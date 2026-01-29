ADVERTISEMENT

Dennis Goris’ cartoons have always thrived on doing more with less, but this batch is especially sharp-edged. The art is stripped down to the bare minimum, the captions are blunt, and the points land hard. His minimalist style doesn’t ask you to decode anything; it asks you to know the bare minimum about current events, holds up the situation to your face, and lets the absurdity speak for itself.

Here, the target is the political weather system currently battering the US, and the way its gusts keep blowing outwards. Domestic chaos, culture-war theatrics, price anxiety, and headline whiplash collide with foreign policy ripple effects that show up across alliances and borders. And if the last year has felt like a constant state of “wait, that happened too?”, these comics capture that exhausted confusion perfectlythe sense that 2025 (and the start of 2026) has been less a timeline and more a stress test for ordinary people globally.

Let us know which comics had the hardest-hitting messages, and check out all of Goris’ work on his Instagram page.

More info: Instagram | x.com | cartoonmovement.com | Facebook

