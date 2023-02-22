You might’ve never thought of it, but each cat’s fur color has its own significant meaning (or so the internet says). For instance, if black cats are known to bring good luck in some cultures, then orange cats are the embodiment of leadership, adventurousness, and being bold. And, of course, being darned cute! And that’s what we’ve gathered here for today - cute orange cats with whom you are just about to meet in this picture list dedicated entirely to painfully adorable ginger cats.

Whether you prefer fluffy orange cats or fat orange cats, you’ll find the tabby you are looking for here. And believe it when we say that each of them is cuter than the last (and here you thought that was impossible)! Oh, and don’t forget about orange tabby cats - they’re basically the little tigers you can own (okay, we know that technically a cat always owns you), adore, and pet excessively. And even if you’re in no position to keep a cat as your pet right now, don’t fret about it - these gorgeous felines are almost as good as the real thing, sans shedding and hairball puke. So, almost better.

Okay, ready to take a look at the adorable cat photos we have in store for you? They are just a smidgen further down, and you should definitely check them out - they are sure to make this day at least a little brighter. Once you are done oooh-ing and awwww-ing, be sure to give the most gorgeous cat your vote - we know it is a tough choice, but we have to know which cat you deem to be the best-looking of the bunch! Once all of that is well and done, share this article with your friends, they might also want to look at these beautiful orange cats.


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Sleepy Traveller

Sleepy Traveller

hartledesign Report

15points
POST
#2

Had To Make A Small Amendment To My Gingerbread Cat So It Matched My Ginger Cat

Had To Make A Small Amendment To My Gingerbread Cat So It Matched My Ginger Cat

Snicklefritz25 Report

15points
POST
#3

He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

He Likes Being Carried Like An Orange Satchel

AgentGravitas Report

14points
POST
#4

My Friend, Hazel

My Friend, Hazel

Tay1891 Report

13points
POST
Flare
Flare
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't stop staring at those eyes......

0
0points
reply
#5

Michu Testing The Waters

Michu Testing The Waters

ypcc1969 Report

13points
POST
#6

Hazel And Her Bunny Tail

Hazel And Her Bunny Tail

Tay1891 Report

13points
POST
#7

A Lovely Lady Cat Moved In Next Door... My Ginger Boy Likes To Sing To Her

A Lovely Lady Cat Moved In Next Door... My Ginger Boy Likes To Sing To Her

marmaladeburrito Report

13points
POST
#8

Zombie Teeth, Airplane Ears

Zombie Teeth, Airplane Ears

owenollie_ngo Report

13points
POST
#9

Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

Sometimes He Will Meow Until I Place My Finger Into His Nose, At Which Point He Will Start Purring Loudly

TheNutMasterGod Report

13points
POST
#10

She Bites Her Ownself If She Can't Bite Me

She Bites Her Ownself If She Can't Bite Me

Kercharelli Report

13points
POST
#11

Cats Love

Cats Love

i3bodM Report

12points
POST
#12

Visited The Local Animal Shelter Today - I Desperately Wanted To Take This Floppy Boy Home

Visited The Local Animal Shelter Today - I Desperately Wanted To Take This Floppy Boy Home

CinderLupinWatson Report

12points
POST
#13

Max Is Going As Sebastian For Halloween This Year

Max Is Going As Sebastian For Halloween This Year

imashotcalla Report

12points
POST
#14

Mr. Steal Yo’ Cat This Is Ginger, Our New Siberian Forest Kitten

Mr. Steal Yo’ Cat This Is Ginger, Our New Siberian Forest Kitten

littlebirdofwhy Report

12points
POST
#15

Spinach, Basil, And With Ginger Cat

Spinach, Basil, And With Ginger Cat

skyblue208 Report

12points
POST
#16

Relaxed Orange Cat

Relaxed Orange Cat

nightingale_02 Report

12points
POST
#17

The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

The Day I Picked Her Out At The Shelter

booksandcatlover Report

12points
POST
#18

Awoken At 5 Am By Purring For No Reason

Awoken At 5 Am By Purring For No Reason

life_inabox Report

12points
POST
#19

I See Your Orange Cat With The Lasagna, Here's Mine With Pizza

I See Your Orange Cat With The Lasagna, Here's Mine With Pizza

Thelastlucifer Report

12points
POST
#20

Frances Says Have A Relaxing Sunday Everyone

Frances Says Have A Relaxing Sunday Everyone

eggsfortryingtimes Report

11points
POST
#21

What Personal Space?

What Personal Space?

Zachisawinner Report

11points
POST
#22

Collection Of Orange

Collection Of Orange

urgonnadieupthere Report

11points
POST
#23

No Neck Francis

No Neck Francis

gaudyhouse Report

11points
POST
#24

Anyone Know What Breed Of Orange Cat This Is?

Anyone Know What Breed Of Orange Cat This Is?

Daisy_Lance Report

11points
POST
Flare
Flare
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm actually stumped by this one.

0
0points
reply
#25

My Very Handsome Boy Dorito

My Very Handsome Boy Dorito

ajaForrest Report

11points
POST
#26

Beans, My Sweet Orange Tripod

Beans, My Sweet Orange Tripod

Trip-Warm Report

11points
POST
#27

How Are You Comfortable?

How Are You Comfortable?

Toxixcmoth Report

11points
POST
#28

Blaze Taking A Little Nap

Blaze Taking A Little Nap

octodussy Report

11points
POST
#29

Proud Of My Boy

Proud Of My Boy

puffinsrx Report

11points
POST
#30

Our Ginger Kitties Haven’t Used Their Cat Tree In Ages. We Moved It To A Different Corner And Now They Love It Again. Cats Are Weird Floofs

Our Ginger Kitties Haven’t Used Their Cat Tree In Ages. We Moved It To A Different Corner And Now They Love It Again. Cats Are Weird Floofs

mandahm Report

11points
POST
#31

The Ginger Guy Wants To Snuggle, But This Is Not The Way According To My Other Cats

The Ginger Guy Wants To Snuggle, But This Is Not The Way According To My Other Cats

Jamie_Moriarty Report

11points
POST
#32

Wearing A Hat For A Snack

Wearing A Hat For A Snack

pizaiyang_cat Report

11points
POST
#33

Sally The Orange Cat

Sally The Orange Cat

sally_orange_cat Report

11points
POST
Flare
Flare
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Big eyes + wearing hat + sticking tongue out= triple cuteness.

0
0points
reply
#34

Told My GF That We Could Not Get A Cat, I Refused For A Long Time. This Is Day 3 Of Ginger, The Surprise Cat

Told My GF That We Could Not Get A Cat, I Refused For A Long Time. This Is Day 3 Of Ginger, The Surprise Cat

Thomas_Mickel Report

11points
POST
#35

No Pics Until My Belly Fur Grows Back Please!

No Pics Until My Belly Fur Grows Back Please!

beans_and_biscuit Report

11points
POST
#36

Little Baby

Little Baby

kattie_patatie Report

11points
POST
#37

Five Years With My Creature

Five Years With My Creature

fakesnakes910 Report

11points
POST
#38

37 Is The Number Of Coins You Can Put On A Medium-Rotund Orange Cat

37 Is The Number Of Coins You Can Put On A Medium-Rotund Orange Cat

_fridge Report

11points
POST
Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think my Lover Boy is about a 55-coiner, give or take.

0
0points
reply
#39

My Ginger Cat, Patiently Waiting For His Ouch To Go Away

My Ginger Cat, Patiently Waiting For His Ouch To Go Away

theBaconBadger Report

10points
POST
#40

My Friend Requested A Neutral Boho Project, And It Inadvertently Matches My Ginger Cat

My Friend Requested A Neutral Boho Project, And It Inadvertently Matches My Ginger Cat

firekat11 Report

10points
POST
#41

My Little Sleep Paralysis Demon

My Little Sleep Paralysis Demon

OGbananaranium Report

9points
POST
#42

My Parents’ Cat Fred, Who Is A Stray Who Adopted Them. He’s Friends With Everyone And Is The Chillest Cat I’ve Ever Met

My Parents’ Cat Fred, Who Is A Stray Who Adopted Them. He’s Friends With Everyone And Is The Chillest Cat I’ve Ever Met

Brutal-sauce Report

9points
POST
#43

My New Kitten

My New Kitten

james_the_human05 Report

9points
POST
#44

Sleepy Peanuts

Sleepy Peanuts

Alarming-Plankton609 Report

9points
POST
#45

Fred Likes The Fireplace

Fred Likes The Fireplace

brianwizx Report

9points
POST
#46

My Sweet, Small Boy. His Name Is Jack

My Sweet, Small Boy. His Name Is Jack

Snoralex13 Report

9points
POST
#47

Being Adorable Is Exhausting

Being Adorable Is Exhausting

restingbitchface2021 Report

9points
POST
#48

This Is Squanchy

This Is Squanchy

VanGoughandRainbows Report

9points
POST
#49

Mr. Bojangles' (Bo) Silent Judgement For Not Stopping What I Was Doing To Attend To His Needs

Mr. Bojangles' (Bo) Silent Judgement For Not Stopping What I Was Doing To Attend To His Needs

Constant_Astronaut41 Report

9points
POST
#50

When You Rudely Wake Up Goose

When You Rudely Wake Up Goose

dumblonde23 Report

9points
POST
#51

Why

Why

SussySourLemon Report

9points
POST
#52

Loki Is Very Persistent When He Wants Pets. He Is A Thick Boy

Loki Is Very Persistent When He Wants Pets. He Is A Thick Boy

Coffin_Nail Report

9points
POST
#53

If He Fits, He Ships

If He Fits, He Ships

Coffin_Nail Report

9points
POST
#54

This Is Summer. She Likes To Alert Me To The Ghost That Lives In This Corner By Staring At The Wall, Looking Back At Me, And Meowing Dramatically

This Is Summer. She Likes To Alert Me To The Ghost That Lives In This Corner By Staring At The Wall, Looking Back At Me, And Meowing Dramatically

undercover_cheetah Report

9points
POST
#55

Handsome Man On His Cat Throne

Handsome Man On His Cat Throne

Daladain Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself

JupiterUnhinged Report

9points
POST
#57

Stray Game

Stray Game

an-ode-to-spot Report

9points
POST
#58

Exhausted

Exhausted

JupiterUnhinged Report

9points
POST
#59

My Floof Begging For Attention/Snacks From His Petsitter

My Floof Begging For Attention/Snacks From His Petsitter

Krisadilli Report

9points
POST
#60

My Cat Has Just The One Ginger Arm. People Make Jokes But She's Perfect And Beautiful To Me

My Cat Has Just The One Ginger Arm. People Make Jokes But She's Perfect And Beautiful To Me

sarahstars12 Report

9points
POST
#61

Ginger Cat Yawning In Bed

Ginger Cat Yawning In Bed

otlaurie77 Report

9points
POST
#62

Lip Got Stuck

Lip Got Stuck

susyfromcanada Report

9points
POST
#63

Pi Som & Phad Som The Orange Cats

Pi Som & Phad Som The Orange Cats

pisomphadsom Report

9points
POST
#64

Mightiest Leaf Hunter

Mightiest Leaf Hunter

prema.jpg Report

9points
POST
#65

I Am Genjiro

I Am Genjiro

minamoto.26_kappa Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#66

Here's Coco. The Cat Who Can Not Go To Sleep Easily Unless I Gingerly Hold His Paw

Here's Coco. The Cat Who Can Not Go To Sleep Easily Unless I Gingerly Hold His Paw

seriousputty0 Report

9points
POST
#67

So I Looked Out In The Garden Earlier... I Own Neither A Ginger Cat Nor A Giant White Rabbit

So I Looked Out In The Garden Earlier... I Own Neither A Ginger Cat Nor A Giant White Rabbit

carlosreddevil Report

9points
POST
#68

How I Sitz In My Chair

How I Sitz In My Chair

furgus_the_boat_kitty Report

9points
POST
#69

Davie Wants To Start Off This Week With Hugs Of Joy

Davie Wants To Start Off This Week With Hugs Of Joy

peaceloveandlotsofcats Report

9points
POST
#70

Bath Time

Bath Time

kattie_patatie Report

9points
POST
#71

Is It Normal For Cats To Sit In The Shower After You Get Out?

Is It Normal For Cats To Sit In The Shower After You Get Out?

lily_darling00 Report

9points
POST
#72

My Boy's Got A Big Ole Booty

My Boy's Got A Big Ole Booty

jesters_privelage Report

8points
POST
#73

Annie Was Cold This Morning And Wanted To Be Under The Blanket

Annie Was Cold This Morning And Wanted To Be Under The Blanket

Karkizard Report

8points
POST
#74

My Beautiful Boy, He Smells Like Oats. What Does Your Cat Smells Like?

My Beautiful Boy, He Smells Like Oats. What Does Your Cat Smells Like?

Dangerous-Mimimon Report

8points
POST
#75

First Time Orange Owner Completely In Love With Our New Addition. Please Welcome Our Not So Originally Named: Honey

First Time Orange Owner Completely In Love With Our New Addition. Please Welcome Our Not So Originally Named: Honey

Navazarian Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#76

Bella Has A Book If You Have A Minted Coin

Bella Has A Book If You Have A Minted Coin

cookie_cream4297 Report

8points
POST
#77

Tub Scream

Tub Scream

urgonnadieupthere Report

8points
POST
#78

My Cat No Doubt Has Just One Brain Cell

My Cat No Doubt Has Just One Brain Cell

eurekam101 Report

8points
POST
#79

Do You Think I'm Scared?? Actually I Just Know That She's Not Real That's Why I'm So Fearless

Do You Think I'm Scared?? Actually I Just Know That She's Not Real That's Why I'm So Fearless

redheadfox9199 Report

8points
POST
#80

My Baby Boy, Noodle

My Baby Boy, Noodle

onyxbutterfly44 Report

8points
POST
#81

The Handsome Lord Of The Bean Bag Chair, Lounging

The Handsome Lord Of The Bean Bag Chair, Lounging

Daladain Report

8points
POST
#82

Guess I'll Just Work On Top Of You Astro

Guess I'll Just Work On Top Of You Astro

ErinsIslandDaytona Report

8points
POST
#83

When The Floof Doesn't Want To Walk She Plops

When The Floof Doesn't Want To Walk She Plops

cor_mor Report

8points
POST
#84

Riche, Orange Boy Standing

Riche, Orange Boy Standing