Show business often promises huge paychecks and the chance to become a household name. But it also comes with a lot of uncertainty.

As American actor Joan Rivers put it simply: “It’s feast or famine in showbiz.”

A study found that acting careers tend to come in “hot streaks” and “cold streaks.”

Someone might book several roles in a short span of time, then go for a long time with nothing at all.

And since unemployment in the acting world is estimated to hover around 90%, those cold streaks can be pretty long.

For example, after working as a child actor in ‘Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom’ and ‘The Goonies’, Ke Huy Quan fully expected his career to keep rolling… but it didn’t.

Roles dried up so badly that he went years without even one audition.

You might know him best now as the charismatic lead in ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ the film that won him major awards and put him back in the spotlight.

But even after that huge success, Quan said the work didn’t immediately start rolling in. “Not one callback. Nobody wanted me,” he said.