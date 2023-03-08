Being a dog owner (who still loves cats) and writing about something you know little about is never easy. Especially when it’s an article not just about cats in general, but color-specific cats, specifically orange cats. However, in honor of Garfield, who made Mondays a national (though unofficial) most hated day of the week, and Morris the Cat, the first feline presidential candidate, it was only a matter of time until we dedicated a post to our favorite gingers (sorry, Ron) — orange tabby cats. Also, way too many BP staff have them, so we just had to!

People call these lovely gingers by many names — orange tabbies, red cats, tiger cats, marmalade cats, and, more commonly — tabby cats. And although not all tabby cats are orange, all orange cats are tabbies. Much like bourbon is always whiskey, but whiskey is not always bourbon (couldn’t stop myself from referring to this precious piece of wisdom). As you may (or may not) know, “tabby” refers to a cat’s coat pattern, typically stripes, swirls, spots, or blotches of coloration in the fur coat. Whether a cat has a tabby pattern is determined by the “agouti” gene. However, we won’t delve further into genetics (trust me, it’s complicated). It’s enough to know that all ginger cats will have some form of tabby marking, hence the name.

However, enough with the blah-blah. We know what you are here for: seeing photos of cute orange kitties! Whether you’ve been considering getting an orange tabby cat yourself, recently rewatched The Garfield Show, or are simply a cat person who adores cats of all shapes and colors, the cat photos we’ve assembled below will aid in making your day more purrrfect. Also, don’t forget to upvote every orange tabby you find adorable! And beware, there will be a lot of clicking to do!



