107 Orange Cats That Are Basically Tiny Tigers
You might’ve never thought of it, but each cat’s fur color has its own significant meaning (or so the internet says). For instance, if black cats are known to bring good luck in some cultures, then orange cats are the embodiment of leadership, adventurousness, and being bold. And, of course, being darned cute! And that’s what we’ve gathered here for today - cute orange cats with whom you are just about to meet in this picture list dedicated entirely to painfully adorable ginger cats.
Whether you prefer fluffy orange cats or fat orange cats, you’ll find the tabby you are looking for here. And believe it when we say that each of them is cuter than the last (and here you thought that was impossible)! Oh, and don’t forget about orange tabby cats - they’re basically the little tigers you can own (okay, we know that technically a cat always owns you), adore, and pet excessively. And even if you’re in no position to keep a cat as your pet right now, don’t fret about it - these gorgeous felines are almost as good as the real thing, sans shedding and hairball puke. So, almost better.
Okay, ready to take a look at the adorable cat photos we have in store for you? They are just a smidgen further down, and you should definitely check them out - they are sure to make this day at least a little brighter. Once you are done oooh-ing and awwww-ing, be sure to give the most gorgeous cat your vote - we know it is a tough choice, but we have to know which cat you deem to be the best-looking of the bunch! Once all of that is well and done, share this article with your friends, they might also want to look at these beautiful orange cats.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sleepy Traveller
Had To Make A Small Amendment To My Gingerbread Cat So It Matched My Ginger Cat
He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel
Michu Testing The Waters
Hazel And Her Bunny Tail
A Lovely Lady Cat Moved In Next Door... My Ginger Boy Likes To Sing To Her
Zombie Teeth, Airplane Ears
Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly
She Bites Her Ownself If She Can't Bite Me
Cats Love
Visited The Local Animal Shelter Today - I Desperately Wanted To Take This Floppy Boy Home
Max Is Going As Sebastian For Halloween This Year
Mr. Steal Yo’ Cat This Is Ginger, Our New Siberian Forest Kitten
Spinach, Basil, And With Ginger Cat
Relaxed Orange Cat
The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter
Awoken At 5 Am By Purring For No Reason
I See Your Orange Cat With The Lasagna, Here's Mine With Pizza
Frances Says Have A Relaxing Sunday Everyone
What Personal Space?
Collection Of Orange
No Neck Francis
Anyone Know What Breed Of Orange Cat This Is?
My Very Handsome Boy Dorito
Beans, My Sweet Orange Tripod
How Are You Comfortable?
Blaze Taking A Little Nap
Proud Of My Boy
Our Ginger Kitties Haven’t Used Their Cat Tree In Ages. We Moved It To A Different Corner And Now They Love It Again. Cats Are Weird Floofs
The Ginger Guy Wants To Snuggle, But This Is Not The Way According To My Other Cats
Wearing A Hat For A Snack
Sally The Orange Cat
Told My GF That We Could Not Get A Cat, I Refused For A Long Time. This Is Day 3 Of Ginger, The Surprise Cat
No Pics Until My Belly Fur Grows Back Please!
Five Years With My Creature
37 Is The Number Of Coins You Can Put On A Medium-Rotund Orange Cat
I think my Lover Boy is about a 55-coiner, give or take.