while some are seamstresses. Some can be shocking lifeguards, while some just guard livelihoods. Some are even ballet dancers that just want to give you a good performance. Whatever comes to mind when I make characters for this series, I will do my best to make it happen. Thank you for reading.

Also, you can find my previous posts with other Pokémon by clicking here, here, and here. All in all, I hope you guys will enjoy this collection.

More info: Instagram | deviantart.com | pillowfort.social | eindraa.tumblr.com | patreon.com | frostiii.com

#1

Lillipup

Lillipup

Chey/ endifi
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

I love her! She's so cute.

Well, during the time I made the collection, I didn't have a lot of orange-related Pokémon. So some Pokémon such as Ponyta and Rapidash (though having a more white beige body color) were chosen to be in the collection for the flames. The same can be said for Goldeen, but I feel the orange patterns on Goldeen stand out the most when looking at the Pokémon.
#2

Neptumao The Seaking

Neptumao The Seaking

Chey/ endifi
#3

Moltres

Moltres

Chey/ endifi
All of my characters I create all have heart and soul put into each of them and that also goes for the orange collection. But some of my favorites from the Orange Collection are the Ponyta line, the Charmander line, the Goldeen line, and I really love the lore for Teddiursa.

For example, Teddiursa is a young boy born into a family of travelers. He and his father (who is an Ursaring gijinka) love to explore the world and their surroundings. My Goldeen line is based upon ballerinas, so both characters work together in theater when performing and they have a close bond with trust. The Charmander line is basically a story about a boy who has ambitions to be a great leader, but has selfish entitlement. But during his journey with the other Kanto starter gijinkas, he learns about trust, self control and nobility and becomes a better person overall. And as for the Ponyta line's lore, it's so long. But let's just say it's mainly about sibling rivalry.
#4

Scorbunny

Scorbunny

Chey/ endifi
#5

Entei

Entei

Chey/ endifi
I am currently drawing all the Pokémon humanized in National Dex order, but there are some moments I just want to draw a Pokémon ahead of time due to me either really wanting to draw it, or due to events, such as my Lilipup. I love the Pokémon Lilipup so much, I decided to draw it as a humanization ahead of time. And while I'm on the topic of Lilipup, when it comes to elements of how I designed the humanization for that Pokémon, I look into a multitude of things such as the origin of the Pokémon, the biology of the Pokémon, or what inspired me during that time. When I look at the Lilipup line as a whole, they all remind me of nobility and have that royal look, hence why I drew Lilipup in such a manner.

I will be doing the same when I get to its evolutions. Herdier will be a male knight/fencer protecting Lilipup, while Stoutland will be a noble powerful woman. But for all my humanizations, it all depends on what I feel can benefit, either its origin or just an idea in general.
#6

Eddi The Teddiursa

Eddi The Teddiursa

Chey/ endifi
#7

Ponyta

Ponyta

Chey/ endifi
The responses to my work have been heartwarming, supportive, and encouraging. I have plans to make more collections very soon. And I hope within the Pokémon community, more endeavors and opportunities can come my way. I would love to do collaborations with some great artists someday.
#8

Officer Arcanaw The Arcanine

Officer Arcanaw The Arcanine

Fun fact: this one is an homage to Officer Jenny from the anime.

Chey/ endifi
#9

Torchic

Torchic

Chey/ endifi
Doggo bunno
Doggo bunno
Community Member
1 year ago

My favorite...... ALLL ARE MY FAVORITES!

#10

Deener The Goldeen

Deener The Goldeen

Chey/ endifi
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 year ago

I love that he's a ballet dancer.

#11

Parasect

Parasect

Chey/ endifi
#12

Hito The Mega Charizard Y

Hito The Mega Charizard Y

Chey/ endifi
#13

Sectras The Paras

Sectras The Paras

Chey/ endifi
#14

Onita The Dragonite

Onita The Dragonite

Chey/ endifi
#15

Dashia The Rapidash

Dashia The Rapidash

Chey/ endifi
Troux
Troux
Community Member
1 year ago

Ponyta, my how you've grown!

#16

Growlithe

Growlithe

Chey/ endifi
#17

Peeka And Peeko The Raichu Twins

Peeka And Peeko The Raichu Twins

Chey/ endifi
Orange Is Aging
Orange Is Aging
Community Member
1 year ago

Alolan Raichu has a surfboard

#18

Charmander

Charmander

Chey/ endifi
#19

Lerisa The Kingler

Lerisa The Kingler

Chey/ endifi
zSidesYT
zSidesYT
Community Member
1 year ago

Do one off of Lucario! Spectacular art!

#20

Liza The Charizard

Liza The Charizard

Chey/ endifi
#21

Rabby The Krabby

Rabby The Krabby

Chey/ endifi
Rachel Cobb
Rachel Cobb
Community Member
1 year ago

Lol, Sandslash making a cameo! 😋

