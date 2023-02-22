You might’ve never thought of it, but each cat’s fur color has its own significant meaning (or so the internet says). For instance, if black cats are known to bring good luck in some cultures, then orange cats are the embodiment of leadership, adventurousness, and being bold. And, of course, being darned cute! And that’s what we’ve gathered here for today - cute orange cats with whom you are just about to meet in this picture list dedicated entirely to painfully adorable ginger cats.

Whether you prefer fluffy orange cats or fat orange cats, you’ll find the tabby you are looking for here. And believe it when we say that each of them is cuter than the last (and here you thought that was impossible)! Oh, and don’t forget about orange tabby cats - they’re basically the little tigers you can own (okay, we know that technically a cat always owns you), adore, and pet excessively. And even if you’re in no position to keep a cat as your pet right now, don’t fret about it - these gorgeous felines are almost as good as the real thing, sans shedding and hairball puke. So, almost better.

Okay, ready to take a look at the adorable cat photos we have in store for you? They are just a smidgen further down, and you should definitely check them out - they are sure to make this day at least a little brighter. Once you are done oooh-ing and awwww-ing, be sure to give the most gorgeous cat your vote - we know it is a tough choice, but we have to know which cat you deem to be the best-looking of the bunch! Once all of that is well and done, share this article with your friends, they might also want to look at these beautiful orange cats.



