Being a dog owner (who still loves cats) and writing about something you know little about is never easy. Especially when it’s an article not just about cats in general, but color-specific cats, specifically orange cats. However, in honor of Garfield, who made Mondays a national (though unofficial) most hated day of the week, and Morris the Cat, the first feline presidential candidate, it was only a matter of time until we dedicated a post to our favorite gingers (sorry, Ron) — orange tabby cats. Also, way too many BP staff have them, so we just had to!

People call these lovely gingers by many names — orange tabbies, red cats, tiger cats, marmalade cats, and, more commonly — tabby cats. And although not all tabby cats are orange, all orange cats are tabbies. Much like bourbon is always whiskey, but whiskey is not always bourbon (couldn’t stop myself from referring to this precious piece of wisdom). As you may (or may not) know, “tabby” refers to a cat’s coat pattern, typically stripes, swirls, spots, or blotches of coloration in the fur coat. Whether a cat has a tabby pattern is determined by the “agouti” gene. However, we won’t delve further into genetics (trust me, it’s complicated). It’s enough to know that all ginger cats will have some form of tabby marking, hence the name.

However, enough with the blah-blah. We know what you are here for: seeing photos of cute orange kitties! Whether you’ve been considering getting an orange tabby cat yourself, recently rewatched The Garfield Show, or are simply a cat person who adores cats of all shapes and colors, the cat photos we’ve assembled below will aid in making your day more purrrfect. Also, don’t forget to upvote every orange tabby you find adorable! And beware, there will be a lot of clicking to do!


This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Floyd Relaxing Poolside

Floyd Relaxing Poolside

ajfog Report

13points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would love to pet Floyd!

0
0points
reply
#2

Two Little Cats

Two Little Cats

Furkantumen0 Report

12points
POST
#3

Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom

Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom

Sad_Ad_9275 Report

12points
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little baby just wanted some pets.

0
0points
reply
#4

I Don't Know If You Knew, But Books Make For The Best Naps. Especially If Someone Is Using It

I Don't Know If You Knew, But Books Make For The Best Naps. Especially If Someone Is Using It

JukeboxHero5 Report

12points
POST
#5

Edward, King Of Brain Cell

Edward, King Of Brain Cell

locustpeel Report

12points
POST
#6

She's Awkward

She's Awkward

Sloberstinky Report

12points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

This Is My Very Bad Cat, Star, Who I Adore And Would Die For

This Is My Very Bad Cat, Star, Who I Adore And Would Die For

eccentricbirdlady Report

11points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"If I don't move she she see me"

1
1point
reply
#8

I Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Use The Bathroom. Watchdog Henry Was Not Pleased

I Got Up In The Middle Of The Night To Use The Bathroom. Watchdog Henry Was Not Pleased

Farrell13 Report

11points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cut him some slack. Cats have to protect us humans while in the bathroom. It must be exhausting work!

1
1point
reply
#9

Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

Kissed Him Goodbye And Forgot I Was Wearing Lipstick. Looks Like Neither Of Us Have The Braincell

NecessaryFlamingo620 Report

11points
POST
#10

I'm Out Of Ideas

I'm Out Of Ideas

Gottabe Report

11points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fight the power ginger cat!

1
1point
reply
#11

Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

Ron Used The Brain Cell To Channel His Inner Medieval Cat

mistachen3000 Report

11points
POST
#12

I Got A Cat Pouch For My Orange Cat!

I Got A Cat Pouch For My Orange Cat!

cwhiley Report

10points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Orange cat is not amused!

1
1point
reply
#13

I Can’t Have Coffee In Peace

I Can’t Have Coffee In Peace

Kamacalamari Report

10points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Cats have to remind us that they can kill us at any time

1
1point
reply
#14

Hello, I See You’re Working… Attention Now

Hello, I See You’re Working… Attention Now

DoIhabetoo Report

10points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love their nose😁

1
1point
reply
#15

Eddie Chillin On Our Bump-Out Seat

Eddie Chillin On Our Bump-Out Seat

allpowerfulee Report

10points
POST
#16

This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

This Is Marx, He Is Here To Seize The Means Of Production

Ninicoon Report

10points
POST
#17

Had To Lay Down The Hugging Cat, He Gave Me This Look

Had To Lay Down The Hugging Cat, He Gave Me This Look

Herteity Report

10points
POST
#18

Just Got His License

Just Got His License

pham180 Report

9points
POST
#19

Just A Three Legged Beast With Her Baby

Just A Three Legged Beast With Her Baby

MealSpirited1186 Report

9points
POST
Bonesko
Bonesko
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Their adorable. I love my big beautiful beast. She's such a sweetheart

0
0points
reply
#20

My Fat, Formerly Homeless Ginger Cat, Mr Tickles

My Fat, Formerly Homeless Ginger Cat, Mr Tickles

bovbov Report

9points
POST
#21

He Knows He’s Majestic

He Knows He’s Majestic

Sh0wer_Thot Report

9points
POST
#22

They're For Allergies But He Doesn't Need To Know That

They're For Allergies But He Doesn't Need To Know That

SueBeee Report

9points
POST
#23

I Always Like It When He Makes His Front Legs Disappear

I Always Like It When He Makes His Front Legs Disappear

yeli415 Report

9points
POST
#24

He Always Sleeps With His Face Squished To The Wall

He Always Sleeps With His Face Squished To The Wall

bigfatthighs Report

8points
POST
#25

Loki Is Mad That I Wont Let Him Eat Trash

Loki Is Mad That I Wont Let Him Eat Trash

Coffin_Nail Report

8points
POST
#26

The Beast Had A Feast Then Off For A Nap

The Beast Had A Feast Then Off For A Nap

MealSpirited1186 Report

8points
POST
#27

The Sunset Over Seattle Last Night Was Extra Orange Due To Smoke From Recent Wildfires

The Sunset Over Seattle Last Night Was Extra Orange Due To Smoke From Recent Wildfires

giblidibli Report

8points
POST
#28

Here’s My 7lbs Buff Baby, Peaches. She Likes To Play Fetch, Cuddle, And Flex Her Death Blades

Here’s My 7lbs Buff Baby, Peaches. She Likes To Play Fetch, Cuddle, And Flex Her Death Blades

Mindlesslybound Report

8points
POST
#29

Little Teeth

Little Teeth

Suitable-Table-256 Report

8points
POST
#30

Such A Good Helper, Thanks Roscoe

Such A Good Helper, Thanks Roscoe

Gavacho123 Report

8points
POST
#31

Bo, Helping Atticus Clean His Head

Bo, Helping Atticus Clean His Head

Constant_Astronaut41 Report

8points
POST
#32

A True Gentleman

A True Gentleman

Suitable-Table-256 Report

7points
POST
#33

Zero Is So Noble

Zero Is So Noble

grichardson526 Report

7points
POST
#34

Orange Cat

Orange Cat

ronvandersteeg Report

7points
POST
#35

Pure Ginger

Pure Ginger

Reaction_bucky Report

7points
POST
#36

Mimi And Mini-Mimi

Mimi And Mini-Mimi

Dangerous-Mimimon Report

7points
POST
#37

My Mum's Big Boy Outside Enjoying The Sun

My Mum's Big Boy Outside Enjoying The Sun

junoray196813 Report

7points
POST
#38

Miss Moira Rose, My Little Reader

Miss Moira Rose, My Little Reader

prettywaff Report

7points
POST
#39

My Creamy Orange Boy Tuco Salameownka Feeling Frisky

My Creamy Orange Boy Tuco Salameownka Feeling Frisky

KerlsMama Report

7points
POST
#40

My Peaches And Cream Supervisor. He's Making Sure The Moving Process Goes Smoothly

My Peaches And Cream Supervisor. He's Making Sure The Moving Process Goes Smoothly

saki79ttv Report

7points
POST
#41

An Orange Feral Cat (Truly Feral, Not Just Stray) Has Chosen To Move Into My Garden

An Orange Feral Cat (Truly Feral, Not Just Stray) Has Chosen To Move Into My Garden

PurpleBrevity Report

7points
POST
A girl
A girl
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I believe it's HIS garden now.

0
0points
reply
#42

Huggable Michu

Huggable Michu

ypcc1969 Report

7points
POST
#43

Get That Out Of My Face Please, I’m Trying To Nap

Get That Out Of My Face Please, I’m Trying To Nap

Gavacho123 Report

7points
POST
#44

Joaquin Enjoying A Good Bask

Joaquin Enjoying A Good Bask

azul_jewel Report

7points
POST
#45

I Have Their Undivided Attention When I Get The Treat Jar

I Have Their Undivided Attention When I Get The Treat Jar

tiddleberry95 Report

7points
POST
#46

Our Previously Floofy Cat Stopped By To Say Hello

Our Previously Floofy Cat Stopped By To Say Hello

Constant_Astronaut41 Report

6points
POST
#47

When I See Arfur Hanging With The Gnomes, It Helps Me Chill

When I See Arfur Hanging With The Gnomes, It Helps Me Chill

paedsa Report

6points
POST
#48

My Chubby Orange Study Buddy

My Chubby Orange Study Buddy

JukeboxHero5 Report

6points
POST
#49

Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb

GhostsOfMyself Report

6points
POST
#50

The Roar Of The Orange Cat (And The Calm)

The Roar Of The Orange Cat (And The Calm)

Ch3w3lahGirl19 Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Here Is My Handsome BB Boy, Sunny

Here Is My Handsome BB Boy, Sunny

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#52

A Long Boy And His Favorite Couch: A Series

A Long Boy And His Favorite Couch: A Series

SpecialHouppette Report

6points
POST
#53

The LOAF

The LOAF

rardia20 Report

6points
POST
#54

Rajah Is My Sweet Girl

Rajah Is My Sweet Girl

rycosmo Report

6points
POST
#55

My Friend

My Friend

Shinnykitty03 Report

6points
POST
#56

Bo Is Worn Out

Bo Is Worn Out

Constant_Astronaut41 Report

6points
POST
#57

Welcomed Home Hank The Tank This Week

Welcomed Home Hank The Tank This Week

StarbuckIsland Report

6points
POST
#58

He Doesn't Want To Accept That He's Too Big For The Box

He Doesn't Want To Accept That He's Too Big For The Box

Thuctran1706 Report

6points
POST
#59

He Hasn't Moved In Over 20 Mins

He Hasn't Moved In Over 20 Mins

_AcerPalmatum_ Report

6points
POST
#60

Every Morning He Wakes Me Up By Stealing My Pillow

Every Morning He Wakes Me Up By Stealing My Pillow

The_silver_sparrow Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

So GD Bright

So GD Bright

zahria Report

6points
POST
#62

Reach Out And Touch Someone

Reach Out And Touch Someone

pumpmar Report

6points
POST
#63

Ron Is 2 Glorious Years Old Today And The World Must Know

Ron Is 2 Glorious Years Old Today And The World Must Know

PsySam89 Report

6points
POST
#64

Pangpang Resembles A Moon Cake

Pangpang Resembles A Moon Cake

jbmartin6 Report

6points
POST
#65

Little Bros

Little Bros

reggi_m69 Report

6points
POST
#66

Ramen Likes To Judge

Ramen Likes To Judge

Queenserenity25 Report

6points
POST
#67

My Boy Has Taken Over The Blanket I’ve Been Crocheting… It’s His Now

My Boy Has Taken Over The Blanket I’ve Been Crocheting… It’s His Now

532am Report

6points
POST
#68

Lazy Orange Sunday Afternoon

Lazy Orange Sunday Afternoon

EJ25Junkie Report

5points
POST
#69

When The Orange And The Regular Tabby Become One

When The Orange And The Regular Tabby Become One

Goturnawrench Report

5points
POST
#70

My Orange Boy, Miso. He’s So Photogenic

My Orange Boy, Miso. He’s So Photogenic

dragonlavender Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Zeus

Zeus

8Cowabungadude5 Report

5points
POST
#72

She Kicked The Dog Off Of The Bed So She Could Have It All To Her Self

She Kicked The Dog Off Of The Bed So She Could Have It All To Her Self

ApexSypher Report

5points
POST
#73

My First Orange Cat! Rescued From An Abandoned House With Two Other Kittens. Her Eyes Are Even Orange

My First Orange Cat! Rescued From An Abandoned House With Two Other Kittens. Her Eyes Are Even Orange

Kokostoybox Report

5points
POST
#74

More Orange For Your Feed

More Orange For Your Feed

spacecatlo Report

5points
POST
#75

Marigold Wants To Know Who You’re Rooting For In Football This Weekend

Marigold Wants To Know Who You’re Rooting For In Football This Weekend

Glitzycoldbrew Report

5points
POST
#76

Finally, Time To Sleep In

Finally, Time To Sleep In

NotMkay Report

5points
POST
#77

My Jim, Who I Love With My Whole Heart

My Jim, Who I Love With My Whole Heart

DragonMeadows Report

5points
POST
#78

The Sweet Stray Girl I Took In Last Week, About To Be A Happy Indoor Cat

The Sweet Stray Girl I Took In Last Week, About To Be A Happy Indoor Cat

lorange_peel Report

5points
POST
#79

Spots On Seamus

Spots On Seamus

Beelzebozo26 Report

5points
POST
#80

Help Me Name Him!

Help Me Name Him!

babybunnygirlie Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda