I’m Yatzil Elizalde, a tattoo artist from México. Originally, I am from Hermosillo Sonora, Mexico where I have my own studio called White Light Tattoo. But I am working at Ganga Tattoo Studio located in Los Angeles, California, USA.

I create optical illusion tattoos that I call “Blurry Style” tattoos. 3 years ago, Bored Panda did an article of my art and I wanted to share my most recent work!

For more images, check out my Instagram account.

